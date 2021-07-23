July 23, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
The ordeal of passing a drug test is stressful and anxiety-ridden, even if you don’t use marijuana. But if you are a recreational user and wish to pass a test, then it is possible to pass surprise drug testing through some useful methods like detox drinks for drug tests.
This article will list down the 17 best detox drinks for weed available on the market and from natural sources. We will also explain how long weed stays in your system, how drug test detox drinks work, and how they help you pass a marijuana test.
After all, recreational weed testing is unfair… especially in legal weed states!
THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) is an active ingredient in marijuana and is responsible for the “high” you experience. It passes from your lungs into the bloodstream, which transports it to your brain, fatty tissues, kidneys, and other organs.
The time it takes for the THC breakdown varies from person to person. Light users can remove traces of marijuana from their bodies faster than heavy users.
Moreover, body fat also plays an important role as weed sticks to your fat deposits. This means that if you have more body fat, it will take longer for your body to metabolize the drug.
Other factors such as the level of THC in the marijuana, your hydration, and your metabolism also impact the drug test results.
There are multiple drug tests for weed with varying levels of sensitivity. Let’s take a closer look at each test to differentiate between them.
Urine tests are non-invasive and simple to perform as all you have to do is give a sample of your urine. You can even order a urine test at home to test yourself. It has the following detection time frame:
Weed lasts the longest in your hair – blood vessels transport weed to your hair follicles. Since hair is dead, the drug will stay in your follicles till your hair grows out. Not ideal!
On average, hair tests can detect THC from a range of 90 to 120 days using a 1.5-inch sample near your scalp. If your hair growth is slow, then it can take longer.
Weed enters your saliva when you smoke marijuana. A saliva test can detect it according to your frequency of use.
Blood tests are invasive when compared to other testing methods, but they are also the most accurate. The frequency of marijuana use significantly impacts the test result. The more you use the drug, the longer marijuana stays in your blood.
Blood tests also detect marijuana almost instantaneously because it is reabsorbed in the blood and broken down very quickly. The time frames for each user are:
Like water, drug test detox drinks work to dilute your urine so that THC and its metabolites fall below the 50ng/mL mark.
They don’t completely remove the THC and metabolites from your urine or bloodstream; they artificially add vitamins and proteins like creatinine to your urine sample to mask the drugs.
Certain detox drinks for weed give same-day results. They provide a time window where your urine should pass a drug test. Others take around 5 to 10 days to speed up your metabolism to expel the THC more thoroughly.
While drug test detox drinks are solely effective at helping you pass a drug test, you can try some natural remedies to aid the process. They might not be as successful as detox drinks for weed, but if coupled together with detox drinks, they can help your body eliminate the THC much sooner.
If you’re applying for jobs or are searching the job market, it’s better to abstain from using marijuana for that duration. Companies require a drug test before joining so to avoid any risk, you should try to abstain if possible.
Exercising is a great way to boost your body to remove toxins, especially drugs. Exercise makes you sweat more and increases your heart rate, speeding up the process.
Incorporating HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) kick starts your metabolism, breaking down the leftover chemicals from your fatty tissues.
Like exercise, going to the sauna is an excellent option for a drug test detox. A sauna provides dry heat, causing your blood vessels to relax and dilate, increasing your blood flow to improve circulation. Better circulation then helps your body get rid of toxins faster.
However, make sure you drink plenty of water before going to the sauna, as the profuse sweating increases your chances of dehydration.
Your body clears away THC via the urine or stool. Hence, drinking more fluids, especially water, may help you pass THC and its metabolites much faster.
Drinking 1 gallon of water every day (just under 4 liters) is sufficient to purge the marijuana from your body over a few weeks.
Other fluids like cranberry juice are also effective. Cranberry juice is rich in vitamins, creatine, and salt, which cleanse your kidneys.
Many foods are rich in vitamins and antioxidants that aid your body’s natural ability to cleanse and detoxify itself. These include fruits and vegetables such as avocado, broccoli, asparagus, artichokes, kale, spinach, and beets.
Natural oils and fats like organic coconut oil and extra virgin olive oil, nuts such as walnuts, flax seeds, sunflower seeds, and almonds also help the detoxification process.
Natural remedies do not guarantee that you will pass your drug test. Once THC enters your system, detoxification takes time.
If you have an impending drug test, then the best and fastest option would be detox drinks for weed. These are professionally designed formulas to provide instant results so you can pass the test.
The time of action varies. Some take a few days, while other drug test detox drinks work within a day. Here are some of the best THC detox kits that will help you pass a test within 24 hours.
This kit helps you find the most suitable detox drink based on the frequency of your use, weight, type of drug test, and time frame available. Yes, this company offers personalized THC detox kits tailored to your needs.
All you have to do is answer a simple questionnaire.
Suppose you don’t have enough time to search for detox drinks for weed and the test is upon you. In that case, PassYourTest.com will help you save time and stress by recommending the best method tailored to your needs.
Pros:
Cons:
Rescue Cleanse 32oz. is a drug test detox drink that takes effect within 1 hour and gives you a clear result for the next 5 hours. Its quick action time makes it ideal for emergencies when you need a clear test in a short time.
For optimum results, avoid toxins and unnecessary medications for a minimum of 2 days. It works best on an empty stomach. Once you’ve consumed the entire drink, wait for 60 minutes for it to be effective. Urinate frequently during that hour to eliminate all toxins.
Voila! You’ll pass that drug test easily.
Pros:
Cons:
Mega Clean Detox Drink is another fast-acting, liquid herbal supplement. It works to eliminate the maximum amount of toxins while balancing lost electrolytes.
This drug test detox drink purifies your urinary, digestive, and circulatory system and is effective for up to 5 hours, with a maximum effect of 3 hours. It comes in tropical fruit or berry flavor as a bonus.
Shake the product well before consumption. Once you’ve had the entire bottle, wait for 15 minutes and refill it again with water to drink. For best results, avoid alcohol and other drugs before your test.
Pros:
Cons:
Herbal Clean Qcarbo is a cleansing herbal detox drink that safely and effectively rids your body of all kinds of drugs and toxins the same day. It is specially formulated for individuals with a higher body mass to provide quick results.
Shake the bottle before you drink it at a comfortable yet consistent pace. You will urinate frequently during the first hour, which shows the drink is expelling toxins successfully.
Pros:
Ready Clean Detox is recommended for directly supervised drug tests. It minimizes toxin levels in 1 hour and is effective for up to 5 hours. You can observe its maximum effect at 3 hours.
For the best results, you should follow the instructions carefully. Shake the bottle and drink in its entirety. Refill with water after 15 minutes and drink again. The body will naturally react to the product by urinating, which helps flush toxins out of the body.Pros:
Stinger Detox is a whole-body detox and proprietary supplement drink. It boosts the body’s natural detoxification process by providing natural ingredients through its vitamins and amino acid blend containing lysine, niacin, taurine, MSM, and D-ribose.
It will also work if you’re looking for a drug test detox. However, it is a highly concentrated formula, and you must be toxin-free for at least 2 days for it to work. For use, refill the bottle with water and drink 4 times. Urinate frequently. It will take effect after 60 to 90 minutes.
Pros:
This is a drug test detox drink specifically designed for people weighing 200 pounds or more with same-day results. It contains a potent blend of herbal formulas to cleanse your body of all kinds of toxins.
Drink on an empty stomach and avoid any unwanted toxins such as alcohol, other medicines, etc. Shake the bottle and drink. Refill with water and drink again. Try to urinate as much as possible during the first hour so your body can expel all the toxins.
Pros:
This drug test detox drink is ideal for people with high toxin levels or greater body mass. Its herbal ingredients provide a full-body cleanse in one hour. It is effective for up to 5 hours with maximum effect in 3 hours.
To use XXtra Clean Detox, shake the bottle and consume the contents. Wait for 15 minutes and refill the bottle with water. Shake it again and drink the remaining contents. Make sure to drink plenty of water so that you expel the toxins once you urinate.
Pros:
This unique drug test detox formula contains a three-part detoxification system with pre-rid tablets, dietary fiber, and liquid detox. It’s effective for light THC users and those who use other drugs.
To use, take 3 tablets with 8oz. water every hour for 5 hours daily. Ensure you drink at least half a gallon of water. Eat fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins for best results.
Next, drink the detox liquid for 2 hours after the last set of pills. Take one-half of the drink with 8 – 16oz. distilled water and avoid eating or drinking for 2 hours. Take the other half the same way as you did the first.
Lastly, dietary fiber is an optional component. Mix it in water an hour before your test and drink within 2 minutes. Wait for 15 minutes and drink another 8oz. of water. Urinate frequently.
Pros:
The Stuff drug test detox drink is designed for people with moderate exposure and those who have a 1 to 2 day timeline to cleanse before the test.
To drink, shake the bottle and drink in its entirety. Wait for 15 minutes before refilling and drink again. Urinating 3 to 4 times indicates the drug test detox drink is working.
Pros:
If you have more time for your drug test detox, then you can check out these options to remove THC from your system in 5 to10 days.
These drug test detox pills speed up your body’s metabolism so they can eliminate toxins faster. They are free of artificial materials and specifically designed for heavy toxin exposure.
TOXIN RID works best if you have sufficient time for a drug test detox. Take 3 tablets every hour for 5 hours daily, 5 days straight. But do not go beyond 15 tablets per day.
After 2 hours of having the last pills, drink half of the liquid and fast during that time. You must also fast for 2 hours after taking the liquid. Repeat for the other half and you’re done!
Pros:
The 10-day cleanse works for people with extremely heavy toxin exposure. The instructions are the same as the other cleanses, but you will have to follow the regime for 10 days.
Pros:
PassYourTest.com is a website that provides a personalized recommendation for heavy users who need a drug test detox in 5 to 10 days. It will help you choose the best option based on your weight, frequency of use, and type of drug test.
Most recommended detox kits also provide a testing kit so you can verify if your system is clean after completing the regimen or not.
Pros:
Drug test detox drinks require a lot of discipline and persistence. The constant need to urinate can also be a nuisance for some. If you wish to detox naturally, then other alternatives are available.
Lemon juice and water is a great detox drink for weed. It has antioxidants and vitamins A and C, which flush all unwanted toxins out.
To pass a drug test, mix a tablespoon of lemon juice in half a liter of water. Keep sipping for a few hours and drink it 7 to 8 times in the days before your drug test.
Pros:
Vitamin C supplements are used for ascorbate cleanses. High levels of vitamin C help the body eliminate toxins. The goal is to introduce high amounts of vitamin C into your diet until you produce watery stools.
There are no dietary restrictions before the cleansing. Just make sure you’re near a toilet as you will have to go frequently.
Pros:
Another natural drug test detox drink is apple cider vinegar. It is an excellent organic alternative to commercial cleansing methods.
Apple cider vinegar can remove traces of THC and other toxins. Add a few tablespoons of raw apple cider vinegar to 8 ounces of water. Adding honey or artificial sweeteners can improve the taste.
Pros:
Cranberry juice is widely recommended for natural detox and kidney issues. It induces frequent urination which aids the body’s detoxification process.
To make a cranberry drug test detox drink, simply mix water and cranberry juice. It’s easy to make and promotes the body’s natural detoxification.
Pros:
Detox drinks for weed are effective to pass a drug test. You may not always have time to do a full-fledged cleanse when you’ve been told to give a test on short notice. In that case, detox drinks for weed work just fine.
For best results, avoid using THC for at least 48 hours before drug testing. It’s worth remembering that THC products such as the best Delta 8 carts might also show up in a drug test.
To quickly get THC out of your system, drink plenty of water to eliminate any toxins. Green, leafy vegetables are loaded with antioxidants that help the body detoxify itself. Cranberry juice, lemon juice, and green tea also aid in natural detoxification.
If you need to do a drug test in the next 24 hours, we recommend using Rescue Cleanse 32oz THC Detox Drink.
Any THC detox kit will rapidly eliminate toxins from your system. You’ll have to follow the instructions accurately to reduce your THC levels.
They also contain different pills and drinks which you’ll have to take with water.
Now that you know about various options for drug testing detox drinks, let’s take a look at the winners.
For same-day detox, we recommend Rescue Cleanse. It stays effective for 5 hours, comes in a delicious flavor, and works for individuals over 200 pounds. And it’s very easy to use. All you have to do is shake the bottle and drink!
For a 5 to 10 day detox, we recommend TOXIN RID 10-DAY Detox Cleanse. It contains natural ingredients, works well for all kinds of users, and cleanses your body through its extensive formula!
We hope you found our drug testing detox guide helpful. Whatever you choose, make sure you stay hydrated and follow all instructions. Good luck!
