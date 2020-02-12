United We Brunch discounted tickets are moving fast. Don't miss out on this deal!

February 12, 2020 Music » Band of the Week

Email
Print
Share

Band of the Week: Tom Kurlander & Pale Blue 

By
click to enlarge botw_sugarburnsessions.jpg

Photo courtesy of Tom Kurlander

MEET THE BAND: Tom Kurlander (vocals, guitar), Sean L. Spicer (guitar), David Harris (drums), Timothy Carr (keyboard), Jake Proto (bass)

THE CLEVELAND CONNECTION: While he currently lives in L.A., Kurlander and his family moved from Chicago to Cleveland when he was 2, and Kurlander's father, Donald Kurlander, still lives in Cleveland Heights. Many of Kurlander's cousins live in Northeast Ohio as well. "I went to boarding schools, but I spent my entire childhood coming in and out of Cleveland, often hanging at an uncle's antique shop on Coventry or visiting my grandmother, who was a killer cook, on Warrensville Center Road," says Kurlander. "My connection to Cleveland is about family. I'm also a huge Browns fan. I've never stopped being a Browns fan except for the past 15 years."

HIS FIRST LOVE IS MUSIC: While at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, Kurlander picked up the acoustic guitar and learned every Neil Young and Bob Dylan song he could. After college, he moved to Los Angeles where he had an acting career, appearing in such films as Kindergarten Cop, Young Guns II and Flatliners. He also starred in dozens of television shows and commercials. "That said, my first love has always been songwriting," he says. "Right from the beginning, I started writing lyrics." Kurlander has released two albums to date, Work and Sugar Burn Sessions.

IT'S ALL ABOUT THE BAND: Kurlander's band includes six-time Gospel Music Association of Canada award-winning guitarist Sean L. Spicer, who's been featured in Guitar Player Magazine as "a player you should know." "I'm blessed to have [Spicer] and other world-class musicians play with me because of the quality of songs I write," Kurlander says. "The template for my band is Tom Petty. I always have a great guitar player to my left. Sean is so good. We've been together for eight years now."

WHY YOU SHOULD HEAR HIM: The rootsy "You've Got My World" sounds like a cross between Warren Zevon, Bruce Springsteen and the Band. Kurlander even throws some horns into the mix, and the bursts of French horn really make the songs pop.

WHERE YOU CAN HEAR HIM: https://www.facebook.com/TomKurlanderMusic/

WHERE YOU CAN SEE HIM: Tom Kurlander & Pale Blue perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Stella's Music Club.

Tags:

Jump to comments (0)

Latest in Band of the Week

More Band of the Week »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Band of the Week: D-Man Read More

  2. Rewind: 46 Years Ago On This Date in Cleveland Read More

  3. Band of the Week: Uptight Sugar Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    Beethoven and Mozart @ Severance Hall

    • Thu., Feb. 13

  • Staff Pick
    Rocky LaPorte @ Hilarities Comedy Club

    • Thu., Feb. 20

  • Staff Pick
    Jay Stevens @ Improv Comedy Club & Restaurant

    • Thu., Feb. 20
More »

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation