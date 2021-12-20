December 20, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
You might be asking yourself why you need a softener for your water. Is all water not the same? Of course, not all are the same, and some of them are hard, meaning they have hardening minerals such as magnesium and calcium. The point of a water softener is to enhance the quality of water in your home.
By getting a softening system, you can always have safe drinking water. Also, you will experience more benefits, which we will discuss later. Some studies have shown the importance of using a softener and its benefits.
So, if you want to know more about all of the benefits that one softener for water can offer you, then this is the right article for you. Read on to learn how to get fresh and healthy water in your household.
According to our research, the following softening systems are the best currently available in the market.
SpringWell is one of the most famous companies when it comes to producing all types of softener systems. SpringWell offers a variety of high-quality ion exchange softeners. They use a special technology in order to create their softeners, and the process is called Template Assisted Crystallization.
This is a special process that is not like any other on the market. Instead of using the traditional sodium-based system, it uses a specific technique. FutureSoft can change the hardening materials immediately into minerals that are softer and cannot harm any of your appliances.
Moreover, this new system can help you retain the minerals in the water that are actually necessary for your health. You will get safe drinkable water just by using this softener system. Also, since the softener does not use any salt, it will save you time changing the water tank and will improve the quality of your water pipes and fix any deficiency in your water line system.
One of the best features when it comes to this softening system is that no sodium or salt is used when it comes to clearing the water. In this way, you get all clean water that will not damage your water pipes in your household. Moreover, it will keep them safe and prolong their usage by reversing the corrosion damage on your pipes and also all of the home appliances that you own.
Another good thing is that you do not need electricity to operate the softening system. Remember, this can save you a lot of money, and at the same time, you will get softer water and many benefits, like we mentioned before. Also, there is no need to replace the water softener since it does not contain salt, saving you a lot of time.
You do not have to worry about spending extra money on fixing your pipes, as this system will prevent corrosion and also any clogging problems. Also, remember that it does not produce any water waste and also does not cause a drop in your water pressure.
According to many users who have older houses and old pipes, this device helped them. It got rid of the corrosion of their water pipes and helped to reverse the damage that was already done by corrosion. They will continue using this softener, and they recommend it to everyone who might live in an older house with older water pipes.
⇒ Visit the Official Website of SpringWell FutureSoft
SoftPro Elite is a high-quality product that is designed to provide the most efficient performance and also to help you save money and time. This brand is highly recognized, and it is used by many customers who had problems with hard water and corrosion of their water pipes.
The capacity of the softener starts at 24,000, and as we said, it is designed to offer excellent, efficient performance. It will amaze you with its design. It has a soft water brine tank that will hold concentrated potassium solution, which is used for ion exchange.
Also, like any other softener, it has a mineral tank, which is specially designed to help you get softer water and contains the resin needed for your water to get soft. This is the place where all of the softening water action is taking place.
One of the best features is the LCD touchscreen meter. By using this, it is easy to operate the system, and you can always check on the status of your tank and see its performance as well. Moreover, you can run your system according to your preferences.
Another thing, as we mentioned, is that this softener has a special resin, which is fine mesh. This is the main component that makes your water ion exchange process go smoother and faster. Also, you get the protective neoprene jacket that helps to protect the tank from mold and condensation.
The system that this product is using is certified by NSF/ANSI and ISO standards for material safety. So, you can ensure all of the materials that are combined together in order to make the complete product are entirely safe.
Another thing you need to keep in mind is that this softener can help you save water and money because it has an adjustable backwash frequency. And according to the research done on the product, it can save up to 2,000 gallons per year.
According to the users, this is one excellent system. They were amazed by the design and also the high quality of this product. They state that they have managed to save a lot of water and also a lot of money. They recommend this softener to everyone who needs better and softer water in their household.
⇒ Visit the Official Website of SoftPro Elite
If you think that a salt-based softening system will be better, then we have the SpringWell brand that is producing the best water softener system. Besides their non-salt softener, they have designed a salt-based softener as well, which is one of the best products with a unique design.
This softener uses the traditional ion exchange process, which is the same as many other softener systems. But, this softener has a special resin inside the salt tank that is washed with brine and can also regenerate automatically. It can help you save money, salt, and most importantly, a lot of water.
This is made in order to help you filtrate the water in the whole house. Once you get this softener system, you will immediately notice that you use less detergent, expend the life of your home appliances, and see less spotting on hard surfaces. Moreover, you will feel the health benefits, such as healthier and better-looking skin and hair.
One of the best features this product can provide you with is many health benefits. Since it uses salt, it can benefit your skin and also your hair health. As we said earlier, glowing skin and healthy hair are first on the list of benefits. Also, you will get better drinking water with improved quality and texture.
Additionally, it is worth mentioning that their system uses a 5 cycle meter, which you can control by using your phone. One more great feature is the bluetooth option that is installed inside the system. You can download their app in order to manage your system through your phone. They believe that this technology is the future of water softening.
And when it comes to using their app, we can say it is pretty easy to navigate. You download it to your iOS or Android phone and easily change the valve settings. Also, you have the power to see all valve settings and their status, and you can easily start a regeneration or a so-called backwash cycle. Also, you can understand how this system works just by using the app.
The users of this product are overall happy with the high-quality product and the unique design. They are happy with the approachable price and all of the benefits that this system provides them with.
They are amazed by the bluetooth that is installed in the system and also the easy navigation of the app. Overall, it is a great product that is used in many households.
⇒ Visit the Official Website of SpringWell
Fleck 5600SXT is also a salt-based softener that is one of the best, high-quality systems made in Canada. According to many users, this is the best system for softening really hard water. Also, compared to many models of the Fleck brand, this one has the highest capacity.
As we said, it has a great capacity, exactly 64,000 grams, and it makes the softening effect efficient and also fast. Moreover, you will notice that this system has advanced programming capability and includes custom settings. The technology is specially designed so you can save 40% salt and also a lot of water and money.
It has an upgraded resin, and compared to the resins other softener systems use, this one has the ability to filter your water from the chlorine. So, if you live in a city where you know the water is contaminated with a lot of chlorine, then this will be your best choice of softener.
One of the best things when it comes to this product is the upgrade, as we have mentioned earlier. It can help capture all of the chlorine that is found in the water. Nowadays, chlorine is used to purify the water, but at the same time, you need to keep in mind that it is harmful to your health. So by using this filter, you can capture all of the chlorine and have great drinkable water.
This electronic water softener is easy to install. Actually, it is one of the easiest ways to install since it has an easy mechanical and electronic streamline. Also, it has a user-friendly LCD display that will help you monitor and capture all of the information.
Another great thing when it comes to Fleck 5600SXT is its internal power backup, which means the system can always save the settings if there is an outage of power. So, although there is no electricity, you will still have drinkable and soft water.
The users are satisfied with the high quality of the product, and they recommend this softener to everyone who lives in an area where the water contains chlorine. And, although the softener can not remove iron, it is excellent for everyone who would like to get a reasonably priced softener with exclusive capacity.
⇒ Visit the Official Website of Fleck 5600SXT Water Softener System
The National Sanitation Foundation, or NSF, regulates Pelican Advantage softeners. As a result, this is an exceptional salt-based softener system that will provide you with many benefits. It is made out of a brine tank with a float and drain line.
There are two types of the same softener available. One of them is 12 GMP, and the other one is 18 GMP. Overall, they are both excellent choices, and you will never make a mistake by getting either of them. They are one of the best-selling softeners all over the U.S., and the system works smoothly and quietly.
They both are so simple to regulate because of their electronic head. These products are famous for their design and how user-friendly they are made. By using this simple operation, you can immediately feel how easy it is to navigate and also to set up your system, as it only contains four buttons you need to pay attention to.
These softeners are metered, and you can backwash them only when needed in order to waste as few gallons as possible. All of their systems come with the standard capacity resin tanks, and they are salt-based. They have an easy to program metered electronic head and also a large tank size.
Moreover, it has a bypass valve and fittings, and the drain line is 50 ft. The system comes with an instruction guide, and it is very easy and simple to install. All you have to do is follow the simple instructions and get the best out of this softener.
Also, you will never notice a loss of water pressure when using these softeners, and in case of a power outage, the system has a battery life of eight hours. This is one amazing feature when it comes to saving power and also water at the same time.
The customers are overall happy with their purchase, and they recommend this softener system to everyone. In fact, most of the U.S. citizens actually own one of these softeners, according to the comments. Moreover, the users are delighted by the high quality since they have been using the same softener for years.
⇒ Visit the Official Website of Pelican Advantage Series Salt Water Softeners
We have used different criteria standards when selecting the best softening systems for water. We have compared many brands and their products in order to come to the best five that stand out on the market.
They are entirely legit softening systems which are also proven by the many users and their positive feedback. So, let us look in more detail as to what we focused on while making our list.
The first thing we took into consideration was the reputation of the brand. The importance of the brand’s credibility shows you how effective the actual softener system device is.
Many different brands on the market are producing all kinds of different softening systems. But, not all of them use the same technology when creating them. So, we made sure that all of the brands were legit and used new technologies that would provide you with soft water.
The reputation of the brand can be determined by the users’ comments, as they usually tell the truth regarding their overall experience with using the products. Overall, the better the ratings, the better the product.
The benefits are also something we took into consideration. Since there are different devices and they all are manufactured differently, we made sure the ones we were going to review in this article are legit and can actually benefit you. After all, you do not want to spend your money on something that is not worth it.
There are various benefits of using a softener system. For example, they will protect your water pipes, contribute to better water quality, and maintain the quality of your clothes, among many other benefits.
All of the brands provide different warranties, which is one essential thing that needs to be checked in order to ensure every detail of the product is covered. All of the brands we reviewed in this article are providing you with a product protection guarantee.
In case there is something wrong with the product, you can always have your protection guaranteed and ask for assistance or for the renewal of the product. This is of great importance since it can save you a lot of money long-term.
The capacity of the water softeners is another crucial thing that affects the overall product and its quality. The capacity is indicated in how many particles the system can actually filtrate before needing a regeneration cycle.
For an average softener, the capacity should be in a range of 32,000 to 40,000 grains for three or four-person households. But, the broad range of the capacity of the average water softener varies from 28,000 for smaller softeners and 80,000 grains for heavy-duty softeners.
As we mentioned earlier, the customers’ experience told us a lot about all of the softeners. The users usually express their feelings and all of the benefits or disadvantages in each product's comment section or the review section. We have compared many comments in order to see why the users are satisfied with the product and what kind of benefits they got from it.
Also, the rating of the product is of great importance since some users do not post a comment. Instead, they only rate the product with 1 star and up to 5 stars. As we all know, a 5-star rating means the product is of good quality and offers benefits.
Hard water can be harmful to your skin, your home, and also your wallet. The water softeners are designed in order to help you counteract those effects by cleaning the water and providing you with better water quality. If you get one of them, you will immediately feel the difference in your household, and you will get a much better feeling. So, let us go on and review all of the benefits that one softener system can provide you with.
As we said before, the hard water minerals such as magnesium and calcium can damage your water pipes. These are hard minerals that can clog the pipes by building up.
But, instead of spending your money and damaging your pipes at the same time, you can get a softening system. It will help your water to get softer, and by doing this, it will provide you with clean water, unclogged pipes, and no hardening minerals.
The first sign of hardening in your water or your water containing hardening minerals is that your soap cannot lather or dissolve. The reason behind this is that the hardening minerals prevent the soap from dissolving. But, by using softened water, you can immediately see the positive results.
When the water is soft and does not contain hard minerals, it provides normal dissolving of your soap. Also, you might notice that you have dry skin and also dry hair, which is another result of hard water. The minerals are not letting the soap or the hair product dissolve and provide you with the wanted effect.
If you notice that your clothes' color is fading, then this is another sign of the water containing hard minerals. But, once you start using a softener system, you can notice that the color of your clothes will stay the same and also your clothes will last longer. The fabric of the clothes will become softer, and the clothes will get a new fresh look.
As we said, the cleaning soap might not dissolve if you have hard water. But, if you use soft water, you will notice that cleaning will become a lot faster because of the fast-dissolving of the soap. Another positive thing about using soft water is the benefit of keeping all of your home appliances cleaner, and they will last you much longer.
If you are new to softener systems, you might want to get more information on what exactly you need to watch out for when purchasing one. You do not want to spend your money on something that is not of good quality, but rather something that is efficient, money worthy, and easy to use.
There are six types of softeners for your water, and they all work depending on a different aspect. Some of them are based on using salt, and some are not. They all can change the quality of your water in a different way. So, let us review them.
As we have mentioned earlier in this article, the most common type of softener is salt-based. They are traditional softeners and are used by many people in the U.S. They work with a specific resin that attracts the hardening minerals and provides better quality of water.
In case you have a diet with less sodium, then you can always choose a salt-free water softener system. They work by using a conditioning method that can prevent the hardening materials from sticking on hard surfaces. However, they might not change the quality of the water since they cannot remove all of the hardening minerals.
But if you look on the bright side, you still can have purified water, and you do not need to spend any time on maintenance. Also, some of the softeners work without electricity. So, you can save time and money and at the same time get good water.
This is a portable softener. So, if you have plans to travel or are often traveling, this might be the perfect product for you. You do not have to constantly regenerate it as you need to with the traditional methods. Almost all of the compact softeners use the ion exchange process, which is excellent for everyone who has a high water demand.
The softeners also come in showerheads. These are completely new on the market, but they are already used by many people. So, instead of installing a whole system, you can just get one of these showerheads and use it instead.
But, you need to be aware that showerheads are usually used by people who would like to improve their skin condition. Also, the showerhead can be used only by one person and not the whole family since it needs to be replaced quickly.
The reverse osmosis system has the capacity to change your water quality, and it can save all of the beneficial minerals your body needs. This system is also used in many softeners. But, you need to keep in mind that this system is one of the most expensive ones on the market.
This is a new concept of changing the quality of the water. But, you need to know that they do not change the quality of the water, only the hardening minerals such as magnesium. Also, it can prevent them from sticking to different surfaces, and it might help you keep your water pipes and home appliances safe.
However, it does not remove the hardening material and uses a lot of electricity to run properly. So, if you want to save money, maybe a better option would be to use salt-based water softeners.
Hard water can be harmful to your health, especially your skin and hair. Also, it has many other negative effects. The hard water has hard minerals such as magnesium and calcium, which can build up in your water pipes, damage the color of your clothes, and damage many home appliances.
But, that is why there are unique softener systems that can actually solve the problem in just a minute. As we mentioned in this article, you can always get one of the above-mentioned softeners and avoid all of the negative effects of hard water.
There are many types of softeners on the market. But, almost all of them use coated resin beads that have negative ion charges. By having a negative ion charge, they can capture all of the hardness in the water. And as we said, the hard minerals are magnesium and calcium, which have a positive charge.
So, if you get one of the softeners, you can see that the water flows through the system, and the positively charged particles bind to the resin. Then, the treated water flows into the resin bed and through your home. Overall, it is a simple process that will help you get a better quality of water.
If you notice that the system is failing and there is a change in the water that you usually use, then you need to check your softener in order to see if a salt bridge formed. It is actually a layer of salt that is created in order to stop the salt from reaching the brine tank and removing the hard minerals.
All you have to do is turn off the water supply, then break up the salt that is hardened using a broom handle or something similar. Then, you can scoop out all of the salt that has built up, and once you do that, you will notice that it is floating in the tank. Finally, you can vacuum the water in the tank by using a wet vacuum.
The answer to the question depends on what type of softener you have. Also, it depends on the quality of the resin bed. The resin beds usually last 10 to 20 years, and it all depends on how you take care of it. Remember, as long as you take care of your system, then the system will last longer.
Also, the lifespan of the softener depends on how many hard minerals are in the water and how much chlorine the water has. So, it is of great importance for you to check this information before getting a softener. Because, as we mentioned earlier, there are many softeners on the market that can help you depending on your needs.
The answer to this question is simply no. The softener system can only remove hardness from the water. By hardness, we mean the minerals such as magnesium, calcium, aluminum, copper, iron, and others. So, there is no way for them to remove the bacteria since they are specifically made for removing only hard minerals.
But, you need to keep in mind that the water you have running through your water pipes in your home should be completely free of bacteria. In case you are suspicious that the water is contaminated with bacteria, you need to tell the authorities and test the water in your household.
We hope we have provided you with all of the necessary information you need to know if you are interested in purchasing a water softener system. We are all aware that the quality of the water is different in each area in the U.S., and that is why the water softening systems are used all over the states.
They provide many benefits, and they will keep all of your home appliances and water pipes safe. So, we hope that this article of the best water softener systems will help you choose one that is right for your home and your needs.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at news@clevescene.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
No recently-read stories.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.