Best 10 Military Dating Sites for Singles: 100% Free Uniform Dating Apps 

The military lifestyle isn't always easy. Hence, military dating sites are brilliant as those who use them are on board with dating someone in the military. These sites are both for military singles and the civilians looking to date them!
If you're looking to date someone in uniform, dating using eHarmony might be a good idea simply because of the large number of members this site boasts—29M members worldwide.Pros of eHarmony
If you want to use a military singles chat rooms with a large membership base and don't mind looking around for a while to find someone in the military, then eHarmony is a good option. eHarmony is particularly good if you're looking for serious dating and would like to be paired up with someone because of their personality instead of swiping yes and no depending on their looks alone.
Match is not a military dating site, but it does have 20M members, many of who are in the military. In short, military dating is made quite possible.Pros of Match
Match is one of the golden oldies in the online dating sphere and the company they have built provides a reliable dating service. If you're looking for a site with millions of members to meet military men, of which some will be in the military, Match is a good option.
If you're in the military, dating can be tricky. As one of the first military dating sites, Military Cupid was launched back in 2006. It is run by Cupid Media which owns and operates several well-known dating sites.Pros of MilitaryCupid
Military Cupid is a well-functioning military dating site and app, perfect if you're looking to date someone in the military or are in the military yourself. As a niche dating site, it has a fair amount of members and has been around for long enough to establish a solid reputation. All of Cupid Media's sites are well-functioning sites with great profiles.
If you're into army dating, then Military Friends is definitively worth checking out. Owned and operated by popular network, it forms part of their many niche dating sites. Unfortunately, the design of the site is in dire need of an update, unless you're fond of design from the early 2000s.Pros of Military Friends
As Military Friends is a best military dating site you can join for free to have a look around, it's worth doing so as it's run by a well-known company. In other words, you don't risk anything by signing up and seeing if there are any members in your area. However, if you're looking for a well-designed, modern, and happening site, you should look elsewhere.
If you're looking to date a soldier, EliteSingles is, perhaps, not the first place to turn as it's simply a site for professional singles (over 80% of members hold a university degree). However, as a site with over 30M members worldwide, plenty of soldiers can be found here!Pros of EliteSingles
EliteSingles is a well-designed military dating app, and thanks to focusing on educated singles looking for a serious relationship, it's great if you fall in that category. The personality test used for the matching algorithm further ensures an interesting experience using the site. However, if you're looking specifically to date military professionals, you may have to look around for a while before finding them.
Uniform Dating is not a strictly military dating website—it's a site for anyone wearing a uniform or wanting to date someone in uniform. Some genius figured out that those who wear uniforms to work (doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters, soldiers, and so forth) have a lot in common—mainly irregular working hours and a demanding job where their main purpose is to serve others.Pros of Uniform Dating
Uniform Dating is a popular niche dating site for military that has been around for a long time. As such, it's fully functional and offers some neat touches, like the "quiz" you can use to match with others. It does cost to be a member and it's not the most happening website, but if you're looking for a man or woman in uniform, it's definitively a site you will want to try! And you can browse other members before signing up for a paid membership.
Among the niche military dating sites you find Military Friends Date site. It's not the most appealing looking site, but on the upside, it's free.Pros of Military Friends Date
Military Friends Date is a site specifically for military dating. It's free and easy enough to use, but without any bells and whistles and with a small membership base. If you're willing to travel for love, or looking for love near a military base, you may still hit jackpot with this site. And as it's free to join, you can always have a look around and see if there are members near you.
Dating a soldier is made easy with military dating on U.S. Military Singles. A niche dating site, it doesn't have a vast amount of members, but it's run by a well-established online dating company (Premier Dating), and while the site is basic, it's well-functioning.Pros of U.S. Military Singles
If you are looking for a niche army dating site and dating a deployed soldier online, or military dating site, U.S. Military Singles is a good option so long as you don't mind there not being a vast number of members.
This is a niche army dating site, though one you might want to enter at your own risk.Pros of Soldier Match
This is a small site that lacks reviews. What's more, it's connected to a number of different niche dating sites, many which are adult in nature. You may want to think twice before joining this site.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at news@clevescene.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.