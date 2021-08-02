August 02, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Astrology is a window to the divine information of human affairs and terrestrial activity. The theory is if someone can accurately observe the movements and positions of celestial bodies, they can effectively predict the impact as well.
If you are looking for someone to predict your future, an astrologer is the answer. But, finding a good astrologer is more difficult than it sounds. You might look for one on the internet, but most horoscope sites offer wildly inaccurate, or sometimes straight out false, astrological readings just to get your money.
But, you do not need to worry about that. We have compiled a list of the best astrology sites on the internet that are bound to get you the answers you are looking for.
With thousands of positive reviews, tons of unique features, and an impeccable reputation, Kasamba proved to be the best astrology site on the internet. It was created in 1999 to provide astrology and many other kinds of services with extreme accuracy and ease.
Kasamba’s score was off the charts when we tested it for its accuracy and reliability. But, it was not only for us, as thousands of other user reviews make it evident it is the most reliable platform around.
Kasamba has a wide range of options you can use to get your astrology reading done. So, when it comes to communication, there is definitely nothing more you can ask for.
It is always risky to share your personal information — like your name, date of birth, location, etc. — on the internet. But, that is not a concern with Kasamba. All of the astrologers on this site are vetted thoroughly before they join it, so your information is safe with them.
Despite having so many great features, Kasamba offers remarkably low per-minute rates with astrologers. You can get your astrological chart read at rates as low as $1 per minute.
Another one of Kasamba’s features we really liked was its 100% refund policy if a client does not find their reading satisfactory. All you need to do is contact their customer support, and they will refund your money, no questions asked.
Kasamba has many other services besides some free astrology services and free daily horoscope. You can find tarot reading, fortune telling, dream analysis, career forecast, and psychic reading services all from knowledgeable and experienced experts on Kasamba.
As mentioned above, the customer service on Kasamba is very impressive. They go above and beyond trying to help you, no matter what your issue is. We found during our testing that customer service is a priority at Kasamba.
Because it has been around for a very long time, Kasamba has gathered an impressive network of psychics. You will find astrologers and readers with finesse in all types of astrological readings, not just Western.
We found Kasamba to be the most reviewed and liked astrology platform on our radar. It outdid pretty much every other site when it came to astrology readings and other services offered by it.
Given the reasonable prices, a wide range of astrologers, and loads of other features, Kasamba is definitely worth its salt in terms of astrology reading.
⇒Visit the official website of Kasamba for more information
Keen comes very close to Kasamba in terms of astrology services. It has been in the astrology industry for as long as Kasamba, and, consequently, has pretty much all of the good qualities of Kasamba.
We found Keen’s clientele to be a very big one, with thousands of positive reviews about its accuracy and customer support. We checked out the platform for ourselves, and these are the features we found on it.
Let us begin with a unique feature that is exclusive to Keen — an astrologer matching system. Unlike with other astrology platforms, you will not have to go through dozens of astrologer profiles in order to find a reader.
Another thing we liked about Keen is the platform's sleek and user-friendly design. Both its website and apps look modern and innovative, with all of the features easily accessible through them.
Keen makes sure the astrologers and other experts on its site are 100% legitimate and qualified in their fields. To ensure that, anyone signing up as a service provider on Keen has to pass through the verification process.
The platform has one of the most affordable rates among our selection of astrology and horoscope sites. Apart from the initial three minutes being free for new users, it also offers a promotional discount of ten minutes for $1.99. Afterward, you can get rates that range from $1 to $20+ per minute.
Keen has a large network of astrologers. But, besides having a large pool of readers to choose from, it also means you can get a reading at any given minute of the day, regardless of what day of the year it is.
Keen is quite famous when it comes to accuracy in astrological readings. The site boasts the highest number of positive reviews relating to accuracy. During our testing, we found this to really be the case.
All of the good features of Keen are topped off with its satisfaction coverage. When you enter into a reading session with an astrologer, you are covered with a 100% money-back guarantee in case you did not get what you were looking for.
We really liked the accuracy and low pricing options of Keen during our usage. Another thing we found really helpful was its matching option that finds you a suitable reader within minutes.
Overall, Keen offered an unparalleled experience during our search for the best astrology platforms. The total score of this platform was only a little lower than Kasamba, so it made it to our second rank.
⇒Visit the official website of Keen for more information
AskNow is an astrology platform that was created in 1989 by astrologers and psychics. It is perhaps one of the oldest astrology sites you will come across on the internet. But, do not worry, as it is not outdated.
We used AskNow during our testing and found it to be a very good option among astrology sites. The site is reliable and accurate, has a lot of positive reviews, and comes with plenty of features to make your astrology reading experience a breeze.
AskNow is one of the oldest astrology sites you will find on the internet. It started as a phone astrology service in the U.S. and has grown into a full-blown astrology site that is still the go-to platform for U.S. clients.
The initial free minutes on AskNow are fully covered with a refund policy. So, if your trial does not go as expected, you can get another one free of cost. However, AskNow does not have a money-back guarantee on additional minutes.
AskNow has one of the most detailed profiles for its astrologers and other experts. Apart from the general info about a reader, you can also read their reviews and specialties right on the profile.
Since AskNow is based in the U.S., you can be sure of its privacy policies and user discretion practices. All of the information you share on this platform remains safe and secure without ever leaving the site or getting in the hands of any third parties.
The astrologers on AskNow are tested quite regularly to make sure they remain at their best, with no compromise on the client's end. We found any reader failing to maintain a four-star rating on this platform was removed from it.
The sessions on AskNow do not cost you a fortune, with average per-minute rates starting at $1 per minute. If you are looking for a budget-friendly option, then going for AskNow will not be a bad decision.
Although only a portion of the astrologers on AskNow offer readings in Spanish, the number is still considerably large. Couple it with the fact these are experts with years of experience, and you will find AskNow to be your go-to platform if you are looking for astrology services in Spanish.
AskNow is not only famous for its astrology services, but you can also find tarot readings, dream analysis, psychic readings, and mentoring services in all of these fields on the site. Whatever you are looking for, AskNow has it.
AskNow has been in the astrology industry for more than three decades. Throughout this period, it has maintained a remarkable reputation and has catered to millions of clients.
All of the astrologers on AskNow are some of the most seasoned readers you will find, with decades' worth of experience in the field. Those, and the pricing options and strict standards of this platform, make it an easy recommendation when it comes to astrology sites.
⇒Visit the official website of AskNow for more information
Oranum is a very advanced astrology platform. We found all of the qualities of a good astrology site present on this platform. But, it does not only have unique and advanced features, it also has a large number of satisfied users.
The reviews for Oranum were very positive, the features on the platform quite innovative, and our overall user experience was satisfactory. Let us give you a brief look at its features.
One of the first things you will notice about Oranum is its website and mobile apps have a very beautiful and modern design. Both are very easy to use, and there are not any complicated or confusing features.
All experts on this platform are required to hold Livestream video sessions every week. These sessions are free for everyone to join. In fact, you do not even need a membership to join these and chat with the psychics.
We really liked that Oranum allows psychics from all over the world. If you are looking for a psychic from your time zone or your cultural background, you will easily find one here.
Since the psychics come from a lot of different countries, Oranum has the most language options out of any platform on this list.
The great design of the website extends to psychics’ profiles, which look a lot like social media profiles. The pictures and videos help when you are trying to know your astrologer.
Oranum lets you have one-on-one video sessions with your psychic. You can ask your questions through text chat and you can see your psychic live.
When you sign up to Oranum and verify your payment info, you will get $10 in free credits. These credits can be used for a session of up to ten minutes.
Oranum might not be as old as our top three picks, but it has gathered a lot of positive reviews. Also, the ability to join public sessions without paying or even registering is a great feature that other platforms on this list do not have.
Users love the great design and psychic options on this website. There are tons of language options, and psychics are located in almost all time zones across the world.
⇒Visit the official website of Oranum for more information
Mysticsense claims to have the best network of astrology readers from all around the world. The site offers specialized readings on a large number of topics relating to life. It also has plenty of positive reviews and a lot of useful features.
Mysticsense also has the largest range of communication options and offers readings in many languages. In addition to its other features and diverse astrologer network, Mysticsense makes for one of the top astrology sites you will find.
Mysticsense offers readings via SMS, phone calls, email, live chat, and video calls. They have covered pretty much every communication channel you can use these days.
The platform has around 250 psychics. That number is not as impressive when you compare it to the other platforms on our list. But, all of these experts have been selected by the Mysticsense team on the basis of their expertise and reputation.
Browsing psychics’ profiles one by one to find an expert for you can be a chore. If you find that to be the case, you can use the platform’s excellent search feature to find someone to suit your needs.
It seems like a small feature, but we loved that every psychic on the platform has their area of expertise clearly mentioned on the profile, even in the search results.
When you sign up to this platform, Mysticsense gives you five minutes free to try out its services. There are also discounts for your first session if it goes above the five free minutes.
We found a lot of psychics on the platform are multilingual. This means you can have a session in your own language, in addition to English, if you choose.
This platform’s commitment to quality is evident from the fact they pick their psychics very carefully. Everyone has their area(s) of expertise clearly mentioned, and the great search feature makes finding a psychic extremely easy.
User reviews of this platform are great, and we can attest to service quality at Mysticsense. The website even publishes quality blog content about daily life issues. All in all, the platform is definitely worth checking out.
⇒Visit the official website of Mysticsense for more information
We did not just pick the top sites arbitrarily. Instead, we selected our top picks after a long and thorough process. Before we get into what our picks are, let us tell you about the process we used to make our selections.
There are hundreds of astrology sites on the internet. Going through an alphabetical list is never ideal when you are looking for the best ones.
The first step in our search for the best astrology sites was reading about the most popular ones on the internet. We read everything the internet had to say about them. Once we were through, we ended up with a preliminary list of astrology sites. But, it still had too many entries on it, so we turned to user reviews.
After getting our initial list, we read customer reviews for each platform to see how they got so popular (some do it through negative publicity).
We looked for the overall number of reviews on each platform, went through those reviews to find out the ratio of satisfied and unsatisfied customers, and then we read individual comments.
Once we had our shortlist of about 20 or so astrology sites, our editors began the testing phase. During the testing phase, each site was tested for many things that are essential for a good astrology platform.
Among these factors were the following:
After our testing, only a few of the platforms still remained on the list. These platforms, in the end, scored the highest in all of the phases of our search and proved to be the best astrology sites. Let us take a look at them.
If you have never received an astrology reading before and are just considering it now, it can seem a bit unnerving. Let us take you through the basics.
As you might already know, astrology readings are based on zodiac signs. This means that personality traits are determined by your respective zodiac signs. In addition, the position of the sun, moon, constellations, and the planets of the solar system when you were born also affect who you are as a person.
Basically, imagine taking a snapshot of the skies at the exact moment you were born, and that determines your personality.
When you go for a reading, astrologers also factor in a snapshot of the skies as they are currently, as well as how they were at different points in your life. They do so to figure out information about your present, past, and future.
All of these websites are great, and you cannot go wrong with any of them. But, before you jump into a session with a psychic, there are some things you should keep in mind.
First, make a list of questions and concerns you want to address. If you wait until the last moment, there is a good chance you will forget something important. Arrange the questions so you start off with general ones before jumping into the big stuff.
Make sure to keep a notepad on hand so you can write down anything your psychic tells you. There is a lot to unpack in a session, and all details matter (even if they seem insignificant).
A lot of people prefer to visit their psychics in person. So, what is the difference between online and offline sessions?
Apart from being face to face with your psychic with offline sessions, there is no difference. In fact, online sessions are far better than in-person ones because they let you access a global pool of talent.
All of the websites we have mentioned above employ experts who are the best in their fields. Offline, you are just limited to astrologers or psychics that are in your city. With these websites, thanks to the internet, you get access to the most gifted astrologers in the world.
All of these sites are great, but Kasamba is undoubtedly the best platform of the bunch. Their psychics are great, they have overwhelmingly positive reviews, they cover a vast array of services, and, on top of all of that, they offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee. You just cannot go wrong with them or their advice.
Technically you can read your own birth chart after learning the basics through Google; however, the better advice would be to have it done professionally. The reason is there is a lot that goes into reading someone’s astrology. The experts on the platforms we have mentioned above have years, even decades, of experience.
There is nothing wrong with doing so as a hobby. But, you should not make major life decisions based on the birth chart readings you conduct by yourself. If you want it done right, hire an expert.
Yes. It is a common misconception that astrology only gives you information about the future. Expert astrologers can provide you with answers about your whole life (past, present, and future).
While exact questions will vary from person to person. Here are some general areas that you can ask questions about:
It is possible. The stars and the planets are always in flux, and the decisions you make today will influence your future. That is why it is very important to keep in touch with your astrologer and have a session every once in a while. Doing so will help you keep track of the changes in your future.
There are a lot of horoscope websites on the internet, all claiming to be the best. They are often scams though. This is why we sifted through thousands of reviews and invested hundreds of hours to bring you five of the best horoscope sites on the internet. However, we would recommend you to explore Kasamba.
We hope you found this list helpful for your needs. Good luck!
