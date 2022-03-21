Annual Dyngus Day Celebration To Take Place on April 18 at Gordon Green 

click to enlarge
- Emanuel Wallace
- Scenes from Dyngus Day 2019.
This year's annual Dyngus Day celebration will take place on Monday, April 18, at Gordon Green in Gordon Square. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and it'll feature Polish dancing, paczki and piwo (Polish for beer). Dyngus Day festivities will also be livestreamed on Facebook
.
Dyngus Day is the Polish holiday that falls on the Monday immediately after Easter, and Cleveland typically goes all-in for the celebration.
The daylong events will feature polka dancing, Polish food, the crowning of Ms. Dyngus Day and live entertainment.
Cleveland's DJ Kishka will serve as the host.
“Knowing that Dyngus Day is a true community celebration, we wanted to do everything we could to deliver the traditions, even if it looks a bit different this year,” says organizer Adam Roggenburk, president of USA Expo in a statement. “We are giving people and businesses a way to come together — even virtually — with the full intent to bring back Dyngus Days to the streets in 2023.”
Tickets cost $30 each and include two Polish beer drink tickets at Gordon Green. A portion of the event proceeds will be used for Polish and Ukrainian relief.
Local bars and restaurants will likely host their own celebrations, and as a way of supporting local restaurants affected by the pandemic, Dyngus Day is asking Cleveland restaurants and bars to share how they are celebrating with Roggenburk and Kishka. Promotional details will be shared on the Dyngus Day Cleveland website
and social media accounts free of charge.
“This festival has become a sought-after, city-wide celebration,” says council member Jenny Spencer of Ward 15. “There’s a lot of history in Cleveland, and I’m especially proud that Dyngus Day Cleveland was born right here in Gordon Square. We're thrilled the celebration is back in the neighborhood, and we look forward to its growth in years to come."