Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Best CBD Gummies 2020 - Top Products Reviewed

Posted By on Tue, Apr 21, 2020 at 4:15 PM

There are thousands of CBD products on the market these days — it's unfortunate that only a small fraction of them are worth your money.

Some CBD companies manufacturing CBD gummies are scamming their customers by advertising higher concentrations of the active ingredient than are actually contained in the bottle. Others are using exceptionally low-grade hemp and marking up the price.

It can be difficult to tell the difference between a reputable supplier from a scam CBD company — but there are some tricks you can use.

In order to help you avoid wasting your money on bogus CBD products, we’ve put together this list of the three best CBD gummy brands on the market that we believe are well worth the money.



Best CBD Gummies: Our Top Three Picks

1. Royal CBD Gummies - Editor’s Pick
click image ROYAL CBD
  • Royal CBD
Royal CBD makes two different CBD gummies — a low-potency 10 mg option, and a high-potency 25 mg version.

While we consider both gummies to be top-notch — using some of the best hemp in the industry (as shown from the third-party analysis reports), the high-potency gummies are the best value overall.

We love Royal CBD’s attention to detail when it comes to the hemp it uses to make these gummies. The company's founder, Justin Hamilton, reportedly spent an entire year visiting farms across the United States before putting together the brand. He wanted to secure the best hemp he could before he even started. It’s no wonder, then, why the brand has consistently topped the charts as the best CBD gummy option from industry publications like WeBeHigh, Observer, HMHB, CFAH, Daily CBD, and Weed News.

It’s likely this focus on making connections with expert organic hemp farmers that has allowed Royal CBD to become as popular as it is today. These gummies are consistent from one batch to another, have an excellent fruity flavor, and can deliver on the results promised on the bottle.

What’s more: Royal CBD’s line of products: CBD oils, CBD capsules, and even CBD cream can be used in conjunction with the gummies for a more holistic, whole body benefit.

Highlights
● Made from organic California-grown hemp plants
● Completely THC-free formula
● Vegan-friendly & gluten-free gummy formula
● Fruit medley flavor mix
● Third-party tested
● Rock-solid 30-day satisfaction guarantee

click image image005.jpg

2. Gold Bee CBD Gummies - Runner Up
click image GOLD BEE
  • Gold Bee
Gold Bee is a newer company to enter the scene and has a smaller product lineup as a result. Much like Royal CBD, the main focus is split between finding the best hemp they can (organically-grown plants only) and using an innovative extraction method that maintains the natural ratios of cannabinoids like CBD, CBC, and CBG in the final extract.

The company takes this extract and puts it through another process to isolate the CBD. Gold Bee does this with its gummies in order to offer customers a guaranteed THC-free option and to improve the texture and appearance of the gummy formula. Some of the lower-quality CBD gummies we’ve tried use full-spectrum extract — which can cause sediments to form in the gummy, giving it an undesirable look and flavor. While in general, we prefer full-spectrum products, it just doesn't work very well with CBD gummies.

Gold Bee’s CBD gummies come with 25 mg CBD per piece. For anybody who needs a dose smaller than this, you can simply cut these gummies in halves or quarters to get a smaller dose.

Highlights
● When you buy from Gold Bee you’re supporting small American business
● Made from organically-grown hemp
● Contains CBD isolate (THC-free)
● Comes with the best cost to potency ratio
● Third-party tested

click image image005_copy.jpg

3. Hemp Bombs
Hemp Bombs is one of the oldest companies in the CBD space. They have a long list of products, including several CBD gummy options.

All Hemp Bombs products are made with a high-quality CBD isolate — which means there's no THC (the psychoactive component of cannabis plants). As an isolate, these gummies also lack most of the other beneficial cannabinoids found in the hemp plant. You don't have the option of choosing the flavor of these gummies, but each pack comes with a mixture of fruity flavors.

These Hemp gummies come in the classic bear shape and are available in multiple different potencies as well as the sleepy gummy option formulated with melatonin.

Highlights
● Comes with the most options for CBD gummies
● Not the cheapest company on the list
● Some gummies also formulated with melatonin to support sleep
● Third-party tested

Final Thoughts: Which Gummies Should I Buy in 2020

As the CBD industry continues to expand at break-neck speeds, there are new scam products and companies with poor integrity popping up all over the place.br>
Unfortunately, many of these companies do a good job of disguising themselves as a reputable brand until it’s too late and you've wasted your money. This does a disservice to the rest of the industry by giving people the false impression that CBD doesn’t work.

CBD does work, but only if you’re using products that contain high concentrations of the active ingredients and are made in a way that doesn’t contaminate the final products with harmful chemicals — many of which can undo the benefits of CBD itself.

In order to help our readers make a smart decision when they buy CBD gummies online, we’ve provided a shortlist of some of the best brands in the business. We highly recommend you check out the gummies from Royal CBD, Gold Bee, and Hemp Bombs.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

