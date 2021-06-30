June 30, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
It can be hard to find love when the people you like are generally just as awkward and withdrawn as you are. Fortunately, for all the nerds, geeks, and gamers out there who want to connect with like-minded folks, it doesn’t only have to happen on the MMORPG servers and in the game chats. Now, thanks to online dating sites, gamers and geeks of all kinds can find dates and even fall in love. Plus, you can save the hassle of weeding out all the wrong dates by sticking specifically to gamer and geek-friendly dating sites and apps.
Not sure where to start? Fortunately, we’ve got you covered. In the list below, we’ll cover the best of the best of gamer, geek, and nerd dating sites, from general sites that are inclusive to dedicated nerd-doms that are filled with people just like you. There's also the choice between standard sites and dating apps for mobile use, and some of the options on the list offer both. Check them out for yourself and find the ones that best suit your needs and you’ll be on your way to conquering love once and for all.
1. EHarmony - Best to Find a Gamer Girl
2. Zoosk - Best for Notoriety
3. Elitesingles – Find MD Gamer Men
4. Gamerdating - Best for Finding Local Connections
5. Lfgdating - Best for Finding Like-Minded Folks
6. Kippoapp - Best for Hardcore Gamers
7. Soulgeek - Best for Finding Your Geeky Soulmate
8. Dragonfruitapp - Best for Casual Gamer Dating
EHarmony - Best to Find a Gamer Girl
Although it’s not dedicated to geeks and gamers exclusively, eHarmony does offer a lot of potential if you’re looking for a mainstream dating site that makes it easy to connect. You can sign up and look around without spending any money, but a membership will be necessary to use messaging and other premium features. This is one of the most popular online dating site for gamers and nerds who want long-term potential, and you’ll find plenty of fellow geeks and gamers there if you know where to look.
Zoosk - Best for Notoriety
While not geared toward gamers directly, Zoosk does offer one of the most popular options for the current generation that is looking to date online. More than 40 million singles are using Zoosk, which is free to sign up and you can do so with Google or Facebook rather than creating a unique login. It’s got a matchmaking algorithm that helps users connect and is the #1 grossing dating app available in the App Store.
Gamerdating - Best for Finding Local Connections
Gamer dating even looks like a dating site for gamers. It’s all about helping people find love and make the right connections and having fun doing it. You can easily sign up and get started creating your own profile and find millions of other gamers around the world who want to date casually or find long-term love over games of all kinds. Signing up takes just seconds and the site makes it easy to get started. Plus, it was created for gamers, by gamers, so it stands up to everything the modern gamer expects from an online dating site. You will have to pay for premium membership for full access, but that does offer a lot of promise.
Lfgdating - Best for Finding Like-Minded Folks
Lfg dating looks a lot more like a standard dating site than most gamer dating platforms. It also offers the option to log in via social media instead of creating a fresh profile and the app is available for iOS and Android to help you make the most of dating on the go. This site bills itself as the only “100% custom-built premium gamer dating site” available on the Internet today. It is also a great social network for gamers, so even those who just want friends can find a lot here. Sign up free, check out the matches, and get started on finding your gaming soulmate, no matter what you are looking for.
Kippoapp - Best for Hardcore Gamers
Kippo app offers a simple interface where gamers can meet other gamers for dating, relationships, and more. The app is available for iOS and Android, and it has been ranked among the best by some top sources. The app offers easy profile browsing and makes it easy to set your own profile up. You can even pick and choose your personality traits based on a sliding scale, build a deck of profiles to explore, and more. It’s free to browse and you can make plenty of gaming connections for dating, long-term love, and more.
Soulgeek - Best for Finding Your Geeky Soulmate
Soul geek is the absolute first choice for geek and nerd dating, and if the homepage done in comic fonts and with detailed graphic art doesn’t convey that, the other features of the site surely will. There is a section where you can search members, check out photos and blogs, and more. You can sign up in minutes and search for people all over the world, by location or interest, and more. It’s free to get started and nerds around the world can call this site home. The best part? It's 100% free for everyone to use.
Dragonfruitapp - Best for Casual Gamer Dating
Dragon fruit app is a great geek dating site that uses its own “geekdom index” to help you find people with the same type of dorky interests as yourself or even someone with different interests entirely. The site makes it easy to get started and you can try out the premium paid features right now for free, thanks to the beta version release that is being tested. It allows you to pick your type of geek, connect with people locally and around the world, and find true geeky love, no matter what you have in mind.
The Final Call
All of the dating sites for gamers, nerds and geeks discussed above have something unique to offer. They're also going to change the way that you look at finding love online. We really like the setup of Gamer dating for true gamers that want to make a connection. If you want free dating for geeks, Soul geek is definitely worth a look. Of course, any of these sites show promise for gamers, geeks, and other nerds who are trying to find love connections. Whether you’re a total gamer or just looking to date one, this list is a great place to start.
