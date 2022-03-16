15+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (March 17-20) 

click to enlarge
- Emanuel Wallace
- The annual St. Patrick's Day parade returns.
.
THU 03/17
St. Patrick's Day Parade
The first Cleveland St. Patrick's Day parade reportedly took place in 1867. In the early years, the parade marched through the near-westside (from the Flats to Detroit-Shoreway), where the region's Irish immigrants were concentrated. The songs and dancing were organized by the Order of the Hibernians. Back in 1910, Ohio senator Dan Mooney introduced a bill which recognized St. Patrick's Day in Ohio, turning the parade into a true tradition. Today's parade launches at 1:04 p.m. at the intersection of Superior Avenue and East 18th Street and will end at Rockwell Avenue and Ontario Street. Expect downtown bars to be jammed after it's over. The parade route and more are on the website.
stpatricksdaycleveland.com
.
10,000 Maniacs
Last year marked the 40th anniversary of the inception of the folk-rock act 10,000 Maniacs. Founded in 1981 in Jamestown, NY, 10,000 Maniacs have gone through numerous lineup changes, but the band still features four of the six of the original members. Founding lead singer, Natalie Merchant, left in 1993 to pursue a solo career and was replaced by back-up singer Mary Ramsey. The band rolls into Music Box Supper Club tonight to perform at 7. Check the venue website for more info.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Antigone
Cleveland Play House’s 2020 production of Antigone
was in its second week of rehearsal when it had to be cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, it returns for a run at the Outcalt Theatre. It features Mariah Burks as Antigone and Vanessa Morosco as Creon. Tonight's performance begins at 7:30, and performances continue through March 27. Tickets cost $25 to $75.
1407 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is a weekly series that pairs fine food with storytelling. Through it, the folks at Music Box Supper Club hope to raise awareness of the mission of the Western Reserve Historical Society's Cleveland History Center. The goal of the Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is to "bring to life some of the fun, interesting stories about Cleveland's past — from sports, to rock 'n' roll, to Millionaires' Row," as it's put in a press release. Admission is free, with no cover charge, although a prix fixe dinner, designed to complement the night's theme, is $20. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6, and the storytelling starts at 7.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Eagles
The classic rock group brings its Hotel California
tour to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Expect the group to play the 1976 release in its entirety with an accompanying orchestra and choir. Guitarist Joe Walsh will likely receive a warm welcome. He rose to fame in Northeast Ohio with the James Gang. The concert begins at 8. Consult the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse website for ticket prices and more info.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Jukebox the Ghost
This indie rock act has hit the road in advance of the release of its new album, Cheers
, which is due out in May. The self-produced album is the result of a three-year songwriting and recording process and the follow-up to the band’s 2018 release Off To the Races
. Latest single "Wasted" follows the chipper "Ramona" and the anthemic title track. The concert begins at 8 p.m. at the Beachland Ballroom. Olivia Klugman opens. Check the Beachland website for ticket prices and more info.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Pretty Woman
Based the film by the same name, the musical Pretty Woman
comes to Connor Palace tonight at 7:30. It stars Broadway superstar and Tony Award-nominee Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis and Olivia Valli as the "charming and charismatic" Vivian Ward. Performances continue through March 27. Tickets start at $10.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
St. Paddy's Day Celebration
House of Blues Cleveland will hold its 17th annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration today. Boys From the County Hell, Sparky B and Billy Morris & the Sunset Strip will perform in the Concert Hall. Craic, Billy Likes Soda and DJ Gene will all perform in the Cambridge Room. It all begins at 10 a.m. Admission is free.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Tower of Power
This American R&B and funk band dates back to the late 1960s (it was known as the Motowns back then). The group became a sensation in the San Francisco Bay Area and evolved into a national act. It performs tonight at 8 at Hard Rock Northfield Park — Center Stage. Consult the venue's website for more information.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
FRI 03/18
50th Annual Lakeland Jazz Festival
The 50th Annual Lakeland Jazz Festival returns to Lakeland Community College this weekend. Red Light Roxy performs tonight. Brazilian guitar master Diego Figueiredo and singer, songwriter, pianist and humorist Nellie McKay will perform tomorrow night. Sunday night will feature two regional big bands. Consult the website for a complete schedule and more info.
7700 Clocktower Dr., Kirtland, 440-525-7000, lakelandcc.edu
.
Cavaliers vs. Denver Nuggets
Reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic comes to town tonight with his Denver Nuggets. An incredibly savvy player, Jokic is having yet another MVP season even if the Nuggets have struggled at times. The game begins at 7:30 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tomorrow night at 8, the Cavs will face off against the Detroit Pistons at the arena. Check the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse website for more info.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Don "DC" Curry
The films Next Friday and Friday After Next were terrific vehicles for a number of black comedians. Don "DC" Curry, who played the part of sex-crazed Uncle Elroy Jones, certainly benefited from the exposure. Curry, who boasts he only talks about "the truth" in his standup routines, often sounds like a grumpy old man as he complains about fancy restaurants where the servers fawn over their customers. He doesn't like family-run places, either, as he says they don't clean their floors. It's a funny bit that reflects just what a curmudgeon he can be. Curry performs tonight at 7:30 and 10 at the Improv where he has shows scheduled through Sunday. Consult the venue's website for more info.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
Fish Fry-Days
Through the month of March and for the first few weeks of April, Prosperity Social Club hosts its fish fry, dubbed Fish Fry-Days, every Friday from 11 a.m. to midnight The special Lenten menu includes the “Big Fish," which includes four pieces of hand-dipped beer battered Haddock with creamy slaw, mac and cheese, tartar and lemon, and the “Gotta Haddock," which includes everything that comes with “Big Fish” but adds a cup of scratch-made creamy clam chowder and two pierogies with sauteed onions and sour cream. Whatever the fish dish, the pub can offer a drink pairing. Sibling Revelry Brewing’s “Gotta Haddock,” a clean, light-bodied pilsner bearing the signature fry’s name, will be available on draft, or diners can choose from an array of cocktails, Belgian beers, stouts, and sours.
1109 Starkweather Ave., 216-937-1938, prosperitysocialclub.com
.
Monolord
This doomy Swedish rock band plays the Grog Shop tonight at 8:30 in support of last year's 5-song EP Your Time To Shine
. The disc commences with the sludge-y "The Weary," a track that alternates between chunky guitar riffs and intricate solos. The tempo slows on occasion for ballads such as "To Each Their Own" and "Your Time To Shine," but you'll wanna bring earplugs to this one.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Music of the '70s and '80s
Carl Topilow conducts the Cleveland Pops Orchestra tonight at 8 at Mandel Concert Hall. Fox 8 TV personality, Todd Meany will join fun. Consult the Cleveland Orchestra website for more info.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Sklar Brothers
Twin brothers, the Sklar Brothers have had a long career that includes notable roles as actors and comedians. They've appeared in a range of TV shows, including CSI
, Comedy Bang! Bang!
, Entourage
and Gray's Anatomy
in which they played the conjoined twin brothers Peter and Jake Weitzman. The sarcastic comics do a great impersonation of comic Andrew Dice Clay, with whom they've had a beef, and they have a funny bit about magician Criss Angel and his incredible abs. Their ability to volley quips (and finish each other's jokes) is really remarkable. They perform tonight at 7 and 9:30 tonight and tomorrow night at Hilarities. Check the venue website for more info.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
SAT 03/19
Gary Allan
Country singer Gary Allan had a hit right out of the gates with his debut album, 1996's Used Heart for Sale. He's steadily toured and recorded ever since. He comes to Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 8 as part of his tour in support of last year's Ruthless
. Check the venue website for more info.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-467-4101, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
Alton Brown: Live!
TV show personality, author and chef Alton Brown brings his culinary variety show to the State Theatre tonight at 8. Expect "highly unusual" cooking demos and "dangerous science-y stuff." Consult the Playhouse Square website for ticket prices and more info.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Circles Around the Sun
Founded by late musician Neal Casal when he was asked to record original music to be played during the set breaks at the Grateful Dead's Fare Thee Well 50th anniversary shows in 2015, Circles Around the Sun continues to record Casal's for a new tribute album box set, Highway Butterfly: The Songs of Neal Casal
. Expect to hear some of those tracks tonight at their first in Cleveland with new guitarist, John Lee Shannon. The concert begins at 8:30 p.m. at the Beachland Ballroom. Consult the Beachland website for more info.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
At only 23 years old, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram has been nominated twice for a Grammy and has won multiple American Blues Music Awards. He's often credited with reviving the genre. He performs tonight at 6:30 at the Agora. Check the venue website for more info. Nashville-based singer-songwriter Maggie Rose, who's just released her third studio album, Have a Seat, opens the show. Check the venue's website for more info.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Pam Tanowitz
Pam Tanowitz Dance returns to Cleveland to close the season with a performance that'll feature renowned pianist,Simone Dinnerstein. The company will perform New Work for Goldberg Variations, a piece that deconstructs classical, formal and traditional movement to Bach’s iconic score. The performance takes place at 7:30 p.m. at the Mimi Ohio Theatre. Check the Playhouse Square website for more info.
1511 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Tri-C High School Rock Off
All genres of high school bands and musicians will be represented at this annual event that returns after taking a year off due to the pandemic. Some 30 bands will compete to see who's the "best in the land." A preliminary round takes place tonight at 6 at the Rock Hall.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
SUN 03/20
Zach Martina
A guy who likes to yell during his standup routines, Martina “brings his big energy to crowds across America delivering dark jokes in a delightful manner while pointing the finger of blame at everyone except himself.” Martina performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities. Check the venue's website for more info.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Min Kwon’s America/Beautiful Project
Kent Keyboard Series presents Min Kwon’s America/Beautiful project,a collaboration for which 75 American composers wrote variations on “America the Beautiful.” Tonight, Kwon will present a selection of the variations at 7:30 in Kent State University’s Ludwig Recital Hall. This will be Kwon’s only Ohio performance of the internationally touring program. Advance single-ticket and subscription orders for Min Kwon's performance at Kent State University can be made online, by phone or in person through the Performing Arts Box Office that's open Monday through Friday from 12 to 5 p.m. in the Kent State University Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets will also be available one hour before the performance begins.
1325 Theatre Dr., Kent, 330-672-2172, kent.edu
.
Tablao Flamenco
Abrepaso flamenco, Northeast Ohio’s premiere flamenco music and dance company, regularly presents flamenco in its most traditional setting — a tablao. Tonight's performance, which features Alice Blumenfeld (dance), Marija Temo (guitar & vocals), Juan Siddi (dance) and Patrick Graney (percussion) along with dancers from ABREPASO flamenco, will be no different. The performance begins at 7 at the Music Box Supper Club. Tickets cost $20 in advance, $25 at the door.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Tool
The veteran hard rock act returns to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as part of its tour in support of 2019’s Fear Inocolum
. While the tour in support of that album hit town back in 2019, the band has revamped its light show and added new videos to the production as well. The epic concert will feature two sets with an intermission. It begins at 7:30 p.m. Consult the venue website for more info.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.