No matter how hard you try to be financially reasonable and plan your expenses, financial emergencies are bound to happen. Even if you think you have everything covered and planned ahead, a simple issue may emerge and disturb your whole financial schedule.
So what can you do? You can always ask your close ones for help, but at hard times nobody can blame them if they cannot help you out. The next step would be asking for a bank loan, but if you’re among the many people with poor credit scores, that door is also likely to be closed.
Well, what do we recommend then? Turning to the Internet in search of bad credit loans with guaranteed approvals. With many lending networks offering these services, it is now an excellent time to start looking for an easily approachable alternative to conventional bank loans.
To help you with the already challenging task, we’ve researched the web and found some of the best bad credit loans with Guaranteed Approval that might provide a solution to your problems. So with no further ado, let’s take a look.
Here are the detailed reviews of our top picks:
First on our list of the best services for guaranteed approval of bad credit loans is MoneyMutual. Founded in 2010, this service specializes in payday loans for bad credit.
MoneyMutual focuses on offering an easily approachable way to instant online loans. This service links lenders in need of fast cash with borrowers who can immediately provide them with the needed funds.
The loan amounts you can acquire through MoneyMutual’s network go up to $5,000.
MoneyMutual pays close attention to every single aspect of their network’s security in order to offer their customers the ultimate safe loan applications. To accomplish that, the service runs daily TrustedSite scans and features AES-256 bit encryption and other generally accepted standards to protect customer data.
MoneyMutual works very devotedly to its customers and approaches the loan application process very seriously. They make excellent efforts in educating potential customers about each side of taking out a loan so that every borrower can be well aware of the weight of their decision to take out a loan.
Even though the loan application process on MoneyMutual’s website is made very straightforward on its own, this service goes a step further and offers a detailed guide to bad credit loans. In their guide, you can learn a lot about different types of loans and read through a detailed explanation of the requirements and the loan application process.
As a highly reputable loan service, MoneyMutual features over two million satisfied customers. Its customers’ reviews testify to the life-changing experiences they've had with the network and how they were able to put their lives back together with the help of MoneyMutual.
Many customers acknowledged the short and simple application form that this service features and also the minimum requirements it takes for you to be eligible for a loan. With such simple demands, almost everyone can apply for a loan with guaranteed approval.
By providing excellent service, a significant amount of their two million satisfied customers become loyal returning customers. And with such an excellent reputation, existing users often refer to this service as one of the best ways to acquire a bad credit loan.
Another highly reputable brand that offers easy access to bad credit loans is no other but Bad Credit Loans.
This service offers a sizable community of both tribal and state loan providers, making it almost impossible for them not to find you a match. But given the chance that no lender from their network is willing to offer you a loan, Bad Credit Loans go above and beyond in order to provide you with the much-needed funds. To do this, they communicate with many outside lenders, as well as other financial institutions that might be able to help.
Bad Credit Loans understand how important it is to have instant access to bad credit loans when facing a financial emergency. That’s why they work very hard on simplifying the already straightforward application process on their website.
The necessary information is filled out through a very simple form that is divided into several sections making it even easier to fill out. The service only requires some basic information, meaning that you can fill out the application in less than five minutes.
Another great feature of Bad Credit Loans' website is the Scam Alert section. This section is very convenient since lenders in need of fast funds can easily become susceptible to online fraud. In the scam alert section, you can find a lot of valuable information about how to spot an online scam and the details and aspects you should keep an open eye for while applying for an online loan.
Apart from this, the Scam Alert section also features many previously reported frauds, making it easier for you to keep away from harmful services.
We've found nothing but positive reviews on Bad Credit Loans. Existing customers largely praise the service for its affection and devotion to clients. Customers appreciate that they now have access to a responsible lending service that puts a lot of effort into educating potential clients instead of simply making a profit out of each individual that comes their way. This service encourages you to reevaluate your decision and not rush into something that might not benefit you in the long term.
Another reputable network for bad credit loans is CashUSA.com. This service offers guaranteed approval loans up to $10,000, making it an excellent choice if you’re in a significant financial emergency. This service offers the most flexible loans in terms of money amount and repayment times that vary from 90 days up to 72 months.
CashUSA.com also features a wide range of lending partners, which means that they'll be able to fix you with a lender in no time. Their network of lending partners also includes many highly reputable lenders that may offer you very competitive rates.
CashUSA.com understands the emergency of your financial problems and ensures that all applications are instantly processed to provide you with an immediate solution. The information you fill out in the application form is verified straight away, and if there aren’t any issues, it is instantly shared with potential lenders.
Given the wide lending network, CashUSA.com can match you with a lender on the same day of your application. And if you’re in luck, they might even provide you with multiple bad credit payda loan offers, meaning that you can choose a more competitive interest rate.
In addition to the fast application processing, bad credit payday loan acquired through this service also feature fast depositing times. It may not be the case with every lender, but many lenders are available for depositing the funds to your bank account as soon as the next business day.
CashUSA.com is the best service for guaranteed approval loans if you’re in a financial emergency and need instant access to funds. Customers acknowledged the network for the speed with which the whole process is conducted.
The application form is very basic, taking three to five minutes to fill out. After you submit the application form, it is instantly verified and shared with potential lenders. The time it takes to receive an offer can vary based on your credit score, as many lenders aren’t easily persuaded into handing out loan offers if they’re not sure they can quickly get them back. Still, generally speaking, this process is also very fast, compared to other services. And once you get an appealing offer and decide to take it, many lenders can transfer the funds within the next day.
Personal Loans is yet another reputable lending network offering guaranteed approval for bad credit loans. Work closely with established lenders, including OneMain Financial Services - Personal Loans offer customers the chance to apply for significantly high loans, with loan amounts up to $35,000.
If you decide to opt for this service, you're promised a safe and fast transfer of funds, along with guaranteed approval. The service is free of charge for borrowers. And even if you're not eligible for a loan from any of their lenders, Personal Loans will try and match you with a third-party lender or another service that might be able to provide a solution to your money issues.
Personal Loans demonstrate excellent care for their customers and provide a detailed guide to different types of loans available on the website. There, you can learn all you need to know before applying for a loan, regardless of the purpose of the loan. The website also features a list of different loan types, explaining which loan type is best for unique situations.
Apart from the loan guides, Personal Loans also offers each user a better understanding of important financial terms and practices that everyone looking to take out a loan should be familiar with.
Personal Loans handle all personal data acquired through the application forms with the ultimate delicacy and precautions. They utilize advanced data encryption methods that are above the industry standards to guarantee the safety of your data.
In cases where there isn’t a suitable lender in Personal Loans’ network, the service will share your data and try to match you with outside lenders and services while still handling all data with excellent care.
We've found Personal Loans to be one of the best services that offer a straightforward approach to expressively larger loans for bad credit. On their website, you can quickly apply for a guaranteed approval bad credit loan up to $35,000.
Many customers are satisfied with the platform’s simplicity, which makes the loan application process a simple task. Many users testify for the amazing experiences they’ve had with the service. And since people are so satisfied with the platform, many customers tend to return and ask for additional help once they encounter another financial challenge.
We’re concluding our list of the best networks for bad credit loans with guaranteed approvals with Credit Loan. Credit Loan is one of the most experienced brands in the industry. Founded in 1998, the company has successfully helped out over 750,000 people by connecting them with adequate lenders.
This service features many lenders that offer affordable interest rates, making them very appealing for anyone experiencing financial emergencies. Bad credit scores are widely accepted by lenders but may result in slightly less attractive interest fees.
Credit Loan features a very convenient tool on the website - a personal loan calculator. You can use it to compare interest rates and estimate monthly installments, defined by the Federal Truth In Lending Act.
All you have to do is fill out a couple of details, including the loan amount, the loan terms (repayment period), and the annual percentage rate that you're offered. Then, with a simple click of a button, you'll find out the total interest that you'll have to pay, as well as the amount of each monthly installment.
Credit Loan is an excellent option for any financial emergency. The service offers a wide range of loan types, including auto loans, bad credit loans, personal loans, as well as student loans.
Credit Loan ensures the safety of personal information shared on the platform by utilizing 2048-BT RSA encryption. By ensuring high-level security for its customers, this service got certified as TrustedSite secure.
According to customer feedback, Credit Loan is highly reputable among existing customers. They've found the service to be very safe and easy-to-use. The customer service also gets countless positive comments for its friendly and knowledgeable approach and the speed at which they were able to solve customer problems. Overall, most customers have found the platform as an excellent way for them to acquire considerable amounts of credit.
Another feature that found its way into almost every customer comment is the simple application form. Customers have stated that they were able to fill out an application form within just a couple of minutes and received loan offers within the same day.
With the market for bad credit loans excelling at the moment and the wide range of lender partners that each network has to offer, getting a bad credit loan is now easier than ever. But if you want to make sure that you get the best possible deal and don’t end up being frauded, we have a couple of factors to take into consideration before you decide to take a loan offer.
The most crucial aspect of any loan is the loan amount. The same goes for bad credit loans. Taking out a larger loan may seem tempting while you’re still deciding, but keep in mind that you should always take as little as you need.
Applying for a large loan can lead to you overspending on unnecessary things since having a significant amount of cash for your disposal might make you feel as if you’ve got more than what you can afford to spend.
Apart from excessive spending, larger loans can lead to higher interest rates and longer loan terms. Since the risk for each lender grows proportionally to the amount of the loan, so will the interest rate, resulting in significantly more interest for you to pay back. And because you’ll need more time to repay the larger debt, the loan terms will extend, resulting in even more interest to be repaid.
Therefore, you should be humble and always try to make things work with as little as possible since any additional funding will lose you more money in the long term.
The amount of time you'll have to repay your total loan or the loan term is the second key factor to consider before taking out a payday loan.
Sure, extending the loan term length can seem very appealing while considering this aspect, but similar to what we’ve said about the loan amount, the loan term is also something that should be kept at a minimum.
Longer loans mean that you’ll have to pay the fixed APR for an extended period of time, and it is something that will cost you a considerable amount of money in the future.
Let’s say that you need a $1,000 loan, and the lender offers you an APR of 6%. If you decide to repay your debt in 2 years, you’ll have to make monthly payments of $44 and end up paying a total interest of $63. In the second scenario, let’s say that you chose a 2-year loan term length. You’ll then end up with a $23.5 monthly installment, but the total interest that you'll have to pay will double with the loan term and add to $127.
So, the best thing you can do when deciding on the best loan option is to utilize a couple of online tools and calculate what you have to lose or gain when opting for an extended loan term. Smaller monthly installments can seem like the perfect fit but might end up costing you a lot more than what you’re willing to bargain for.
Interest rate is the amount a lender will charge for borrowing the funds or the cost of the debt. It is usually calculated as a percentage of the principal and noted on an annual basis - referred to as the annual percentage rate.
In terms of bad credit loans, the interest rate is almost always influenced by the severity of your credit score. When calculating the interest rate, apart from the credit score, lenders also consider the loan amount and the loan term, making these three aspects very closely related.
Still, apart from these aspects, interest rates excessively differ between individual lenders, meaning that each lender will provide you with a unique offer. With this in mind, you should always have multiple options in play, and only then will you be able to find the best deal possible.
Your credit score records are another critical factor you should consider before applying for a loan. As we’ve previously mentioned, even though many services will offer you a loan despite your bad credit, many of the loan terms are affected by your score.
Therefore, prior to applying for a loan, you should calculate your credit score. You can quickly find convenient online tools to assist you with the task. After you’ve calculated your credit score, you can also very easily find a calculator that will give you an estimation of the interest rate that you can expect from a lender.
If your credit score is abysmal, you might want to consider a couple of alternatives and try to close off a couple of credit cards or take other actions that can improve your score even slightly.
When faced with a loan offer, you should carefully read for any penalties that the lender states in the agreement. Penalties usually refer to late or early payments and are the charges that you’ll have to pay if you fail to stick to the initial agreement.
Late payment penalties are the implications of late payment that you’ll have to compensate your lender. You should always pay a lot of attention to these fees, as many borrowers often fail to repay their debt in time and end up taking out additional loans just to cover the late payment expenses. Don’t accept any offers that seem unreasonable, and given a chance, try to negotiate a better deal on these terms.
It may sound odd, but yes, early payment penalties are a thing. They are the charges that you have to pay if you want to repay your debt in advance. Since faster loan repayment will result in a loss of interest for the lender, many lenders include early payment fees in every agreement. They act as a way to guarantee that the lender will still be able to make a profit out of your loan, even if you manage to repay it ahead of schedule.
If you’ve carefully read through our reviews, you’ve probably noticed that almost all services offering bad credit personal loans with guaranteed approvals feature a very straightforward application process that usually takes no longer than 5 minutes to complete. But if you want to get a more detailed overview of the application process, you’ve come to the right place.
The loan application is pretty similar across many lending services. It usually consists of filling out a simple form with personal info and a couple of questions regarding your monthly income. In order to make the form even easier to fill out, many services thoughtfully section out all required information into easily digestible portions.
The first section usually consists of some general information about the loan request, including the loan amount and the reason for applying for a loan. Many services offer general no credit check loans and don’t even require a loan purpose.
The second section requires more personal information, starting with your first and last name, your date of birth, and your social security number.
Next off is your contact info. Different services may require your address and a zip code, followed by an email address and your phone number. Along with your home address, you might be required to state if you’re living in your own home or a rental and for how long you’ve lived there.
The following section requires more specific information regarding your employment status. Here, you will be required to provide your source of income, the exact amount of your monthly income after taxes, as well as proof of a regular income. Additional info on your employment status referring to the time you've been employed and the frequency of your income may also be required. Many services might require your employer’s contact info in order to validate the provided information.
The second to last section refers to your banking details. Here you’ll have to provide your banking info, along with an active checking bank account to which the funds can be transferred after your loan gets approved.
Finally, the last section is reserved for your credit info. Even though many online lenders work with bad credit, you’re still requested to display your credit score so that potential lenders can evaluate your application.
The services we’ve reviewed above, as well as many other lending networks, usually don’t determine the end requirements of a loan, as they differ between individual lenders. However, lending networks often have a couple of basic requirements that you have to meet in order for them to be able to match you with a lender.
Your credit score can be calculated using multiple scoring models, but the most popular are the FICO and the VantageScore.
The FICO score ranges from 300 to 850, and according to this model, any score of 669 or below is considered to be less than good. Scores between 580 and 669 are labeled as fair, and anything below 580 is considered as poor or bad credit scores.
Similar to the FICO scoring model, the VantageScore also ranges from 300 to 850. Still, this model has a larger tolerance as scores below 661 are considered to be less than good. Anything from 601 to 660 is tagged as fair, ranges between 500 and 600 are considered bad, and ranges from 300 to 499 are labeled as very poor.
A bad credit score can significantly limit your loan options from conventional lenders, such as banks and other financial institutions. And even though there are a lot of services offering personal loans for bad credit, including the ones we've listed above, a particularly bad credit score can also affect the terms of your loan. In addition to this, your bad credit score will follow you way past the bank halls and into your everyday life.
Loan Rejection
Abyssal credit scores can lead to declined loan applications. Apart from banks and other conventional financial institutions declining your loan request, you’re also likely to get denied from services offering bad credit loans, based on the severity of your problem.
High Interest Rates
Many lenders will consider giving you a loan offer despite your bad credit. Still, the interest rate they will charge might be significantly higher than what you'd be offered if you had a good credit score. The interest rate is the most commonly used tool for lenders to compensate for the potential risks they take when offering bad credit loans.
Worse Conditions for Renting an Apartment
Your bad credit score might also impact the terms of your rental agreement. Due to your poor credit score, landlords might request a higher deposit amount. Additionally, some landlords might require an advance for your first couple of rents to make sure that you'll honor the agreement.
Poor Access to Utility Accounts
When applying for a utility account, the company will check and review your credit score. If you have poor credit score, they might require a refundable deposit as a guarantee.
Generally speaking, there are five key aspects that determine your credit score:
Payment history is what accounts for 35% of your overall credit score, making it the most significant factor. All of your payment habits are listed and weighed on. Timely payments, missed deadlines, payment frequency, and even how late you fell behind some payments are all factors that add up to your payment history records. Extremely late payments are reported by lenders and significantly impact your credit score.
Your current debt or the amount of money you owe at the moment is another factor that accounts for 30% of your credit score. High balances and reaching credit card limits will significantly lower your score while making timely payments on small balances can help you improve it. Taking out a new loan can temporarily decrease your credit score. Still, if you repay it in a responsible and timely manner, you'll definitely notice a positive impact on your credit record.
The length of your credit history accounts for 15% of your credit score. Therefore, long track records without significant missteps demonstrate that you have responsible credit behavior, resulting in higher credit scores and better odds of being approved for a loan.
Even though it may seem like the best option is to have no credit history at all, having a positive loan behavior can be very favorable when applying for a new loan.
Your credit mix, or the different credit accounts that you have make up for 10% of your score. Having multiple credit accounts, including installment loans, home loans, retail, and credit cards, also adds to your credit score. Whether you use them responsibly or not is what determines if these factors lower or increase your credit score.
Your recent credit activity accounts for the last 10% of your score. If you've recently opened a lot of credit accounts or applied for an open account, it may suggest that you're experiencing severe financial trouble and lower your score.
If you’re still struggling to calculate your credit score after finding which factors account for it, the best option is to search the internet and find an algorithm that will give you a close estimation of your credit score.
The first thing you need to do is review your credit report. Since your credit score is based on the information listed in your credit report, reviewing it can help you target all activities that negatively impact your score. It can help you understand the mistakes you've made and help you learn from them.
Whether it’s your monthly bills, credit cards, or another line of credit, paying any expenses on time can significantly benefit your credit score. It shows that you're responsible for your finances and helps you build a better payment history.
Credit utilization is the portion of your credit limit that you're currently using and is a significant factor in the FICO score calculations. A good practice is to keep your balance at 30% or less. After you reach 30% credit utilization, aim to lower your total outstanding balance even further.
If you’re struggling with bad credit, the chances are that there aren’t any banks or other traditional financial institutions that are willing to offer you a payday loan. So, other possibilities include borrowing from relatives or close friends, asking for an advance from your employer, or cutting down on any unnecessary expenses.
The preliminary requirements for bad credit personal loans are usually pretty basic. You have to be of the least legal age to apply for a loan (18 years old), and you have to receive a steady income. Some services might require a certain minimum monthly income and proof of citizenship, but many services are also very liberal on these terms.
So generally speaking, almost any adult with steady employment can apply for a bad credit loan with guaranteed approval.
If you’re stuck with a financial problem hanging over your head, bad credit loans with guaranteed approvals can come as a solution to all your troubles. And with many companies offering these best bad credit loan services, you can rest assured that finding a reliable lender that will help you with your burden, despite your bad credit score, is more than guaranteed.
We hope that our list of reviews has helped you in your search for the best solution to your problems. If you’ve carefully read through our guide, you now know what to look out for in order to acquire the best possible offer and avoid fraudulent lenders. And with trustworthy companies like the ones reviewed above, the search for the best lenders is now reduced to a 5-minute application form.
