What are the best online casinos - good question, right? Well, you’re in the right place, as we’ve investigated the top online sites to play casino games.
We’ve covered all the categories, from blackjack and live dealer casinos to the niche ones, such as crypto and progressive slots.
Based on our tests, Red Dog is the best overall online casino. This site has it all: varied games, high safety standards, and generous promotions.
If you’re aiming for something else, you can check out the other casinos that made it to the list. So, let’s begin!
Red Dog began operations in 2019, and since then, has quickly established itself as one of the top online casinos around.
Along with a decent collection of games, including over 100 slots, 14 games of video poker, and several live dealer options, this online casino seeks to give players a decent gaming experience. RedDog is also known for providing excellent customer service through its 24/7 live chat and two dedicated phone lines.
This wagering platform has joined the list of online real money casinos that accept deposits in Ethereum and Bitcoin. Additionally, the site also accepts traditional payment methods like credit/debit cards and bank transfers.
While its catalog of slots may not be as extensive as some other gambling sites, they do host a fair number of progressives, meaning that Red Dog might be great for jackpot hunters. However, the one minor downside is the minimum withdrawal amount, which at $150, is much higher than average.
In the runner-up position, we have Café Casino, a Curacao-licensed outfit that has been in operation since 2016.
One of the first things people will notice about this online casino site is its easy-to-use website, which is fully functional on mobile and desktop devices. Once logged on, it's easy to view the different slots, table, and live dealer games available to players.
Another feature worth mentioning is the number of daily slot tournaments the site runs. Each game typically lasts for 10 - 15 minutes and pits players against one another to see who's able to achieve the highest score. The top three players at the summit of every tournament will receive varying cash incentives.
Lastly, Cafe Casino runs an impressive welcome promotion, which consists of a 250% match bonus on credit/debit card deposits and a 350% match bonus on Bitcoin deposits. These incentives come with 40x wagering requirements and, unfortunately, can't be used on live dealer games.
Rounding out our top 10 is Slots.lv, an online casino that offers just over 100 slot games, a handful of live dealer options, and several table games.
Additionally, Slots.lv has a large welcome bonus and the ‘Daily Double Up’ reload bonus that existing customers can take advantage of to increase their casino bankroll.
One interesting feature offered to players is the ability to play all slot games in demo mode even as unregistered users. What's more, Slots.lv hosts several daily slot tournaments that users can enter to rank high and win rewards.
A major downside of this online casino is that users will encounter minimum withdrawal requirements on bank transfers, which at $1,500, is considerably higher than what many other online casinos require.
Included within its catalog of 350+ casino games are 19 live dealer options, making it one of the better casino sites around in this regard. Besides live dealer options, Wild Casino also hosts slots, video poker, black jack, and many other table games.
Game selection isn't the only area where Wild Casino stands out as it also offers an excellent selection of promotions, including a large welcome bonus, a weekly deposit bonus, Bitcoin bonus funds, and referral incentives.
On top of all this, Wild Casino accepts seven cryptocurrencies as payment options, including Ripple, Stellar Lumens, and USDC.
However, there's one noteworthy downside to this real money casino. When withdrawing winnings via check or bank transfer, both come with a minimum of $500. For bank wire payouts, there's a transaction charge of $45 or 3%, whichever is larger.
Along with a futuristic theme, Las Atlantis has a collection of over 200 slot games that includes popular titles like Cash Bandits, Caesars Empire, Coyote Cash, and more.
Additionally, Las Atlantis has its own desktop app available to provide online gamblers with an alternative to browser-based gaming.
Of course, no in-depth Las Atlantis review would be complete without mentioning its "larger-than-average" 280% welcome bonus. Here, players can collect a total of $14,000 in bonus funds. However, these funds can only be used on slots, keno, scratch cards, and board games. They also come with a 35x wagering requirement.
Unfortunately, few promotions are available for existing customers and sports betting options aren't supported.
Although the site launched in 2011, Bovada can trace its roots back two decades to a company called Cyberoad - an entity that was instrumental in fostering transactions across the earliest sports betting sites.
Today, Bovada is known as one of the premium gambling sites for sports betting. For context, this online casino allows users to place bets on football, soccer, baseball, basketball, UFC, boxing, horses, and much more.
Besides sports betting, Bovada also hosts a decent catalog of slots, video poker, blackjack, and other table games.
What's more, Bovada has a good selection of casino bonuses users can take advantage of, including Bitcoin exclusive bonuses. However, since Bovada focuses on its sports betting segment, the collection of slots and table games is slightly lesser than many other wagering platforms.
For many online gaming enthusiasts, blackjack is a preferred gaming alternative. If you fall into this camp, then Ignition, alongside its 25+ games of blackjack, might be worth considering.
While Ignition does offer a handful of video blackjack options, the majority of its blackjack games are of the live dealer variety with minimum buy-ins ranging from $5 to $100.
Besides blackjack, Ignition also supports virtual sports betting, allowing users to bet on several eSports like basketball, soccer, horses, dogs, and more.
Users who play slots might be disappointed with the alternatives available as the casino offers just over 100 games to keep them company.
mBit is a cryptocurrency-only gambling site that offers over 2000 casino games, large deposit offers, and a perk-filled VIP program.
Due to their cryptocurrency-only approach, mBit processes withdrawals significantly faster than traditional payment methods, often in less than 10 minutes. Also, mBit features over 30 software developers, including popular names like Betsoft, Playn' Go, and Wazdan.
What's more, at 110% up to 1 BTC + 300 free spins, mBit has one of the largest welcome bonuses around. That said, all free spins expire within 24 hours of receipt.
As it stands, mBit accepts deposits in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Tether (USDT). With these being the only payment alternatives on display, fiat currency transactions aren't accepted and that might count as a drawback to some.
Although progressive slots have a lower RTP value, their max payouts are much higher than the normal 3 and 5-reel games. Consequently, jackpot hunters often look for casino sites that offer numerous progressive slots.
If you find yourself sympathetic to this idea and pick online casinos based on the number of progressives they offer, then we think Intertops might be worth a second glance.
Founded in 1996, Intertops offers many services ranging from sports betting, casino games, live poker, blackjack, and other table games.
Unfortunately, while several bonuses are available, they are all slightly less extensive than what's offered by many other online casinos. Furthermore, no bingo is available.
The online casino experience is different when played on a mobile device rather than a desktop computer. While many online casinos have mobile versions, some are glitchy and difficult to navigate.
Optimized to run on Android and iOS devices, Super Slots might be a great option for gamblers looking to play games on their mobile device without encountering any issue.
When it comes to making deposits, Super Slots has over 15 payment options available, including credit cards, cryptocurrency, and bank transfers. However, be advised that minimum/maximum deposit amounts vary by payment type. For withdrawals, the options decrease significantly and only 8 methods are currently supported.
Super Slots is also known for having an impressive selection of promotions, including a large welcome bonus, several weekly reload bonuses, and a 5% Bitcoin Boost - all of which help to make it rank as one of the best online casinos in the iGaming market.
Fairness and licensing – We'll never recommend an unlicensed casino. Even when reviewing iGaming sites that are based offshore, we check to see that they're licensed by a reputable regulatory commission. Additionally, we ensure that online casinos we recommend work with reputable software developers known for producing provably fair games.
Game variety – When it comes to online casinos, players value game selection and favour sites that offer them a good variety of slots, table games, and live dealer options. With each site we recommend, we ensure that it has a respectable selection of real money casino games.
Bonuses – Welcome and deposit bonuses have become the norm in the world of online casino sites. Thus, as we reviewed numerous wagering platforms we gave preference to those that provided attractive promotions and free spins for new and existing customers.
Payment methods - Funding your account quickly and conveniently is important to iGamers, especially those looking to test out new casino sites. With each site review we conduct, we check that they offer convenient deposit and withdrawal options that process site-related transactions within a reasonable time frame.
Yes. As evidenced by the fact that online gambling generates over $60 billion in revenue every year, very few countries around the world have made it illegal.
Instead, what they've done is regulate online gaming activities. However, these regulations place few, if any, limitations on the players themselves and target operators and payment merchants.
Similarly, some people are concerned about playing at off-shore Internet casinos. Once again, most countries put no restrictions on their citizens when it comes to playing off-shore real money online casinos and simply require that these casinos operate within their regulatory guidelines.
Of all games offered by online casinos, slots are by far the most heavily played option. Evidence of this can be seen by the fact that all top online casinos dedicate a large portion of their entire game catalog to slots.
After slots, the next most sought after online casino category are live casino games. With a real dealer in the mix, iGamers love this alternative as it gives them an immersive experience close to that obtainable at land-based venues
When licensed by a reputable regulatory commission, like the UK Gaming Commission, Government of Curacao, or the Malta Gaming Authority, the chances of an online casino being safe is much higher than when these certifications are absent.
Also, we recommend that prospective users read casino reviews (such as this one) before depositing funds into a new site.
It's also a good idea to read user reviews on social media sites or forums dedicated to online gaming. When doing this, it's important to keep in mind that unsatisfied customers are significantly more likely to write a complaint than satisfied ones.
Yes. Free spins typically expire within 24 - 36 hours after they're granted whereas expiration dates for bonus funds will vary substantially from one casino site to the next.
When you receive a match bonus from a deposit, the casino will indicate how long you have to use the said incentive. Because most casino extras have wagering requirements, you can't withdraw bonuses until you've attained their playthroughs. That said, not meeting this requirement when the offer expires means that you'll have to forfeit the bonus alongside accrued bonus winnings.
Standard sports betting involves betting on live sports and date back to Ancient Greece. Electronic sports, or eSports, tends to follow the same principle but instead of betting on live sporting events, gamblers bet on two individuals competing on a video game.
While most of the sites we looked at featured sports games in their eSports betting options, video games like Counter-Strike, Dota 2, StarCraft, and others regularly attract the attention of betters.
In 2021, eSports betting is estimated to total just over $1 billion and grow to over $1.60 billion by 2024.
Most online casinos have incorporated cryptocurrencies as payment options since it gives players access to faster withdrawal times and a greater degree of anonymity. That said, most casino sites have only adopted the two most popular coins - Bitcoin and Ethereum.
While there isn't anything wrong with this, the fees for sending these digital currencies over their respective networks can be quite costly. For example, when traffic is high, sending ETH over the Ethereum network can cost well over $200.
By contrast, coins like Doge, Lite Coin, Stellar Lumens, and Tether have much smaller transaction fees which can range from a cent to a few dollars.
RTP stands for 'Return to Player' and defines how much a particular game will payout, on average, over the long run.
While the term RTP can be applied to table games like blackjack, baccarat, and others, it's most commonly used in the context of slots. For example, let's say a slot has an RTP of 98%. If 1,000 coins are wagered, the game will, typically, return 980 in the form of winnings.
However, RTP is only an average that works over extended periods and because each spin is entirely random, players always have the chance of landing on a jackpot. So, while this iGaming concept is a vital one, players' winning chances aren't duty-bound to a game's RTP.
Whether it be Red Dog, mBit, or Super Slots, there's almost no shortage of quality online gambling sites for you to make an informed selection.
If you're still unsure which is the right online casino for you, we recommend opening an account with four or five that stood out to you and making a small deposit. This way, you'll be better able to compare, contrast and ultimately determine which one you like most.
Regardless of what choice you make, be it for casino, sports, or eSports, the importance of responsible gambling should remain evergreen. As a player, ensure that you never place wagers that exceed your casino bankroll.
If this comes off as one daunting activity, engage the "Responsible Gambling" additions on these casino sites. As they say, a stitch in time saves nine.
