Best 10 Military Dating Sites for Singles: 100% Free Uniform Dating Apps 

click to enlarge

The military lifestyle isn't always easy. Hence, military dating sites are brilliant as those who use them are on board with dating someone in the military. These sites are both for military singles and the civilians looking to date them!

If you're looking to date someone in uniform, dating using eHarmony might be a good idea simply because of the large number of members this site boasts—29M members worldwide.

eHarmony is one of the world's largest and most popular dating sites with 29M members worldwide

A unique personality test matches members with an interesting algorithm

Solely for people looking for serious dating

You can search for members using your own search criteria, in addition to being matched with members according to the personality test

Not appropriate for casual dating

It's not a site designed for military dating specifically

The price tag is pretty hefty

Overall Verdict

If you want to use a military singles chat rooms with a large membership base and don't mind looking around for a while to find someone in the military, then eHarmony is a good option. eHarmony is particularly good if you're looking for serious dating and would like to be paired up with someone because of their personality instead of swiping yes and no depending on their looks alone.

Match is not a military dating site, but it does have 20M members, many of who are in the military. In short, military dating is made quite possible.

A well-established site with 20M members worldwide

You can search members based on a variety of different criteria

It's available to different sexual orientations

You can call and video chat within the app

Not a military dating site

The profile quality is alright, but nothing extraordinary

You need to pay for a membership if you want to interact with others properly

Overall Verdict

Match is one of the golden oldies in the online dating sphere and the company they have built provides a reliable dating service. If you're looking for a site with millions of members to meet military men, of which some will be in the military, Match is a good option.

If you're in the military, dating can be tricky. As one of the first military dating sites, Military Cupid was launched back in 2006. It is run by Cupid Media which owns and operates several well-known dating sites.

Around 1M members worldwide, which is a lot for a niche site

Available as an Android App

Profiles are detailed as you have the option of answering a multitude of questions so others can get an easy overview of your and there's a section where you can write about yourself as well

The membership plan is reasonably priced if you sign up for 12 months

A well-functioning site and app



You can only contact others via messaging if you pay for a membership

The membership fee is pricey if you pay for less than one year

Not available on the App Store

Nothing new or innovative in the website or app design

Overall Verdict

Military Cupid is a well-functioning military dating site and app, perfect if you're looking to date someone in the military or are in the military yourself. As a niche dating site, it has a fair amount of members and has been around for long enough to establish a solid reputation. All of Cupid Media's sites are well-functioning sites with great profiles.

If you're into army dating, then Military Friends is definitively worth checking out. Owned and operated by popular network, it forms part of their many niche dating sites. Unfortunately, the design of the site is in dire need of an update, unless you're fond of design from the early 2000s.

It's a site run by a well-known company

It's a niche site, meaning everyone on the site is interested in military connections

It has a Facebook page with over 10k members

Blog posts, new, and other such features appear to have been updated years ago

Low number of members

Not a visually attractive site

Overall Verdict

As Military Friends is a best military dating site you can join for free to have a look around, it's worth doing so as it's run by a well-known company. In other words, you don't risk anything by signing up and seeing if there are any members in your area. However, if you're looking for a well-designed, modern, and happening site, you should look elsewhere.

If you're looking to date a soldier, EliteSingles is, perhaps, not the first place to turn as it's simply a site for professional singles (over 80% of members hold a university degree). However, as a site with over 30M members worldwide, plenty of soldiers can be found here!

A well-designed site and app (available both for Android and iOS)

30M members worldwide

You have to take a personality test to sign up, so the matching algorithm is pretty interesting

The amount of male and female members is about the same

Most members are 30+ (can be a plus if you are as well!)

It's a rather pricey dating site unless you sign up for a one-year membership

It's not a niche dating sites for those in the military or those looking

Overall Verdict

EliteSingles is a well-designed military dating app, and thanks to focusing on educated singles looking for a serious relationship, it's great if you fall in that category. The personality test used for the matching algorithm further ensures an interesting experience using the site. However, if you're looking specifically to date military professionals, you may have to look around for a while before finding them.

Uniform Dating is not a strictly military dating website—it's a site for anyone wearing a uniform or wanting to date someone in uniform. Some genius figured out that those who wear uniforms to work (doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters, soldiers, and so forth) have a lot in common—mainly irregular working hours and a demanding job where their main purpose is to serve others.

Uniform Dating has been around since 2004 and is well-established

Uniform Dating has about 2M members worldwide

Profiles enable you to fill in a "quiz" about yourself which you can use to match with others

The landing age was written for SEO and is poorly executed

You need to pay for a membership to properly use the site

To get a decent priced membership, you have to sign up for at least six months

Overall Verdict

Uniform Dating is a popular niche dating site for military that has been around for a long time. As such, it's fully functional and offers some neat touches, like the "quiz" you can use to match with others. It does cost to be a member and it's not the most happening website, but if you're looking for a man or woman in uniform, it's definitively a site you will want to try! And you can browse other members before signing up for a paid membership.

Mobile-friendly

Seamless user interface

A vast database of military singles

Browse by location

An unattractive interface

It is a website for dating someone in the military or woman looking for friendship, dates, serious relationships, and marriage. While some free dating services lack quality, this site does not. All features come at no cost, and you are more than likely to find someone who understands and shares your lifestyle.

Among the niche military dating sites you find Military Friends Date site. It's not the most appealing looking site, but on the upside, it's free.

Free to use

Have a fairly active Facebook page with 10k plus members

Works on desktop and mobile

When we checked only 200 members were online

Old-fashioned design

While the site works on your mobile, there's no app

Overall Verdict

Military Friends Date is a site specifically for military dating. It's free and easy enough to use, but without any bells and whistles and with a small membership base. If you're willing to travel for love, or looking for love near a military base, you may still hit jackpot with this site. And as it's free to join, you can always have a look around and see if there are members near you.

Dating a soldier is made easy with military dating on U.S. Military Singles. A niche dating site, it doesn't have a vast amount of members, but it's run by a well-established online dating company (Premier Dating), and while the site is basic, it's well-functioning.

Niche dating site

Well-functioning site

Small site with about 500,000 members

No bells and whistles

You need a paid membership to access most features

Overall Verdict

If you are looking for a niche army dating site and dating a deployed soldier online, or military dating site, U.S. Military Singles is a good option so long as you don't mind there not being a vast number of members.

This is a niche army dating site, though one you might want to enter at your own risk.

It's a niche military dating site

The design of the site is not great

It's unknown how many members the site have, but our guess is that it's few

It appears to belong to a network of sites where members are cross-marketed for matching and other sites in their network include things like lactating dating (yes, it's a thing...)

It costs to become a full member

Overall Verdict

This is a small site that lacks reviews. What's more, it's connected to a number of different niche dating sites, many which are adult in nature. You may want to think twice before joining this site.