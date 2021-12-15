December 15, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Have you ever met someone who enjoys the taste of pills? No? We have not, either. Unfortunately, pills are the carriers used for most of our medicine. But, now we have CBD.
CBD has many effects on the human body regarding the functioning of our brains, our immune system, etc. Commonly used by the alternative medicine crowd, it has been somewhat stigmatized by the medical community. But, its benefits are starting to show in scientific research, and interest in CBD is growing. Plus, you can eat them as delicious CBD gummies.
In this article, we will present you with the best CBD gummies on the market. But, what does CBD do exactly? In simplified terms, we can say the cannabis plant contains two active substances — cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). THC is the most prominent psychoactive substance found in the cannabis plant. On the other hand, CBD, its lesser-known cousin, is not a psychoactive substance, and it will not put you in an altered state of consciousness.
What it can do, though, is help you fight the consequences of today's hectic and demanding lifestyle. In that sense, CBD gummies have potential benefits like pain alleviation, balancing out mood swings, and improving sleep. Using CBD may also enhance the functioning of your immune system.
There are many ways to take CBD. Consuming it as an oil is the traditional way, but gummies are quickly starting to take its place, and for good reason. They taste good and often contain natural sweeteners and flavors. They make dosing foolproof, which is not the case with oil. Lastly, they are very discreet. Let us face it — society is still prejudiced against the use of cannabis. With all of that in mind, it is safe to say gummies are the most practical and enjoyable way to incorporate CBD into your daily diet.
If you think you could benefit from using CBD gummies but do not know which ones to choose, do not worry, as we have created the list of best cbd gummies available on the market.
So, taking all of the above into consideration, we present our favorite picks.
Here are the detailed reviews of our top picks:
Exhale Wellness is a Los Angeles-based company, styling itself as a "tribe of cannabis pioneers." They have decades of experience in the organic food industry, giving them an edge compared to other companies. Expectedly, they advocate a holistic approach and aim to bring people closer to nature and urge them to explore alternatives to traditional medicine.
Their experience in organic agriculture has allowed Exhale Wellness to produce some of the most popular CBD products on the market. They guarantee excellence and pride themselves on only offering the highest purity products. The company makes this possible by the use of high-tech growing and processing techniques.
BudPop’s creators aim to fill a gap in the rapidly growing CBD market. They provide the best-quality products and strive to inform people about all of the benefits of hemp products. For this purpose, their website offers an informative blog with quality articles that will provide guidance and education.
What differentiates them is the diversity they incorporate in their products. They all contain the valuable, broad-spectrum CBD, but they implement other beneficial supplements to their formulas as well. In this manner, they aim to enhance the potency of their product and cover as many problem areas as possible. Be it sleeping problems, soreness, or irritability, they seem to have a CBD gummy for it.
As expected, BudPop's CBD gummies are a little more expensive than other brands on this list. However, you can buy a 3-pack or a 5-pack, which brings the cost down to a manageable level.
You might remember the year 2017 when Los Angeles' "Hollywood" sign suddenly read "Hollyweed." The prankster behind this performance was none other than artist and organic hemp plant advocate Zach "Jesushands'' Fernandez — team member and founder of Hollyweed CBD. Also on Hollyweed's team is a group of experts on medical cannabinoids, so you could say its members come from all walks of life. Hollyweed's medical experience sets them apart from the others, as companies with an agricultural background are far more common than those with medical professionals making the decisions.
In addition, Hollyweed's products are top-notch. The company makes its products from naturally-grown crops, so whatever you buy, you can be sure they have thoroughly tried and tested it. Everything, of course, holds for their hemp-derived CBD gummies as well.
California-based Cheef Botanicals boasts 25 years combined experience in the organic food industry. They get their hemp supply from sustainable farms in Colorado and, similar to the other companies on this list, strive for perfection when it comes to their products. This perfectionist attitude, of course, means they fulfill the standards set by the industry to the letter, with negligible THC content and independent quality assurance.
Cheef Botanicals’ CBD gummies contain an infusion of full-spectrum CBD oil and come in assorted fruit flavors, making the process of adding CBD to your diet enjoyable.
Fab CBD was founded in 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. If we are talking about cannabis companies, it does not get any older than that. They have been on the CBD market practically since it opened, so you can be sure they know how to make a quality product.
As the name suggests, Fab CBD is a company specializing in CBD products. In other words, you do not have to worry about THC content here, as their products are as clean as it gets.
Fab CBD is not only a successful company but also a charitable one. It regularly gives back to society and is very open about it. It is always nice when a company wants to help people in need, as that is what the CBD industry is all about.
Due to a recent rise in popularity, the market for CBD gummies is almost flooded with products. Among a sea of the "best" products, how do you choose the right one for you? We will admit it is not easy. The fact that CBD products do not yet have the approval of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) makes the choice even more difficult. Because of this, CBD gummies from different brands can vary significantly from one another in terms of strength, quality of ingredients, amount of tests the products undergo, etc.
This means you will need to conduct thorough research when deciding which CBD gummies to buy. Or you can do it the easy way by following our guide since we have already done the research for you.
When faced with such an enormity of choice, it is best to set clear guidelines for what makes a product worth considering. Therefore, when deciding on the best CBD gummies on the market, these were the factors we valued most highly:
To help you make a more informed decision, here are some points to consider when shopping for CBD gummies.
How can we be sure a company puts out a quality product? In this day and age, word of mouth travels very quickly. A simple Google search will tell you everything you need to know about a company, and if it does not, then that is saying something.
You should never place your trust in CBD companies that are not 100% transparent about how it does business, from growing the crops to the extraction method and beyond. Always pay attention to user reviews, as they are the ones who will tell you if something is wrong.
By the way, you might have noticed that all of the companies presented in this article use independent labs to test their products. Independent testing is the current industry standard, and it ensures a quality product. Needless to say, if a company objects to third-party lab testing, never do business with them.
Beginners should always start small. Ideally, you should use pure CBD for your first dose. This is because you need to get a feel for how CBD works, and you do not want other substances clouding your judgment. Of course, advanced users might want to use mega-dosed gummies. If you are one of those, get yourself some 25mg gummies and scale up from there.
Once you have found your preferred dosage, you can leap to exploring the compounded CBD formulas. These can be specially made to improve your sleep quality or focus, reduce chronic pain, etc.
How many times has a product you love changed its formula? We all hate when that happens. With CBD products, it is even more pronounced since it is a legitimate supplement and not something to be taken lightly. So, choose a company that delivers consistent products, as you do not want to put your health in the hands of a company who cannot commit to a single formula.
Everyone should do their homework before trying out anything. Health checks and ingredient investigations are especially important with CBD products. Why? Well, CBD may not suit everyone. Even if you respond well to it, you must remember that the side effects and the intended effects are dose-dependent. Side effects of taking CBD gummies can include dry mouth, lowered blood pressure, digestive troubles, and dizziness.
While these side effects are not severe, you need to consider them before trying out CBD gummies. Try starting with smaller doses and listen to your body's response. Starting slow will let you figure out your tolerance to the supplement. Of course, you should consult a physician if you have medical conditions that CBD's potential side effects can potentially worsen.
CBD gummies affect the body's endocannabinoid system. Studies have shown various health benefits of CBD, ranging from alleviating anxiety, managing stress, and promoting relaxation. Therefore, it is safe to say that CBD gummies can improve most people's well-being. Whoever you are, we can bet that CBD has something to offer that will improve your health.
CBD as a cure is a tricky subject to which science has yet to produce a definitive answer. One thing is sure, though — CBD gummies can help you manage various conditions. CBD can be of great help to people suffering from anxiety, and athletes and seniors alike use it to control joint pain and inflammation. People from all walks of life take high-quality CBD gummies to manage the stress induced by their hectic daily lifestyles. So, while the word "cure" is a little strong, we can undoubtedly say CBD can help manage some of your discomforts.
A CBD overdose is highly unlikely, and this is especially the case with CBD gummies. However, that does not mean you should risk it. In the unfortunate event that an overdose happens, you should know it is not lethal. It is not pleasant either, so we advise you to be cautious and patient regarding your dosing protocol. Start with a low dose and slowly go up until you find your sweet spot.
You could undoubtedly use oil or smoke a joint if that is your preferred way of consuming CBD. Unfortunately, the use of cannabis-derived supplements is in many ways still taboo. Gummies are first and foremost meant for people who, for whatever reason, do not want to attract attention to the fact that they use cannabis supplements. This can be due to many different reasons. Some people are afraid society will see them differently if anyone finds out about their CBD use, while others are afraid they will get needlessly reprimanded at work. High-quality CBD gummies aim to solve this problem, and we must admit they do an outstanding job at it.
Absolutely not. The World Anti Doping Agency, or WADA, does not consider CBD to be a performance-enhancing drug and is currently not on any list of forbidden substances in sports. However, remember that WADA regards THC as a performance-enhancing drug in some jurisdictions, so be careful. If you intend to use CBD products for sport-related purposes, make sure what you use is pure CBD without any THC content. CBD products are usually almost completely free of THC, but it never hurts to make sure.
A beginner should always start with the smallest dose available. Choose CBD gummies that contain at most 10mg per serving, then take one and see what happens. Our bodies are very complex, and dosing CBD depends on many factors. So, there is no point in talking about numbers. Instead, try to start small and slowly ramp up your dose until you feel that you are reaping the benefits of CBD without suffering any side effects. And if you happen to feel any side effects, do not worry, as they are only temporary. Just lower your dosage.
CBD is often advertised as a cure for anxiety attacks, but this is not strictly true. As mentioned before, CBD has not been proven to cure anything, but it does show great promise in helping manage certain conditions, with anxiety being one of them.
Ingesting full-spectrum CBD has a calming effect on the mind and body, which can control the symptoms of an anxiety attack. You should never see it as a cure, though. Consider CBD as yet another tool you can use to improve your well-being.
While the general population tolerates CBD very well, it can sometimes have unpleasant and unpredictable interactions with some pharmaceutical drugs. Please do not take it together with antidepressants, blood thinners, blood pressure-lowering drugs, antiarrhythmics, sedatives, etc.
If in doubt as to whether you can use full-spectrum CBD while on medication, please consult your physician. CBD is a supplement, but it has a more powerful effect on the body than you might realize. If you treat it with the respect it deserves, you will not have any problems.
By now, you probably have a good grasp of what CBD gummies can do for you and your well-being. Independent research continuously confirms the many health benefits of CBD, making it an attractive supplement with many positive effects on the body.
CBD gummies are probably the most accessible, practical, and discreet way you can incorporate CBD into your day-to-day lifestyle. You can take them and eat them practically anywhere, and you will not be met with strange looks. However, since they are so practical, the market is flooded with various high-quality CBD gummies of varying quality. Choosing the right CBD gummies can be difficult, especially since there seems to be an endless amount of brands producing them. That is precisely why we wrote this guide — we wanted to present the best CBD gummies on the market.
The top five CBD gummies we reviewed in this article are all solid choices. Whether you choose our top pick, Exhale Wellness, or any of the other contenders, we do not doubt that you will be delighted with the benefits they offer.
