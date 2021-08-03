August 03, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
When shopping for a particular product, people tend to rely on the experience of real customers who have already tried it. The same applies to the service sector. Before ordering a research paper from a writing agency, you first read all the available information on its website. Also, you look for customer reviews and subscribe to the company's accounts on Facebook or Twitter. Probably, you will come across ratings of the best research paper websites. You're trying to figure out how legitimate these companies are.
However, not all essay writing companies are equally reliable since there is no unified assessment system. Pay attention to what these ratings are based on — real customers' reviews or the subjective opinion of the author. This time, we decided to ask for help from students of one of the American colleges. These young people know firsthand which writing services are legal and popular among students and what to pay attention to when choosing one of them. After rating 30 companies, the top choices were:
We asked the survey participants to share a list of criteria they used when giving a verdict on a particular service with us. It includes:
A legitimate service makes an agreement with the customer that the work they order can only be used as a sample essay/writing guide.
What will you choose — a company with 2 reviews or a company with 800 reviews? Most likely, you will prefer the second one. Students also tend to entrust their work to those who have repeatedly helped others.
Money rules the world, and prices for custom essays rule students. Everyone knows students rarely have extra cash. Therefore, students cannot splurge on an order of a research paper, even if it is of excellent quality.
The students admitted that it is crucial for them to have a right to return the research paper for revision if they are not satisfied with its quality. Of course, the company should provide this service free of charge.
Besides these 4 criteria, they also paid attention to the availability of special offers and loyalty or referral programs. Also, an additional advantage was the presence of the company's active accounts on social networks. Strange as it may seem, the quality of papers was not on their list. The students said that they could evaluate it only after they receive the completed order. When choosing a legal writing service, they rely on customer reviews, which, in turn, do speak volumes about the quality of the essay or other types of paper.
For the rating to be reliable, we gave our students two weeks to compile it. After all, slow and steady wins the race. Off we go!
With 6,241 reviews on Sitejabber, Paper Help breaks into the rating of the best research paper websites. For a company that has been operating for more than 20 years, this is a good indicator.
The pricing policy is student-friendly with $11.70 for one page of a high-school research paper. Often, customers note the high quality of completed papers, the fast work of the authors, and the attentive approach of the support service. It’s proved by their responses to all feedback on third-party sites. Paper help is proud of such a high percentage of customer satisfaction, so it does not hesitate to publish it on its main page.
Simon: “To my mind, Paper Help truly deserves its place at the top of best research websites. I first turned to this service for help three years ago, when I entered college. The first year was quite difficult for me, as I was not used to learning so much in such a short time! Seriously, I was cramming the theoretical part at night, so I didn't have any time to write papers at all. I was looking for a writing service, which I could entrust with a four-page philosophy essay. Through trial and error, I found Paper Help. Literally, making an order there was my leap of faith. However, I read the reviews and thoroughly studied everything written on the website in advance. The result was impressive. The author revealed the topic and did not make a single mistake in grammar or vocabulary. My professor even praised me!”
Extra points for:
Points off:
The year 2020 was marked by the arrival of several new sites on the writing services market, one of which was WriteMyEssays. Instantly, it attracted attention on social media and continues to lead the ratings of best custom writing services. Unlike its competitors, WriteMyEssays has not yet managed to get an impressive number of reviews on third-party sites. However, having a consumer rating of 5 stars on Sitejabber and 4.6 on Trustpilot is already an achievement.
Students praise its legitimacy, pricing policy, qualified authors, and a keen attention to deadlines. A page of a college research paper will cost you $12. Clients note that the authors respect the time frames and tend to complete orders in advance.
Steve: “I have a prejudice against sites with a short history of existence. I'm a supporter of buying a time-tested product with a lot of reviews, even negative ones. However, everything has changed since the moment I discovered WriteMyEssays. I wouldn't have made the order myself if it wasn't for my classmate. He was obsessed with checking whether the service really had such a low price. We definitely did not think that my research paper ordered from WriteMyEssays would surpass the quality check! The author reviewed the assignment, selected literary sources, and compiled a bibliography at the highest level. To be on the safe side, I purchased a plagiarism report for $9.99. The research paper was 100% unique."
Extra points for:
Points off:
Founded in 2009, Evolution Writers offers a wide range of services — from writing an essay to proofreading a dissertation. Undergraduates can feel secure about their savings as the price per research paper page is $10. Students can save even more by applying one of the promo codes or inviting friends to Evolution Writers.
Managers accept orders of various deadlines — from 3 hours to 14 days. Despite its extensive experience, the company doesn’t have many reviews on Trustpilot and Sitejabber. However, it doesn’t affect the overall impression from the quality of services provided.
Chloe: “I’m not confused by the fact that the service doesn’t have as many reviews as it could have. Every member of the team is focused on high results — starting from the manager who helps you place an order, ending with your writer. As for research papers, they always earn high grades. The authors study the topic so deeply that sometimes it’s difficult for them to meet the required volume. I admit that not all employees on Evolution Writers staff are native English speakers. But I found this out from a support manager, not from the paper quality. There were no grammatical and lexical errors in the text, so I didn't even get a clue that the work was written by an ESL! What attracts me to Evolution Writers is that they don’t raise the price of their services and ordering a paper doesn’t break the bank. Furthermore, there is always a chance to get a promo code and save some money. Managers provide you with 3 free revisions in case something goes wrong. Fortunately, I haven't had to use them yet."
Extra points for:
Points off:
Those who are looking for a company with Revision, Money-Back, and Plagiarism-free guarantees hit the jackpot. Get all these by placing an order at Expert Writing. Even though the prices for college research papers are a bit high ($15.60 per page), you won’t be disappointed with the paper quality. To get an idea of what to wait for, look through one of the samples published on a site. For more than 5 years of operation, Expert Writing has already earned a good reputation. It has positive feedback on Sitejabber, Trustpilot, and its main page. Customers are granted free unlimited revisions until they get the desired result.
Dean: “I came to Expert Writing only for essays, so I ordered a research paper specifically for the rating. I have quite a rich experience of communicating with authors, so I’ve already become friends with some of them. If you know the ID of your favorite author, you can enter it when you place the order. (Super convenient!) The research paper came just in time. The essays that I usually order come about a couple of days ahead of the deadline. I liked the way the author explained the relevance of the research topic, its purpose, and its objectives. The paper itself was easy to read. I didn't notice any gross mistakes in the grammar or typos. I didn't have to resort to free revisions since the paper was really high quality. I even managed to save 10% thanks to a promo code!”
Extra points for:
Points off:
Essay Assist is one of the old-timers, with more than 10 years of experience in the custom writing services market. This site is known for dispelling the notion that only an ENL author can write a top-notch paper.
On its staff, Essay Assist has both ENL and ESL writers from all over the world. However, their level of English language proficiency is equally high. This feature makes Essay Assist stand out from its competitors.
It has a moderate pricing policy of $12 per page of an undergraduate essay. However, the research papers are a bit overpriced. Students get a chance to waive 10% off by enrolling in the referral program. Users get an unlimited number of revisions during the 10 days.
At Sitejabber, Essay Assist has a consumer rating of 4 stars. Among the advantages, students mentioned the zero level of plagiarism and caring customer support.
Mike: “The research paper that I ordered from Essay Assist didn't get the highest score. Even though many people praise its writers for their high literacy level, it's not that true. My teacher gave me a month to complete the task. I placed an order for a research paper on the website three weeks before the submission. The author completed it ahead of schedule, which was great. Unfortunately, there were a couple of grammatical and syntax mistakes in the abstract. It's worth mentioning that this did not affect the meaning of the sentences in any way. I don't know whether a native speaker wrote my work or not, but I was very pleased with the content. Although the paper's goals and objectives were set correctly, my teacher gave me a B+”
Extra points for:
Points off:
American college students have compiled ratings for the best research paper writing services, choosing their top 5 out of 30. Thanks to the work of writing services, modern students no longer need to struggle with research papers. If you are looking for a college paper writing service, we recommend you study the rating first. Don’t accept scammers’ promises at face value. Rely on the time-tested companies that students love. Good luck!
