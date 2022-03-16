Anthony Hamilton, Cyrille Aimée and Sean Jones Among Acts Slated To Play Upcoming Tri-C JazzFest Cleveland 

Cuyahoga Community College has just announced the lineup for the 43rd annual Tri-C JazzFest Cleveland
, which takes place from June 23-25 at Playhouse Square.
The event will feature eight ticketed concerts in Playhouse Square's historic theaters, with a special opening night concert on Thursday, June 23, dedicated to retiring Tri-C President Alex Johnson. That concert will feature Anthony Hamilton at Cleveland Public Auditorium's Music Hall.
"We're looking forward to bringing jazz artists we haven't seen for several years back to Playhouse Square," says Terri Pontremoli, festival director, in a press release. "Truth is, we've missed them and their music."
Trumpeter, bandleader, composer, educator and activist Sean Jones, who grew up in Warren, brings his quartet to Allen Theatre on Friday, June 24. Joe Lovano and Dave Douglas will present their Sound Prints program that same night at the Mimi Ohio Theatre, and multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer Brian Culbertson also performs that night at Connor Palace. Ghost-Note, an expansive roster of next-level musicians, builds on the foundations laid out by the likes of James Brown and Sly & the Family Stone and infusing their fresh take with tastes of afrobeat, hip-hop, psychedelia, world folklore and more closes out the evening at the Mimi Ohio Theatre.
On Saturday, June 25, French singer Cyrille Aimée and Dominick Farinacci will perform at the Allen Theatre, and guitarist Raul Midón will play the Mimi Ohio Theatre. Pianist Eddie Palmieri performs that night at Mimi Ohio Theatre.
Tri-C JazzFest All-Star Big Band under the direction of John Clayton performs that night as well at Connor Palace. A bassist, composer, arranger and producer, Clayton has performed alongside artists such as Diana Krall, Paul McCartney, Regina Carter, Dee Dee Bridgewater and Gladys Knight. Guitarist and singer John Pizzarelli will sit in with the group. Pianist Kenny Werner and Gregoire Maret will open the concert with a centennial tribute to Toots Thielemans.
Festival passes
offer VIP seating to all nine ticketed concerts.
Individual tickets go on sale April 15 through the Playhouse Square box office.
The 2022 JazzFest will also include free outdoor concerts on the plaza at Playhouse Square from 3 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday of festival weekend. Local and regional talent selected by a jury of music industry experts will perform.