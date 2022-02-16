15+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Feb. 17-20) 

- rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
- Logo for the 71st NBA All-Star Game.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar
.
THU 02/17
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is a weekly series that pairs fine food with storytelling. Through it, the folks at Music Box Supper Club hope to raise awareness of the mission of the Western Reserve Historical Society's Cleveland History Center. The goal of the Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is to "bring to life some of the fun, interesting stories about Cleveland's past — from sports, to rock 'n' roll, to Millionaires' Row," as it's put in a press release. Admission is free, with no cover charge, although a prix fixe dinner, designed to complement the night's theme, is $20. Doors open tonight at 5, dinner is served at 6 and the storytelling starts at 7.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
DJ Terkalerk’s Smokehouse
Cleveland-based DJ Terkalerk will spin the best of Carolina Funk, Memphis Blues, Texas Roots and Kansas City Soul at this monthly event that goes down at 7 p.m. at Proof. Drink specials will include $1 Miller Lite drafts, $2 drafts and $9 signature cocktails. Food specials will include $3 Cuban Steam Buns and $5 Half Mile High Nachos.
2258 Professor Avenue, 216-583-0551, proofcleveland.com
.
Harriet
To help celebrate Black History Month, Cleveland Cinemas will present three critically acclaimed films. All films will be shown at the Apollo Theatre, Capitol Theatre, Cedar Lee Theatre and Chagrin Cinemas. at 7 tonight and at 1 p.m. on Sunday, the theaters will screen Harriet
, which recounts he extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman's (Janelle Monae) escape from slavery and transformation into one of America's greatest heroes. Tickets cost $5.
clevelandcinemas.com
.
Jesus Christ Superstar
A classic musical that comes to us courtesy of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, Jesus Christ Superstar
features classic Broadway belters such as “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” and the glorious title track. A touring production of the hit comes to Connor Palace tonight at 7:30. Performances continue through Sunday. Check the Playhouse Square website for more info.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Mahler's Titan
Stéphane Denève conducts the Cleveland Orchestra tonight at Mandel Concert Hall as it performs Mahler's Symphony No. 1 (“Titan”) in D major. Soprano Fatma Said will be on hand as well. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30, and performances also take place tomorrow and Saturday. Consult the orchestra's website for more info.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
John McCutcheon
Wisconsin native John McCutcheon, an American folk music singer and multi-instrumentalist who's produced 34 albums since the 1970s, is regarded as a master of the hammered dulcimer, but he's also proficient on many other instruments including guitar, banjo, autoharp, mountain dulcimer, fiddle, and jaw harp. He returns to town today to play at the First Baptist Church in Shaker Heights. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m., and tickets cost $35.
3630 Fairmount Blvd., Shaker Heights, jwpjazz.com
.
FRI 02/18
NBA Rising Stars Game
The NBA's All-Star Game comes to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this weekend, and the festivities kick off tonight at 9 at the arena with the Rising Stars Game. In addition, an All-Star Celebrity Game takes place at 7 tonight at Wolstein Center and an All-Star practice goes down at 11 a.m. tomorrow morning at the Wolstein as well. An All-Star Saturday Night event takes place at 8 tomorrow at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, and the 71st All-Star Game takes place at the arena at 8 on Sunday night. Various parties and related events take place all weekend long. Check cavsallstar.com more info.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.
Arts, Beats + Lyrics
Launched by Cult Creative in 2004 as a local art show in Atlanta, Art, Beats + Lyrics provides a platform to celebrate art and hip-hop culture. Returning from a small hiatus, this year’s tour invites art and culture enthusiasts to celebrate at its pop-up exhibits across the country. The 2021 tour will travel from December 2021 through April 2022 to eight cities (Miami, Dallas, Seattle, Los Angeles, Cleveland, New York City, Philadelphia, and Detroit). It comes to the Madison tonight at 7.
4601 Payne Ave., artsbeatsandlyrics.com
.
Cleveland Pops: In Celebration of Black History Month
Celebrate the music of George Gershwin, Duke Ellington, Fats Waller and Scott Joplin with vocalists Evelyn Wright and Michael Preachily at this special concert. Yaron Kohlberg, President of Piano Cleveland, presenter of the Cleveland Intl. Piano Competition, will also perform George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue. The concert begins at 8 p.m. at Mandel Concert Hall. Consult the Cleveland Orchestra website for more info.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Gloria James Presents: The House of Glo
As part of the NBA's All-Star Experience, Gloria James will present this special fashion show celebrating black designers. The program will also highlight social justice initiatives and support Central State University, Northwest Ohio's only public HBCU. The event begins at 7 p.m., and tickets start at $75.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Kent BeatleFest
After taking a year off due to the pandemic, Kent BeatleFest returns to downtown Kent today with a celebration of the Liverpool band’s music. The event will feature everything from popular tribute bands to “innovative takes” on the classic music of the Beatles. Fifteen venues will showcase 16 bands and artists. Admission is free. The Cleveland-based ensemble OPUS 216 will return for its fifth year of acoustic-classical renditions of Beatles tunes. Gaetano Letizia & the Underworld Beatle Blues Blast will offer bluesy takes on the band’s music, and the female duo Babies in Black will play early Beatles on stand-up bass and guitar. Acts such as Abbey Road, Liverpool Lads and Revolution Pie are also slated to perform. Bands start playing at 6 p.m. Consult the website for a complete schedule and more info.
kentbeatlefest.com
.
TK Kirkland
When rapper 50 Cent needed a comic for the video release of his hit record "Window Shopper," he called upon TK Kirkland, a guy who's known as the "gangsta of comedy." Kirkland has worked as a host on BET's Mad Sports
and appeared numerous times on Comicview. Given the breadth of his work, Kirkland is clearly comfortable on stage and has a natural ability to sustain a conversation. He performs tonight at 7:30 and 10 at the Improv, where he has shows scheduled through Sunday. Check the club's website for ticket prices and more info.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
Rocky Horror Picture Show
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
, the 1975 film that still draws an exuberant, costumed crowd that likes to throw rice and dry toast and sing along to the songs in the movie, still draws big crowds to local showings. Expect a throng to show up for tonight's screening that takes place at midnight at the Kent Stage. Note that no outside props will be allowed but prop bags will be for sale for a nominal fee. Tickets cost $10, $7 if you're in a costume.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
The Web of Anansi
Written by Nina Domingue, The Web of Anansi
was developed during her Barbara Smith Playwriting, Fellowship with Twelve Literary Arts’ writer-in-residence program. Director Nathan Henry is the recipient of the 2018 Cleveland Scene Theatre Award for Best Director for Karamu House’s critically acclaimed production of Passing Strange. He directed the Cleveland Public Theatre production of Ya Mama!, Idris Goodwin’s Jacked! at Cleveland Play House, as well as the world premiere of White Man’s Burden, a collaboration with Beck Center for the Arts, Baldwin-Wallace University Music Theatre Program, and the National Alliance for Musical Theatre. Performances take place at 7 p.m. today and at 3 and 7 p.m. tomorrow at Near West Theatre. Pay What Tickets are available at nearwesttheatre.org or by calling the box office.
6702 Detroit Rd., 216-961-6391, nearwesttheatre.org
.
SAT 02/19
Hello My Priends with Pinky Patel
A self-proclaimed PTA mom turned comedian, Pinky Patel has become a Tik Tok sensation who boasts millions of followers. She brings her Hello My Friends Tour to town today for a stop at Hilarities. The event takes place at 4 p.m. today and tomorrow at Hilarities. Check the website for more info.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
World Fighting Championships
World Fighting Championships come to town this weekend, and this match begins at 8 tonight at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. Consult the venue's website for ticket prices.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
SUN 02/20
COYO Winter Concert
Dasara Beta, trumpet, will perform Alexander Arutiunian’s Trumpet Concerto, replacing the previously announced music by Beethoven and Mozart featuring COYC. Beta, a senior at Rocky River High School and member of COYO, is one of the winners of the ensemble’s annual concerto competition. The event begins at 3 p.m. at Mandel Concert Hall. Check the Cleveland Orchestra website for ticket prices and more info.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.