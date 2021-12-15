December 15, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Recently, we have seen CBD being used to treat a plethora of conditions, including anxiety. It is believed that CBD may help people with their anxiety by regulating the brain’s serotonin levels, which is a chemical responsible for mood.
CBD gummies have become commonly used for managing the symptoms of anxiety. Using gummies to manage your anxiety level is easier than filling yourself up with antidepressants, and they come in a variety of flavors. There are many CBD gummies out there, but we aim to help you find the best CBD gummies for anxiety. These gummies should put you in a good mood, and their effects tend to last longer than other forms of CBD.
One thing you should know before getting CBD products is that not all CBD is legal. Only CBD derived from hemp has been legalized. Thus, if you are getting CBD gummies made from marijuana, you could face legal trouble. That is because marijuana contains very high levels of THC, which is a chemical that will get you high. Only those gummies made from hemp-derived CBD and have less than 0.3% THC are legal.
Now, if you are getting CBD from unknown brands or the black market, you can get tricked into buying sub-standard stuff. That is a good way of getting yourself into trouble and losing money for no reason. To make sure you are getting the right products, you need to get them from a source that is transparent about their manufacturing process.
We know this is hard, especially because so many brands claim to offer the best products. You need to do a ton of research even to begin to find the right products for yourself. Lucky for you, we did the research and have compiled a list of trusted products that you can use to relieve your anxiety.
Here are the final products that made it onto our list:
Exhale Wellness is a California-based brand that believes in using cannabinoids to improve overall bodily wellness. They consider this a holistic approach to medicine which focuses on restoring balance and stability to the human body.
Exhale Wellness has two types of CBD gummies available in cubes and fruit shapes. The product also comes in various strengths, so you can choose a dose you are comfortable with. The CBD gummies utilize full-spectrum CBD and are flavored with fruits like orange, apple, pineapple, strawberries, and grapes.
This brand offers subscription deliveries every two weeks or once a month with a 25% discount. You can also get the gummies shipped to you for free. The best part is that the brand has a 100% money-back guarantee. This means that you have thirty days to test the product, and if you are not satisfied, you can request a refund.
Customer reviews for Exhale Wellness CBD gummies have been nothing short of excellent. The people love the taste of the gummies as well as their potency. They have reported that the gummies helped them relax and manage their anxiety. Customers have expressed their satisfaction with the customer care they received as well as the brand’s shipping practices.
U.S.-Sourced Hemp: Exhale Wellness sources its hemp from Colorado farms. Their hemp is of premium quality and grown in the best possible conditions. This ensures that all their gummies are made from legal-compliant hemp.
Organic Ingredients: Exhale Wellness manufactures its gummies from organic ingredients. That means that the gummies are made from non-GMO plants. They also do not use any artificial colors or flavors in their products.
Vegan Gummies: The Exhale Wellness CBD gummies are 100% vegan and cruelty-free. All the ingredients are plant-based, which means the brand does not use any dairy products or animal gluten during production.
Packaging: The gummies are available in two sizes of 750 mg and 1500 mg. Both sizes contain 30 gummies per pack. The difference is in the amount of CBD per gummy. The packs have 25 and 50 mg CBD per gummy respectively.
Third-Party Testing: Exhale Wellness has all of its products tested via third-party labs. These labs check the products for toxins, potency, and other factors. They publish the results of these tests on their website. This ensures that you get exceptional quality and that the THC amount does not exceed 0.3%.
BudPop was established because the founders were not satisfied with the product quality on the CBD market, so they decided to take matters into their own hands. The result is premium CBD products, including CBD gummies. You can use these to get some reprieve from anxiety and manage your stress.
BudPop takes great care when it comes to keeping its product quality up to standard. They have partnered up with various farms within the U.S. to ensure the best cultivation protocols for the hemp that they use. The products are manufactured in their state-of-the-art facility under strict safety protocols.
Currently, BudPop has three CBD gummy varieties with various wellness ingredient combinations listed on their website. They have specialized gummy products that you can use to manage different problems. First, they offer CBD + CBN gummies that you can use to get some quality sleep. CBN is a sedative, and when it’s mixed with CBD, it can produce a calming effect that puts you to sleep.
If you have sore muscles and need help relieving your aches and pains, you can use their CBD + CBG & Turmeric gummies. These gummies use the anti-inflammatory effects of turmeric and combine it with CBD, the results of which lead to a swift recovery.
For anxiety, you can use BudPop’s CBD + Ashwagandha gummies. People have long used Ashwagandha to relieve anxiety and produce a calming effect. That, combined with CBD’s inherent calming capabilities, relieves you of your stress in no time.
U.S.-Sourcing and Quality Processing: BudPop has partnered with several farms in the U.S. to get the best hemp for their products. They work with farmers to make sure they follow superior farming practices. Thus, allowing them more control over the cultivation process. BudPop also has a processing facility in Nevada where they produce their gummies under strict quality management and safety protocols.
Ingredients: BudPop is known for using organic ingredients in its products, and the gummies are no different. They do not use any gluten or animal products, so it is ideal for vegans too.
Pack Sizes and Shipping: The gummies are available in multiple packs that you can get according to your requirements. You can also subscribe to BudPop’s services to get your CBD gummies every month, along with a 20% discount. That’s not all. If you are within the U.S., you can have the gummies shipped to you free of charge.
30-Day Warranty: BudPop is confident enough in its products to have a thirty-day money-back warranty. If you aren’t satisfied, you can give the product back without any hassle.
Hollyweed has a dedicated team of professionals behind it. These folks have decades of experience in the cannabis industry and are dedicated to providing the public with quality cannabis products. They have devoted themselves to being completely transparent in their pursuit to do so.
A strong competitor in the cannabis industry, Hollyweed produces some of the best CBD gummies out there. Their hemp is sourced from farms in Colorado. The hemp is completely pure and cultivated under the finest conditions. The brand does not use GMO crops, nor do they use pesticides or other such impurities.
The brand then processes these crops in their facilities and uses high-quality ingredients to whip up CBD gummies. The gummies are completely organic. You won’t find any artificial flavoring or colors, and they are also vegan. The brand uses animal-cruelty-free products that mean no animal gelatin or dairy.
Hollyweed also has third-party labs test all their products, including gummies. They do the testing off-site, and Hollyweed publishes the reports on their website for easy access. This testing ensures that the CBD potency is accurate and that there is no more than 0.3% THC content as per the legal requirements of the Farm Bill.
Customer response for the CBD gummy cubes has been positive so far. They say that the gummies help them with their anxiety, and they feel a lot calmer after taking the gummies.
Variety of Pack Sizes: Hollyweed’s CBD gummies come in various package sizes. It starts at 300 mg and goes to 750 mg and 1500 mg. These packages have 10 mg, 25 mg, and 50 mg CBD per gummy, respectively.
Free Shipping: Hollyweed offers free economy shipping on all orders. They usually ship orders within 24 hours, but sometimes processing can take up to two business days. However, if you wish to get your products faster, you can opt for the paid shipping options, namely standard and expedited shipping.
30-Day Money-Back Guarantee: You can try the Hollyweed CBD gummies for thirty days. If you are not satisfied, you are free to get a full refund. Unlike other brands, Hollyweed also offers a 15-day grace period over the 30-day warranty.
Cheef Botanicals is a brand dedicated to going back to natural ways of treating ailments. They are dedicated to teaching people about the side effects of pharmaceutical products and the advantages of using natural alternatives. As such, they have committed themselves to providing quality natural CBD products.
Cheef Botanicals uses full-spectrum CBD with less than 0.3% THC. You can take advantage of these gummies’ calming effects without worrying about getting high.
The gummies are completely organic. That means they do not have GMO crops or artificial flavorings and colors. There is no gluten or corn syrup as well as animal gelatin or dairy products in them, so vegans can eat them without any hesitation. All the flavors are from natural fruit and vegetable extracts.
Cheef Botanicals gets its products tested through third-party labs. This ensures that there are no toxins. It also ensures the gummies are 100% CBD with no more than 0.3% traces of THC. You can find the lab reports on their website.
You can use the gummies for a variety of reasons, including stress, sleep, and pain. The gummies perform well and should be effective for a sufficient amount of time after consumption. The gummies can last up to six to eight hours.
Customer response to the products has been very positive. Folks have expressed their satisfaction with how relaxing the gummies are. According to users, the gummies perform extremely well and are great for decompressing after a tough day at work.
Dosage: The CBD gummies come in a pack of 30. You can choose the strength of the gummies. The options on the website are 300 mg, 750 mg, 1500 mg, and 3000 mg. In these cases, the amount of CBD per gummy is 10 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg.
Ingredients: The product does not contain any artificial flavorings or sweeteners. Instead of artificial sweeteners, the manufacturers use brown rice syrup as well as sugar cane syrup. The product is also suitable for vegans as it doesn’t contain any animal by-products.
Free Country-Wide Shipping: Cheef Botanicals delivers its products all over the U.S. You can also get free expedited shipping on all orders.
Monthly Subscription: You can use the Cheef Botanicals website to order yourself a pack of gummies once, or you can get their monthly subscription. Getting a subscription means that you can get your gummies every month at a discount of twenty-five percent.
The last brand on our list comes with a massive reputation. The brand is five years old and has been busy developing top-of-the-line products. They have dedicated themselves to developing products that are easy to access and use. Their products aim to promote a lifestyle that focuses on preventative wellness.
FAB CBD’s gummies are potent, and the brand makes them using the best ingredients that the industry has to offer. These ‘Anytime’ gummies can be taken any time without worrying about being discreet.
The brand gets its hemp from Colorado. The farms there are responsible for growing legit hemp that passes all the conditions for legalization. Because these gummies are made from CBD isolate, they contain no THC, so you will not have to worry about getting high.
FAB CBD extracts CBD from hemp using the CO2 extraction method. The method focuses on extracting CBD without using solvents. That means there is no danger of any dangerous chemicals being left behind in the CBD.
You can also rest assured that the gummies are completely organic. The crops are GMO-free, and no pesticides are used during the cultivation process. Furthermore, the gummies are vegan as they do not contain any animal products. The manufacturers have replaced animal gelatin with pectin to make the product vegan-friendly.
You can use these gummies even if you have a gluten allergy because the gummies do not contain any gluten, nor do they have any artificial flavors or colors.
The gummies have performed incredibly well in the market. The customers have been positively surprised by the product’s quality and potency. They loved the fact that the gummies were sweet and tasted like fruits.
Third-Party Lab Testing: FAB CBD gets all its products tested through labs and publishes the results on their website. The labs do not restrict the results to cannabinoid and terpene content; instead, they also show the presence of pesticides, heavy metals, and other such things.
Variety of Sizes and Servings: The gummies come in packs of thirty. Each Anytime gummy contains 25 mg CBD per serving. You should take one gummy at a time.
Free Shipping: The brand offers free shipping on orders above $99. Processing can take two to three days, while shipping takes another three to seven business days.
CO2 Extraction: FAB CBD uses the CO2 extraction method to ensure that its products are pure and contain only the legal amount of THC.
Since we care about your health, we dug deep into the products to determine their quality. We thoroughly researched the brands, their manufacturing process, the ingredients they use, and other factors to make this list about the best CBD gummies for anxiety.
To ensure that you only get quality products, we considered a few factors that we looked for in the CBD gummies:
Ingredients: We took a detailed look at the ingredients that the brands used while manufacturing the gummies. This included determining whether the ingredients are organic or vegan. We also look at how and from where they sourced their hemp. All this allowed us to ensure that the gummies are of premium quality. We also looked at the flavors they offer and how much variety they have.
Manufacturing Process: It is always a good idea to go for brands that are upfront about their operating protocols. So we looked at the information available in regards to how the products were manufactured. This includes the safety protocols and methods of quality control that manufacturers utilize.
Effects: After we ensured that the ingredients were in order, we moved on to the effects. Good CBD gummies should be able to last an adequate amount of time. Wasting money on products that just give you a temporary buzz isn’t practical. We also looked at the time it took for the product to take effect and how well it worked to manage anxiety.
Product Sizing and Dosage: We looked at how much product a brand included in a single packet. The dosage required for feeling the effects was also a factor that we considered. This allowed us to check the product’s cost value. You do not want to pay a bunch of money for a meager amount of the product. It’s also better to get the desired effects using as little of the product as possible.
Market Reputation: Market reputation can go a long way in understanding the quality of a product. We looked at the brand’s market reputation. That means customer reviews, customer care policies, etc. More often than not, such things tell you more about the product than any fancy advertisements that brands may come up with.
Warranties: We gauged the brand’s confidence in their product by looking at their warranties. Most brands that manufacture premium CBD products allow you to get a full refund if you find their products lacking. This is very good for evaluating the quality of a CBD product like gummies.
If you are a beginner in the CBD market, going blind will not do you any favors. Hence, here are a few things you need to consider before buying CBD gummies.
Hemp
When searching for CBD products, you should take a special look at how a brand sources its CBD. It is better to go for brands that get their hemp from licensed farms within the U.S. That way, you will not have to worry about the hemp not being cultivated legally.
You should also take a look at their extraction methods. This means looking at whether they are using the CO2 extraction method or solvents. The CO2 extraction method is safer because no toxic solvent can get left behind. However, using solvents for extraction maintains a high CBD concentration.
Dietary Considerations
You are the best person to know what your dietary requirements are. As such, it is your responsibility to take a good look at the ingredients. If you are a vegan, look out for products that use animal gelatin instead of pectin. It is best to go for products that explicitly advertise themselves as vegan-friendly.
If you have a gluten allergy, go for gluten-free gummies. The same goes for any other allergies. Additionally, you should check if the gummies are organic in case you don’t want to eat that sort of stuff.
Third-Party Lab Testing
Do not go for brands that do not get their products tested for potency. Third-party lab testing is important because it can help identify toxins. It can also tell you about the CBD content. Most brands will publish the lab tests on their website so go through those too.
Warranty
Most well-reputed brands offer a warranty period during which you can test their products. Usually, this warranty period lasts for thirty days. If the product does not satisfy you, you can ask for a refund. However, some brands will grant you a grace period. The warranty is an indication of the brand’s confidence in its own quality.
Shipping
You need to check if a brand is willing to deliver to your state. If the products are legal in your state, you should have no problem in this department. Nonetheless, it is best to check these things in advance. Furthermore, you should take a look at your state’s laws regarding cannabis as well. If it is illegal in your state, it is best not to use it there.
Potency and Effects
If you are using CBD gummies to treat your anxiety, it is best to be sure of the potency beforehand. You do not want to get gummies that are too weak. On the other hand, it is also a bad idea to start with gummies that are too potent. Take a look at how long the product takes effect and how long those effects last.
Customer Reviews
Customer reviews are a good way to get a feel of how a brand deals with its customers and the quality of the products. Don’t just rely on the reviews that brands pin on their websites. Look at reviews on other review sites to get an idea of how the product is.
Nope, CBD is not a psychoactive compound, so it can not get you high. However, some times of CBD, such as full and broad spectrum do contain THC. These products contain less than 0.3% THC, making them compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill.
If manufacturers extract CBD from marijuana plants, it is illegal. However, if they extract it from hemp, it is legal as long as the THC content is below 0.3%. You also need to be licensed to grow hemp for CBD, and you need to follow federal law. To consume CBD products, you should be of legal age as well.
Yes, several studies show that CBD use can help with social anxiety and the fear of speaking in front of people. Several researchers have gone into detail about how CBD can help with things like anxiety and other psychological disorders. However, the long-term effect of taking CBD has been explored.
If you are using CBD gummies made from CBD isolate, then no, they should not show up on drug tests. That is because drug tests can’t detect CBD. However, if you are taking CBD gummies infused with THC, such as broad or full spectrum, it may show on a drug test.
If you ignore dosage instructions and take too much of the CBD gummies, you will feel some side effects. However, you won’t die from it. Your symptoms should not go further than poor appetite, dry mouth, and possibly diarrhea. However, you should be careful with sleep-inducing CBD gummies. These gummies usually include some sedating agent.
If you are a beginner, you should not go for a very potent dose. You can start with half a gummy and then move forward from there. Most gummies come with instructions regarding serving sizes. Once you are used to the gummies, you can take one gummy, and you should be fine.
In this article, we have gone through the factors that you should consider when getting CBD gummies. Please remember the FDA is yet to approve these products. If you have a serious issue, refer to a doctor. With that in mind, CBD gummies are great for managing stress and relaxing after a hectic day. They can also help you sleep more easily as they essentially help you relax.
According to our list, the best CBD gummies for anxiety are the Exhale Wellness CBD gummies. The gummies are organic and perform unbelievably well in terms of stress relief. However, you can look into each brand’s components and ingredients to make sure they align with your needs.
