Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

March 22, 2022 Arts & Culture » Arts Stories & Interviews

Email
Print
Share

A Drama Featuring ODOT Workers Hits a Speed Bump at Playwrights Local 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY GRACE MCC PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Photo by Grace McC Photography

There is something inherently intriguing about a play that happens within a particular occupational setting, allowing us to experience the specific way people in various jobs deal with their tasks and each other. It provides an opportunity to peer into what makes people tick in a closed environment.

Millwood Outpost, now at Playwrights Local, puts six workers from an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) crew in a one-room shed out in the boonies as they wait out an epic thunderstorm and gathering fogbank. As written by Tom Hayes, managing director of Playwrights Local, the 80 minute one-act succeeds in developing a tense atmosphere of impending doom, as the quotidian necessities of cleaning the little-used shed and killing time merge with a power blackout and some mystical storm-induced occurrences, such as a disembodied voice coming through the static of their intercom radio.



The first workers we meet are a family—an aging and disabled ODOT vet Dad (playwright Hayes) and his two college-student sons who are picking up some extra money: Laidback dutiful Zak (Quin Johnson) and nervous, chatty Nick (Zach Palumbo). While pre-senile Dad mumbles about the devil and rhapsodizes about the "good dry room" they are sheltering in, his boys fence with each other. Then Moon (August Scarpelli), another refugee from the storm enters and immediately starts ordering Nick around. Turns out, he's pissed that Nick reported on his co-workers about something they did wrong.

A bit later they're joined by the alpha males of the crew, Digger (Joe Milan) and Rollo (Sean Seibert). Digger asserts his dominance quickly and Rollo eventually steals Dad's bottle of MD-2020 to shares with the younger workers. There are hints that Dad's limp, supposedly due to an accident with a falling a tree branch, was perhaps not so accidental. But that ominous thread is abandoned quickly.

Despite generally strong performances, the production under the direction of Rachel Zake never hits the fast lane. With the storm raging outside and macho one-upmanship and generational conflicts simmering inside, the tension ratchets up.

Aside from their testosterone posturing, we are not brought fully inside the orange-vested, traffic-coned world of these men who work outdoors with cars zipping past at speeds that could easily maim or kill. We don't learn how they talk about their job, and about the drivers who glare at them through their windshields, irritated that their progress has been impeded by an ODOT crew for even a minute.

One of the few ODOT-specific references is when they find a large red bra under the cushion of Dad's ratty stuffed armchair. The guys immediately relate it to the red gore of deer entrails they have to scrape up off roadsides. And later, the bully boys torment Nick with the bra, making him put it on to humiliate him.

There are potentially interesting issues of sexism, homophobia, and bigotry that float under the surface, but they are never fully engaged dramatically. Although Hayes has a deft touch with dialog, he doesn't provide all the elements the play needs to make the most of this promising setup.

Ultimately, the major problem with Outpost is that the stakes are extremely low. None of the characters is risking anything important, which turns all the curious happenings into just so many feints and air punches. The play's disparate elements never come together, including the disembodied female voice rattling off random facts in a British accent, a ringing phone with no one on the other end, and a last-second, foggy, deus ex machina that feels more desperate than devastating.

Since 2015, Playwrights Local has pursued an admirable mission of producing locally written work. They show their commitment to dramatists working in northeast Ohio by offering writing workshops, free neighborhood performances and other related events.

Millwood Outpost
Through April 2 at Playwrights Local, 397 E. 156 Street, Cleveland, playwrightslocal.org, 216-302-8856.

Tags: ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.
Jump to comments (0)

More Arts Stories & Interviews »

Trending

Latest in Arts Stories & Interviews

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Annual Dyngus Day Celebration To Take Place on April 18 at Gordon Green Read More

  2. Savage Love: Regular Vaginal Dilator Use Can Help Alleviate Painful PIV Sex Read More

  3. 15+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (March 3-6) Read More

  4. 'Robert Banks & Dexter Davis: Color Me Bone Face' Opens at MoCa Cleveland This Friday Read More

  5. Family Feuds Lead to a Bloodbath in 'Antigone' at the Cleveland Play House. Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
The People Issue
College Guide
Flavor
More...

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Cleveland Guides

Promos+Events

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

About Us

Best Of

Support

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation