February 25, 2022 Food & Drink » Food News

Alton Brown Returns to Cleveland's Playhouse Square on March 19 

click to enlarge Alton Brown returns to Playhouse Square. - DAVID ALLEN
  • David Allen
  • Alton Brown returns to Playhouse Square.

Alton Brown, best known for his role as inquisitive host of “Good Eats” on the Food Network, is returning to Cleveland with his live road show. This version of the insanity is called “Alton Brown Live – Beyond The Eats” and it lands at the KeyBank State Theatre at Playhouse Square on March 19, 2022.

At these live shows, which have amused more than 350,000 fans to date, Brown offers his unique blend of food science, music and impromptu entertainment. This time around, Brown promises “more cooking, more comedy, more music and more potentially dangerous science stuff.”



“Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if I call for volunteers… think twice,” he says. “Plus, you’ll see things I’ve never been allowed to do on TV.”

In addition to being a Food Network staple for more than 20 years, Brown has snagged two James Beard awards and a Peabody.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting Playhouse Square or by calling 216-241-6000. For more show information visit Alton Brown's website

