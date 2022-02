Adrienne DiPiazza Leaving Fox 8, Meg Shaw Leaving Channel 5 

click to enlarge Adrienne DiPiazza FB

DiPiazza is departing Fox 8

The calendar hasn't even turned to March yet and the new year already has Cleveland saying goodbye to two longtime local TV fixtures.Meg Shaw will be leaving the TV business but not Cleveland, the WEWS Channel 5 reporter announced earlier this week."Thank you for allowing me to tell your stories, welcoming me into your homes and communities and giving me the opportunity to make a small difference along the way," tweeted. "I will always cherish the stories I covered but more importantly the lessons I learned from so many of you."Her last day at the station is today.Meanwhile over at Fox 8, Adrienne DiPiazza, who's been a part of the morning show for the last four years, is also departing. With a new baby that arrived last summer, she's heading back to the east coast to be closer to her family.She said her goodbye this morning and thanked viewers and her colleagues.“It’s going to be so sad to leave all of you guys because you’re like my family,” she said.