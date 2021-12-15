Best CBD Gummies for Pain & Inflammation: Top Cannabis Brands of 2 

click to enlarge

When you're in pain, you definitely don't need the added disgust of swallowing coated pills. One of the most convenient and enjoyable ways to take supplements is through gummies. And if you're going to take something to reduce pain anyway, why not choose CBD gummies?

CBD gummies replace the original hemp taste with a sweeter flavor and more chewy texture. CBD gummies for pain are made with natural hemp plants with several extracts that have undergone detoxification and strength scrutiny.

Products made with hemp extracts offer a fantastic way to relieve stress and manage pains. While it's not a scientific fact yet, several studies have demonstrated CBD's effect on pain and stress. People who use it can also attest to its effectiveness. There are testimonies on the internet, with some people even claiming that with CBD, they no longer need traditional treatment.

These claims are not just assumptions; scientific studies have also revealed that CBD has anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects depending on the form. Many forms of CBD offer this effect, but the sweetest way to take them comes in the form of CBD gummies.

Gummies are candy-like sweets. CBD gummies come in different colors and tasty flavors and are reliable for easing physical discomfort. The only problem is, there are numerous CBD products in the market, and a number of these gummies are low quality, which makes it difficult to find an effective product. The CBD market is largely unregulated, which makes it the consumer's responsibility to research potential vendors before buying.

All that research sounds like a lot of work, doesn't it? But you don't need to worry. We've already done all the work for you, carefully searching among hundreds of CBD gummy products on the market to find the five best.

Our top 5 are painstakingly analyzed based on several factors. We also ensured that these top 5 cbd gummies are of premium quality and affordable.

2022’s Top 5 Best CBD Gummies for Pain & Inflammation:

Exhale Wellness - Overall Best CBD Edibles & Hemp Gummies for Joint Pain BudPop - Top Broad Spectrum Gummies for Pain Cheef Botanicals - Popular CBD Gummies for Knee Pain Relief Hollyweed CBD - Most Potent Cannabis Gummy Edibles for Pain Relief FAB CBD - High-Quality Full Spectrum Cannabinoids Online

Here are the detailed reviews of our top picks:

#1. Exhale Wellness - Overall Best CBD Edibles & Hemp Gummies for Joint Pain

Exhale Wellness stands out because it uses only naturally occurring and high-quality cannabinoids from the hemp plants to manufacture its gummies. This brand has campaigned for the therapeutic qualities of hemp. The company always strives to advance by researching delta-8 gummies and other hemp-derived products. If you are looking for quality, top-notch gummies that you can trust, this brand should be at the top of your list.

Highlights

World-Class Team: Exhale Wellness comprises a team of researchers, passionate cultivators, and cannabis enthusiasts. The brand has prior experience in the organic food industry, which they strive to bring into the cannabinoid market. They have spent decades in this industry and remain relevant because of the quality of their team.

Good Reputation: This brand has built a reputation as one of the best manufacturers of cannabis-related products. As a result, buyers can trust any product from the company, including their gummies.

100% Efficient: As a premium brand, they deliver on their promises with a high-quality product that delivers on all their promises. In addition, their products may help enhance users’ mood, relieve stomach aches, and help with physical discomfort, among others.

A bottle of Exhale Wellness gummies contains 30 gummies with either 25mg or 50mg of CBD, depending on your choice of strength. Half a piece a day is enough for beginners. After a while, users can increase their dose slowly until they achieve the effects they want.

Varieties: Exhale Wellness' THC-infused gummies stand out for the range of flavors offered, such as Pineapple, Grape, Strawberry, and Orange. These gummies are made from the highest-grade Colorado-grown hemp products and manufactured 100% organic.

Customer Service: The company has an excellent customer service team. Their representatives are friendly, solution-oriented, and ready to attend to customers' needs at all times.

Fair Practices: Exhale Wellness offers a 30-day return policy if users aren't satisfied with their product. Buyers can return the product even if it has already been opened, as long as they make their complaint within the first 30 days. Plus, they offer free shipping.

Pros

Completely vegan

Highly efficient

Fast, free shipping

CBD extracted from high-quality hemp

30-day money-back guarantee

100% natural ingredients

Cons

Sold only online

Shipping is only available within the United States

#2. BudPop - Top Broad Spectrum Gummies for Pain

BudPop is a well-known name in the cannabis industry. The company offers a wide variety of products, including flowers and gummies. All BudPop gummies are legal to consume as they contain less than 0.3% THC. Many customers have found their products to be practical and helpful. The same applies to their CBD gummies for pain.

CBD + CBG & Turmeric Gummies are the product BudPop has specifically made for pain relief. These gummies are orange flavored and include turmeric and black pepper for additional inflammation relief. One gummy's effects can be felt for up to 6 hours.

Each package contains 30 gummies, each gummy filled with 25 mg of CBD, 10 mg of CBG, and 100 mg of turmeric. Their CBD and CBG mixture work to minimize and relieve pains and aches. Users say it is highly effective in aiding quick recovery after strenuous activities like exercise or general fatigue.

BudPop has a transparent manufacturing process. All of their products are tested by a third-party lab, and the test results are available on their official website.

Highlights

User-Friendly Website: BudPop focuses on customer satisfaction, and its website reflects that. It's effortless to navigate and makes the customer experience stress-free.

Top-Notch Customer Service and Free Shipping: BudPop provides fast customer service, and their team is ever ready to assist customers in need. You can reach them directly on the website. Additionally, all U.S. orders are processed within 48 hours and delivered for free.

Shelf-Stable: All BudPop gummies, including the one for pain, have up to 12 months of shelf life. All you have to do is store them in a dry and cool corner of your room. With this, you can buy the jumbo pack without fear of expiration.

Suitable for All Diets: Whether you are on the keto diet or only eat vegan-friendly meals, you can take BudPop gummies without worry. All their products are natural and the elements in the mixture do not react to any food. Plus, they are cruelty-free and contain no gluten.

Reasonable Prices: Considering the extraction process, third-party lab testing, and healthy packaging, BudPop CBD gummy prices can easily beat any other gummy in the market in terms of quality. They set their prices at $60 for a bottle of gummies. Customers also get discounts when they buy in bulk. Buying five bottles at once reduces the price of each to $38.

Pros

30-day money-back guarantee

Affordable prices

Free shipping

Third-party lab testing

User-friendly website

Vegan and gluten-free

Cons

Return policy only works for unaltered products.

Sold only online

#3. Cheef Botanicals - Popular CBD Gummies for Knee Pain Relief

Cheef Botanicals are delicious vegan CBD Gummies created with 100% organic full spectrum CBD extracted from Colorado-grown hemp. They are manufactured to the highest standards and are potent for pain relief.

This gummy contains no animal by-products, no gelatin, no corn syrup, no gluten, no artificial flavors, no GMO's and is cruelty-free. All its flavors and colors are manufactured from natural vegetables and fruit extracts. The ingredients in each gummy were specifically chosen to deliver beneficial amino acids, terpenes, and cannabinoids to the body.

Finally, one of the stand-out features of this product is that the manufacturers ensure it undergoes rigorous testing, development, and refining to produce unique, potent, and vegan CBD gummies.

Highlights

Twenty-Five Years Experience: Cheef Botanicals enjoys 25 years of experience, which they maximize in producing 100% natural and organic products. They ensure their product is a safe option for those new to CBD products.

High Potency Level: It is efficient and potent for anxiety symptoms and for people suffering from pain. If you are looking for a natural solution to any of these symptoms, this gummy is a perfect solution to help you through the day.

Natural Flavors: Cheef Botanicals boasts of the natural flavor of their gummies made solely from natural ingredients. No chemicals, no artificial substances.

Five Mouth-Watering Flavors: Most gummy brands have just two or three flavors, but Cheef Botanicals offers three more, making a total of five mouth-watering flavors to satisfy everyone's preferences. The flavors are Grape, Orange, Apple, Pineapple, and Strawberry and are available in bottles of assorted flavors.

30-Day Money-Back Guarantee: Cheef Botanicals offers up to 30 days to return any products you are unsatisfied with.

Pros

Comes in five different flavors

Third-party lab tested

Full spectrum

30-day money-back guarantee

Made from natural ingredients

High potency

Cons

Can't be shipped outside the United States

High strengths can be expensive

#4. HollyweedCBD - Most Potent Cannabis Gummy Edibles for Pain Relief

Are you looking for a tasty way to consume THC? The CBD gummies from Hollyweed might just be what you need. They are manufactured with the right proportion of THC, pectin, artificial flavor, and some other pure organic edibles.

Hollyweed is popular in the market for its high-quality and highly rated THC gummies. What stands out for Hollyweed is the option it gives users; they can choose between mild and potent gummies instead of starting with half and increasing the consumption as other products would suggest.

With Hollyweed, you have three options to choose from the 25mg, 50mg, and 100mg gummies. They are packaged in assorted fruit flavors. The taste of this candy reminds us of our favorite candies as when we were younger.

These gummies are sold in packages of 30. You can choose from 10mg, 25mg, or 50mg of CBD per gummy. You will start to feel the effect of the gummies an hour or two after you consume them, depending on your metabolism. You will likely feel relaxed and calm when they take effect, but the low level of THC in these gummies (less than 0.3%) will not cause any intoxication.

Highlights

100% Vegan: Hollyweed CBD gummies are made without any form of animal extract or gelatin. This means that these gummies are safe for consumption by vegans and vegetarians.

Relaxing: These gummies are not only colorful and tasty but also offer users euphoric relaxation as soon as the gummies take effect. They are also effective in relieving body pain, anxiety, and stress.

Reliable and Trusted: This amazing gummy is widely trusted in the market and is available all through the United States. Hollyweed has been in the market for a while and has not disappointed their many fans.

Different Dosages: Hollyweed offers their CBD gummies at various dosages, making this one of the most user-friendly brands for beginners. Users will find it easy to tailor their dosage to an effective level. The gummies are entirely organic and vegan with no unwanted additives, so users can take them irrespective of their diet.

Pros

Amazing taste

Offers more than one dosage option

100% vegan

100% organic

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available online

#5. FAB CBD - High-Quality Full Spectrum Cannabinoids Online

FAB CBD is one of the best CBD producers in the market. Their team has an overall 25 years of experience in the health industry, specifically in health, fitness, pharmaceutical, and supplements. FAB CBD brings this innovative spirit to their high-quality CBD products.

All of their products are analyzed through third-party labs for purity and are very affordable. Their customer service is also top-notch.

FAB CBD’s objective is to produce natural CBD products to assist individuals with their health and wellness concerns.

Highlights

Organically Grown: The hemp FAB CBD uses in its products is extracted from organically grown plants in Colorado. These plants undergo a CO2 extraction method and use coconut oil as a carrier oil.

Flavors: FAB CBD product comes in different natural flavors. The company only uses organic sugar and natural flavorings. They also use natural coloring for their product to make it look comfortable.

Less Than 0.3% of THC: FAB CBD products are made from cannabis, which contains a high quantity of CBD and only traces amounts of THC, making it easier to draw out pure CBD. In contrast, there are only trace amounts of THC in FAB CBD products (less than 0.3%). Unlike THC, CBD does not give you a "high." As a non-hallucinatory mixture, CBD might help with chronic pain, inflammation, insomnia, and anxiety.

Helps to Maintain Healthy Cells: FAB CBD is used to sustain healthy cells because our system consists of endocannabinoid structures. The cannabinoids in CBD attach themselves to our cells and create helpful reactions such as abating pain and inflammation, and helping with insomnia.

Vegan-Friendly Products: FAB CBD products are suitable for vegans. Also, they do not contain animal ingredients or animal-derived ingredients.

Pros

Free shipping on orders over $99

Non-GMO CBD

30-day money-back guarantee

Provide charity in the form of community service

Straightforward, user-friendly, and informational website

Earn loyalty points when you purchase FAB CBD products; for each dollar spent, you get five points that you can use to get higher discounts on future orders

Cons

Potency might not be enough for some users

Some products take time to restock

How We Made This List

Without a doubt, cannabidiol, also known as CBD, is an industry that's growing extremely fast. It continues to generate new interest at a fantastic pace, thanks to its health benefits.

Customers, however, are skeptical when it comes to buying full spectrum CBD products, including gummies for pain and anxiety. There is a lot of misinformation surrounding CBD products, and the market is unregulated, with many substandard products flying around. This brings us to the question of quality, how to ensure that you buy the best quality, and how to avoid low-quality products or worse.

We carefully selected each product on our list, focusing on the ingredients used, overall quality, and feedback from users.

What We Looked For

When narrowing down our list, we thoroughly examined each of the products, looking at the following key areas:

Potency: A very potent CBD product means it is more efficient. CBD products with more concentration are more likely to work effectively and quickly than those with less concentration. The effect of higher concentrated products also lasts longer in the body and may relieve pain.

A very potent CBD product means it is more efficient. CBD products with more concentration are more likely to work effectively and quickly than those with less concentration. The effect of higher concentrated products also lasts longer in the body and may relieve pain. Ingredients: Ingredients are also an essential factor to consider as they determine the efficiency of a product. The right ingredients mean great CBD gummies. We looked for products made with natural and organic ingredients instead of synthetic ones. An ideal CBD gummy manufacturer should be upfront about their product's details. This includes their ingredients list and validated lab results; there should be a section for them on the website.

Ingredients are also an essential factor to consider as they determine the efficiency of a product. The right ingredients mean great CBD gummies. We looked for products made with natural and organic ingredients instead of synthetic ones. An ideal CBD gummy manufacturer should be upfront about their product's details. This includes their ingredients list and validated lab results; there should be a section for them on the website. Source: The essential ingredient for CBD gummies is full spectrum hemp, and it is a versatile plant that can survive under any condition; they grow in almost every part of the world. However, hemp in the United States and Europe is arguably the finest and the safest globally. We opted for those produced with hemp grown in the U.S. and Europe.

The essential ingredient for CBD gummies is full spectrum hemp, and it is a versatile plant that can survive under any condition; they grow in almost every part of the world. However, hemp in the United States and Europe is arguably the finest and the safest globally. We opted for those produced with hemp grown in the U.S. and Europe. Extract type: Pure and undiluted CBD extracts are derived from three varieties; broad spectrum, full spectrum, and CBD isolate. When choosing CBD gummies to try, you should first determine the level of THC in your gummies; you can choose between the psychoactive chemical-laced products and the broad spectrum extracts. Extracts with THC or other cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes will give you recreational effects.

Pure and undiluted CBD extracts are derived from three varieties; broad spectrum, full spectrum, and CBD isolate. When choosing CBD gummies to try, you should first determine the level of THC in your gummies; you can choose between the psychoactive chemical-laced products and the broad spectrum extracts. Extracts with THC or other cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes will give you recreational effects. Lab tests: CBD gummies that should top your list are those with lab test certification. This certificate is proof that the entire manufacturing process is well within the laws. A third-party laboratory should carry out this lab test.

Things to Consider When Choosing CBD Gummies for Pain

If you're ready to buy broad spectrum CBD gummies online, keep the following criteria in mind while choosing the right product for you:

Check the Concentration Level

The secret to buying broad spectrum CBD gummies is to look at the concentration level before purchasing. Keep an eye out for the concentration level of THC in all products and then decide whether or not you want the product. The highest concentration is 0.3%; anything more is illegal in the United States.

Brand Reputation

A brand's reputation has always been important, but it's even more critical in today's internet and social media society. When you want to get information or review a product or service, the first place you turn to is the internet. There's a good chance that a product with good reviews online will sell quality products.

Return Policy

When a company promises a guarantee, you can buy with more confidence because they have a fail-safe for their customers. A guarantee means that the brand has confidence in what they are selling, and it also goes to show that the company is customer-friendly.

Most of the products on our list offer a money-back guarantee. If a buyer is not satisfied with the product, the buyer can ask for a refund and get their money back.

Price

When buying CBD gummies, you need to consider the price, just like every other product. Ensure you buy the product that suits your pocket. Buying CBD gummies online is cheaper because you will be buying directly from the manufacturer. Before you buy, you also need to check if the product has an easy return policy.

FAQs About CBD Gummies & Hemp Edibles

Q1. How can I use CBD gummies?

Take them as you would eat regular gummies but with moderation. You can enjoy CBD gummies at home, in the office, while camping, or on the road. You can take the gummies and enjoy the rest of your day without any significant effect. However, you should stick to the dosage given and gauge your body before taking another one.

Q2. Do CBD gummies have psychoactive effects?

Many CBD gummies are THC-free. This means that you won't be getting high or having any form of psychoactive effect. Even gummies that contain THC have low concentration; the concentration is not significant enough to affect you.

Even THC-containing gummies won't be able to get you high. A standard CBD product contains less than 0.3% THC by weight before being considered legal in the United States. 0.3% of THC is a very low concentration and won't have any discernible impact on the body. Don't expect to feel euphoric, dizzy, or have hallucinations.

Q3. Are CBD gummies safe to use?

CBD products manufactured in the United States are produced under strict regulations. Hence they are safe. Especially those produced by reputable brands. Most reputable brands make use of excellent and safe ingredients. These brands strictly use all-natural and organic components. However, it would help if you didn't take too many doses at once; start slowly and gradually increase your dosage.

Q4. What are the benefits of CBD Gummies?

For a start, they are easy to use, and since they are tasty and attractive, you won't be missing your daily dose of CBD. Since each gummy has an equal concentration of CBD, taking gummies will also help make sure you are taking just the right amount. This way, you will regulate your overall consumption of gummies.

They're a great way to utilize the benefits of CBD. They will help you improve your mood, serve as pain and inflammation relief and mental support. They also help people who have trouble sleeping since CBD induces relaxation, and since it is free from chemicals and artificials, you can rest assured that you are taking nature at its best.

Q5. How many CBD gummies should I eat?

Different people react to CBD differently, but the recommended dose is 25mg CBD daily for gummies. But if you have never consumed CBD in any form, it is advisable to cut the gummy in half and take one half daily.

Q6. How long do the effects of CBD gummies last?

The extent to which CBD gummies last in our body is relative; it comes down to the number of gummies that you consume and how your body metabolizes the gummies. But on average, it will take between two to six hours after taking it for the effect to wear off. Most products give users guidelines on how much can be consumed daily, but the best way to go about it is by starting with small doses then increasing gradually.

Since legal CBD gummies cannot get you high, the effect will not influence your daily activities.

Q7. What is CBD?

CBD, or 'cannabidiol,' is just one of the many cannabinoids that can be gotten from organically grown hemp plants. CBD offers different health benefits, including pain relief, overall body wellness, and relaxation.

Q8. How does CBD work?

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, interacts with a mechanism in our bodies known as the endocannabinoid system, or ECS. The ECS is made up of endogenous cannabinoids, known as endocannabinoids, and receptors. It has two receptors: CB1, which is mainly located in the brain and neurological system, and CB2, mostly found in the gut and immune systems. ECS is linked to all of the body's systems and strives to maintain general balance or homeostasis.

When we provide the ECS with phytocannabinoids or cannabinoids derived from plants, it can improve the utilization of our own internally generated endocannabinoids and enhance stability in the systems it controls. CBD can affect several processes through this dynamic process, including sleep, hunger, mood, stress response, pain, and inflammation to mention a few.

Q9. Why are some CBD gummies referred to as 'broad spectrum'?

CBD gummies undergo a CO2 extraction method and then a second HPLC (High Proprietary Liquid Chromatography) extraction process to remove THC while leaving all other vital components in place. When the THC is removed, the hemp extract transforms from a full spectrum extract containing all chemicals to a broad spectrum extract, which indicates one or more compounds have been eliminated.

Conclusion - Best CBD Gummies for Pain Relief

There are a lot of reliable, efficient, and high-quality CBD gummies in the market. Since CBD usage is subjective, finding the product that fits you becomes essential. What works for someone else may not work for you. With so many products in the market, it's a waste of time and money to keep testing until you get the product that suits you.

So even if this is your first time taking CBD gummies or searching for a gummy that fits your needs, we believe this article contains all the information you need before making a purchase.

CBD gummies are unquestionably one of the most effective methods to take CBD. With gummies, users will have more options than ever before. Consumers may now buy hemp candies that help sleep and pain conditions and boost overall health and well-being.

However, because everyone's body reacts to cannabidiol differently, users must adjust the dose and product accordingly. In other words, if you want to take CBD gummies for pain, it's important to listen to your body to determine their effect.