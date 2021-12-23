December 23, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Paying is simple with the best credit card processing services, either directly on the website or by machine. Credit card processing services are an essential component of online and offline business transactions, and your company's capacity to accept credit card payments might make or break it. The choice you make when you start a small business or start going online is very important: which credit card system should you use?
You can save money by using these services regularly. Because the cloud now supports so many business applications, it may be profitable to choose a credit card processor that does not offer the lowest rates but gives savings in other ways, such as integration with accounting software.
Are you looking for a straightforward credit card processor? We'll look after you. You may find the top 5 credit card processing services right here.
Here are the detailed reviews of our top picks:
As a credit card processing and merchant services company, Helcim has been in operation since 2006. Nicolas Bezique, a student entrepreneur and current CEO, started it. In 2013, Helcim expanded its services to the United States as the company prospered.
Additionally, in 2017, the Helcim Commerce platform was added to Helcim's online payment and merchant services. Helcim processes over $3.2 billion in transactions each year and serves over 7,000 businesses.
There is no monthly price for Helcim, unlike some other companies on our list. Essentially, the interchange rate is the wholesale cost charged by the credit card network for each transaction; therefore, pricing changes depending on which type of card is used.
There is a 3.3% plus eight-cent premium over the interchange rate for in-person transactions and an additional 0.5 percent each transaction for online transactions and those in which a customer manually enters their credit card information. With more than $25,000 in monthly transactions, it offers volume savings.
On its website, Helcim describes its security policies and compliance with standards such as PCI. All critical data is encrypted and protected behind firewalls, and data is backed up daily.
Because credit card processing is a highly competitive industry, it's a terrific thing to have. The promotions and incentives described in our guide below are good to start. There are a broad variety of solutions available to fit any budget.
There will be moments when you need help processing credit cards as part of your small business. Most software packages provide customer service, usually through contact methods like phone and email.
Anti-fraud measures are strong at Helcim. It encrypts credit card information to avoid worrying about storing sensitive information. In addition to being PCI-compliant, Fraud Defender analyses transactions, and ranks them according to their perceived risk. The software can reject transactions below a specified threshold.
Helcim has a 4.3-star rating on G2. There are best feelings about the customer service personnel, with one user claiming they were unhelpful in resolving technical issues.
The customer service team has garnered mixed reviews, with one user alleging that they could not help with technological issues. Helcim's support area contains various information to assist you with any issues. You can contact a customer care agent by phone or email for additional assistance.
=> Click here to visit the official website of Helcim
This Utah-based private firm is called National Processing. The payment processing company was founded by Wayne Hamilton in 2007 and served hundreds of businesses around the country, contributing 10% of proceeds to charity. National Processing provides credit cards, electronic checks, and ACH services.
Pricing at National Processing is determined using an interchange-plus system. Customers must pay both the credit card network's interchange fee and a transaction fee to make a purchase. Businesses of all sizes benefit from this pricing system.
Nonprofits can save money by using National Processing, which offers special rates for qualifying groups. A payment processor that doesn't impose monthly fees or necessitate the use of a merchant account may be preferable for small firms, though.
Based on the volume of credit card sales and industry, National Processing charges anything from $9.95 per month to about $200 per month. There will also be transaction charges. These fees range from 0% to 0.29 percent plus 15 to 5 cents for each transaction, on top of the interchange fee.
As e-commerce clients often have the highest transaction rates with National Processing, small online shops may wish to look around. Regardless of your sector or sales volume, you'll undoubtedly want to receive a quote from National Processing to discover precisely how much you'll be charged.
This is the most significant aspect of a credit card processing account. Look out for the numerous types of solutions given to small businesses, including mobile for firms on the go. Alternatively, it's possible to have an in-house POS solution.
A POS or point of sale system allows you to handle online payments within your organization, often using hardware and software given as part of a package. This may be modified to suit different kinds of small enterprises too, so you only pay for what you need.
In contrast to the majority of the credit card providers, merchant account providers on our list, National Processing provides free access to the homebase staff management platform. Time clocks, scheduling, and employee sales tracking are all included in this. Because of the high turnover rate, it's an excellent asset for small businesses and restaurants.
Phone support is only available to clients who have active accounts, and even then, a customer code is required to call. Sign your account to get a "Call Support" option and your unique code.
If you have an active National processing POS account, you can also obtain help through the app's chat feature. Monday through Friday, 6 AM to 6 PM PST, National Processing phone customer service is available.
=> Click here to visit the official website of National Processing
Surge Mastercard is a credit card processor that performs everything, but it also offers much more. Its primary concentration is e-commerce, and it will benefit you the most in this area. Surge specializes in e-commerce for firms that do not yet have an internet presence. You either don't have a website, or you do, but it's impossible to sell anything through it.
Because their services include registration, secure hosting, and gorgeous website templates, you can immediately start. Almost any POS system, internet payment gateway, or Surge mobile app for iOS and Android can be used to collect payments. Although Surge integration is not required for most third-party point-of-sale devices, the business does sell virtual POS terminals and mobile card readers directly.
If you select a Surge pricing tier, you will receive a free Surge as well as one of your choice. Customers may take numerous payment types and connect tools into a single, simple dashboard using the Surge terminal. The dashboard allows you to run reports, analyze statements, create invoices, and contact customer service.
Pricing, payout time, chargeback regulations, and integrations are all elements that influence the app's score. As a result, we provided a reasonable but not ideal rating in these cases.
As a low-cost card reader, the Surge is challenging to beat. You will be charged a set rate of 1.69 percent for each transaction once you purchase the machine.
The Surge app can accept card payments using the machine's basic functionality. The machine is essential, modern, user-friendly, and accepts PIN and contactless payments. Payments will be credited to your bank account within 1-3 days, faster than with specific providers. The Surge may be the ideal choice for your company if you're looking for a card processing machine with no monthly fees.
Surge Mastercard is a fantastic countertop card terminal. It's virtually unbreakable in the view of PDQ machines. Users believed that in a combat between a Surge Machine and a wall, the Surge would win. The bright display and big, finger-friendly keys on the Surge make it easy to enter payment information even in low-light situations. It also has a built-in receipt printer, which is a beautiful bonus.
Merchant One is here for you, no matter where you are in your business's life cycle. It boasts a 98 percent approval rate and is willing to deal with any company. This service offers flat-rate transparent pricing, round-the-clock assistance, and a slew of business-enhancing technologies.
=> Click here to visit the official website of Surge
If you've been to a local hair salon or bakery, you've probably seen the First Access Card in use. First Access Card was one of the first credit card processing companies to eliminate tiered pricing, a big selling point for many small business owners. Instead of adding up-charges, hidden monthly costs, bundling fees, or equipment fees, First Access Card charges its customers 2.75 percent on any card swipe, chip-read, or tap transaction.
With over 2 million businesses using First Access Card for payment processing, they provide POS systems with built-in payment processing. First Access Card also allows payments online, on the move, via recurring invoicing, and manually for phone orders. First Access Card shines when it comes to in-person POS processing.
First Access Card is an excellent choice if you're just getting started in business, have occasional transactions, or offer low-cost goods or services. Because there is no monthly cost and pricing is flat regardless of what you charge, you will be able to focus more on your business and less on nitpicky payment processing rates.
While other processing companies typically take a few days to process money withdrawals, First Access Card deposits funds into your bank account the same business day. They also provide instant transfers for a fee. The cost for the First Access Card is straightforward and open.
To fit your needs, you can choose from various processing machinery from First Access Card. Card payments are charged at a flat rate of 1.75 percent, similar to other devices in small businesses. Many more features, such as multi-currency support and the ability to earn money by recharging phones, indicate that this card reader could quickly become one of the best on the market.
The First Access Card terminal is packed with functions despite its modest size. Wireless connections can be established using GPRS, 3G, or Bluetooth. The First Access series card terminals are ideal for outdoor enterprises due to their resistance to water and stress.
First Access Card, an online merchant account provider, offers an interchange-plus pricing approach rather than a transaction charge dependent on the terminal you use. Furthermore, you can sign up for a free 90-day trial and have your annual membership fee reimbursed if you do not continue after that period. In addition, all plans have a virtual terminal, which allows shops to enter credit card information even when the card isn't there.
=> Click here to visit the official website of First Access
OpenSky Merchant Services' credit card processing services are among the most customizable on the market. This organization provides month-to-month rates and flexible terms to businesses of all sizes. Furthermore, there are several pricing plans to pick from. In contrast to other payment processors, OpenSky Merchant Services provides tiered pricing and interchange plus alternatives.
If you own an online store, you should strongly consider working with one of the market's oldest and most experienced companies. Because OpenSky charges online sellers 2.9 percent plus $0.30. While OpenSky's fees may not be worth it for some small-volume vendors, they are competitive if you price your commodities or services appropriately.
It can also be used as a payment processor on your desktop or smartphone. If you're an artist or writer wishing to work for a firm while also making things to sell on your own, this is a beautiful choice for you. Freshbooks' invoicing and accounting capabilities make it simple to keep track of both your freelance revenue and costs.
You can employ OpenSky's powerful POS equipment if you want to go beyond mobile processing. The OpenSky processing machine, purchased via the OpenSky website, is a full-fledged POS system with mobile capabilities. It allows mobile devices and point-of-sale systems to work in tandem.
OpenSky has many tutorials and articles, but its support section is fantastic. To find an answer to a question, enter it into Google and then navigate to the relevant article on the Opensky support website. Customer support may know the answer depending on the product. Users have never had anything negative to say about it.
You can use the OpenSky payment gateway as your online store's payment processor because it integrates numerous e-commerce platforms. Most of the services on our list have an online store. You can use OpenSky on a platform like Shopify, which is without a doubt your most acceptable option.
When it comes to online payment processing, OpenSky is one of the easiest-to-use alternatives available. A lower processing cost may be available from another source, but the company's platform includes a slew of features that make finding a better alternative difficult. In addition, the payment service provider offers invoicing, billing, company data, and tax computation services.
=> Click here to visit the official website of Open Sky
One of the most common ways to process credit cards is one of two pricing models.
With set pricing, no matter whose credit card a customer uses, the price is always the same. Some examples of fixed-price processors include Helcim, National Processing, and Surge. You pay the credit card processing company' interchange fee, plus the markup costs of the processor, for interchange pricing.
As a provider of specialized services, Helcim Merchant Services offers both fixed-rate and interchange pricing options. National Processing, for example, charges a monthly fee to give you access to wholesale prices.
The price structure you choose will be determined by the nature of your company and the industry in which it operates. Please don't skimp on this step; it will significantly impact your bottom line.
Your credit card processing machines will be influenced by the type of business you operate. Online, in-person, and telephone "card not present" purchases all have their own set of credit card processing fees. Helcim is the clear winner, while Surge is the better choice for brick-and-mortar stores for online transactions.
Nonprofits and high-risk businesses are the focus of other payment processing providers. Then you'll need to find a processor that can handle your requirements if you're one of those people.
This stage can be a little longer when you're just getting started. Other credit card processors provide funds the next day. Certain providers will allow you to make cash withdrawals after two business days; most money is available in your bank account. If you need the money quickly, it's essential to bear this in mind.
Processing rates per transaction can be reduced for most high-volume retailers. Even if a credit card processor advertises set prices on its website, you can request a personalized quote from them.
High-volume retailers benefit from specific services, whereas low-volume retailers benefit from others. Helcim is better for high-volume credit card processing, whereas Surge is better for low-volume processing.
Additionally, there are additional expenditures to consider while considering a credit card payment processor, such as transaction fees or monthly plan rates. We're referring to stuff like hardware, point-of-sale systems, and cash registers.
Transactions made outside of the United States may be subject to additional fees, such as set-up or cancellation costs. So, before you choose a credit card processing service just based on transactional fees, be sure to check out all of this information.
Non-cash transactions typically cost more than twice as much as a cash transaction, a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston found. You may see an increase in your average income per sale due to accepting credit cards.
Credit card processing can also take accept payments from digital wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay. You'll be able to accept new payment options from more clients as digital payment technology advances.
Credit card processing companies with open pricing structures are the most incredible option for small businesses who want to take credit cards. Some payment processors charge monthly fees; others charge flat costs.
Subscription-based pricing models are frequently less expensive for businesses that process a significant number of credit cards. Transaction-based processing is ideal for handling a small volume of credit card processing without a monthly commitment.
Subscription programs for small enterprises are available from Helcim and National Processing, respectively. Surge's transaction-based credit card processor is an excellent choice for startup firms that process a minimal volume of credit card transactions.
Taking a credit card payment may appear to be a straightforward process. With Square, the money typically arrives in your bank account within one to two days after processing a customer's credit card. Beyond what meets the eye, there's a lot more going on.
Many parties are engaged in the transaction process when you swipe or dip your credit or debit card. All three are responsible for a critical part of the sequence of events. A general understanding of how credit card processing works helps you understand where costs could be incurred and helps you choose the best credit card processing system for your business.
Take a look at your financial situation every year to ensure that your credit cards meet your needs and that you're getting the most out of them. No matter how much you love your present card, it may be time for a new one. Switching to another card may be necessary if you're paying a hefty annual fee but don't use the card's features.
If your financial situation has changed, a credit card that once worked for you may no longer. There's no excuse for having the wrong credit card in your wallet or purse with so many options available.
Businesses in the United States were sluggish to embrace EMV, which resulted in a high percentage of credit card fraud. Credit cardholders are protected from fraudulent charges thanks to EMV, a global standard for chip-based payments. Your business will join the global fight against credit card fraud if it accepts EMV chip cards. You'll also safeguard your point-of-sale system from scams like credit card skimmers.
Third-party companies specializing in identifying credit card fraud can also assist you in determining whether or not a transaction is risky before you make a purchase. Even better, you can accept credit card payments using smartphone apps like Apple Pay. Because credit cards aren't required to collect money via mobile payments, fraud is significantly reduced.
Technology has made credit card processing safer than it was in the past. It's crucial, as a business owner, to watch your back. The majority of security experts agree that these steps can help organizations boost the security of processing credit cards.
All businesses must adhere to the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). First and foremost, businesses should upgrade to EMV (Europay, Mastercard, and Visa) chip-card-compliant card readers. Magnetic stripe cards can be counterfeited more quickly, whereas EMV chip cards are more complex.
Using a credit card means that the total amount you receive from the customer is less than the amount they paid for the Transaction. The bank charged an interchange fee that issued the card, and the acquiring bank charged a discount rate. There may be a fixed cost for each Transaction, but the fees are usually a proportion of the total Transaction.
See how much you'll be charged by requesting a sample credit card bill from your bank or processing business. If you're not content with your processor after a few months, you might want to seek one that offers month-to-month service rather than a long-term commitment.
The kind of credit card payments you process will be highly influenced by the type of business you run. Most of your clients will use a credit or debit card to make transactions if your firm is entirely online.
A seamless, user-friendly, and secure experience on computers and handheld devices are all business must-haves. A mobile e-commerce app that your customers can shop and pay for their purchases should also be on your to-do list.
Cash, credit and debit cards, and prepaid or gift cards are commonplace in restaurants and retail establishments. As a restaurant owner, you could need a tablet to collect credit cards anywhere in your establishment or on the sales floor. If you have a physical retail site, you'll need a payment system that accepts all major credit and debit cards and allows consumers to scan, insert, and tap their cards.
Facebook and Instagram aren't only for keeping up with your old high school friends' photos and following your favorite brands' accounts, though those things are fun, too. It's also a popular shopping destination.
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, stores all around the country were forced to close. Even now, social media buying is on the rise. According to a recent study, Facebook, Instagram, and Google were the most popular shopping destinations via Square Online Checkout. In addition, Facebook accounted for 75% of all Square Online Checkout links.
Whether you own a chain of physical stores or an online store, one of these five credit card processors should be able to meet your credit card processing needs. Each credit card processor has its own set of capabilities, but they all offer competitive rates and an easy, low-cost installation process. Even though they all connect an acquiring bank with an issuing bank, each one brings something unique to the table.
National Processing is an excellent way for small businesses and startups to save money. The Surge is a fantastic option for eCommerce businesses. Nonprofit organizations should use Helcim Services. These credit card processing businesses will supply you with a better, more affordable service than any bank-owned credit card processor.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at news@clevescene.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
No recently-read stories.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.