August 04, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Monotonous work life, a stressed mind, an exhausted body, and a constant craving to find some peace — is that how you are feeling right now? If yes, you are not alone.
The hectic pace of the 21st century has taken a toll on almost everyone.
However, if we know and acknowledge the problem, we can find the solution too. To get those few hours of heavenly sleep, clarity of thought, and a genuine smile of relief, all you need is a stroke of tasty and legal delta-8 THC gummies.
These tiny bursts of sweetness are enough to strip you of your anxiety and exhaustion and provide you some time in ultimate relaxation.
Given the recent spike in the supply of delta-8 gummies in the cannabis market, the only concern is to pick out the most credible bundle for you. Trust us when we say it is no cakewalk, especially given the sea of brands available in the market these days.
So, here we are again, ready with a list of the best and most authentic delta-8 THC gummies that would definitely be worth your money.
By applying some viable parameters to test the authenticity of delta-8 THC gummies, we narrowed down the massive list of delta-8 THC products to the top five. All of these are high in the quality and the results they provide.
The various metrics we followed to draw up the list of the best delta-8 THC gummies are:
Brands with a good reputation never fail to keep their customers satisfied. They would do anything in their power to prevent disappointing their customers. After all, their delta-8 THC products’ performance, customer service, and long-lasting relationship with their customers fetch brands their reputation and good image.
That is why the brands’ reputation comes first on our list of things to check before placing our trust in a product. We ensured the brands we have placed on the list are from reputable origins with a solid and reliable track record.
We want you to enjoy the highest sense of peace and relaxation after trying the recommended delta-8 THC products. So, we checked all of the scientific parameters to test the results that a particular gummy may show in your body and included only the brands that offer the best results.
We know you do not want to just chew on sugar and some synthetic flavors and colors. So, we narrowed the list down to delta-8 THC gummies with natural and delicious flavors and authentic raw products. Any brand with harmful or low-quality constituents was rejected immediately. All of the ingredients in the delta-8 THC gummies we chose for you are natural and blended with organic hemp extracts. Besides, high-quality products require high-quality, organic hemp sourced from right here in America, if not from the E.U., which also has strict hemp farming policies.
Apart from tasting good, these delta-8 THC gummies are very effective. Irrespective of their THC potency and the dosage you take, our testing process ensured the effects were there, even with the smallest dose you may take. We tested numerous brands of delta-8 gummies on every scale of customer satisfaction, from the taste to the after-effects, to be sure you can make the most of natural delta-8 THC. The winners are before you, on the list. As for taste, we made sure we pick those brands that use only natural, if not entirely organic, flavors to add to their delta-8 gummies.
Before we tried these delta-8 THC gummies ourselves, we checked up on what others had to say about the different brands of delta-8 THC gummies available in the market. Even though we trust our experience the most, we still wanted to know what others felt. As humans, we tend to trust what others say. After all, consumers with bad experiences do not stay unheard.
The words of genuine customers helped us differentiate between the good, the bad, and the awesome. Real experiences can provide us with legitimate information about a product, and they did.
Apart from customers’ views, we also took the opinion of industry experts into account. They have been in this realm long enough and studied it sufficiently hard to recognize the good from the bad, the authentic from the fakes, and genuine claims from publicity stunts.
In order to be absolutely sure about the delta-8 THC gummies in the market and, of course, increase your sense of reliability on this list of delta-8 THC products, we tried our top-listers ourselves. That is why we can finally, and surely, vouch for these five delta-8 gummies.
So, go right ahead and check them out.
Exhale Wellness is among the few cannabis brands in the market that only concerns itself with selected delta-8 products. This company has proven its mettle within a short span, making it known to the people that they are transparent, reliable, and truly dedicated to human wellness.
Exhale Wellness is acing its game in the delta-8 market by following its philosophy of using nature for wellness. By making all-natural products from pure hemp extracts, the company is focusing on benefiting from the natural potentials of hemp. Being one of the pioneers in the cannabis industry, it prioritizes the research part to keep the product’s quality to the best.
The brand’s customer-centric approach is visible from the company's collaboration with Colorado’s best hemp farms that provide high-quality and organically-grown hemp plants to the company. From scientifically advanced and safe manufacturing methods to third-party independent lab testing, they seem to place the finest products in the market.
All-natural products: The delta-8 gummies from Exhale Wellness are kept natural throughout the manufacturing process. From pure and organic hemp extracts to natural fruit flavors, all of the ingredients in the delectable delta-8 gummies are free of synthetic traces.
Lab-tested: The delta-8 gummies are tested at the finest labs, and all lab reports are uploaded to the company website.
Highly effective: The hemp edibles by the company are highly potent. They provide a satisfying high along with stress relief. The fruity taste masks the earthy aroma and flavor that is typical of hemp products, making them a treat to taste.
Mixed flavors: The Exhale Wellness delta-8 gummies come in packs of 30 pieces each. You can choose from a pack of 25mg delta-8 gummies or 50mg delta-8 gummies. So, you can buy a total of either 625mg delta-8 or 1500mg delta-8. The delta-8 gummies in a single pack are of mixed natural fruit flavors.
Customer reviews indicate these delta-8 THC gummies are highly potent products of fantastic quality. Many customers have said the effects were significant, as the delta-8 THC gummies helped them ebb over their pain, anxiety, and paranoia. They could impart a motivating high soon after consumption, and the effects lasted for a long time.
Some customers found the taste of the delta-8 gummies to be a bit less enjoyable than others, but that is just because no synthetic flavoring is used to manufacture them. Overall, the product garnered an amazing set of reviews, making it a highly reliable bundle of healing delta-8 THC gummies.
⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of Exhale Wellness for the Best Deals
The result of the endeavors of a youthful bunch of cannabis enthusiasts, BudPop is a company that has all of the makings of being the best in the industry — U.S.-grown organic hemp extracts, excellent quality ingredients, lab-tested products, and fantastic customer service. In other words, everything that customers expect from a good cannabis brand.
Its delta-8 THC gummies are made from all-natural components. Focused on the current needs of today’s cannabis consumers, the company makes its products free from all kinds of allergens and contaminants, using only natural, high-grade terpenes and organic hemp plants.
All BudPop delta-8 gummies are third-party lab tested for potency, safety, purity, and efficacy.
High quality: The delta-8 gummies are a result of proper scientific research and compliance with mandatory standards. The flavors and ingredients are all natural and of high standards. The company accepts the use of artificial food coloring but in low amounts. The third-party lab test reports also support the company’s claim of providing pure, potent, high-quality, and hemp-derived products.
Fantastic effects: The delta-8 gummies are highly potent and effective in results. Specialized for youngsters, they seem to enhance focus, rejuvenate your senses, and induce appetite. The results are quick and long-lasting. Since no gelatin is used to manufacture the gummies, vegans can also enjoy these.
Good quantity: The delta-8 gummies come in 25 pieces per pack, with each gummy containing 25mg of delta-8 THC. That means you get 625mg of delta-8 per pack. The dosage depends on your tolerance to delta-8..
The BudPop delta-8 gummies are getting a good response from customers, as they are rolling out in the market at a good pace. Most customers have found them highly potent and relaxing. Many customers have said they got much more focused and alert after the consumption of the gummies.
Some customers happily told us how these delta-8 gummies helped them get rid of their long-time anxiety as well.
Many customers noted the packaging was nicely done, and it helped them safely store the delta-8 gummies. Customers were also happy with the brand’s timely deliveries and efficient customer support. Most customers signaled they would continue to use the brand, as it is highly satisfying in results.
⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of BudPop for the Best Deals
Delta EFFEX, a reputed and reliable cannabis brand that specializes in delta-8 products, has come out with its excellent quality and yummy tasting delta-8 THC gummies. These gummies are among the most favored products by customers in this market segment thanks to their high quality, fabulous flavors, and prompt action.
Developed with high-quality, lab-tested extracts and pure, natural ingredients, these delta-8 gummies are considered one of the best for beginners. Organic hemp oil and natural flavors are used to manufacture these yummy delights.
The company is dedicated to making only delta-8 products, and the focus is on consumer satisfaction and constant research to come up with better and more unique products.
High Potency: The Rainbow Gummies taste surprisingly well and offer a satisfying high along with relaxation. Considered fit for a daily dose, you can consume these gummies at any time of the day. They may improve your stamina and energy and leave you with heightened focus. However, consumers are advised to take half a gummy initially, as these are highly effective.
Many Flavors: The gummies come in packs of ten pieces and flavors of Strawberry, Mango, Green Apple, Blue Razz, and Mystery. Each gummy contains 20mg of delta-8 THC.
The Delta EFFEX gummies are widely accepted as the best choice and are five-starred by most consumers. They claimed the gummies are highly potent and very effective in providing sound sleep.
Many customers find it helpful in relieving pain, anxiety, and paranoia and want to continue with it. However, some have complained about the long time the gummies take to show their effect. Once it gets to work, however, the results are satisfying, they say.
Customers love the flavors, especially Mystery. They also appreciate the fast delivery and active customer support.
⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of Delta EFFEX for the Best Deals
Extensive research and a customer-centric approach have brought Diamond CBD delta-8 gummies to the top spot for customers. The company has devoted itself to providing the purest delta-8 edibles. It employs an expert team of chemists, doctors, scientists, and budtenders to create hemp extracts of exceptional quality. The company uses organic and natural cultivation techniques for the best-quality hemp. The CO2 extraction method also ensures the purity of the products.
High potency: The gummies are much talked about in the market due to their excellent potency and fascinating results. The inclusion of CBD isolates along with delta-8 makes it better at relieving pain and anxiety. Tested by a third-party lab, the gummies are of high quality and contain top-class ingredients.
Blissful flavors: The mystifying taste of the gummies complements the amazing relaxation and decent high that follows. The effects last for a long time. The delta-8 gummies by Diamond CBD come in delectable square shapes with different colors signifying Watermelon, Mango, and Blueberry flavors. Each gummy contains 10mg of delta-8 and 10mg of CBD isolate, justifying its pain-relieving properties.
Diamond CBD’s delta-8 gummies are reliable, customer reviews suggest. They found it powerful in imparting the desired high and euphoria. Most customers added that the results were long-lasting. Many customers claimed it was highly effective in relieving stress and exhaustion as well.
However, customers have complained about the small doses per candy. They had to double the dose for the desired effect, costing them more. But, the impact and quality of the brand are optimal, suggest customer reviews.
⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of Diamond CBD for the Best Deals
3Chi is the pioneering company to bring THC to the forefront of healthy and convenient hemp edibles. It holds a high reputation in the cannabis industry and has some of the best-tasting gummies on the market.
Manufactured with the natural extract of hemp organically grown in nutrient-rich soils of the U.S., the flavorful gummies are gluten-free and vegan-friendly.
They have minute traces of artificial flavors, which mask the raw taste of hemp, but most of the product is still natural. The candy-like taste is enough to take you on a nostalgic tour of your childhood.
Highly relaxing: The 3Chi delta-8 THC gummies are special because they are not just for pleasure. The presence of CBN and CBC makes them relaxing for the body and mind and engulfs you with a motivating high. You can trust this brand’s quality, as it is transparent with its third-party lab test results. You can check the authenticity of the products in the reports by North Coast Analytical Labs.
Amazing flavors: You can buy these gummies in packs of eight or 16 candies, with each gummy containing 25mg of delta-8 constituent. Thus, you can have a pack of 200mg or 400mg delta-8 THC. It comes in two enjoyable flavors, Watermelon and Blue Raspberry.
Most customers claimed the gummies are satisfying and worth the value. They said it boosted their attention and motivation, along with providing sound sleep, and gave them freedom from anxiety and pain.
Some customers complained about the duration of the effects, though they were satisfied with the intensity. Most customers liked the taste too.
Some customers wrote that the gummies arrived deformed due to heat, but the taste was not altered. Some were annoyed with limited stocks of the product and delayed deliveries as well. The number of gummies per pack was also an issue for some.
Overall, customer reviews indicate satisfactory service and one of the best delta-8 THC gummies on the market.
⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of 3Chi for the Best Deals
We narrowed down your search to the five best brands of delta-8 gummies, but picking your favorite is now your job. We considered a wide range of parameters to pick these five brands. You, too, have to be equally judicious to choose one.
Here are some vital points to consider while marking the brand suitable for you:
Pay attention to the quality of gummies you are buying. Go through the ingredients list and check whether they are natural and organic and do not contain anything synthetic or harmful for the health.
Vegans must check for the presence of gluten, as it is extracted from animals. Also, you must check whether the product contains any ingredient you may be allergic to. Try to buy gummies that are free of preservatives and contain natural ingredients. To ensure a healthy manufacturing process, only buy third-party lab tested products after studying the reports thoroughly.
The cannabis industry is considered a gold mine for innovative wellness products. Numerous shady brands are trying to make the most of it by introducing unhealthy products to the market. To ensure you get only pure and reliable gummies, always go for brands that proudly display the third-party lab-test reports.
Brands with legitimate lab reports can be trusted with your money and your health, as their product manufacturing processes and extraction methods are visible to customers.
Delta-8 THC can be extracted from both hemp and marijuana, but only hemp extracts are legal. So, remember to check the source of the delta-8 extract of your chosen product. Besides, some extraction methods are better and safer for health. Learn more about these methods and verify if the brands adhere to those practices.
Hemp is like a sponge when it comes to absorbing elements from its environment. The more nutritious the soil is, the healthier the hemp grown in it will be. So, check whether the hemp farmed for the gummies was organically grown in a healthy environment, as it may directly influence the quality of the gummies.
Before buying a gummy pack, check the amount of delta-9 THC concentration in each gummy. Legally and according to health guidelines, only 0.3% delta-9 THC is allowed in hemp products.
Different brands come with varying doses of delta-8 THC per gummy. Some contain 10mg and some contain as much as 25mg delta-8. Consult with your physician about the amount healthy for you and buy accordingly.
To be a smart buyer, you must look into the true worth of the product. Moreover, a penny saved is a penny earned. So, try to find the best deal for you without compromising on the quality of the product.
Always go through verified customer reviews of a product to know the real-time experience of genuine users. Customers’ opinions can give you a deep insight into the service of the product you are buying and all other related issues of your concern, such as shipping policy, return and exchange policy, customer support, and the like.
Though the primary effects of delta-8 gummies, like mild high and relaxation, are almost the same for top brands, their intensity and specific effects may vary. For example, some brands can be more helpful in providing peaceful sleep, and some can boost your focus. So, choose a brand that serves the purpose you are buying it for.
There are still chances the product you choose may not be perfect for you, as different bodies react differently to some products.
After considering all of the above factors, order a small amount from the brand you choose. Try it once and analyze its results. If you find it works for you, buy in higher volume, like a bundle, to save your money.
A: All of the delta-8 gummies mentioned in the list are federally legal under the Farm Bill 2018, as they contain only up to 0.3% of delta-9 THC content. The traces of the delta-9 variant above this limit are considered to be illegal.
A: The time that is taken by a product to show the results may vary from person to person and from brand to brand. The effects of some products kick in within half an hour, while some may take even two hours. So, do not consume the next dose impatiently, and wait for the results to appear.
A: The interaction of the amounts of delta-8 THC varies for people. It is advised you start with a single dose of a low concentration and check the results in your body. You can increase the dose according to your comfort level and the desired high.
A: Delta-8 THC is not responsible for an uncontrolled high, but delta-9 THC is. All of the reputable brands with less than 0.3% trace of delta-9 THC in their products are safe. Delta-8 imparts a soothing high, which is generally enjoyable for the mind and body.
A: Although it is a personal choice, gummies are the easiest to consume. Smoking THC can affect your lungs. Moreover, candies are always tasty.
The cannabis market is overcrowded with suppliers. But, it is your money and health that is at stake.
So, you must ensure you carry out adequate research and refrain from buying pure delta-8 THC products impulsively or randomly. That would shield yourself — and your loved ones — from experiencing any unwanted effects of consuming adulterated “THC” products.
Our top two recommendations for the best delta-8 THC gummies on the market are Exhale Wellness and BudPop. We hope this list helps you in your search. Even if these brands do not satisfy you, you can pick another brand. But, make sure to assess them for their reliability by following our 11-step guide.
And, before you place the order, get a doctor’s opinion on whether or not you should consume cannabis plants, given your specific health condition. Then, proceed as per the dosage recommended by your doctor.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at news@clevescene.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.