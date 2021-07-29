July 29, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Japanese dating apps and online dating sites are great tools in case you’re a foreigner looking for a pretty Asian woman or man. The people are indeed worth your attention, and luckily modern social media allow you to meet them with almost no effort. How to choose a resource for this goal? Keep reading to find the best ones.
5 Top Japanese Dating Sites
Dating services give an exceptional opportunity to find and date people from all over the world. So, what sites to use for Japanese partner’s search?
Members: over 200K
Main features: adding members to “My Favorite”, advanced search option
Prices: from $2.99 for 20 credits
Orchidromance is among widely used online dating sites with more than 1,300 visitors daily. This site is a highly qualified dating service that links lonely love seekers. The aim of the dating service is to connect people from all over the world. OrchidRomance offers a number of ways to help customers communicate with each other: you can send a chat message, an email, or a gift to other members. What are its advantages?
A big community. Lots of new members join Orchidromance every day. The site’s team has done its best to create a friendly and welcoming environment. People on the site are usually active and enthusiastic. There are persons of different nationalities, but a great part makes Japanese. So if your goal is to meet a beauty from the land of the rising sun—Orchidromance is a great choice.
Quality profiles. In general, the majority of accounts on the site are descriptive and can tell a lot about a dater you become interested in. First, there are many pictures taken professionally from different angles in various outfits. In a word, you can see quite clearly how the user really looks. Second, personal information is detailed. There’s everything you need to know about a person’s habits, hobbies, job, family status, etc.
Communication tools. There are 2 main ways to talk to singles on the site. First, use chatting to send short instant messages and interact in real-time. This is a very convenient feature, and many daters use it every day. Second, emailing. For those who prefer to send longer letters, emailing is perfect. You can send responses to persons who’re offline at the moment. Answer them when you have time.
Customer support. The client team on Orchidromance is professional and experienced. What are their main responsibilities? First, responding to customer queries in a timely and accurate way. They do it within 24 hours maximum (usually faster) via emails. Second, analyzing and reporting product malfunctions. Every newly identified bug or problem is taken into account and promptly solved.
Members: over 60K
Main features: easy navigation, high profile quality
Prices: from $2.99 for 20 credits
EasternHoneys is also on top among Japanese dating sites. Here you’ll experience enjoyable online dating at a high level. The platform has a large database of profiles and numerous tools for communication. The user-friendly design and numerous features of the dating site meet the requirements of customers. The members of the site place lots of value on their profiles. Here’s what you should know about it.
ID verification. It’s an important step members have to undertake when registering on EasternHoneys. The site requires daters to submit identification documents to prove their identities. They do it for security and moderation purposes. Moreover, there are certain perks you get after passing the procedure. Except for gaining more trust from other members, you’ll be able to request contact information and arrange dates.
Prices. The EasternHoneys dating site isn’t free. However, there are certain things you can do at no cost. For example, join the site to see how it functions. Browsing is allowed just after the registration. Scroll through the profiles, watch photos, read their bios, see what features the site has to offer. All communication tools are to be paid for. The prices are average and competitive. In a word, the site is cost-effective, and you get a great product for what you pay.
Search. There are many ways to look for a couple on EasternHoneys. First, find who is online at the moment and is available for chatting right now. Just go to the “Online” section. Second, there’s a Member ID search. Use it in case you already know a person registered on the site and her ID number. Third, a quick search to find a user by just indicating preferable age. And the last one, advanced search. It has lots of filters—religion, education, smoking habits, parental status, etc.
Mobile version. Mobile compatibility is a significant feature for every dating platform. You might be one of those who prefer to use a mobile phone instead of a PC or laptop when communicating with people online. That’s not a problem with EasternHoneys. Its team has created a mobile-optimized website, and you can enjoy it any time of the day. It’s responsive, the search is convenient, the web design is simple, font sizes are big enough, so you can read everything easily.
Members: over 1 million
Main features: function “Faces”, weakly matches
Prices: from $2.99 for 20 credits
AsianMelodies is also good for Japanese dating. The dating site offers lots of communication tools to start a conversation with an Asian beauty like live chat, short messages, emails with videos and photos. The activity on the site is impressive: around 600K visits monthly. The average age of the ladies is between 25 and 34. The special feature “Faces” allows you to view the ladies one-by-one. If you want to get to know the site better, AsianMelodies offers free first 20 credits for testing main features. Let’s have a look at something it has to offer.
User-friendliness. What makes a user-friendly website? First, accessibility. It can be used by anyone regardless of whether they’re experienced online site users or just beginners. Second, navigation. The team maintains clear and simple routing throughout the site. It’s also characterized by quick and intuitive usage. You’re immediately able to recognize and understand menu structures. Finally, the design. The look and feel of AsianMelodies is modern.
Communication tools. Basically, you can communicate with others on AsianMelodies in 2 main ways — through emailing and chatting. Daters love it all. Some of them choose only one means of communication, some combine them. What’s the difference? Chatting is for live and active communication right here and right now. Exchange short messages — reply time is usually about a minute. Emailing is for longer and more meaningful correspondence. The wait time is longer (up to 24 hours), but you have more time to think about what you want to tell or ask.
Member profiles. What should every new user know about accounts on AsianMelodies? Probably, the most important thing is that person pass ID verification proving their identities. So you see a “Verified” badge on the majority of profiles on the site. Moreover, there’s always a possibility to block or report a member. Go to a user’s profile you want to stop communicating with, click “More” and, after that, “Block user”. You can unblock them anytime too.
Client team. Here are a few examples of what the AsianMelodies support team is ready to help you with. First, they assist you with any of your queries. They also advise customers on using specific features. The next thing they’re responsible for is monitoring daters’ complaints and reaching out to provide assistance. Finally, they inform daters about new features and functionalities.
Members: over 20K
Main features: Asian and international members, smooth design
Prices: from $2.99 for 20 credits
LoverWhirl is often on lists of the best Japanese dating sites. The site has a smooth minimalistic design which makes the navigation very easy no matter if a web or mobile version. It’s a popular dating website with around 1K new clients daily. The platform also has premium membership with more functions. LoverWhirl has some free features that allow you to discover the dating site and see how it works. It indeed has many interaction tools. Here are the examples.
Conversation starters. If you want to make a connection with Japanese singles, but have no idea where and how to start — conversation starters might be very helpful. These are some phrases or questions that let a partner know you want to talk to her. But their main advantage is that they give a topic for discussion. By the way, they’re free!
Winks. The function of winks is similar to conversation starters — they help to begin a talk with a user. He receives a smiley-face emoji and understands you have time and desire to talk to her right now. If he’s interested, he’ll reply. It’s also free to use for all registered members.
Favorites. There are hundreds of profiles on LoverWhirl. And it’s, of course, impossible to connect to all people you find attractive at once. That’s why the “Favorite List” feature was designed. Save any accounts you want and connect to them when you have time for it.
Requesting contact details. The service is only available for authorized members who have passed the ID verification procedure. In case you have been communicating with a partner for a long time and have enough credits on your account, you may request his contact details. It’s a feature that helps to make daters closer to each other.
Setting up a date. There are similar conditions to be able to use this kind of service — ID verification, months of communication, and enough credits. If you want to meet a person offline on a real date, LoverWhirl can help to arrange it. Just send a request and a customer support team will contact you for more details.
Members: over 50K
Main features: informative profiles, call service
Prices: from $3.99 for 20 credits
The last but not the least Japanese dating site—DateNiceAsian. This beloved dating platform has Illustrative profiles with lots of high-quality pictures and personal information. Some profiles even have video shows. One of the most popular features is a call possibility. So you can meet a user in a live conversation and enjoy her voice. You can also use your webcam to see her online. Here are other features making DateNiceAsian loved by online daters:
Affordability. The majority of features for communication on DateNiceAsian are fee-based. However, before you pay for a subscription, you have an opportunity to browse the site at no cost. Register, look through profiles, enjoy photos, read personal information users leave about themselves. Send winks, use conversation starters, add accounts to your favorite list. If you like the site—purchase credits. The prices aren’t high, services are cost-effective.
Accessibility. The platform is accessible for everyone and even inexperienced users will certainly have no trouble using it. The load time is fast, you don’t wait for ages when a new page is loading. Also, the website appears and behaves consistently across all major browsers and devices. Navigation is clear and effective too. And there’s also a responsive mobile app both for iOS and Android. In a word, it’s a real pleasure to use the site.
Well-designed features. DateNiceAsian has everything for a successful meeting and dating online. Emailing, chatting, ID verification, call service. By the way, one of the features users love is Gifts. You can choose anything you want to give a partner in a site’s catalog and the platform’s team will help to deliver it. Choose anything from roses and chocolates to bags and perfumes.
To sum up
What Japanese dating site would you choose? What features and services are important for you exactly? Think about the criteria and go for the platform that meets all your requirements. And let your love journey begin!
