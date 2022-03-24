1942 Tacos and Tequila to Open in Former Puente Viejo Space in Playhouse Square 

click to enlarge Google Maps

1942 Tacos & Tequila to open in former Puente Viejo space downtown

After sitting empty for close to two years, the former Puente Viejo space on Huron Road in Playhouse Square will soon have new life. Fittingly, the new tenant is another Mexican restaurant, which is called 1942 Tacos and Tequila (1220 Huron Rd.).“We tried the brand out in Rochester and it worked out, so now we will expand the same brand,” says project manager Carlos Murillo.The Rochester location appears to be very favorably reviewed since opening in 2021. The Cleveland location will open with the same menu, says Murillo.“The food is definitely authentic Mexican food,” he says. “We try to create a selection of tacos and we are introducing our quesabirria tacos as well. We’re bringing street corn and several different margaritas.”When Puente Viejo took the space over in 2016, they gave the 2,800-square-foot, 100-seat restaurant a fresh, modern makeover. In fact, there was little left for the new owners to do to get it ready.“When we took the space over, literally it was ready to open,” says Murillo.All that stands between Cleveland diners and those crispy, cheesy quesabirria tacos is the health department.“We’ve got the liquor license ready, we have our team ready, we’ve got our servers ready, I’ve got our manager, so were 90-percent ready," adds Murillo. "We just need the health department.”Look for 1942 Tacos to open in mid-April.