Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

March 16, 2022 News & Views » Ohio News

Email
Print
Share

A Year Later, American Rescue Plan Dollars Foster Learning in Ohio 

By
click to enlarge The depth of the learning loss associated with COVID forcing the shutdown of schools that began in March 2020 is still largely unknown. - (ADOBE STOCK)
  • (Adobe Stock)
  • The depth of the learning loss associated with COVID forcing the shutdown of schools that began in March 2020 is still largely unknown.

It's been two years now since COVID-19 disrupted the education system and exactly one year since the American Rescue Plan infused $4.4 billion into Ohio school districts. And the state continues to benefit.

Ohio's Rescue Plan dollars supported the academic, social and emotional needs of students and educators, as well as resources and connectivity for remote and hybrid learning.



Cincinnati Public Schools received about $208 million, spent on hiring reading and math specialists and school counselors, and on summer learning programs.

Julie Sellers, president of the Cincinnati Federation of Teachers, said the money also made buildings safer, with better ventilation systems.

"That funding was probably the most important thing I think that the government did in order to help districts," Sellers contended. "And some of these things were changes that were made that will continue even after we catch the kids up academically, so that they are in a healthier environment."

American Rescue Plan funds were also used for COVID-19 vaccines for school staff. By January of this year, 95% of public K-12 schools were in-person full-time, compared to 46% in January 2021.

Some Rescue Plan funds have been used to ensure children have access to healthy meals at home they would have received at school. Sellers believes the funding was especially important for districts in communities where the pandemic's impact was exacerbated due to long-standing inequities.

"Most of the urban areas, the spread was so great it was really unsafe for kids to be in the building," Sellers recounted. "And it was a difficult transition for some families to switch their kids to remote learning, even though that was the safest, and it was what those parents wanted."

Sellers added the move to virtual learning was also a challenge for teachers and schools, and they scrambled to ensure each student had computer access at home. Federal funds provided one-on-one devices, which she believes are teaching skills children will use throughout their school years.

"The stuff that my kids know on technology now, it's amazing," Sellers remarked. "And that would have never happened if we weren't forced to go to some of that remote learning. But now there's more technology integrated, even into the in-person learning."

Gov. Mike DeWine recently announced funding from the American Rescue Plan will also be used to help expand school-based health-care clinics.

Tags:

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.
Jump to comments (0)

More Ohio News »

Trending

Latest in Ohio News

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Valarie McCall Should Resign From the RTA Board Read More

  2. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Signs Law Removing Training, Background Check, Permitting Requirement to Conceal Carry Read More

  3. Boston Mills, Brandywine, Alpine Valley Ski Slopes to Pay $20 Per Hour to Prevent Staffing Shortages Read More

  4. Bibb, Budish, Faith Leaders to Hold Covid "Day of Remembrance" Tuesday Read More

  5. Analysts Hesitant About Equal Pay Progress as Women Have Left Workforce During Pandemic Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
The People Issue
College Guide
Flavor
More...

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    An Evening with Anne Lamott @ State Theatre

    • Wed., March 16

  • Staff Pick
    Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

    • Wed., March 16

  • Staff Pick
    Cavaliers vs. Denver Nuggets @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

    • Fri., March 18
More »

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Cleveland Guides

Promos+Events

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

About Us

Best Of

Support

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation