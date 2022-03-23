15+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (March 24-27) 

- Hilarities.com
- Comedian Finesse Mitchell.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar
.
THU 03/24
Finesse Mitchell
Comedian Finesse Mitchell recently picked up three major network pilots and a Comedy Central special. A strong-willed Southerner, the Atlanta-born comedian’s routine deals with scaring off his sister’s boyfriends and adjusting to the Hollyweird culture of L.A. The Saturday Night Live
alum performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities, where he has shows scheduled through Saturday. Check the venue's website for more info.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Antigone
Cleveland Play House’s 2020 production of Antigone
was in its second week of rehearsal when it had to be cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, it returns for a run at the Outcalt Theatre. It features Mariah Burks as Antigone and Vanessa Morosco as Creon. Tonight's performance begins at 7:30, and performances continue through Sunday. Tickets cost $25 to $75.
1407 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Mojo Brookzz
Comedian Dyon "Mojo" Brooks brings his Toxic But Funny Comedy Tour to the Improv tonight at 7. Brooks can brag that he's made some 900 video skits, several of which have garnered more than one million views. Check the Improv website for more info.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
Disney Princess — The Concert
An 80-plus city U.S. tour bringing together Broadway's Disney princesses to perform beloved Disney classics. The tour launches its first spring leg with Tony-nominee Susan Egan (Broadway’s original Belle in Beauty and the Beast
and Meg in Disney’s animated feature Hercules
), Arielle Jacobs (Broadway’s Jasmine in Aladdin
), Disney Channel icon Anneliese van der Pol (That’s So Raven
, Raven’s Home
, Broadway’s final Belle in Beauty and the Beast
), and Broadway World Award-winner Syndee Winters (Broadway’s Nala in The Lion King
). The cast will perform more than 30 favorite Disney songs. It all begins at 7 tonight at the State Theatre. Check the venue's website for more info.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Passage
Cleveland Play House presents this play that Christopher Chen wrote after being inspired by E.M. Forster's A Passage to India
. In it, a climate of fear and distrust pushes a friendship to the brink. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Helen, where performances continue through April 2. Check the Playhouse Square website for more info.
1407 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Pretty Woman
Based the film by the same name, the musical Pretty Woman
comes to Connor Palace tonight at 7:30. It stars Broadway superstar and Tony Award-nominee Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis and Olivia Valli as the "charming and charismatic" Vivian Ward. Performances continue through Sunday. Tickets start at $10.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Symphonic Mozart
Dame Jane Glover conducts the Cleveland Orchestra tonight at Mandel Concert Hall as it takes on Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 22 along with selections from Britten, Mozart and Vaughan Williams. The concert begins at 7:30, and performances continue through Sunday. Consult the Cleveland Orchestra website for more info.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
FRI 03/25
The Crossing
A professional chamber choir conducted by Donald Nally, the Crossing performs at 7:30 tonight at the Cleveland Museum of Art. The group is committed to working with creative teams to make and record new, substantial works for choir that explore and expand ways of writing for choir, singing in choir and listening to music for choir. The concert includes the world premiere of Stacy Garrop’s “In a House Besieged.” It'll feature guest organist Scott Dettra. Garrop’s work is the first Robert G. Schneider memorial commission. Schneider taught for more than 30 years as the chair of the Music Department and director of choirs at Shaker Heights High School; he died in 2018. Check the museum website for more info.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org
.
CSU Spring Dance Concert 2022
The 2022 CSU Spring Dance Concert will celebrate the return of dance to the Allen Theatre tonight and tomorrow night at 7:30. The concert will include works by guest artists Antonio Brown and Teena Marie Custer, GroundWorks DanceTheater and CSU dance faculty, and it'll feature performances by the CSU Dance Company and special guests. Consult the Playhouse Square website for more info.
1407 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Fish Fry-Days
Through the month of March and for the first few weeks of April, Prosperity Social Club hosts its fish fry, dubbed Fish Fry-Days, every Friday from 11 a.m. to midnight The special Lenten menu includes the “Big Fish," which includes four pieces of hand-dipped beer battered Haddock with creamy slaw, mac and cheese, tartar and lemon, and the “Gotta Haddock," which includes everything that comes with “Big Fish” but adds a cup of scratch-made creamy clam chowder and two pierogies with sauteed onions and sour cream. Whatever the fish dish, the pub can offer a drink pairing. Sibling Revelry Brewing’s “Gotta Haddock,” a clean, light-bodied pilsner bearing the signature fry’s name, will be available on draft, or diners can choose from an array of cocktails, Belgian beers, stouts, and sours.
1109 Starkweather Ave., 216-937-1938, prosperitysocialclub.com
.
Monsters vs. Charlotte Checkers
The Charlotte Checkers come to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 7 to take on the Monsters in the first of a two-game series. As part of the teams's 1-2-3 Friday promotion, there will be $1 Pepsi products, $2 hot dogs and $3 select 12 oz. beers. The two teams will face off again at 3 p.m. on Sunday. That game is a special Paws and Pucks game, so you can bring the pooch if you register in advance. Check the venue website for more info.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Much Ado About Nothing
Beatrice and Benedick forge a partnership in order to defend house and honor, and salvage the true love of Hero and Claudio in Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing
. Tonight at 7:30, Great Lakes Theater presents its production of the play at the Hanna Theatre. Check the Playhouse Square website for more info.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Near West Theatre's Cinderella
Now through April 10, Near West Theatre presents its version of the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical Cinderella
. Filled with hits such as “A Lovely Night,” “Ten Minutes Ago,” and “Impossible” the play features an intergenerational cast ages 7 and up under the direction of Trinidad Snider, the organization’s Artistic Director. Through a special partnership with Baldwin Wallace, music is directed by Near West Theatre first-timer Harrison Roth and will feature an orchestra of 11 musicians. Choreography is created and led by Emma Clark. The diverse cast represents neighborhoods across Cleveland and beyond. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30. Consult the theater's website for more info.
6702 Detroit Rd., 216-961-6391, nearwesttheatre.org
.
Mike Polk Jr. Show Live
If you’ve seen local comedian Mike Polk Jr., the man behind the Hastily Made Cleveland Tourism Video, the Factory of Sadness video (parts one and two), Last Call Cleveland comedy troupe and The Mike Polk Jr. Show
, perform live, you know he really thrives on having an audience at his disposal. He hosts the Mike Polk Jr. Show Live tonight at 9:30 at Hilarities. Check the Hilarities website for ticket prices.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Paula Poundstone
Over the course of a career that stretches back nearly 40 years, comedian Paula Poundstone has been a regular guest on several NPR programs and has performed for the likes of Hillary Clinton and Johnny Carson. In her books, including There Is Nothing in This Book That I Meant to Say
and The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness
, she provides a humorous look at life and zeroes in on the never-ending quest for happiness. Expect Poundstone to improvise plenty at tonight's show, which takes place at 8 at the Ohio Theatre. Consult the Playhouse Square website for more info.
1511 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Andrew Schulz
Comedian, actor and podcaster Andrew Schulz comes to Masonic Cleveland Auditorium tonight at 8. Known for his role in the Amazon Original Series Sneaky Pete
, Schulz is also a seasoned standup comic. Consult the venue website for ticket prices and more info.
3615 Euclid Ave., 216-881-6350, masoniccleveland.com
.
Straight No Chaser: Back in the High Life Tour
The male a cappella group Straight No Chaser had such success with their 2013 release Under the Influence
, an album that features cameos by the likes of Jason Mraz, Rob Thomas, Phil Collins and Dolly Parton, the band is still touring behind the release. Expect to hear songs from it today alongside tunes from the band's extensive back catalog as it comes to town on its Back in the High Life Tour. The show begins at 8 tonight at 8 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. Consult the venue's website for more info.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
SAT 03/26
The Bachelor Live on Stage
Becca Kufrin hosts this special show featuring "one incredible man" from a recent season of The Bachelorette
as your on-stage Bachelor. Expect "lively games" and "lighthearted connections" with a handful of ladies hand-picked from the audience. The show takes place tonight at 8 at the State Theatre. Consult the Playhouse Square website for more info.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls
In a game that should have implications for the upcoming NBA playoffs, the Cavs square off against the Chicago Bulls tonight at 8 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavs need every win they can get to avoid a play-in situation. In fact, the Cavs are vying with the Bulls for home court advantage in the first round, so this game is a major one. Check the arena's website for more info.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Some Enchanted Evening
Local and international stars will be on hand for tonight's burlesque event at the Beachland Ballroom, which will feature Bella Sin, Cece Noir, Jade Uzumaki, Jared Jameson, Onya Nerve, Maxine Voltage and Ruby Rabbit. This evening will also unveil Ohio Burlesque's Charity of the Year for the 10th annual Ohio Burlesque Festival. Doors open at 7:30. Check the venue's website for more info.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
The Sonder Bombs Release Party
Produced in Philadelphia during quarantine with Joe Reinhart (Hop Along, Beach Bunny, Modern Baseball), Clothbound
, the latest album from local indie rockers the Sonder Bombs, captures the band as its best as singer/ukulele/guitarist Willow Hawks’ effectively slurs her way through evocative songs such as the ballad "Papillon" and the shuffling, retro-leaning pop number "Crying is Cool." The concert begins at 7 p.m.; consult the Mahall's site for more info.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
.
Tri-C High School Rock Off
All genres of high school bands and musicians will be represented at this annual event that returns to the Rock Hall after taking a year off due to the pandemic. The event's Final Exam takes place tonight at 6. Consult the Rock Hall website for ticket prices and more info.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
Justin Willman
Justin Willman, the star and creator of the hit Netflix series Magic For Humans
, is known to turn cynics into believers. He brings his live show, which mixes magic and comedy, to the Mimi Ohio Theatre tonight at 7. Check the Playhouse Square website for more info.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
SUN 03/27
Jokes on You
Inspired by crowd work clinicians like Dave Attell, Ian Bagg, and Big Jay Oakerson, Jokes On You makes the audience the center of the show by "pushing comics to avoid prepared material or written jokes and instead focus on organic interaction with the audience," as it's put in a press release about this event, which takes place tonight at 7 at Hilarities. John Bruton and Bill Squire host the event. Last Sunday of every month.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Tri-C Classical Piano Series
As part of the Tri-C Classical Piano Series, pianist Bryan Wallick gives a free performance today at 2 p.m. in the Cleveland Museum of Art’s Gartner Auditorium. Wallick is one of the great American virtuoso pianists of his generation. A Gold medalist of the 1997 Vladimir Horowitz International Piano Competition in Kiev, he has performed throughout the United States, Europe and Africa. Wallick’s performance is the first of two classical piano series presentations in Tri-C’s 2021-2022 Performing Arts season. The series is celebrating its 15th year of "introducing emerging and established pianists from all over the world to the Greater Cleveland community.".
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org
.