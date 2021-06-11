click to enlarge
How to define the best Asian dating app? What are the criteria? What about the websites? If a mere thought about Asian women dating or having an Asian boyfriend drives you crazy, and you strive to meet an Oriental partner, an overview below can be helpful. Keep reading to learn more about top resources.
- Orchidromance
- EasternHoneys
- AsianMelodies
- LoverWhirl
- DateNiceAsian
Orchidromance
Orchidromance is an online dating site. Its main advantage is a friendly environment for those who look for online communication. The team`s central aim is to help every member find what they want on the platform — no matter if it`s casual chit-chats, regular communication, or strong connections. What does the site offer?
- Chatting. It`s the quickest way to start a talk with a user, introduce yourself, or continue a conversation you had. Ideal for everyday communication—just initiate a talk through a chat function, receive and send short messages in real-time. Moreover, you can send photos (up to 20 attachments) via chats.
- Emailing. Another popular way of communicating with members is to send them letters. You can do that any time of the day, no matter if a user you want to talk to is online or offline. They`ll reply within 24 hours maximum (often — much sooner). But emailing gives you more space to express your thoughts (up to 3500 symbols) and more time to think about what you want to tell or ask.
- Videos. Orchidromance gives a great chance to connect with a lad or a gal closer through videos. First, she can send you any video via a chat. It costs extra credits, but you can see how a person looks and enjoy her or his beauty. The same goes for emails. Second, some people add profile videos. Find them directly on a user`s
Will Orchidromance suit for all online daters? In general, yes. If you`re a complete newbie at online dating or have a big experience, the site has everything to meet average requirements — advanced search, helpful customer support, communication tools, and ID verification. You can join it for free anytime.
EasternHoneys
EasternHoneys is another Asian dating website that helps people to find both romantic relationships and brief fling. What are its advantages?
- ID verification. To make certain the women and guys you interact with on the Orchidromance are real, they`re all asked to confirm their identities. They`re required to submit documents the site`s administration will check and approve. Only after this procedure, new profiles appear on the website.
- Search. Look for women or men in many ways on Orchidromance. First, find those who are online at the moment and are available for chatting right now. Second, there`s a Member ID search in case you already know a woman and her ID number. Third, a quick search—for those who just want to indicate a partner`s preferable age. Finally, advanced search with lots of filters — religion, education, smoking habits, parental status, etc.
- Communication services. There are regular chats and emails in case this is what you need for talking with a man or woman. If you want to make a connection with a certain lady or a gentleman but don`t know how yet, the Let`s talk feature will be helpful. These are templates you may use in chat to start a conversation. Use those the site prepared for you or create your own ones. Combine different options or go for the one the most suitable to you.
- Gifts and flowers. How else can you make your communication even more interesting and exciting? How to make a woman or man happy and make them like you? Send them flowers and or a present! EasternHoneys`s team can help you deliver it at any corner in Asia, no matter what country she or he lives in. Can you imagine their reaction when they receive a bunch of roses or their favorite perfume from you?
- Helpful customer support. Finally, any dating site can`t function properly without a team always ready to assist clients with any of the requests. EasternHoneys`s support works 24/7 and replies quickly to any of your questions. Moreover, there`s a big FAQ page where lots of answers are already given, so you can find the info you need there. personal page and open it to see how they look if photos aren`t enough for you.
EasternHoneys can be a faithful companion in an Asian woman or guy search, that`s for sure. Try it out anytime!
AsianMelodies
Dating Asian online is impossible to imagine without AsianMelodies. It`s an international platform focused on enabling people from around the world to build social connections. What does it offer to its members?
- Winks. A completely free service for all registered users. Found someone interesting and don`t know how to begin a talk? Send a wink! It`ll let a lady or a lad know you want to talk to her or him and they`ll respond quickly.
- Conversation starters. The function is similar to winking—it helps to make a connection with a man or a woman in case you don`t know how to introduce yourself. There are many templates to use—choose any like “How are you doing?” or more engaging like “What was the last movie you watched?”
- My favorites. The number of beautiful men and women on AsianMelodies is impressive. You can`t even imagine how many profiles you`ll like and want to connect to. Not to lose the contacts, save them to your favorite list and come back when you`re ready and have time for them.
- Messages and emails. Send brief and quick instant messages (up to 300 symbols) and have a nice chat with any person you like. There are also chat stickers to use that`ll help to make your conversation more engaging. Emails are great for those who need more space and time to express what`s on their mind. The minimum number of characters is 150, the maximum is 3500. Send it anytime you can, a member doesn`t have to be online.
- Set up a date. Some users register on AsianMelodies to just communicate online. However, some do that with the purpose to meet a potential partner offline, face-to-face. That`s why the site offers a service of helping to arrange personal dates. It requires credits and months of communication with a member you want to see. When you`re ready, just click “Set Up a Date” on a user`s page.
AsianMelodies brings a pleasurable online dating experience, enjoyable communication, professional services. Its community is friendly and big. Registration and browsing are free. It welcomes members anytime.
LoverWhirl
LoverWhirl is one of the online dating sites for meeting Asian singles users enjoy. Here are the reasons to choose it for a girlfriend or boyfriend search.
- User-friendliness. The site is uncluttered, straightforward, providing quick access to all features. The design is modern and minimalistic. Pages load fast. The website appears and behaves consistently across all major browsers. Nothing that can confuse or distract a member. Completely suitable for inexperienced users. Mobile compatibility is also totally okay.
- Affordability. The site isn`t completely free. You can register, browse it, view profiles, watch photos, read personal info at zero cost. All other services and features require credits—special dating sites currency that you buy with real money. The prices are average, there are several packages to choose from. If you`re an active user, it`s advised to purchase a bigger package as it`s more cost-effective. If you just want to try a site—go for a special offer—first payment for 20 credits is just $2.99. There are no automatic recurring payments unless the user turns them on himself ot herself.
- Professionalism. LoverWhirl cares about its members and tries to create a safe and friendly environment, so you experience only positive emotions. There`s helpful customer support you can refer to any time you have a problem or concern. There are also public pages to get acquainted with to make sure the site`s services satisfy your demands.
- What are the features to try on LoverWhirl?
- Search. It`s extremely easy to find the most suitable partner on the site because of a variety of search options. There are many filters in case you have specific preferences. Should a woman or a guy necessarily be a non-smoker? What education should he or she have? And many more.
- Communication. The main communication is possible via emails and chats—choose what`s more to your liking or combine. Users reply quickly and they`re in general pretty active, often writing first.
- ID verification. All male and female members are expected to submit their IDs or passports to confirm their identities. You can pass through a similar procedure—it helps to gain more trust and become a more popular user among Asian members.
- Gifts. Choose any present in a site`s catalog and the team will help to have it delivered right to a person`s home or workplace. Select among flowers, chocolates, clothes, jewelry, bags, perfumes, etc.
LoverWhirl is a good choice if you need an affordable yet high-quality dating platform for an Asian partner search.
DateNiceAsian
DateNiceAsian is among the best Asian dating sites. Here`s what you should know about it.
- Community. Members on DateNiceAsian are friendly and active. You can meet singles of different ages, genders, and appearances. But there`s a common characteristic—all of them want to find a foreign woman or man. The purposes are various—some need long and meaningful relationships, some just fun, flirt, and communication. So it`s sure you`ll find someone to your liking.
- Free registration. You don`t have to pay to join the site. But there`s something else to know about the registration. You need to answer a few questions and it`ll help to find the most compatible males or females. For example—what kind of person are you looking for? (Regular, big, model-looking). What Asian soulmate do you want to meet? (Vietnamese, Philippines, Chinese, Thai). What kind of relationship are you looking for? (Chatting, dating, something serious).
- Interaction services. Winking, favorite lists, stickers, sending photos, watching video—this all is also available on DateNiceAsian. Communication is possible via chats, video chats, phone calls, and emails and requires credits. You can also use conversation starters designed by the site`s team to begin a talk with a woman or a man.
- Search. If you trust your intuition or just want to take pot luck—go through accounts manually and choose users by the way they look judging by their profile photos. Or try a variety of filters out. For example, country, city, height, education, occupation, parental status, etc.
- Customer support. Another important advantage and a reason to go for DateNiceAsian is its client team. It functions 24/7 and always ready to assist you with any request—technical or whatnot. You can contact it in different ways. First, submit a ticket indicating your problem and attach a screenshot if required. Second, complete a feedback form. Third, there`s a Live Chat Help.
Like DateNiceAsian? It`s also free to join!
Which Asian dating site to choose? It`s up to you, of course. Think about the criteria and requirements—the number of members, years of experience, communication tools, cost, customer care, refund policy. Decide which site satisfies your demands and register. Enjoy online dating!