Being a single parent and doing dating isn't easy. However, it is possible. Several single parents dating sites make finding love as a parent a lot easier. We have listed a few of them so you can have a look to see which site is perfect for you.
Single Parent Dating is probably very different from your idea of what a single parent dating site is like. Mainly because here it's humans, not algorithms, who facilitate matches.
Operating in the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia, Single Parent Dating has been around since 1991 and is a well-respected matchmaking service. To become a member, you fill out a quick registration form. Then someone will call you to explain a bit about the matchmaking process and how much it will cost approximately to become a member. If you enjoy the sounds of it, a phone interview will be set up. This interview is a video call where a matchmaker targeting your area will decide whether they think you are a fit for any of their members or the general type of members they attract. They will only let you become a member if they believe they can help you find love.
Once accepted to Single Parent Dating, you sit back and wait for dating single mothers to call you and tell you that you have a lunch date.
Pros of Single Parent Dating:
If you're serious about finding love, find online dating a waste of time, and willing to pay for a professional service, then Single Parent Dating is great. If you want to do the searching yourself, spend little to no money, and are willing to send lots of messages to get to know a plethora of people, then it's not for you.
As the name implies, Single Parent Meet is one of best dating sites for single parents. You might find one or two people on there who aren't single parents but happy to date them.
Single Parent Meet offers a straightforward online dating experience. It's a traditional dating site that has all the things needed for a seamless experience.Pros of SingleParentMeet
SingleParentMeet is a great site if you want to be dating a single mom, or dad. It's functional and easy to use. Unfortunately, it doesn't have that many members.
Single mothers looking for love, as well as dating as a single dad looking for love can get a boost. One of the oldest single parent dating websites, it's been around since 2001!Pros of SingleParentMatch
If you're looking for a lot of member activity and a fancy website/app then Single Parent Match isn't for you. If, on the other hand, you're looking for a place to start your online dating journey then this is an easy site/app to use. What's more, it's specifically designed for single parents.
One of the oldest and most popular online dating sites, eHarmony is a single parents dating site to be reckoned with. Unlike popular apps like Tinder where members are matched based on location and a few other rather shallow requirements, eHarmony matches members based on personality. To join, you have to take an extensive test.Pros of eHarmony
eHarmony is a golden oldie among dating sites for single parents and offers an experience with a difference. While expensive, it brings you something for the price. If looking to meet a lot of single parents interested in a serious relationship, it's a good site. If you want something economical, or something focused on parents, you might be better off with a single parents dating site.
EliteSingles is a single parent dating website designed for single professionals. The majority of the users are well educated and looking for a serious relationship.Pros of EliteSingles
EliteSingles offers a well-designed dating site and single parent dating app. Their personality test might not be as in-depth as that of eHarmony, but other profile elements and innovative ways to connect members make up for it. It's a great site with lots of members worldwide. However, it does not specifically target single mothers looking for love, or single dads looking for love.
A UK dating sites with sister sites overseas, JustSingleParents is a popular options for those looking for a niche single parent dating site.Pros of JustSingleParents
If you live in the UK (or indeed South Africa, Australia, or Ireland), Just Single Parents is a great niche site with a dedicated support team. It's friendly and personal and allows you to meet like-minded singles easily and effectively. In short, it's a good single-parent dating site.
FirstMet works in a similar way to Tinder in that it offers you matches you say yes, no, or skip to. By allowing you to skip a profile, you can come back to it later (on Tinder if you swipe no by accident you have to pay to undo the damage).Pros of FirstMet
If you want to use a mainstream dating site for single parents with lots of members, then FirstMet is a great option as most members are looking for single mom. The detailed profile questions help you find out a bit more about people in general. It makes it a great alternative to Tinder. On the other hand, Bumble is entirely free though it lacks the option of video chatting, which you can do on FirstMet. If you aren't after single-parent dating specifically, FirstMet is definitively a great option. If you want to find a single Asian mom online, these Asian dating sites could be good for you.
MumsMeetDads is owned by the same company that owns Just Single Parents. Unfortunately the single parent site design is lacking in quality and if you go to sign up you will find members in their seventies listed on the site. While they may be mothers and fathers, they aren't in the age group you'd expect for a single parents dating site.Pros of MumsDateDads
As both Mums Date Dads and Single Parent Meet are owned by Venntro, you are likely better off signing up to the latter. If you do, you will still be connected to members of their other sites without having to deal with the poor design.
