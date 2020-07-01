Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens 

Meet the Band: Guy Snowdon (vocals, bass), Billy Brock (keyboards), Tyler Ray (guitar), Zachary LeFeber (drums)

ON PUTTING THE BAND TOGETHER: Over the last few years, local singer-bassist Snowdon, a British transplant, wrote a handful of songs that he recorded by himself and posted on his Soundcloud page. When a friend heard them, he suggested Snowdon recruit a band to back him up. Snowdon took the constructive criticism to heart. “The songs were originally written for a band even though the tracks I have online at the moment are all just me,” says Snowdon. “I always had the idea in my head to get a group of guys together to play these songs, but it was not in the forefront of my mind. But my friend really encouraged me to put it together. I scouted the Cleveland scene. I’ve been here a few years now; this is my fourth year. I’m lucky that I stumbled upon some great musicians.” The Citizens’ debut was in December 2019 at the Beachland Ballroom’s John Lennon Tribute concert and benefit. Since then, they’ve supported other local bands at places like the Five O’Clock Lounge, Mahall’s 20 Lanes and the Winchester Music Tavern.

A VARIETY OF INFLUENCES: Snowdon says he was “very much into the Beatles and Oasis kind of stuff.” “I’m also a big fan of pop rock like ELO and Tom Petty,” he says while admitting his songs are “very different from those stylings.” “Knowing those stylings and idolizing those musicians spurred me on. The Tom Petty sound is very Americana, and having the Citizens backing me gives the British rock songs a very different sound.”

WHERE YOU CAN HEAR THEM: facebook.com/snowdonmusic/

WHY YOU SHOULD HEAR THEM: “The Hammer Fall” features high-pitched vocals and distorted guitars — thanks to Snowdon’s soaring vocals, the song recalls the hair metal that was popular in the ’80s. The ballad “Going Down” in the kind of the tune to which you can raise your lighter in the air like you just don’t care. “Everybody likes a big heavy guitar riff,” he says. “I’m a big Queen fan, and they did disco and tongue-in-cheek but would come out with these riff-heavy songs. I have the vocal range where I can do those big ‘80s hair metal screams.” Snowdon says a full-length album will come out later this year.

WHERE YOU CAN SEE THEM: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, at the Music Box Supper Club.