November 03, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT
If you're looking for the best delta-8 gummies, you're in the right place.
Delta-8 gummies are a great option if you wish to safely and legally experience the feeling of euphoria produced by THC. However, there are numerous delta-8 gummies available today, making it hard for you to pick the best one.
In this buyer's guide, we'll recommend and review twenty delta-8 gummies, which we have picked after thorough research.
So, keep on reading to learn more!
Exhale Wellness is among the best brands for delta-8 gummies on the cannabinoid market. They're determined to promote a healthy, stress-free lifestyle with the help of organic delta-8 THC. The quality of their delta-8 products and their customer service are what other brands still struggle to compete with.
Exhale's delta-8 gummies aren’t just great; we found them to be the best out there. The gummies are all 3rd-party lab tested, have great taste, and are effective. Depending on the dose you consume and your tolerance level, you can expect a pleasant buzz that's neither too powerful nor too weak.
As of now, the company only ships across the U.S. for free. Additionally, they deliver your delta-8 THC products within five to seven business days. Exhale also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, which gets you the total refund in case you aren't satisfied with the product.
Many users of Exhale's delta-8 gummies were pleased with the taste, the pleasant buzz, and the use of natural, vegan-friendly ingredients.
⇒Visit the official website of Exhale Wellness
The experts behind BudPop created the brand because they were not content with the availability of organic hemp products. By studying the entire manufacturing process of hemp products, they have been able to elevate the quality of their products far above the previous standard. The brand's main goal is to provide you, the consumers, with the best delta-8 THC experience through their potent delta-8 gummies.
BudPop's gummies taste great, with Blue Dream Berry and Strawberry Gelato being their delicious flavors. The company uses carefully handpicked ingredients and ensures that they're non-GMO and organic. In addition, Bupop sources the ingredients from regulated U.S. farms, ensuring the safety and quality of the hemp. Plus, their delta-8 gummies are tested by independent finest labs for purity and quality.
They have a money-back guarantee that lets you return the gummies (unused and unopened) within 30 days and get a refund. BudPop is also offering new customers 20% off their first order.
BudPop boasts tons of happy customers, with many favoring the brand's fruity, candy-like gummies. The use of all-organic ingredients is also something most users love about these gummies.
⇒Visit the official website of BudPop
Delta ExtraX is known for their innovation in cannabinoid products and has been featured in major publications like High Times, Merry Jane, Ministry of Hemp, and Leafly.
The brand is owned and run by Savage Enterprises, a company with years of experience in the CBD world, so it's no surprise that their delta-8 THC items, including gummies, are safe and that the brand boasts impeccable customer service.
Their Tropical Punch delta-8 gummies are enriched with delta-10 to give users a completely unique cannabinoid experience. We loved the Tropical Punch flavor and were even more impressed with the amount of focus these gummies helped us attain.
Delta ExtraX uses all-natural ingredients in their gummies and tests them through independent labs to ensure potency and quality. Also, each gummy boasts 40mg of delta-8 THC.
For all domestic orders, you'll have to pay $3.89 for shipping, but customers were very satisfied with the speed they received their orders.
Customers also love the taste of these gummies and appreciate that there is not a strong hemp aftertaste.
⇒Visit the official website of Delta ExtraX
Diamond CBD is among the oldest and most popular companies within the CBD space, so it's no surprise that they have expanded to delta-8 gummies.
Their Chill Plus Delta Force Squares boast mixtures of CBD isolate and delta-8 THC at 10mg each—an excellent combination that offers a more mild and subtle buzz.
If you get bored sticking to a single delta-8 THC gummy flavor, then Diamond CBD's gummies will surely please your palate. The company offers several varieties in 10 distinct flavors. They also have a wide variety of dosage strengths so that new users and experienced consumers can all be happy.
You can ease your mind knowing that the company sources all the ingredients from across the U.S. As such, it's safe to say their products are made using quality, organic ingredients.
For orders over $100, you get free 2-day shipping. The company also offers a 30-day guarantee, which is an added bonus.
One thing most customers loved about Diamond CBD's gummies is the variety. From different gummy types, flavors, moods to potencies and quantities, Diamond has something for everyone.
⇒Visit the official website of Diamond CBD
Next, we have 3Chi, a brand that uses science to create cannabinoid blends that are exponentially more beneficial than the hemp plant in its natural form. The company was started by an experienced biochemist who has been in the industry for 15 years.
3Chi was also one of the first brands to introduce delta-8 THC products to the cannabinoid market. So, you can totally rely on their expertise and experience when it comes to producing top-quality delta-8 products.
3Chi's delta-8 gummies come in 2 distinct flavors, including Watermelon and Black Raspberry flavor.
The gummies are also available in two package sizes: eight gummies or twenty. In both packages, each gummy contains 25mg of delta-8 THC. In addition, all ingredients used are organically grown and tested for purity and safety.
You get free shipping for orders above $99, but be aware that 3Chi does not issue refunds. You can contact their customer care if something is wrong with your order and they may exchange the item or offer a refund.
In terms of customer reviews, we found several positive testimonials from the users of 3Chi's gummies. Despite there being just two flavors, many were pleased with the quality and potency of the gummies.
⇒Visit the official website of 3Chi
Moonwlkr is an innovative company with a great reputation in the delta-8 THC world. Their signature vapes and gummies are among the most effective delta-8 products you'll find. If you want to try gummies that offer an immediate effect, then these gummies from MoonWLKR are an ideal choice.
The gummies are available in multiple flavors, including Sour Strawberry Diesel, Blue Dream Berry, and Watermelon Zkittlez. Each gummy boasts 12.5mg of Delta-8 THC, which is just enough to help you feel relaxed and calm.
Moonwlkr is also among the most transparent companies out there. They test every product batch through trusted third-party labs for quality and potency.
The company usually ships your orders in one to three days, and you get a 30-day guarantee to return unused/unopened products. And for orders worth over $50, you'll get free shipping.
Many customers who used these gummies have also expressed their satisfaction with their purchase. They were also quite happy with the different flavor options.
Just Delta is a popular brand that's best known for offering top-quality delta-8 products. Besides the quality delta-8 product offerings, Just Delta is also praised for its impeccable customer service.
To top it off, the company also uses only the finest ingredients. All products are tested by an independent lab to ensure safety and purity. You'll find the results of these tests on their website. So, you can be assured that the quality of their gummies will be of top quality. The company offers three different gummies in three unique flavors. Plus, they're also available in two quantities.
Orders over $35 are eligible for free shipping, and Just Delta gives customers a 30-day guarantee for returns.
The numerous positive feedback from their customers is also an indication of how great their gummies are. Most users were delighted with the different flavor options and also the quantities.
Koi is another brand that's highly favored for its tasty and high-quality delta-8 products. The company started in 2015, with its main focus on CBD products. They now offer quality delta-8 products, including gummies made with the finest, organic ingredients.
Their gummies boast the right balance of potency and flavor. The best part of their gummies is that they come in five unique flavors, including Melon, Strawberry, Mango, Lime, and Blue-Razz.
Each gummy contains 25mg of high-quality delta-8 THC, so they can keep you relaxed in a safe way. Koi also uses American-grown hemp plants and submits their items for third-party tests to ensure their final product is safe for consumption. They offer free shipping for all orders above $35, followed by a 30-day return policy.
Koi customers are pretty happy with the gummies and claim that they helped improve their sleep cycle. Many also expressed their appreciation for the friendly customer support.
Extract Labs is a leading brand in the world of CBD, and they're focused on offering the highest-quality and purest CBD products. The company uses all organic ingredients, which they test for pesticides, heavy metals, and potency. This allows them to manufacture the highest quality hemp-derived products, including gummies.
They offer gummies in several different cannabinoid varieties, but what we really liked was their delta-8 THC Chocolate Bar. Made with 70% dark chocolate, this bar contains 52mg of delta-8 and CBD and is even vegan.
Your orders need to be $60+ to get free shipping. Also, Extract Labs provides a 60-Day Guarantee for all purchases.
Most of the Extract Labs customers have expressed their love for the brand's highly potent gummies. Some have also mentioned the convenience of the 60-Day return policy.
Blue Moon Hemp has been an industry leader for quite some time now. The brand started in 2015, and since then, they have been consistently producing quality hemp-derived products.
Blue Moon Hemp’s delta-8 gummies can give you the much-needed uplift that your mind and body need. Unlike delta-9 THC, these delta-8 gummies let you experience improved moods, pain relief, and other benefits without the adverse effects that delta-9 offers.
These gummies come in Watermelon and Blue Razz flavors. Furthermore, they're available in different quantities.
Blue Moon uses quality, naturally grown hemp and cannabis plants and further tests the ingredients for potency and quality.
Shipping is free for orders over $99. If it's your first purchase, you even get 20% off. If you aren't satisfied with the product, you can return it within 30 days for a refund.
Most buyers of Blue Moon Hemp’s delta-8 gummies have given positive feedback, suggesting their satisfaction with the purchase. Some even stated that the gummies have improved their sleep.
Area 52 is known for its delta-8 products that give users an “out of this world” experience. This U.S.-based company is determined and constantly working towards creating high-quality delta-8 products. It aims to achieve that by using all-natural hemp sourced from across the U.S.
Their delta-8 gummies are not just tasty but also gluten-free, non-GMO, low in sugar, and vegan-friendly. Each gummy features 25mg of delta-8 THC, which is enough to give you the desired results.
You need not worry about the quality and safety of their gummies as the company tests all their products through third-party labs. You can even check the lab reports on their website.
You can get free shipping if you purchase more than $110 worth of products. Area 52 allows returns for half-used products.
The company has also received tons of excellent customer reviews, particularly for its gummies. Most claim that these gummies surpassed their expectation in terms of effectiveness and quality.
Everest sets the standard for delta-8 gummies with their sustainable sourced and high-quality ingredients. Everest’s delta-8 gummies are made using natural, high-grade hemp. The company aims to offer top-quality products free from preservatives, fillers, or additives. Furthermore, Everest maintains the quality of its products by consistently having them tested by an independent lab. You can check the reports of these tests on Everest's website.
Their delta-8 gummies are available in Blue Raspberry, Watermelon, and Peach flavors, and each gummy contains 20mg of delta-8.
Everest doesn't charge any shipping fee. It takes about one to two days to process your orders. Once shipped, you can expect to receive them within two to five days.
If you wish to return your purchase, you can email the support team, and they'll respond immediately.
Most of the customers who tried their gummies have expressed great satisfaction with their purchase. Many users claim to have experienced better sleep, while some were quite impressed with the potency.
Bearly Legal Hemp Co is another trendy and reliable brand for delta-8 THC gummies and other delta-8-based products. There aren't that many companies that can match the level of transparency and product quality that Bearly Legal offers.
Their delta-8 gummies are available in various flavors, including Watermelon, Blueberry, Cherry, Green Apple, Mixed Fruit, and Pineapple. Also, they come in different quantities.
Bearly Legal's high-quality delta-8 gummies stem from the use of top-grade indoor hemp. To further ensure the quality and potency, the company double checks the ingredients with the help of a third-party lab.
The company also offers free shipping for purchases worth over $50. The 30-Day Guarantee is another excellent addition. That said, you can only return unused products.
Bearly Legal has also received an excellent 4.5-star rating from their happy buyers. Most of the positive reviews were directed towards the effectiveness and flavors of the gummies.
ALTRx is another great brand that produces delta-8 gummies made of high-quality hemp. The brand has also been seen in publications like Fox Business, The Observer, and LA Weekly.
The company's initial aim was to introduce CBD-based products to the people in Atlanta. Since then, ALTRx has expanded its operations across the U.S.
Delta-8 gummies are a recent line of products that they added to their collection. ALTRx's delta-8 gummies are among the strongest gummies on this list. For instance, there's an option with 60mg of delta-8 per gummy.
All ATLRx products are 2018 Farm Bill compliant and hemp-derived. You can also choose from Sativa, Indica, or Assorted packages of their gummies.
You'll also be glad to know that there aren't any shipping charges. The company generally processes your orders within 1 to 2 days, excluding holidays and weekends.
All those who tried the ALTRx delta-8 gummies were so impressed with the potency and effectiveness of the gummies.
Eighty Six claims to be the one-stop site for anyone looking to get their hands on some premium delta-8 THC products.
Their gummies are available in mouthwatering flavors like Citrus Blast, Apple Jade, Orange Bang, and Midnight Melon. Each gummy has 30mg of delta-8 THC, which is perfect for giving you a steady buzz.
All Eighty Six products are cGMP-certified, ISO-certified, pesticide-free, and GMO-free. In addition, they're made using the most refined hemp, which the company double-checks for impurities and potency through third-party labs. Eighty Six is transparent about their manufacturing process. The test reports are made available for you to read on their website.
Like most delta-8 brands, Eighty Six takes about 24 to 48 hours to process your orders. Returns and refunds are only allowed for damaged products.
Finally, Eighty Six delta-8 gummies have also accumulated several positive feedback from the users. Many of them were delighted with the taste and potency of the delta-8 gummies.
Skyhio is among the leading delta-8 brands and is based in Indiana. They're best known for producing top-grade hemp-derived products. The company only uses hemp extracts and is Farm Bill compliant. Moreover, like all reputed and transparent brands, Skyhio tests all their products through independent labs and ensures they are of the highest standard.
As of now, Skyhio only offers one type of delta-8 gummy that comes in strawberry flavor. Nevertheless, their delta-8 gummies offer you an incredibly euphoric feeling. The pack contains 16 gummies, with 25mg of delta-8 THC per gummy.
Shipping is free for all orders above $99. Plus, Skyhio offers multiple shipping options. If you receive a product that's damaged, you can request a refund if you notify the company within ten days.
Various customer reviews indicate that the delta-8 gummies live up to their expectations. Most of the users were delighted with the taste and the calming effect.
Treetop Hemp offers some of the finest delta-8 products, including cartridges and gummies. Their delta-8 products are also known to leave consumers energetic, relaxed, and uplifted without the adverse psychoactive effects that delta-9 THC offers.
Treetop Hemp offers delta-8 gummies in various flavors, including Watermelon, Peach, Sour Snakes, and Rainbow. Each gummy comes with 30mg of delta-8 THC..
These gummies are made using only domestically grown hemp. This ensures the products are compliant with the legal standards and of high quality. Furthermore, all products are tested by 3rd-party labs for quality, performance, and potency.
All orders are processed within two to three days. The company also allows you to request a refund for damaged products.
Treetop Hemp's customers were quite happy with the different flavor options available for the delta-8 gummies. Some responses also suggested the users' satisfaction with the potency of the gummies.
Mystic Labs is among the premier manufacturers of high-quality hemp-based delta-8 THC products. They formulate and manufacture their products in the U.S. at their facility based in Florida. The company is dedicated to offering safe, potent, and reliable delta-8 products, including gummies.
Their delta-8 gummies are made under the supervision of experienced food scientists, development specialists, and assurance managers. As such, you can be assured of getting the best delta-8 gummies.
Mystic Labs' delta-8 gummies feature a strength of 25mg delta-8 THC per gummy. The company also uses American-grown hemp to make its gummies.
They have a quick shipping process and accept orders on all days. If your total purchase is worth over $75, you'll get free standard USPS shipping. Moreover, the 30-Day guarantee allows you to get a refund if you receive a defective product or aren't satisfied.
Based on the customer reviews, it's fair to say that the delta-8 gummies do a great job. Most users stated that the gummies were both tasty and potent.
As the name suggests, Hometown Hero CBD is a cannabinoid brand. It's also one of the few companies that makes frequent donations to veteran charities and organizations.
The company is focused on producing safe, potent, and top-grade delta-8 products.
Hometown Hero's delta-8 gummies come in different flavors, including Green Apple, Peach, Blueberry, Watermelon, and Pink Lemonade. Also, you get 25mg of delta-8 THC per gummy.
Like every hemp-derived product from Hometown Hero, these delta-8 gummies are third-party lab tested. These gummies are also 100% gluten-free and vegan. Furthermore, each bottle features a QR code that links you to the respective Certificate of Analysis.
At Hometown Hero, you even get free same-day shipping. The company also features a Worry-Free Guarantee that lets you exchange the product for gift cards.
Several customer reviews indicate users feeling relaxed and uplifted after consuming the delta-8 gummies from Hometown Hero.
Finally, we have the delta-8 gummies from Creating Better Days, a brand dedicated to manufacturing the finest and purest hemp-derived delta-8 products.
The company offers a complete range of delta-8 THC products that are made using natural, organic ingredients. Their delta-8 gummies are the latest addition to their collection.
These gummies are also available in unique flavors, such as Grape, Tropical Fruit, Blue Raspberry, and Strawberry. They also come in both 15 and 30 count packages.
If you prefer vegan products, rest assured because these delta-8 gummies are 100% vegan. Certified labs also test them to review the quality, safety, and potency.
Processing of orders generally takes one to two days. The company also offers multiple shipping options. If you wish to return the product, you can do so within 30 days. However, the product must be unused.
Most customer reviews suggest users experience better sleep after using these gummies.
Every brand claims to use top-quality hemp and employ the industry's best processing techniques. However, the truth is only a few companies live up to their claim. To make sure we only pick the best delta-8 gummies and eliminate the worst, we employed the following methods:
The best approach to determine whether a product is of good quality is by trying it; therefore, we looked for customer feedback on each product we mentioned.
To do this, we reviewed third-party sites, blogs, social media, and each brand's website. The experiences differ for each user. However, we tried to get an overall picture of what most of them said about each brand's delta-8 gummies.
By doing so, we were able to determine which brands offered the best-quality delta-8 THC gummies.
Another critical aspect that you must consider is the company's reputation. It's crucial to ensure that the brand you choose is transparent, trustworthy, and reliable. We have heavily scrutinized each brand's manufacturing techniques, factory operations, ingredient sources, and development processes because any brand that doesn't prioritize these areas isn't likely to offer good-quality products from them, including their delta-8 gummies.
Safety is another critical aspect to consider when selecting the right brand for delta-8 gummies. Many new users do not know where to look for the purest delta-8 products. As such, if brands aren't transparent about their manufacturing and testing processes, new users may have an unfortunate experience.
A lot of intricate and delicate processes go into developing delta-8 gummies. If anything goes wrong throughout the process, the products can be pretty dangerous for consumption. Therefore, we only chose those gummies whose brands performed 3rd-party lab tests and provided reports.
When selecting the best delta-8 gummies, we also made sure the brands offering them boasted a seamless buying process. A user-friendly experience is critical to a great company and product. Poorly planned sites, poor customer support, and delays in shipments all lead to a bad user experience. All the delta-8 gummies we chose come from brands that boast excellent experience and customer service records.
The efficacy of a product is another important factor we considered when making our selection because we know how vital it is to know if the product you purchase actually works. All of the products we chose are guaranteed to give you the experience they claim.
Delta-8 Gummies Buying Guide
The cannabinoid market is swamped with tons of shady brands selling delta-8 THC gummies. You must avoid buying from any company you come across.
While you can choose our recommendations, here are some tips to help you spot the right ones:
The first important factor you need to consider for your selection is the ingredients present in the products. Make sure you carefully examine the ingredients list and see if it contains any component you're allergic to. The use of additives, artificial substances, preservatives, and elements that cause allergies can pose threats to your health. If you're a vegan or have other dietary restrictions, make sure the gummies contain ingredients that you are okay with consuming.
Top brands use quality, naturally-grown hemp to make their products safe for consumption. You also need to make sure the brands you opt for source their hemp from regulated farms. In addition, the extraction method employed by the brands determines the purity and safety of the delta-8 gummies. That's why the best brands use pressurized CO2 extraction methods, which are expensive but effective in manufacturing the finest extracts.
It's also important to consider the composition when picking brands for your delta-8 gummies. If you go for gummies containing delta-9 THC, you risk experiencing anxiety and paranoia. Plus, it's illegal to use gummies with more than a 0.3% THC level. So, it'd be best if you check out your products thoroughly to make sure you aren’t consuming more than is legal.
Some companies use poor-quality hemp, which results in ineffective delta-8 products. The one solution to counter this problem is laboratory testing. Look for brands that offer independent lab test reports of their products. Any reputed company will not hesitate to show you this document. However, if a particular brand isn't transparent about this information, disregard them and go for another supplier with lab test results.
Companies that offer a variety of potency and flavors can grab the attention of several people. That's because these brands have something for every user. However, it would be best to make sure the company you pick offers what you really need. For instance, see if the THC content is of a suitable amount for you.
If you come across any brand that claims to offer the best gummies at cheap rates, know that it may not be a reliable product. Getting your hands on such products could potentially harm you instead.
Since delta-8 THC gummies are edibles, they will take about one to two hours to kick in. It'll also depend on your tummy and whether you have eaten anything recently or not.
All the gummies mentioned on our list are guaranteed to deliver results, but, if your tolerance for THC is high, you may need a higher dose to get the desired results.
You can get a good experience by taking your gummy 30 to 40 minutes after you had a light meal. Remember that if you take them without eating any meal, the gummies will kick in harder and quicker.
The main distinction between delta-8 and delta-9 THC is that the latter is much stronger, but that doesn't necessarily mean that the delta-9 THC is better. In fact, it comes with several side effects.
On the contrary, delta-8 THC has less side effects. Also, rather than a strong high, it offers a relaxing buzz.
Yes, delta-8 gummies are totally safe for consumption, provided you purchase from a reputable brand. All products on our list have undergone tests for purity.
And, though the gummies we mentioned are totally safe, it isn't recommended to consume them in high amounts, as this may lead to the side effects of consuming large amounts of THC.
This concludes our guide on the best delta-8 gummies. We hope that this guide helped you in your search.
Delta-8 gummies are a safe and great way to experience the benefits of hemp products, especially if you're new to THC. All the products listed are excellent choices and will surely give you much-needed relaxation.
Make sure you remember our tips as they'll help you when selecting delta-8 gummies on your own.
