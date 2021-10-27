October 27, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Sex is often part of dating and being in a relationship. However, we all know that there are many dangers associated with sex, particularly sexually transmitted diseases. You want to remain healthy and happy and STD-free. The best way to do this is to ensure that you and your partner are not carrying any STDs before you are intimate with one another.
Although it might be uncomfortable to think about, it’s essential. You need to know whether you are positive for any sexually transmitted diseases so you don’t spread them to others. You should also be certain that your potential partner is free of STDs. Naturally, this will be a difficult topic to broach. It’s for your safety and their safety though. Before instigating any sort of sexual encounter, you need to “have the talk” and get tested.
Fortunately, modern technology has helped to make it much easier to get these tests. You can even find at home tests that can provide confidential STD testing. This will help to make the process easier for you, and it can reduce the level of embarrassment that you might feel using some of the traditional methods.
This company has performed more than two million anonymous std tests and provides complete privacy. You can order a full 10-test panel that will test for a range of diseases including chlamydia, gonorrhea, hepatitis A, B, and C, oral herpes, genital herpes, HIV 1 & 2 antibody test, HIV RNA (early detection), and syphilis.
Through STDCheck.com, it’s also possible to find individual tests and smaller panels for just chlamydia and gonorrhea or herpes I and II. You can order the test online or by phone, fill out what’s needed and take the test, drop it off at a test center, and then get results. It’s a fast and easy solution. They also offer a doctor consult if needed.
Through MyLabBox.com, you can take at-home STD tests can get accurate results in between one and five days. They have free two-day shipping, and a free physician consultation if positive. In addition to STD tests, they have tests for wellness and nutrition, drugs, COVID, and more.
You will find a range of STD testing options through the company. They have panel tests that can test for a range of STDs, as well as individual tests. Some of the tests offered through the company include genital herpes, chlamydia, gonorrhea, HIV, syphilis, and hepatitis.
Another option for fast STD testing is HealthLabs.com. Like some of the other online std testing options on the list, you will order your test online or by phone without the need for a doctor referral or insurance. You will receive the test and then take it to a local lab. Most of the time, you will get your results from the test in one to three days.
Again, you will find options for panels of tests that can test for a range of STDs, as well as options to choose viral STDs panels, or a chlamydia and gonorrhea panel. The company offers more than just STD testing. It also provides tests for the liver and kidney, testosterone, drugs, diabetes, and more.
Confidential STD testing and results can be provided quickly with LetsGetChecked.com. The at-home STD testing can provide you with quick results in two to five days. You will order the test, which will arrive in discreet packaging, so you don’t have to worry about anyone knowing. You can then take the test and go to a lab to drop it off. Results will be sent to you.
If you test positive, they can prescribe common treatments that are in line with clinical guidelines for certain diseases. They can even have the medication sent to your home rather than a clinic or a pharmacy.
Everlywell.com can provide a range of STD tests, as well as sleep and stress tests, cholesterol tests, allergy tests, Lyme disease tests, and more. When it comes to STD tests, you can find options for HIV testing, chlamydia and gonorrhea, syphilis, hepatitis, and trichomoniasis. They also have male and female test kits that can test for a range of sexually transmitted diseases.
You will order and register your kit and then collect your sample. They require urine samples and finger-prick samples. Results will be sent back in a matter of days. You will receive easy-to-understand, personalized results.
The company prides itself on providing fast, accurate, and private results. PrioritySTDTesting.com updates its results around the clock. Most of the time it will take between one and three days to process the tests and get results back. Their early detection tests can take up to five days.
You don’t have to worry about your tests being mailed to your home or your healthcare provider. The company provides confidential STD testing, and you will receive an email notification when the results are available. You’ll find the same types of tests through this company as with the other labs. They have a 10-panel test, a twin-panel test for chlamydia and gonorrhea, and individual tests.
Through PersonaLabs.com, you can get the lab tests you need, medications, and answers to your questions. You can order tests online and do not need to go to the clinic or doctor. The tests can be sent to you so you can provide the samples, and then bring them to a local service center to get the samples tested. You can get the results in a few days, as with the other options on the list.
The company offers a range of sexual health blood tests including HIV screening, hepatitis tests, and chlamydia tests.
The final option on the list for fast and convenient STD testing is SaferSTDTesting.com. You can get tested for the most common STDs and they have a range of options. You can order your tests online, provide samples, and hand them off to a local lab or service center like with the other solutions on the page.
As mentioned, you will want to take one of these tests before having sex with a new partner ideally. However, if you’ve already had sex and are worried, and you haven’t yet had a test, now is the best time to get it. You need to have one before you find another partner, as it’s the responsible thing to do.
If you are feeling like you might be showing some symptoms of an STD, it’s a good idea to get tested, as well. Using an STD symptom checker can help you learn more about some of the common symptoms for various types of sexually transmitted diseases, such as hepatitis A, B, and C, herpes, HIV, syphilis, and gonorrhea. Keep in mind that just because you feel you might be experiencing some of the symptoms does not necessarily mean that you have one of these diseases. You will want to be sure you get high-quality anonymous STD testing.
The experts say that you should get tested for STDs one to two weeks after having unprotected sex, and again 90 days after potential exposure. This is because different diseases will have varying incubation rates.
If you’ve received positive STD test results, it can feel very scary. However, it doesn’t mean that your chance for love is over. Not by a long shot. Thanks to sites like PositiveSingles and MPWH, it’s possible to find others who tested positive for herpes and other STDs. You can still find someone that’s perfect for you. If you are positive, check them out and see what they can offer.
Additionally, if you find you are positive from your at-home STD test, you will want to seek out proper medical treatment for the STD as soon as possible. The doctors will let you know your options.
