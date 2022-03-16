Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

March 16, 2022 Arts & Culture » Things to Do

Email
Print
Share

Annual Avon Heritage Duck Tape Festival To Take Place in June 

By
click to enlarge The Duck Tape Festival returns this summer. - PHOTO COURTESY OF SHURTAPE
  • Photo courtesy of Shurtape
  • The Duck Tape Festival returns this summer.
The Avon Heritage Duck Tape Festival returns in-person this summer. It launched in 2004 with the encouragement of Avon residents as a “fun twist to pay homage to Duck Tape as an integral part of the local business community."

The festival, which takes place each Father’s Day weekend, features a different theme each year. This year’s theme, Knock It Out of the Park, highlights baseball.



A crowd of 50,000 is expected to attend the three-day event, which takes place from Thursday, June 16, to Saturday, June 18, at Mercy Health Stadium.

Life-sized Duck Tape sculptures created by students and faculty members from the Art Academy of Cincinnati using thousands of rolls of Duck Tape will be on display.

Admission is free, and there will be crafts, food and more activities onsite.

Tags: ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.
Jump to comments (0)

More Things to Do »

Trending

Latest in Things to Do

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Family Feuds Lead to a Bloodbath in 'Antigone' at the Cleveland Play House. Read More

  2. 'Exquisite Attention' Opens at HEDGE Gallery Friday, March 18, for 78th Street Studios Monthly Showcase Read More

  3. Savage Love: Regular Vaginal Dilator Use Can Help Alleviate Painful PIV Sex Read More

  4. Black Victims of Fatal Police Brutality Have Their Say in 'Kill Move Paradise' at Dobama Read More

  5. 15+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (March 17-20) Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
The People Issue
College Guide
Flavor
More...

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    Tablao Flamenco @ Music Box Supper Club

    • Sun., March 20
More »

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Cleveland Guides

Promos+Events

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

About Us

Best Of

Support

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation