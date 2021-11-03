November 03, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
In recent years, the popularity of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency has taken over the world. This immensely volatile digital asset has earned numerous people extremely high profits over time, helping them gain ample wealth as they delved into the world of cryptocurrency investments.
For people who seek to jump on to this bandwagon of Bitcoin investment, the first and foremost step to take is to find out where you can buy Bitcoin. To keep you from having to wander cluelessly, seeking an adequate answer, we have compiled an in-depth list of the best options to go for.
To purchase Bitcoin, you need to find a Bitcoin exchange that acts as a trading platform for buying and selling cryptocurrency, and choose one that caters to all of your needs when it comes to the art of trading. These needs may include affordability, reliability, ease of use, range of options, and much more. So, keep reading to find out which platform suits you the best.
Keeping security, safety, affordability, and many other factors in mind, the following Bitcoin exchanges seemed to fulfill most major requirements by users or potential traders:
eToro was established in 2007 as a broker and now has more than 13 million users in over 140 countries all over the globe, with the U.S. being an addition to the list. Initially, its social investing feature was the cause of popularity, as it allowed users to copy trades from other investors.
eToro acts as a multi-asset exchange where it deals in Forex, stock, and other digital currencies commodities. However, this feature is restricted in its U.S. market, as users based there can only benefit from cryptocurrency trading. However, eToro plans to expand more of its services to the U.S. shortly.
eToro is regulated under Cyprus, a Financial Conduct Authority regulation based in the U.K., and operates across other European countries due to its cross-border license. However, it is important to note that eToro is not regulated under any U.S.-based regulation, such as Securities Investor Protection Corporation or SIPC.
Coinmama is an online Bitcoin exchange that was established in 2013 to make digital purchasing currency using fiat currency fast and simple. This successful exchange has largely expanded since its launch, with three million users all over the globe who are spread over 190 countries.
Coinmama offers its users the incentive to purchase Bitcoin instantly, adding the coins to the user's crypto wallet straight away. This exchange makes it immensely easy to sell crypto even if the user initially purchased it through a different exchange. The payment from selling their crypto is transferred directly to the user's bank account.
Known as one of the safest Bitcoin exchanges, Coinmama is not responsible for holding its customer's funds or payment information. Therefore, it grants its users complete control of their digital and fiat funds. So, even if Coinmama is hacked, the user's funds are not at stake.
BlockFi was established in 2017 in Jersey City to offer various services, including credit loans to markets or individuals who lack access to savings accounts. BlockFi then expanded its services and eventually began offering cryptocurrency interest accounts and various other asset services.
This cryptocurrency custodian now gives its customers the incentive to acquire U.S. dollar loans against their existing cryptocurrencies and has raised a total of 158 million dollars since its launch. Therefore, for users who seek long-term investment and hope to earn interest on their crypto assets, BlockFi is the ideal Bitcoin exchange, as they use existing crypto assets as collateral to safeguard investments.
In addition, BlockFi also removes the users' worry about paying a transaction fee each time they trade Bitcoin or crypto. In addition, it lets its users opt for credit or debit card payments to add funds to their Bitcoin wallet within 24 hours.
Coinbase was established in 2012 and is a fully licensed and regulated Bitcoin exchange. It supports all U.S. states except Hawaii and has consistently progressed since its launch. Initially, Coinbase only offered Bitcoin trading, but it now offers multiple cryptocurrencies for its users to trade, fulfilling its decentralized criteria.
Coinbase is one of the top Bitcoin exchanges based in the United States and, therefore, continues to be a standard on-ramp for various new crypto investors. The features offered by Coinbase are immense, as they include cryptocurrency investing, an advanced trading platform, custodial accounts for various markets, digital wallets for storage of funds by retail investors, and its own U.S. dollar stable-coin.
Over time, Coinbase has continued to expand on the variety of cryptocurrency coins available, which now include Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, XRP, and many others. Coinbase also promises its users to add more to the list of cryptocurrency coins available, provided they meet its basic requirements.
Bisq was established in 2014 and was originally known as Bitsquare. It is a decentralized exchange and expands its services all over the globe, contrary to having a headquartered central building. This further adds to the security of this exchange, as it makes it impossible for anyone to steal the user's money.
Bisq can be used to trade cryptocurrency peer-to-peer as opposed to via a third-party provider, and its most appealing feature is its decentralized nature, which makes it much safer than other Bitcoin exchanges.
Unlike most Bitcoin exchanges, Bisq does not require personal information from the user, as it does not require verification. This especially works well for users who prefer anonymity regarding their personal information for fear of stealing.
The process is fairly simple, as a crypto trader orders another crypto trader, and the purchase occurs. However, Bisq also offers many different payment options, and therefore, traders need to agree upon the desired mode of payment.
There are numerous factors to keep in mind when coming up with the right place to purchase Bitcoin, especially since there are several Bitcoin exchanges available online with their own set of features and security measures.
Therefore, we analyzed each Bitcoin exchange based on various aspects to ensure our final list covers all factors necessary to analyze when choosing the best trading platform to buy Bitcoin. These included:
Based on the factors mentioned above, we could shortlist the top five places where you can trade for Bitcoin while ensuring your funds are kept safe.
There are numerous factors to consider when you decide to purchase Bitcoin and are looking for an appropriate Bitcoin exchange, which caters to all of your requirements and needs. Every customer has their own preferences, as some may prioritize affordability while others may prioritize ease of use.
However, all in all, there is a generic set of criteria that should be met when opting for a Bitcoin exchange to ensure a smooth process, whether you are a beginner-level trader or an experienced-level advanced trader. This includes the following factors:
When customers are looking for a product, they seek security in its quality and the return they will receive from purchasing that product.
Similarly, the first and foremost requirement for assessing the usefulness of a Bitcoin exchange is the security provided for the customer's data and funds. Most Bitcoin exchanges have centralized fund storage or structure, and therefore, their security measures are the basis of the exchange's reliability.
Therefore, it is important to ensure the exchange offers security measures, such as cold storage wallets, easy transfer between the exchange and wallet, a SSL Site Security Certificate, multiple verification processes for withdrawals, two-factor authentication, biometric fingerprint sign-in, etc. Otherwise, it is preferable to opt for a decentralized Bitcoin exchange, e.g., Bisq.
The Bitcoin exchange's liquidity is an important factor to consider, as the more liquid the exchange, the more protection it provides in terms of the user's funds. Normally, the main indicator of the liquidity of an exchange is that the higher the trading volume or number of customers buying or selling coins via the exchange, the more liquid it is likely to be.
When assessing a Bitcoin's credibility, its reputation largely comes into play. A well-reputed Bitcoin exchange is likely to give you favorable results, as its customers have likely had good things to say about the reliability and the use of the exchange so far.
Exchanges involve a few different types of fees. Therefore, the overall cost of opting for a specific Bitcoin exchange is important. The types of fees can include trading fees, transaction fees, debit or credit card fees, commission fees, spreads, etc. The user should, therefore, opt for an exchange they can comfortably afford.
The number of coins offered by the exchange is also an important factor. The higher the number of coins available, the better it is for the user's trading portfolio to be diversified. Considering the volatility of this market, it is best to diversify the user's investments across various coins to lower risk. Moreover, users need to consider what coins are being offered as well. The exchange must offer the most popular ones, e.g., Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.
Although most exchanges offer their services to the majority of countries worldwide, there are always exceptions due to the legal perspective. Therefore, users must choose a Bitcoin exchange that expands its services to their country or state. In addition, many exchanges also have exceptions in terms of certain U.S. states that have access to their services.
A user-friendly interface is always preferable when choosing a Bitcoin exchange. Regardless of the user being a beginner-level investor, an intermediate-level investor, or an experienced investor, it is always preferable to choose a website with an easy-to-navigate design to ensure a smooth and more informative trading process.
Bitcoin is a digital currency that is unregulated in terms of its operations, as it is free of any central control or oversight of banks or government. It is based on peer-to-peer software and cryptography. The process involves a public ledger recording all Bitcoin transactions, and copies of these records are held on servers all over the globe.
In essence, there is absolutely no minimum amount requirement of Bitcoin that users need to buy to get started. However, each Bitcoin exchange has its minimum requirement. For example, Coinbase allows a minimum Bitcoin investment of $2. On the contrary, BlockFi does not have a minimum amount requirement.
A centralized Bitcoin exchange is a trading platform that involves the buying and selling of digital currencies. However, in this case, a third-party oversees the transaction and promises security to the assets on behalf of the buyer and seller. This third-party is normally the exchange itself.
Moreover, these exchanges mostly have a central point or a headquarter, which leaves their services vulnerable to potential hacks. However, these exchanges can avoid these through security measures such as insurance funds, two-step verifications, offline cold storage, etc.
On the other hand, a decentralized exchange is responsible for connecting crypto traders via a peer-to-peer marketplace. Furthermore, unlike centralized exchanges, decentralized platforms are non-custodial, which means users are in complete control of their private information and own their private keys.
Moreover, a decentralized exchange uses smart contracts that execute independently under certain conditions when there is no central authority. These exchanges are spread all over the globe, and the only prerequisite to access such an exchange is to have access to a computer. This makes such an exchange immensely difficult to hack.
Crypto-to-crypto exchanges are exchanges that involve buying and selling cryptocurrency in exchange for another cryptocurrency. This is because different coins have different values, i.e., 1 Bitcoin = 199.95 Litecoins (subject to change).
On the other hand, fiat-to-crypto exchanges involve buying and selling cryptocurrency in exchange for fiat money, e.g., U.S. dollars or Euros.
Bitcoin trading platforms generate revenue from various sources such as commissions, market making, initial coin offerings, tokens, initial exchange offerings, fund collection, etc.
Although many Bitcoin exchanges have various features that may cater to beginners, Coinbase is probably one of the most popular ones and is ideal for beginners, having millions of users regularly.
Coinbase has a website design that allows new investors to easily navigate through the trading platform. In addition, it has an incredibly user-friendly interface and unmatched website performance with trading a mere click or two away.
From a user's point of view, Bitcoin may be as simple as a mobile application or a computer program which offers a personal Bitcoin wallet involving the sending and receiving of Bitcoins.
However, on the back end, the Bitcoin network shares a public ledger called the BlockChain technology. The blockchain consists of all transactions that have ever been processed in Bitcoin, allowing a user's computer to verify the authenticity of each transaction.
Each transaction is authenticated by the protection of digital signatures next to the sending addresses, allowing all users to possess complete control over sending Bitcoins from their respective Bitcoin addresses.
Moreover, these transactions can easily be processed if someone uses the power of specialized hardware. This can earn them a reward in Bitcoins, which is referred to as "mining."
Bitcoin payments are much easier to make in comparison to credit or debit card purchases. Bitcoin payments can be received without a merchant account and are made from a wallet application either through the user's computer or smartphone. The process is fairly simple and involves entering the recipient's address and the payment amount and then pressing the send button. Many online wallets acquire the recipient's address by a simple Q.R. code scan or through NFC technology.
As you must have realized by now, numerous platforms offer the buying and selling of Bitcoin. So, the true answer to where you can buy Bitcoin involves a detailed analytical approach towards all of these trading platforms, as there are multiple important factors to consider when landing on a decision.
These include the exchange's fees, security, liquidity, features, and customer service. Therefore, you should make sure to align your expectations and needs with the features offered by the Bitcoin exchange to ensure a smooth trading process.
In addition, it is important to note that this digital asset is largely volatile and experiences large price rises and falls within a short time. Therefore, before buying Bitcoin, you should also conduct a risk analysis and see if this is the right trading medium for you.
With the popularity of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies rising, more and more people are looking for reliable platforms to buy and sell them. Here, we have featured five of the best Bitcoin exchange platforms for you to choose from. After providing a comprehensive overview of each of these, you should now be able to make a well-informed choice regarding the best one for your specific needs. However, we would recommend you to go for either BlockFi or Coinmama due to their user-friendly features. Overall, remember to keep in mind the factors we have mentioned to ensure you are choosing a safe and reliable platform.
