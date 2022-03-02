Annual Cleveland Humanities Festival To Offer 40-plus Public Events 

click to enlarge
- Courtesy of the Cleveland Humanities Festival
- LaToya Ruby Frazier
Founded in 1996 at Case Western Reserve with a gift from Eric and Jane Nord, the Baker-Nord Center for the Humanities supports research and creative endeavors and hosts humanities events around the region. For the past several years, it has hosted the Cleveland Humanities Festival, which examines the idea of “discourse” through art, literature and music by offering 40-plus public events throughout Northeast Ohio.
One highlight of this year's event, which is currently underway, will be a performance by Woori Sori (Our Voice) (March 19), a Chicago-based, all-women’s Korean group that uses four of the traditional Korean percussion instruments involved in the folk music tradition of pungmul to “create space for people to share a powerful connection through dance, singing and drumming.” The performance works in conjunction with group member and artist Aram Han Sifuentes’s solo exhibition at moCa, Who Was This Built to Protect?
“What better way to encourage communication than to focus on the idea of discourse,” says Daniel Goldmark, interim director of the Baker-Nord Center for the Humanities at Case Western Reserve University, in a press release.
Led by the Baker-Nord Center for the Humanities, the annual festival involves more than 30 diverse institutions and represents one of the most inclusive and wide-ranging cultural collaborations in a region known for its arts and humanities excellence.
“We’re thrilled to have had such a robust response by our many partner institutions,” adds Goldmark, associate dean for interdisciplinary initiatives and international affairs in the College of Arts and Sciences at Case Western Reserve. “The variety of offerings and the range of perspectives really exemplifies how and why an exploration of discourse is so needed, especially after two years of limited programming and even more limited contact with one another.”
Most of the CHF’s programs are free, although some require online registration. Other notable events include the following: Island Hopping (March 28), a program featuring Jad Abumrad, composer, journalist, creator and host of Radiolab
; a talk by photographer and activist LaToya Ruby Frazier (March 30), associate professor of photography at the Scholl of the Art Institute of Chicago; a lecture featuring WRHS President and CEO Kelly Falcone-Hall, and Dennis Barrie (March 31); a spotlight on the Rock Hall exhibit It's Been Said All Along
(March 31); an “In Conversation” talk (April 9) with artist Derrick Adams and Ellen Rudolph, curator and senior director of Cleveland Clinic’s art program; and a staged reading titled “How Do We Talk to Each Other?” (April 9).
