Do you need cash fast? If you do, you are not alone. So many Americans rely on bad credit loans. Bad credit loans, also referred to as an emergency loan can offer you an instant approval. Meaning that you apply for the loan and you can get it as quickly as the next day. Sounds too good to be true? Well, it’s true!
An emergency loan is a rapid transfer of funds that happens in 24 hours to help you get through a tough situation. Just like any type of loan, it comes with its interest rates and other terms and conditions.
What occurs if you currently have bad credit? Are you still able to get an emergency loan in a time of need?
If you suffer from bad credit, it could become difficult for you to get a normal loan from a typical lender.
If this description matches your situation, you have nothing to worry about. There are some excellent loan-lending companies that offer low-interest rates, convenient terms and conditions, and immediate cash transfer, that help you borrow money in a time of need, despite having bad credit. These types of companies can truly help out people with bad credit, or who just need some emergency cash.
Let’s take a peek now at the number one company in America that offers bad credit loans.
A NOTE FROM THE EDITOR: In this article we use the term “loan-lending". We are not stating that these websites will directly lend you money. Rather their job is to work to connect you with VARIOUS lenders in their online network. Ultimately, you chose the lender that you would like to work with.
MoneyMutual is a leader in the industry. In our opinion, they are one of the best emergency loan providers in America. They have a strong reputation, quick response time, and so many positive reviews from satisfied Americans.
But why does MoneyMutual get so much praise? What is it exactly that they do as a bad credit loan provider. We have outlined below for you some of the major reasons why MoneyMutual ranks as one of the best bad credit loan lenders year in and year out. Please take a look below.
Some people are shocked when they hear this for the first time - MoneyMutual has over 60 lenders. All of the lenders provide you with complete disclosure to their terms and conditions. Once you have met their criteria of being 18 years old or more, earning at least $800 a month, and having a checking account, you are eligible for an emergency loan. You will have to of course meet any additional criteria that the lender has. When it comes to MoneyMutual, without questions, it is an impressive online portal, perfect for you if you are in search of an emergency loan.
MoneyMutual gets a lot of positive feedback from consumers. One of the pieces of feedback is that MoneyMutual makes the loan application process safe and secure. This is a very important factor for people when they are applying for emergency funds. Safety and security of the application process ranks near the top of their list.
Through our research we find that most people when applying for bad credit loans will do this either at home or work. Just as long as you have internet access, you are able to jump on the MoneyMutual online portal and apply away. It is really that easy! Bad credit loans made easy. That is what MoneyMutual is all about.
The Annual Percentage Rate is also referred to as APR. It ranges from 5.99 to 24.99%. MoneyMutual demands no origination fee for applying for a loan. They play the role of a middleman in the loan approval process by connecting borrowers to lenders online. Once you are connected with your lender of choice, MoneyMutual has done their job.
There is a very important consideration for you to know regarding emergency funds. Since the website only plays the role of bridging the gap between borrowers and lenders, once you qualify for and select a loan, you then get the opportunity to negotiate with the lender directly.
Each lender has their own terms and conditions, including the interest rates, which can be discussed with you directly. The loan amount that can be issued could range from $5,000 to $35,000, depending on a number of variables. Interest rates, as stated previously, can differ depending on the lender, but that of payday loans can be considerably high, ranging from 200% to 1300%.
With over 60 lenders and counting, MoneyMutual can connect you to people who can provide immediate money ranging from $5,000 to as high as $35,000 in some cases. Smaller loans, like those between $300-$500, can also be applied for and are often a lot more common versus higher amounts.
Since MoneyMutual is a ‘go-between’ in the lending process and helps connect consumers to potential lenders, they do not have a say in the terms and conditions of the loan-taking process. These terms depend on the lenders and can be directly negotiated with them.
You must remember to read everything thoroughly before signing up for the loan to prevent misinformation regarding the policies and procedures, and so you completely understand what your rates, terms and conditions are.
MoneyMutual can offer three kinds of loans, which can include payday loans, cash advances, and bad credit loans. Payday loans are the easiest to get with low qualification criteria; however, they usually have high interest rates.
A cash advance allows you to get a loan in cash other than that of your bank account and gives you the option of paying it back by your next pay check or in instalments. Bad credit loans are also provided if you qualify for the bare minimum criteria.
Since MoneyMutual is so flexible, it can aid with emergency funds in so many different scenarios. It is really up to you to pick with lender is the best fit for you.
Pros
Cons
⇒Visit the Official Website of MoneyMutual for More Information
There are a number of variables to consider when picking the best emergency loan companies. MoneyMutual has been lending emergency funds successfully to Americans all across the country. But what is it that makes MoneyMutual the company for bad credit loans?
MoneyMutual is one of the best in the industry. Before you take out the loan, be sure to look through the company's consumer review section. In this section you will be able to read about other borrowers who have been able to get emergency loans. Read about their personal situations and how much of a loan they were able to get. As well, you will be able to read about how their customer service experience was.
MoneyMutual has very flexible terms and conditions. That is because they deal with so many lenders. Remember, the interest rate as well as the terms and conditions will be specific to each lender. Therefore, when you chose a lender of your liking, be sure to understand what their terms and conditions are, and be sure to understand what the interest rate is.
Emergency loans are all about receiving the funds right away without any delay. Lenders who can deliver loans in a speedy manner are the ones that you should look for. After all, emergency loans should be delivered to the borrower in a quick and timely manner.
If you are following along with us, and I know you are, you are seeing a common theme here. The common theme is that an emergency loan needs to be delivered quickly to the borrower. It needs to be delivered quickly because they are in a time of need, and they need the funds fast. A lender who delivers emergency funds slowly to a borrower would have no value to that borrower. Therefore, if a lender tells a borrower that they will receive emergency funds from them slowly, then that borrower will not chose them. The person borrowing the emergency loan will pick the bad credit lender who can deliver the loan to them quickly.
That is exactly why we would like to highlight MoneyMutual, and their fast delivery of funds to borrowers that are in need.
Some bad credit loan lenders try to sneak in those pesky hidden fees. We hate those pesky fees! If you are not sure what we are referring to , ‘pesky fees’ means that borrowers can get stuck with high interest rates or large loan set up fees. With MoneyMutual, each of their 60+ lenders details their terms and conditions of their loan. As a borrower, make sure that you review the terms and conditions of the lender that you select.
You bet! This is possible to do. However, there is one catch. The catch is that you have to be organized. Your prospective lender is going to ask you for some documentation, so it's important to know what exactly they are going to ask for. We explain this all below. Please read on...
The typical documents that a lender may ask for as proof of your earnings can consist of a payslip, w-25, copies of tax return records for the last two years, or 1099s. As such it is a good idea to keep the latest bank statements on hand and the phone number of your employer, in the event that you need to contact them in order to get these documents. Depending on who your employer is and if they have a Human Resources department, you can usually get these documents fairly quickly. If your employer does not have a human resources department, these type of documents can be obtained from the book keeper or accountant at your company.
If you are not aware of any book keeper or accountant, the best thing to do would be to ask your manager for this paperwork.
You will also need to have proof of your identity as well as your residential address. The proof of identity may include your drivers license, State Identity Card, or even a utility bill will do the job sometimes.
It is always a great idea to explain to the lender why you are borrowing emergency funds. By doing this action, you are painting a picture for them, that will help them gain a better understanding of who you are. If you have any documents that you can provide to the lender, this can help as well. By doing this, you are showing the lender what exactly the funds are being used for.
It is important to remember that the lenders expect that you will pay back the loan. They examine your debt to income ration to see what sort of capacity you have to re-pay the loan. Your credit score also matters here.
The next step is searching for the best lender for yourself. Once you have found the right lender, it is time to undergo a soft credit inquiry. A soft credit inquiry has no negative impact on your credit score.
The hard credit check is applicable only when you finalize an application or offer for a loan. You generally do not want to have your credit pulled too many times as that can have a negative effect on you overall credit score.
Read the terms and conditions of the offer carefully before signing it. Make sure that you are able to pay back the loan that you are borrowing.
Did you know that you can get a payday loan regardless of your credit score? Although this is the case, we don’t recommend this option. Payday loans can be extremely expensive to pay back, and often come with unfavourable terms.
Payday loans may seem like a good idea. However, as you explore further, you will see that they are not a good option for you. This is because the annual percentage rate of interest is excessively high (up to 300% to 400%). Also, if you fail to pay according to the given schedule, you will have to pay extra charges and fees.
We strongly recommend looking at multiple lenders through MoneyMutual. Look and see which lender best suits your needs. Look to see what their interest rates and terms and conditions are. Do not go with a bad credit lender that offers you unfavourable terms. Rather, select a bad credit lender that will offer you terms and conditions that you are okay with.
If a lender promises you they won't do a credit inquiry, or credit score does not matter for them, it is a payday loan they are offering because the legit lending platforms will not tell you this.
If this is your first time borrowing an emergency loan from a lender online, there are a few major things that we would like you to know about.
The major points are as follows:
FICO defines a score that ranges from 600-660 as a fair score. To manage your expectations, do not consider this to be a good credit score. Also, if your score falls even a point below that, it would be considered poor. Therefore, we can say 600 is a borderline credit score.
Many lenders available online might be willing to give you up to $25,000 even with a poor credit score by charging you high interest rates. It is doable. It just comes down to the interest rate in many of these cases, along with the terms of the loan that is being offered by the lender.
One thing you must consider is how much you need the funds. For instance, if you need $1,000, you should request only $1,000, and nothing more. This is because the smaller the loan, the easier it will get approved, and of course, the lower the interest rates will be in many cases.
If your credit score does not support you enough for an emergency, personal, or instalment loan, there are two options left. Either you will have to sell some of your belongings to get your need for money fulfilled, or you can borrow money from family and friends. But who really wants to do that? Sometimes getting family and friends to lend you money is an absolute last resort. Depending on your relationship with your family and friends, it could be a smooth process or it could be an absolute nightmare. As the saying goes... don't mix family or friends with business. It really depends on what your opinion on this is.
Online lending helps you apply at multiple platforms from the comfort of your home. It also saves you from undergoing several hard credit inquiries. Also, these platforms offer you good interest rates compared to other platforms.
Lastly, the best thing about online lending sources is that their lenders report your performance to credit bureaus from time to time, which may help you in raising your credit score.
Hands down we recommend MoneyMutual as the number one lending platform in America.
Online money lending platforms are taking over the lending industry by storm! Unlike conventional lenders that require a lot of written applications, in-office or in-person meetings, and endless investigations, online platforms allow you to get funds transferred to your account in a matter of 24 hours without any hassle.
Online platforms like MoneyMutual serve another great purpose. They can help you pave your way towards a good and even excellent credit score by reporting your timely monthly payments to credit bureaus.
It’s no surprise that we think VERY highly of, MoneyMutual. We have no problem stating that they are the best emergency loan provider since they allow you to apply for an emergency loan in confidence, and in the comfort of your own home.
Thank you for taking the time to read our in depth review of MoneyMutual. If you are in need of an emergency loan and are looking for a bad credit loan, you will be very pleased with MoneyMutual. Also, don’t forget to leave a review if you have a great customer experience. We have no doubt that you will!
=> Visit the MoneyMutual Official Website For More Information
