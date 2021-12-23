December 23, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Did you have a problem falling asleep last night? Or, you have that same problem for god knows how long? Before those sleeping issues become a serious problem, you need to find the right solution. Luckily for you, you’re at the right place because your problem can be easily solved by only 1-2 CBD gummies for sleep.
You have undoubtedly heard that the cannabis industry has sky-rocking progress recently for both medicine and pleasure. That’s not surprising because experts prove the benefits, mainly from using CBD products.
Since CBD has a bit of earthy flavor, it’s not very tasteful for everybody. However, you can absolutely enjoy delicious CBD gummies and help your body overcome some health issues, including difficulties with falling asleep.
In our article on the best CBD gummies for sleep, you’ll find 5 excellent manufacturers and the best CBD gummies for sleep supported by millions of customers. We collected all possible data to deliver valuable information and help you finally solve your problem.
Without further ado, let us begin!
Here are the detailed reviews of our top picks:
The first stop for quality CBD gummies is Exhale. All products produced by Exhale are vegan and non-GMO, and there’s the first reason why this brand won our sympathies. Moreover, at Exhale, you’ll find nothing less than pure Delta-8, CBD, and HHC products.
Besides the potent and effective products, Exhale builds its brand through transparency. This means that you can find lab test results on the website for each created product. Furthermore, all ingredients, as well as the final products, are frequently tested by third-party labs.
As we said before, Exhale’s products are organic and plant-based. In addition, the company doesn’t add artificial preservatives, flavors, or colors. When it comes to the main ingredient, Exhale uses American hemp, cultivated in Colorado farms.
CBD Gummies
Exhale creates two shapes of CBD gummies. Both the fruit-shaped and cube-shaped gummies have a total of 750mg of CBD, divided into 30 pieces of 25mg. The bottles are dark and discreet, so no one will know that you carry CBD with you.
Exhale CBD gummies are infused with Full Spectrum CBD, meaning that there are traces of THC. Still, the THC amount is way below 0.3%, so the gummies are totally legal, and you’ll not get THC high.
These products are an excellent aid for sleeping issues because they are potent and effective. Furthermore, the gummies don’t have any artificial additives but only natural flavors. In addition, all Exhale products, CBD gummies included, are cruelty-free, meaning they don’t contain animal gelatin.
Just to mention, Exhale creates excellent CBD+THC gummies if you want to spice things up.
Perks
Exhale offers a 20% discount to all new customers. Additionally, you’ll have the ability to make a one-time purchase or subscribe and save an additional 25%.
As for the shipping policy, at Exhale, you can choose free economy shipping, and your order will be delivered in 5-7 business days. Standard ground shipping and expedited shipping are available too.
Furthermore, Exhale offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for those who aren’t completely satisfied. You can request a refund 30-45 days after you purchase your product.
According to the reviews, people who tried Exhale CBD gummies only once are now regular customers. Also, customers are satisfied with all Exhale products because they’re plant-based, hence vegan. Moreover, customers are pretty comfortable because they can get a refund, so the money-back guarantee is yet another reason for customers’ positive reviews.
⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of Exhale Wellness for the Latest Deals
BudPop is the newest member of the quality Delta-8 and CBD products family. The brand already has millions of customers, thanks to its working process. So far, BudPop can be proud of the popularity it achieved. However, the team didn’t stop at the first step of popularity. They continuously work to provide more powerful and organic products.
Furthermore, BudPop creates vegan Delta-8 and CBD products, and they’re GMO-free too. The brand takes its job seriously, so it tests each ingredient used in the production. Besides BudPop’s own testing, each product undergoes strict third-party lab checks. In addition, all COA results are posted on the brand’s website.
BudPop has one of the most potent CBD and Delta-8 products on the market. The company takes hemp from American hemp farms, which proves the plant’s quality. Moreover, all other used ingredients are natural, and products don’t contain animal gelatin. Additionally, in BudPop working methods, there’s no room for artificial additives.
CBD Gummies
BudPop creates a powerful mix of cannabinoids in order to deliver genuine CBD Gummies. At BudPop, you can buy three different CBD products, each of them with different mixtures.
Each CBD gummy bottle contains vegan pieces which third-party labs test. The product is so potent that you’ll only need 1-2 gummies every 6 hours to feel the difference.
Perks
These guys know how to attract new customers. The company offers 20% off on your first offer. Also, they often provide promo codes, so you’ll be able to catch discounts. The brand’s reward system it’s unique too. You can earn BudPop points and turn them into rewards.
Furthermore, BudPop provides free shipping on all orders above $50. Additionally, you can return your order if it was mistaken 30 days after delivery. Unfortunately, the refund applies only to unused and unopened CBD products.
BudPop is famous for its CBD gummies, even though its Delta-8 products are excellent too. People buy CBD gummies from BudPop because this brand has unique formulas. So, customers don’t get only CBD, but CBN and CBG as well. Additionally, customers are satisfied with the brand’s often arranged discounts.
⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of BudPop for the Latest Deals
Cheef Botanicals is an all-CBD brand, providing customers with numerous quality CBD products. This company created a highly-functional website where you can educate yourself in detail on the benefits of cannabinoids. Also, the website is an excellent tool to find other people’s experiences, forums, articles, and research.
Besides being an educational provider, Cheef Botanicals is one of the most credible CBD manufacturers. The brand’s CBD products are of a super-quality and meet all industry standards. Moreover, the products are pro-vegan, non-GMO, and free of gluten and dairy.
Cheef Botanicals creates products infused with Full Spectrum CBD. The hemp used for obtaining the cannabinoid is cultivated on Colorado farms. Not only are the CBD products vegan and GMO-free, but they also don’t contain any artificial sweeteners, colors, flavors, and animal gelatin.
Furthermore, CBD gummies don’t contain gluten, corn syrup, or artificial flavors. On the contrary, the flavors are made from natural fruit and full-spectrum hemp extract.
CBD Gummies
Cheef Botanicals has two shapes of CBD gummies, fruit-shaped, and cubes. Both forms come in bottles with 30 pieces. However, you can choose the potency you want since the brand has four potency levels. Therefore, you can buy high-quality CBD gummies with 10mg, 25mg, 50mg, or 100mg CBD per gummy. On the other hand, cubes are available in 10mg, 25mg, and 50mg CBD per piece.
The Cheef Botanicals CBD Gummies are sweetened with brown rice syrup (organic) and cane sugar. Also, they contain organic fruit and vegetable concentrates, spirulina, natural apple, orange, pineapple, and strawberry flavors. On the other hand, the cubes come in elderberry, blueberry, kiwi, guava, and strawberry flavor.
Perks
For starters, Cheef Botanicals offers a 25% discount on your first order. In addition, the company arranges many possibilities for better prices on high-quality CBD products, such as its reward program, sales, and subscription discount.
Cheef Botanicals provides free economy shipping, with the delivery of 5-7 business days. You can, however, ask for standard ground or expedited shipping too. Moreover, you can ask for a refund within 30-45 days of purchasing if you’re not completely satisfied with them.
So far, customers are delighted with every Cheef Botanicals product. People use them for relaxation, recovery, and pain relief. Many of the consumers reported that high-quality CBD gummies are an excellent solution for sleeping issues.
Furthermore, customers are pleased with the shipping and refund policies and would definitely recommend Cheef Botanicals to a friend.
⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of Cheef Botanicals for the Latest Deals
Hollyweed’s team is a group of cannabis enthusiasts with long-history experience in the field of medical cannabinoid practice. These guys aim to bring wellness to people by providing quality cannabis products. They say that it’s their belief that man’s well-being comes from his spiritual, intellectual, emotional, social, and physical condition, as pillars of man’s wellness.
This company creates 100% natural Broad-spectrum CBD and Delta-8 products. Its Broad-spectrum CBD products are legal to sell and ship in the US because they are compliant with federal law. Additionally, Hollyweed uses all-natural ingredients that are organic and free from dairy, gluten, and GMOs.
To create its second to none CBD products, Hollyweed CBD uses hemp cultivated and grown on Colorado farms. To extract the cannabinoid from the plant, this company uses the CO2 extraction method, which is considered the best and the most natural way to obtain pure CBD.
Furthermore, Hollyweed’s team is pro-vegan, so they don’t use animal gelatin. The products are rigorously tested, first by Hollyweed and then by independent labs. You can read the lab reports on the Hollyweed website.
CBD Gummy Cubes
Hollyweed’s CBD cubes are one of the best flavored and potent treats for ultimate pleasure. The cubes are packed in 30-pieces bottles and contain a total of 300mg CBD, which means that each cube has 10mg. In addition, you can buy bigger packages of 750 mg or 1500mg.
Each cube is carefully designed and is suitable for vegans and vegetarians. Moreover, the product doesn’t contain artificial sweeteners, but it’s naturally flavored and colored instead.
The cubes meet all laws and contain less than 0.3% THC when it comes to legal CBD. This means that you’ll not get high, but you’ll thoroughly enjoy the calming effect of the CBD. Additionally, the CBD cubes undergo strict lab-testing, and you can find the COA reports if you want to read them.
Perks
At Hollyweed CBD, everyone is welcomed. Not only with greetings, but with a 25% off on the first order. Furthermore, you can use the subscribe discount and save around 25% on your orders.
When it comes to the shipping policy, Hollyweed CBD ships all over the US. Your orders will be processed within 24-48 hours, and you can choose a free economy shipping option. Additionally, Hollyweed has a standard ground and expedited shipping too.
If you’re not satisfied with your product, you can ask for a refund after 30 to 40 days from your purchase. Hollyweed provides a 100% money-back guarantee.
Even though Hollyweed CBD has only one CBD gummies product available, people who have tried it are satisfied with its potency and purity. According to the consumers, the cubes helped them with their sleeping problems. Some of them suffering from insomnia explained in their reviews that Hollyweed cubes are their favorite sleepy sweet treat.
Additionally, customers left positive reviews regarding the Hollyweed CBD shipping and refund policies.
⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of Hollyweed CBD for the Latest Deals
Even though the FABCBD website doesn’t provide many details about the company history, it’s crystal clear that it does an excellent job. All information that we found so far indicates FABCBD’s devotion and professionalism which the brand gives to the CBD market.
FABCBD’s mission is to raise awareness about the benefits of CBD among people by producing quality products. In addition, the brand builds its success by bringing information and natural CBD products closer to the people. So far, millions of people supplement their daily routine with quality hemp found in the FABCBD products.
Furthermore, this company is recognized for its work, and it's been featured in Forbes, Ministry of Hemp, Greatist, LaWeekly, and Newsweek.
To get quality CBD, FABCBD uses hemp that it’s organically grown and cultivated on Colorado farms. The manufacturer uses Full Spectrum or CBD Isolate in its products and uses the CO2 extraction process to obtain pure oil. This means that the final products are legal to use or sell and don’t contain more than 0.3% THC.
CBD Gummies
FABCBD Anytime gummies are an excellent choice for relaxation and good sleep. Each bottle contains 30 pieces, with 25mg of CBD Isolate per gummy. The product is free from gluten, GMOs, and it’s suitable for vegans.
The chews are fruit-flavored, and you can use them anytime, anywhere, for relaxation, pain relief, sleep issues, or as a post-workout supplement. The product is 100% natural and free of any pesticide. Additionally, just like any other FABCBD product, the sleep CBD gummies undergo strict third-party testing, and you can find the lab reports on the website.
Furthermore, the Anytime gummies contain a straightforward formula made from natural ingredients, such as cane sugar, pectin, citric acid, natural flavors, and colors.
FABCBD produces one more gummy variant called Nighttime PM Chews. This is a slightly lighter variant with 12.5mg CBD per gummy. In addition, the product contains Melatonin, Ashwagandha, and Gaba, and it’s vegan. The Nighttime chews are made from Broad Spectrum CBD.
Perks
FABCBD offers free shipping on all orders of $99 or above. The company also has expedited shipping options. After you make an order, the shipping takes 3-7 working days to arrive. Furthermore, FABCBD provides a money-back guarantee as a part of its customer satisfaction policy. You can get a full refund if you place a request within 30 days of the purchase.
Moreover, you can win a lot of rewards by registering an account and collecting points. You can get points for every dollar you spend, write a review, refer to a friend, or obtain a birthday bonus.
Customers are satisfied with FABCBD for its potent, effective, quality-hemp, and vegan products. Regarding the Anytime chews, consumers say that the product is part of their daily routine and improves their sleep.
Many customers use FABCBD products for relaxation, pain relief, and as an after-workout supplement. Customers are also very pleased with the FABCBD reward program and say that this system enables them to obtain many excellent rewards.
⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of FABCBD for the Latest Deals
Many factors are essential in order to find the most suitable CBD product. First, you have to find a credible manufacturer, so that whatever product you need has a good quality. Then, you have to find your preferable potency, flavor, and ingredients. Furthermore, it’s important to select a product according to your needs.
When it comes to Broad-spectrum CBD gummies, the product diversity it’s quite extended. So, whether you’re an experienced user or a CBD virgin, finding the best gummy can be an exhausting challenge.
For this reason, we compiled the following basic buying guide for the best CBD gummies for sleep, where you can find the most important factors you should consider while buying sleep CBD gummies.
We believe that all customer criteria start with the company’s reputation and credibility. Since this is an extended area that depends on many standards, we’ll divide them into a few sections.
When you’re looking to buy Broad-spectrum CBD gummies, it’s important to know how the product reaches from the ingredient to the final step. Many reputable companies share with their clients the production method so that each person knows what they’re buying.
First, we recommend you choose a brand that uses organic hemp from American farms. Since the US has strict industry regulations on how to cultivate plants, the hemp from American farms has the best quality.
Furthermore, you should search for the extraction method the company uses to obtain cannabinoids. So far, the best extraction method is via CO2 extraction because this process it’s solvent-free. However, there are several other procedures.
If you decide to choose a company with another extracting method, we recommend you research if this procedure guarantees non-toxic ingredients.
Moreover, we recommend you to check if the company is eco-friendly. It’s always better to buy from pro-nature places. If the company cares for the environment, it will most certainly care to deliver natural products.
Other than the main Broad-spectrum CBD source, the CBD gummies contain additional ingredients that make them delicious. When we made our list of the best CBD gummies for sleep, we looked at all the ingredients so that we found pure, potent, and tasteful products.
Each reputable brand will provide product composition information. Of course, CBD can help with your sleeping problems thanks to its unique formula. However, you can find some Full Spectrum CBD gummies that have additional ingredients that are useful for your health.
So, we suggest you buy CBD infused gummies that have extra ingredients, such as melatonin, Ashwagandha, or antioxidants. Many other natural elements can improve your sleep too.
Furthermore, there are tons of different flavors, so finding your favorite can be difficult. Most companies create fruit-flavored CBD gummies so that you can find a mix-fruit flavor or a particular one, like strawberry, blueberry, watermelon, orange, etc. If you’re a new consumer, we suggest you buy a mixed-fruit flavor so that you try multiple options.
However, it’s not just about the flavor. If you have some allergies, you should check the composition label to avoid unnecessary emergency-room visits. But, if you choose a high-standard brand, you shouldn’t have that problem. Why? Because every credible manufacturer takes safety seriously and keeps in mind that there are people who can’t or don’t want to consume some well-known allergens, such as gluten, dairy, wheat, and eggs.
In addition, reputable companies know better than to use animal gelatin or GMOs. Almost every brand supports the cruelty-free movement, meaning that their products are vegan and plant-based.
After you find a suitable manufacturer that uses quality hemp and ingredients and has potent CBD gummies, you should calculate if the products are affordable to you.
Since the creating process is expensive, you shouldn’t expect to buy a bottle of gummies with a cost equal to a pair of socks. The companies spend a lot of money to buy and maintain advanced equipment and pay large salaries because they work with experienced experts. With that being said, it’s only logical that the products have slightly high prices.
However, reputable CBD brands aim to raise awareness about the health benefits of CBD, so they often arrange discounts to attract new customers. Therefore, we suggest you buy from a seller that offers welcome bonuses, frequent sales, and discounts, or some kind of reward program. This way, you’ll be able to purchase Broad-spectrum CBD gummies at a reasonable price.
Furthermore, a lot of companies understand that each person is unique and has different needs. So, they offer money-back guarantees or exchange options.
As our last tip on how to find the best CBD gummies for sleep, we recommend you search for third-party opinions and reports. Here, we put together the reports from independent labs, but customer experiences too.
Each manufacturer runs tests on the raw ingredients and the final products in their labs. The CBD brands publish the results publicly so that customers can read them.
However, reputable companies choose to send their goods to third-party labs to prove their products’ quality and purity. A Certificate of Analysis or better known as COA, is a faithful friend to all serious manufacturers. It’s yet another important indicator of their working standards.
Furthermore, you should look through reports from customers or reviews based on customer experiences. There, you can find if other consumers are satisfied with the CBD gummies for sleep and if the product helped them solve the sleep issue. However, don’t be hard on some companies that receive a few critical reviews, because as we mentioned before, each person is different, and CBD can affect them differently.
Of course, they will! Full-Spectrum CBD sleep gummies are an excellent solution to your sleeping problems. CBD as a natural cannabinoid stimulates the CB2 receptors in our bodies that are responsible for treating inflammatory and neuropathic pain.
Moreover, CBD relaxes the body and decreases anxiety, stress, and pain. Also, the cannabinoid relaxes the muscles and gives calm feelings. All these actions eventually improve sleep. CBD can even help those who suffer from long-lasting insomnia.
Yes! As we mentioned before, CBD is one of the numerous cannabinoids found in the hemp plant. Unlike THC, which has a psychoactive effect and stimulates the CB1 receptors, Full-Spectrum CBD binds with CB2 receptors that impact our body. Moreover, unlike THC that can get you high but also bring you to paranoia, CBD is harmless and won’t mess up with your brain.
So far, studies suggest that CBD can help with multiple health and psychological issues. Besides relieving pain in muscles, joints, and bones, CBD can help in the battle with anxiety, depression, and chronic stress. Therefore, you’ll get better, healthier, and more rested since stress influences every aspect of your life. If you lower your stress level, you can even lose some weight because stress directly impacts our body to store fat.
Furthermore, many people use best CBD sleep gummies as a treatment against Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, chronic pain, and epilepsy.
As we mentioned earlier, CBD products don’t have any psychoactive effect. CBD only relaxes your body, which will eventually lead to better and more quality sleep. So, you can, of course, take them every night.
However, you should remember that the hemp plant contains multiple cannabinoids, including THC. Therefore, even after the purifying process, the product can contain a small amount of THC, no more than 0.3%. If you need to take a test, there’s a chance that those hemp gummies will show up on the results. The tests don’t check for CBD, but those small traces of THC will show up.
So, it’s safe to take CBD gummies every night, but if you have to take a test, you should stop consuming them for some time. Or, you can check with your seller or manufacturer if the gummies are pure CBD.
That’s it! We’ve presented you with top-notch companies, their high working standards, quality hemp, natural ingredients, and excellent service. If you’re looking for CBD gummies for sleep, these 5 products are the best you can find on the market, and millions of customers support this claim. Our research is also based on several more ground rules, so we’re 100% sure that you’ll be delighted with any of our reviewed products. We, however, suggest you buy from brands such as Exhale Wellness and BudPop as these two are our favorite CBD gummy brands.
In the end, we encourage you and advise you to chew gummies, not pop pills, and have a great time.
