March 17, 2022
Keep hearing about OnlyFans, but don’t know what all the fuss is about? If you know all about it, then you’re ahead of the game. But maybe you want to know more and find out which celebs are making their way onto the platform. Well, we’ll sum up what OnlyFans is, who’s on it, and what their creator pages have to offer.
OnlyFans was created by British entrepreneur and tech engineer Timothy Stokeley in 2016. It was his answer to the crackdown on things like “Demon Time” on other social media platforms. On OnlyFans there is no crackdown, despite rumors of the platform getting rid of all its XXX-rated content (not happening, folks!). OnlyFans is the place for all your fetish fantasies, including Asian, bondage, redheads, feet, and much more — your imagination is the only topper!
OnlyFans is an exclusive online service that allows creators to charge fans a subscription to their personalized site. They often share content deemed too provocative for other social media platforms.
While some people use YouTube and Instagram to create monetized, exclusive content for followers, some flock to OnlyFans for the same reason. And they charge a subscription rate to unlock access to all they are willing to offer. Some may offer free onlyfans subscriptions and then use tips and fee schedules for other products and services. It’s really all up to the creator.
OnlyFans is a known destination for adult entertainment/pornography. Several internet personalities and reality stars also use the site to drop videos or live stream adult-only content. However, not all content is XXX-rated. Many celebrities use OnlyFans to showcase new fashion trends, drop new music releases and teasers, film vlogs, fitness videos, and all sorts of other stuff. Beyoncé even rapped about OnlyFans on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix.
Getting started as a creator is free and easy to do. All you have to do is go to the OnlyFans website and sign up—it’s free and simple. Next, you submit an ID to verify your identity, and after this, your account will be approved. OnlyFans recommends you attach as many social media accounts as possible to identify your account better and more quickly. Once approved, set your subscription rate, start posting regularly, and promote your account to draw in faithful fans and more subscribers. OnlyFans says, “if you want to retain your fanbase and attract new viewers, then it’s important to make sure you plan your content, post consistently, offer incentives, interact with your fans, and make use of the features available to help you succeed on the platform.
Following, we have compiled a list of top celebrities who have their own famous OnlyFans accounts. Read on to see who to subscribe to and who’s got the hottest content out there. We’ll start with some of the best OnlyFans celebrities due to them being in the top 5% of creators.
This bosomy momma is in the 40+ category of celebrities, and she is in the top 0.0% of creators, holding that spot for over two years now. Miss Katie does it all and has it all. She’s a whirlwind of fantasy and excitement, enticing all her subscribers with her hot AF content. Miss Katie has hundreds of full-length videos, many of them taboo too! She’ll act out all your wildest fantasies, and her productions are exclusive, made just for OnlyFans. She has over 3 million social media followers… why not come see why?2. Samantha Ava
This little hottie comes straight to us from Bali, although originally from Cali. Samantha Ava is a whirlwind of excitement, offering all sorts of tantalizing pleasures to get your motor revving. Samantha loves what she does, and she likes to do what she does with men and women, opening up the floor to all kinds of exciting endeavors. Sam loves to be spoiled and will be your little princess if you treat her right. Subscribe and DM with her today!
Samy is a hot university student from Brazil, showcasing all her talents and escapades to help pay for her studies. She loves her OnlyFans page, and it shows. Samy is a celebrity on OF and is in the top 0.2% of creators. This Brazilian beauty has high-quality videos and pics for your viewing pleasures and boasts a whole world of engaging content for you to feast your eyes on. Samy is an A+ in our books and you can connect with her for only $9.99 a month. She also has limited-time offers and subscription bundles too. What have you got to lose? Subscribe today!4. Amber J Sweetheart
They call her sweetheart, but she’s just a devil in disguise. Are you ready for real connection, real play, an authentic experience, and a spam-free page? Then this is the place for you! Amber is deemed the “Queen of Sexting” and loves making her fans hot and bothered. This buxom beauty has a tight bum and plays with both men and women. She loves documenting all her salacious affairs and wild adventures, exploring her most intimate escapades. This sweetheart is only a click away—subscribe now and introduce yourself today!5. Lexi Frenchteen
Lexi Frenchteen is the hottest French woman you’ll find on our celeb OnlyFans accounts. She’s vivacious and voluptuous, a teaser and a temptress—this babe has it all. Lexi is a student and enjoys taking her fans on all her exciting day-to-day campus adventures. This bootylicious brunette is in the top 0.6% of all creators, making her a celebrity in her own right on OnlyFans. Subscribe today and see what this beautiful bombshell is all about!6. Kat Aphrodisiac
Kat Aphrodisiac is a Colombian/Puerto Rican honey who is very in touch with her sensual side, and she absolutely loves sharing it with her fans. Kat has many talents and puts them all on display on her page. She is a top creator, bilingual—Spanish and English—and loves all things kinky and playful. Kat is a dream come true, and she’s here for your viewing pleasure with all sorts of offerings, including pics and vids, sexting, member ratings, solo vids, and so much more. Subscribe today and help put this exotic beauty through school!7. De Rankin
De Rankin loves the four B’s—bourbon, boats, blank, and booty. This mom is an RN nurse, and this is her side hustle. Don’t let that fool you, though, this page is full of the hottest content and is updated consistently. De takes her fans’ needs very seriously, and it shows. She has a free page, a VIP page, and a fee list, plus tons of free content as well. Her fee list boasts a myriad of stuff that you may not have even thought of yourself. Come check out this creator today, she’s just a click away!
This sensual internet sensation turned rapper joined as one of the top celebrities on OnlyFans. Cardi B started her page to promote her single “WAP,” but she’s using it so fans can have insight into all aspects of her life, including surgeries, motherhood, rumors, her work life, and personal issues. Cardi B says there is no nudity on her celeb OnlyFans page, but you do get to unlock pre-recorded songs and photoshoots, and lots of other unseen footage you won’t catch a glimpse of anywhere else. A subscription to her page is only $4.99 per month.
9. Bella Thorne
Born Annabella Avery Thorne, Bella Thorne is a model, actress, writer, and singer who has won several awards. She created her famous OnlyFans account in August of 2020 and caused quite a stir. Bella made $1 million overnight and another million in the next week, the most money to be made that quickly at that time. She rocked the OF world and caused quite a controversy. Today, you can subscribe to her free OnlyFans page for some of her content, or to her paid VIP subscription for all her latest, greatest, and hottest content. Bella releases her latest music videos and other releases to her celebrity Only Fans account first, making it worth the subscription of only $19.99 per month.10. Mia Khalifa
Mia Khalifa is a Lebanese-American webcam model, media personality, and pornographic actress. She rose to fame in 2014 when she became the most viewed star on PornHub. Since then, she has had many rises to success, notably joining OnlyFans in 2020 and becoming one of the many celebrities with OnlyFans accounts, and one of the top earners. Mia provides access to all of her racy content, giving her a chance to be herself and connect with her fans. She also puts her well-earned money to good use, donating to charities and other organizations.11. Amber Rose
This British actress, writer, and songwriter joins other famous people with OnlyFans, debuting her page in September 2020 with a racy picture of her juicy backside. Amber Rose, the “Slutwalk Festival” founder, takes it all off for her fans and subscribers of her OF page. Amber doesn’t hold back on anything she does, so a subscription to her site is sure to please and entertain anyone. This tantalizing star offers $5 per month to unlock all her page has to offer.12. Blac Chyna
Joining our many celebs with OnlyFans is Blac Chyna, an American model and socialite who originally rose to fame as Nikki Minaj’s stunt double in Kanye West’s music video “Monster.” Since then, Blac Chyna has appeared in multiple music videos and TV shows, also launching a few business ventures of her own relating to beauty products and services. However, most of Chyna’s income comes from her famous OnlyFans page, where she reportedly makes an estimated $20 million per month. A subscription to all her hottest content is only $19.99 per month.13. Pia Mia
An American singer, dancer, and actress, Pia Mia started her career singing on her own YouTube channel. She has since been in many commercials and music videos. “Princess” Pia also started her own record company, has released some of her own music and loves fashion and stars as a model as well. This all-around celebrity started with OnlyFans in September of 2020, posing in sexy lingerie while getting all glammed up. Unlock unlimited access to her account for free, and come see what this sexy star is all about!14. Bhad Bhabie
Bhad Bhabie, born Danielle Bregoli Peskowitz, is an American social media personality and rapper. She was discovered on Dr. Phil when she was a guest for a week, exhibiting her bad behavior with her mother. A phrase she said went viral, and a meme caught on, uplifting her to fame and catching the eyes of record producers. Bhad Bhabie started rapping and joined OnlyFans in March of 2021, making an estimated, record-breaking $1 million in her first six hours. This naughty babe charges $23.99 for a subscription to unlock her all-access page.15. Megan Barton-Hanson
This lovely creature officially joined our celebs with OnlyFans’ accounts in 2022, although she had previously had an account before joining Love Island in 2018. After Love Island, she started back up again and now gives her audience all-access to her raciest content. This celebrity says she loves making OnlyFans content as it makes her feel “sassy and glamorous.” Megan Barton-Hanson’s page is filled with uncensored content, exclusive photoshoots, and much more. Her subscription ask is only $23.99 per month.16. The Vixen
The Vixen is the stage name of Anthony Taylor, a drag queen, and performer best known for competing in season 10 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and placing 7th. This eccentric enigma caused quite the stir, shedding light on elements of racism within the show among fellow drag queens and the show’s fandom. Anthony now has an OnlyFans account where he posts all sorts of salacious content, eager to please his fans and entertain the masses. Come check out all this celebrity page has to offer today. A subscription to their account is only $9.99 per month.17. Shanna Moakler
Shanna Lynn Moakler is an American model, actress, and reality TV star. This hottie used to be Miss USA, and luckily enough for us, has joined OnlyFans as the next celebrity to have a suggestive page. Shanna joined in 2021 and is using the platform to reach a wider audience and sell her memorabilia like her Playboy trading cards. She wants to show all facets of her life, and she does so in a super fun, super sexy way. Come subscribe today and see what you’ve been missing — unlock access for free!18. Tana Mongeau
This American internet personality joined as one of many celebrities with OnlyFans pages on May 2020, becoming a top earner and making $3 million in her first month. Tana Mongeau makes “Storytime” videos and other such content on her YouTube channel. OnlyFans is where she comes to show all her naked and crazy content, though, and lucky for her fans, a subscription to all her naughty content is free! Come check out all you’ve been missing today!19. Shea Couleé
Shea Couleé is an American drag queen, podcaster, night-life fixture, and musician. She is best known for competing in RuPaul’s Drag Race season 9 and subsequently winning RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars season five. Shea has taken the world of drag by storm and has brought that to OnlyFans. On her page, expect to find behind-the-scenes footage, unreleased content, live makeup tutorials, and much more. If you’re interested in the world of drag, this page is a must-follow.20. Lottie Moss
Lottie Moss, the 24-year-old hot model sister of supermodel Kate Moss, joined OnlyFans in June of 2021. British superstar Lottie has both a free and a paid subscription account — the paid account with exclusive access to her racier, nude content. Lottie says that she makes approximately $95,000 USD per month from her celebrity OnlyFans page. This sexy babe is proud to be a member of OnlyFans and loves how much she can interact with her adoring fans on the platform. She also offers provocative panty sales and intimate direct messaging with all her fans.
To become famous on OnlyFans you need to put in hard work and dedication. Having a creator account is not a part-time job unless you want to make part-time chump change. To be a creator and a successful one (although that is not guaranteed), you need to put in the work. That means daily posts and responses to direct messages, regularly uploaded videos and pictures, new and fresh content, entertaining and energizing content, and much more. The top earners are always online and always interacting with their fans. They constantly create new, imaginative productions, always keeping their fans piqued and wanting more. Famous creators say that having a successful account is a full-time job, and that’s why they film every facet of their life — it’s really all they do.
OnlyFans is the only platform where you can access your favorite stars in their best and most intimate moments. Becoming a user is easy, just find your creator and subscribe to their page — get ready to see all they have to offer! And if you really want to create, OnlyFans is the best platform to really be yourself on. The sky is the limit! Come check out these celebrity OnlyFans accounts and see what these stars are offering. Who knows, maybe you’ll be the next up and comer, making millions a month, week, or even day. What have you got to lose?
