February 03, 2022 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
As the single biggest sporting event of the year, it should come as no surprise that over 7 million people are expected to bet over $4 billion (with a 'B') on Super Bowl 56! And for many of you reading this, those numbers might have you interested in how you can join and bet on this year's big game!
Depending on where you live in the world, you may have access to a lot of Super Bowl betting options (sportsbooks, casinos, bookies, etc.) or you may feel like you don't know where to get started. Regardless of where you find yourself, there is some good news.
Super Bowl betting apps have revolutionized the way people bet on the big game. You get the best betting odds, the flexibility to bet on whatever you want (including Super Bowl prop bets), and all of this without having to leave the comfort of your couch.
But how do you know which are the best Super Bowl betting apps? How can you be sure you're wagering with a safe and trusted online sportsbook? That's where we come in to help. In this guide, we're going to share the top 5 best Super Bowl 56 betting sites where you can get into the action right now!
With an unheard-of 125% sign-up bonus, there's no question why BetUS is the top option for Super Bowl betting apps. On top of the free money you'll be getting, the site also comes with several banking options, tons of Super Bowl bet types to choose from, and almost three decades of experience helping people bet on the big game.
Without a doubt, BetUS is the #1 option for betting on Super Bowl 56!
While we only listed the main sign-up bonus above, MyBookie comes with the most robust list of betting sign-up bonuses. If you want to give yourself the best chance to make money on this year's Super Bowl, why not take advantage of free money to get yourself ahead of the sticks! When you couple all of that with the extensive banking options, fast sign-up, and super user-friendly interface, MyBookie is one of the easiest additions to our list of the best Super Bowl betting apps.
Click Here to Try MyBookie Now!
It's hard not to get excited about a Super Bowl betting app that's been in the business for over two and a half decades. And when you throw on a healthy sign-up bonus and some 100% risk-free bets, it makes betting on this year's Super Bowl not only convenient but potentially lucrative!
Click Here to Try BetOnline Now!
If you're just looking for a place to bet on the Super Bowl and nothing else, Sportsbetting.ag is a good fit. But if you're interested in betting on other sports, other games, or even trying out an online casino—Sportsbetting.ag is a great fit! The app is filled with the most options for the most action. And when it comes to Super Bowl betting sites, that means tons of props, live in-game action, and alternative lines.
Click Here to Try Sportsbetting.ag
Whether you're looking to use a traditional credit card or join the cool kids using cryptocurrency, XBet is the ideal option for financial flexibility when it comes to Super Bowl betting apps. Add to that a 100% welcome bonus, free casino chips, and some of the best Super Bowl betting odds—and you have a winner.
If you want simple but expansive, XBet should be on your list of Super Bowl betting apps to try.
Click Here to Try XBet Online Now!
Transparency is important when it comes to betting on the Super Bowl. Because we believe in this, we want to share a few of the reasons these NFL betting sites made our list of the top options.
One of the most fun ways to bet on the Super Bowl is to be proposition wagers. At these sites, you'll find the option to bet on things like the result of the coin toss, what color Gatorade gets dumped on the winning coach, and even how long the National Anthem takes to sing!
When action and excitement are what you're looking for, in-game betting is at your service. If you've ever wanted to place a Super Bowl bet after the kickoff, you can do that at these betting apps.
Winning money on the Super Bowl only stays fun when it's done somewhere you can trust. The best Super Bowl betting apps have proactive security teams, extensive safety measures, and a track record of taking care of your money.
Super Bowl 56 is only happening one time. If you have a problem or an issue with making a bet, you don't have time to wait weeks or even days to get help. For that reason, it's imperative that a top Super Bowl betting app has adequate customer support agents on standby before, during, and after the big game.
Unless you're planning on shelling out $10k, the chances are high that you'll be watching Super Bowl 56 from somewhere other than SoFi Stadium. The top NFL betting apps with action on the big game allow you to bet from anywhere at any time. So, whether you're at a friend's house, a watch party, the bar, or anywhere else—you'll be able to get your action in to win big.
It's critical that a betting app on this list offer action to people in the United States—and that's exactly what these sites do! We'd encourage you to check your local state laws or local laws to ensure you're good to go, but these betting apps have been offering action to U.S. residents for decades.
As we mentioned, the top Super Bowl betting apps come chalked full of different types of wagers you can make on the game. Everyone knows you can bet on which team is going to win, but did you know that you have way more options to win big this year? Let's briefly touch on the options these sites have available for Super Bowl 56.
The three most common bets you'll see Super Bowl betting odds on are to-win bets, spread bets, and totals bets. A to-win bet is nothing more than a pick on which team is going to win the game. A Super Bowl spread bet is a bet on which team outperforms their expectations. A totals bet is a wager on the total number of points scored cumulatively by both teams.
As we've already mentioned, earning a spot on our list of Super Bowl betting apps means you better be offering a robust list of prop bets! These are the "fun" wagers on things that don't necessarily have much to do with the actual game. The most popular Super Bowl prop bets are bets on things like:
Think you can only make totals, spread, and to-win bets before Super Bowl 56 kicks off? Think again! The Super Bowl sportsbooks listed in this guide allow you to continue betting after the game has started. The odds adjust and change based on how the game is going, which gives you the ultimate chance to find some great opportunities to win big!
For many of you, the closest casino or sportsbook is hundreds of miles away or possibly in a completely different state. If that's you, online sportsbooks are really your only option to bet on the Super Bowl (thankfully they're a great option!).
But for others of you, you might live close to a brick and mortar sportsbook. If that's you and you're deciding how to bet on the Super Bowl this year, you've got options. To help you make that decision, here are a few of the pros and cons of using online sportsbooks to bet on football:
Are there perks to betting on the Super Bowl in person? Of course. If you are okay with the crowds and waiting in line, the energy in the sportsbook is electric on Super Bowl weekend. That being said, you can always bet online and still go to the book to enjoy the atmosphere.
The best Super Bowl 56 betting site is BetUS.
Yes! You can bet on the Super Bowl online with the same flexibility and even more options than you have at an in-person sportsbook.
When it comes to how to bet on the Super Bowl in 2022, your options include through an in-person sportsbook, a Super Bowl betting app, through a bookie, or with your friends and family. The most convenient option with the most wager choices is using an online sportsbook.
Vegas (and other sportsbooks) try and balance the action on both sides of the Super Bowl. This allows them to pay the winners with the loser's money and scrape a little off the top for themselves. As they can't always get it perfectly even, the sportsbook will favor the side where they stand to win the most money.
Your bet options for Super Bowl 56 include to-win bets, spread bets, futures bets, props bets, and in-game (live) bets.
The simplest Super Bowl bet out there is the to-win bet. This is a bet on which team is going to win the game, regardless of how they win or by how many points.
When the game finishes, all bets will be paid to your account within minutes. As for cashing out, it will depend on the method you choose to use. The range in how long these cashouts take varies from a few hours to potentially a week. The one exception are if you choose to get paid out by check, which can sometimes take up to two weeks. If that's too long for you, you can always choose a different and more-fitting option.
