March 08, 2022 Food & Drink » Food News

3 Palms Pizzeria at Pinecrest is Permanently Closed 

3 Palms Pizzeria will not reopen its Pinecrest location, says principal Tiffany Monday.

The eatery, which was launched by chef Shawn Monday in Hudson, added locations in Westlake at Crocker Park in 2017 and Orange Village at Pinecrest in 2018. After shutting down in March 2020 along with every other restaurant, 3 Palms Pinecrest did reopen, albeit without much success, according to Tiffany.

There are no changes to report at the two remaining pizzerias.

3 Palms joins Oak & Embers as just the most recent closures at Pinecrest, which has seen its fair share of restaurant reshuffling since it debuted. 

