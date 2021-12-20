December 20, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Cannabidiol (CBD) has quickly become a fan favorite due to its health benefits. There is still some ongoing research on CBD's full effects. However, the good at the moment outweighs the bad. We have helped you in finding the best CBD oil for your specific problem.
Many people suffer from chronic pain, depression, and anxiety, and such conditions affect daily life and routines. While prescribed medicines can cure these conditions, these medicines come with cost implications and many side effects. They can also be challenging to find.
CBD oils are safe, natural alternatives for these medications. The cannabidiols are mixed with other natural oils such as coconut and olive oil for more therapeutic results. There are various types of CBD oils and CBD tinctures that differ in strength and intensity, and all three types treat specific conditions depending on the cannabis components they contain.
The most common type of CBD oil is the full-spectrum. This type has all of the cannabis plant extracts, including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). However, the level of THC is not enough to have intoxicating effects on the user. The other type is the broad-spectrum CBD oil. This version has a wide range of natural cannabis compounds except for THC.
The last type of CBD oil is CBD isolate. This type of CBD is pure cannabidiol, and it does not have other cannabis components, such as THC and terpenes. The CBD isolate is strong and is best for those who suffer from sleeplessness.
Due to CBD oil's popularity, many companies claim to produce them, and most of them make all variations of CBDs, from the oil to the gummies. Choosing the best CBD oil for your needs may be a bit confusing, which is why we have developed a list of the best CBD oils from reputable companies. This list will help you make an informed decision when you consider purchasing CBD oil.
Exhale Wellness is a Los Angeles-based company with experience in growing organic food. The company manufactures both CBD and delta-8 products. Exhale Wellness' manufacturing process for CBD is safe and involves thorough CO2 extraction.
Exhale offers Full-Spectrum CBD Oil, which also contains a carrier oil to improve efficiency. Moreover, this CBD oil is 100% natural with no additives, preservatives, or additional flavors.
Exhale Wellness’ products also have a reputation for being a purely vegan product. The oils do not have any artificial flavor or artificial scents. Instead, it has a terpene-like taste. Therefore, its mildness also allows discreetness if you use the oil publicly.
This CBD oil has many benefits other than instant relaxation, as it may also boost appetite, promote a sense of euphoria, and enhance sleep. Moreover, it eases joint problems like pain caused by swelling.
The oil is available in two potency options — 600mg and 1,200mg. They come in glass dropper bottles too, so you can select the quantity you desire according to your needs.
Full-Spectrum CBD: In this Full-Spectrum CBD Oil, the THC content is less than 0.3%, so there are no psychoactive effects. The best thing about full-spectrum oil is that it rapidly eases conditions such as pain and anxiety, and it is also much more potent than other CBD oils.
Customer Satisfaction: The Exhale Wellness CBD oil has many positive customer reviews. Clients have reported excellent quality, efficiency, and even perfect packaging of this CBD oil. You can also contact the customer service team through email or their website if you have any queries. The support team is also available on call for any related questions.
30-Day Money-Back Guarantee: If you are not satisfied with your CBD oil, you can always return the product within 30 days. This window period also allows you to claim a refund. In addition, instances that may warrant a fully refunded guarantee include broken bottles upon delivery, wrong bottle sizes, or the non-effectiveness of the CBD oil.
Free Delivery: The Exhale Wellness team offers free shipping for their products. So, you will have your CBD oil straight to your doorstep at no extra cost. The delivery team has a fast turn-around time and proper communication during the delivery process.
⇒ Visit the Official Website of Exhale Wellness
BudPop started as a delta-8 company but has since moved into the CBD area. The brand believes in finding alternatives to traditional medicine, which is furthered by their motto, “Pop plants, not pills.”
The products are all tested by third-party laboratories, which analyze the formulas for potency, purity, and safety. As a result, you can be sure you are getting top-quality products with potent effects when you shop at BudPop. Moreover, all of the ingredients, which are minimal, in their CBD oil are transparently posted on their website, which proves they are a brand that can be trusted.
Furthermore, the CBD oil contains broad-spectrum CBD extract, meaning it contains no THC.
Flavor Variety: BudPop’s CBD oil comes in two flavor options — Peppermint and Natural. So, if you prefer the hemp taste that comes with CBD, you can opt for the Natural flavor. However, if you do not like the taste of hemp, try the Peppermint flavor for a refreshing treat.
Highly Potent: Both variations of CBD oil sold by BudPop come in one potency, which is 1,500mg per bottle. Each bottle contains 30 servings at 50mg per 1ml dropper. While the price tag of $79.95 per bottle may seem steep, you will get value for your money due to the oil’s high potency. Moreover, first-time customers can get 20% off of their first order, which makes the CBD oil more affordable.
All-Natural Components: Both variants of BudPop’s CBD oil contain only 100% pure, natural ingredients. The Natural CBD Oil consists of U.S.-grown hemp-derived CBD, natural terpenes, and coconut oil as a carrier oil, while the Peppermint-flavored oil additionally contains natural peppermint oil, sucralose, and water. Therefore, when consuming BudPop’s CBD oils, you can be assured you are not taking in anything artificial or unnatural.
30-Day Money-Back Guarantee: BudPop is known to be a customer-centric brand, as they offer a 30-day money-back guarantee on all orders. As a result, if you receive a damaged product or are not satisfied with the effects, you can get a refund with ease. As an added bonus, the brand ships all orders within the U.S. for free.
⇒ Visit the Official Website of BudPop
Hollyweed’s CBD Oil is a product of experienced medical cannabis experts with decades of work under their belts. This company's goal was to champion transparency in the CBD industry, seeing as its legality increases day by day.
Hollyweed became popular after cannabis was legalized in California, and the iconic 'Hollywood' sign in Los Angeles was temporarily changed to 'Hollyweed.' Since then, Hollyweed has played its part in ensuring wellness and wholeness among its users.
Hollyweed gets hemp from organic U.S. farms in California, Oregon, and Colorado. These farms do not use GMOs or chemicals to assist CBD growth. Therefore, the hemp strains used to create the CBD oils are pure.
100% Natural: Hollyweed’s CBD oil is 100% with no additives or preservatives. Additionally, the strains used do not have any added flavor, which gives a natural flair. When the hemp plants are grown, no chemicals are used to improve their quality or speed up their development.
Third-Party Lab Tested: Hollyweed is transparent about where it sources the hemp and its production. This transparency is enhanced by third-party lab testing from reputable laboratories in the U.S. The tests confirm the extraction methods are safe and that the CBD is free from harmful residue and pesticides.
Customer Service: The Hollyweed customer service team is dedicated and works on weekends and weekdays. The turn-around time for customer queries and concerns is within 12 hours. Furthermore, you can call the company for any issues and get immediate assistance. Customers can also visit their physical location for customer support. However, you cannot purchase a product from its physical location.
Educational Resources: The Hollyweed website has a blog that educates new users on all things CBD. Users can read about various features as an informative advantage on the blog page before purchasing their CBD oils.
Incentives: Hollyweed offers a discount for private members and to first-time buyers. They have a wholesale package for users who wish to purchase their CBD oil in bulk.
30-Day Money-Back Guarantee: Hollyweed offers customers 30 days to try their CBD oils. If the products are not up to par, they can return them and get their money back.
⇒ Visit the Official Website of Hollyweed
Cheef Botanicals is a CBD company based in California. The company is run by cannabis experts who know the organic world all too well. The Cheef Botanicals CBD oils are safe, high-quality, and made of natural ingredients.
This range of CBD oils is best for beginners. Although they are full-spectrum CBD, they are not that strong compared to other CBD oils. Therefore, people with a low CBD tolerance will find it their best pick. The oils also have hemp seed oil carriers, and thus, they are pure and provide a natural consumption experience.
They come in four potencies — 300mg, 600mg, 1,200mg and 3,000mg. The Cheef Botanicals CBD oils have natural flavors, so in this regard, users experience a pure hemp taste. They also do not contain any additives or preservatives, and all of the company's products go through a testing procedure on a third-party website for accuracy, potency, and pesticides.
The Cheef Botanicals CBD oils come in glass bottles with rubber droppers.
Production: The Cheef Botanicals company has partnered with Colorado-based hemp farms, which produce the best and highest quality of hemp. Therefore, users are guaranteed pure, pesticide-free, organic ingredients in their CBD oils. The Cheef Botanicals CBD oils also undergo CO2 extraction, which is one of the safest extraction methods to produce pure CBD.
Third-Party Lab Tested: Apart from the company's rigorous testing process, the oils are also third-party lab tested for potency, residual solvents, and pesticides. You can rest assured that what they claim to be natural and organic has been tested and approved. The third-party labs used are reputable, increasing the brand’s trustworthiness.
30-Day Money-Back Guarantee: The company gives you a 30-day window period to try CBD oil. In case you are not satisfied, you can return the product. This guarantee is also valid if you are dissatisfied with the packaging of the CBD oil.
Incentives: Cheef Botanicals is a fan favorite because of their products' incentives. You can get discount coupons on various reseller websites. Furthermore, if you frequently use CBD, you can get a subscription that offers bundles and packages. These subscription packages also come at discounted prices. In addition, the company's products are available at wholesale prices as well.
Customer Satisfaction: The company has a dedicated customer service team, and complaints and queries are typically addressed within 12 hours. The service is available through live chat on their website, and you can also email them or send physical mail.
Free Shipping: Another advantage of Cheef Botanicals products is that they offer free shipping. If you live in the U.S., they will deliver the CBD oils to your doorstep at no extra cost. The customer service team is also active from Monday to Sunday to assist with the delivery process.
⇒ Visit the Official Website of Cheef Botanicals
Fab CBD is another CBD company based in Colorado, USA. It was formally established in 2017 and provides high-quality and safe CBD products. The founders envisioned that CBD products should be easily accessible at an affordable price. Consequently, the company manufactures high-quality and affordable products.
With overall 25 years of experience in the health industry, particularly in health and fitness, pharmaceutical, and supplements, Fab CBD ensures the best value for its users. The company is also therefore transparent enough in all of its operations.
All of Fab CBD's products are certified by the United States Hemp Authority, ensuring that they are of the greatest quality. The process of CO2 extraction is mostly used on these hemp plants for better quality production. They also have a website that is well-designed, user-friendly, and informative. There are also categories of CBD variants including full-spectrum CBD and isolates. If you're interested in learning more about CBD, you may visit their website and get detailed information.
Third-Party Lab Tested: Fab CBD oils are third-party lab tested, and these laboratories are ISO 17025 compliant. Therefore, the results are valid and trustworthy. Furthermore, the Certificates of Analysis (COAs) are batch-specific, and you can find the one for your product's specific batch on Medterra's website.
Affordable: Fab CBD oils are more affordable compared to competitors, and the brand even has a loyalty program where you earn points with your purchases. Despite not having discount programs, Fab CBD still has bundle offers that are just as good as a discount.
Customer Service: Fab CBD has good customer reviews and an A+ rating on the Better Business Bureau. The customer support service is fast and reliable, and all issues are handled within 12 hours. You can contact Fab CBD through their website and social media pages.
30-Day Return Policy: You can return your Fab CBD oil if it is not up to par with your expectations. Once you return a product, you get a refund. However, the refund will not include shipping costs.
⇒ Visit the Official Website of Fab CBD
Many companies out there claim to have the best CBD oils. However, some have earned a better reputation than others. Overall, health and safety are of significant concern when buying CBD oils.
While most companies claim to use organic cannabis for CBD oil extraction, some do not. You will find many CBD companies adding synthetic materials to their CBD oils, which may pose serious health issues. Therefore, you have to be very careful when selecting a CBD oil for use.
Here are the most important aspects we looked for when selecting the best CBD oils:
Company Reputation: It is always best to buy medicinal substances manufactured by reputable companies, and CBD oils are not an exception to this rule. Therefore, we ensured the compiled list of the best CBD oils was from legitimate companies with a stellar reputation. Customer reviews, social following, and medical advisory boards approval aided in confirming how reputable and competent the companies were.
Organic Certification: The best CBD oil is extracted from organic hemp and cannabis. One of the trustworthy certification bodies for CBD oils is the U.S Department of Agriculture (USDA). Fake CBD oils cannot pass the USDA tests, and therefore, we considered this organic certification crucial during our ranking.
Transparency: While lab tests can ascertain that CBD oils are safe to use, those with hidden ingredient lists are red flags. Displaying these ingredients to buyers assures the CBD oil purchased is legitimate.
Additional Oils: Additional oils refer to the carrier oils that supplement the CBD. These extra oils improve the absorption ability, quality, and overall delivery. We looked for good quality carrier oils in the CBD, such as hemp seed oil.
Added Ingredients: Some CBD oils have complimentary ingredients that make them more potent. This is a potentially dangerous move when manufacturing CBD oils because synthetic components may harm users. Moreover, these ingredients may reduce the effectiveness of CBD oils. But, our list comprises 100% natural ingredients with no synthetic additives.
Growth Location: Some CBD oil companies grow their own hemp, and those who do not source their hemp from organic hemp farms in the U.S, Europe, or Canada. Our list of best CBD oil features companies that are honest about their hemp source.
Given the range of reputable companies available in the market, it may be confusing to choose the best CBD oil. Fortunately, we have made the process smoother for you.
Here are a few pointers to guide your decision before purchasing CBD oil.
Before you buy CBD oil, you have to know why you will use it. Many people use CBD oil for pain relief, to treat anxiety, to increase appetite, or to cure sleeplessness, and each of these conditions requires different potencies. Therefore, you have to know your CBD oil's strength and how it will benefit you. Once you know what you will use your CBD oil for, it will be easier to choose among the wide range of CBD products available.
It is essential to know the extraction method used to produce your preferred CBD oil. Carbon Dioxide (CO2) extraction is a much safer method than solvent extraction methods, as this technique ensures no residue remains in your CBD oil. Such residues may be harmful to your health, and if the brand is not transparent about its production method, it could be a red flag.
Knowing your CBD oil brand's hemp source before purchasing is also essential. There are many reputable hemp farms in the U.S. and internationally. These farms provide top-notch hemp and are used by the biggest CBD oil brands in the world. So, ensure the hemp farms are purely organic and do not use GMOs. Many hemp farms can enhance their plants for faster growth and high potency, which could be unsafe.
Many CBD companies perform their lab tests. While this is commendable, there may be concerns about transparency. Using ISO-certified third-party laboratories to test the CBD products is the best way to ensure all safety guidelines are followed. So, choose a CBD company with a precise analysis and results of their CBD oils to ensure they do not have harmful residues and bacteria.
CBD oils work well in their natural form. However, some companies add components to enhance their CBD oils' flavor, potency, and effectiveness. There is nothing wrong with enhancement. Unfortunately, though, there is not enough research to show that additives do not react with CBD. Therefore, it is better to choose a CBD oil with no additives.
The CBD oil is a CBD-infused tincture and might contain other carrier oils like hemp seed oil or coconut oil.
CBD oil is used to treat health conditions such as anxiety, insomnia, and chronic pain. Users also take CBD leisurely for relaxation or to generally improve their sleep quality. You can also take CBD oil to increase your appetite, even if it is non-health related.
The cannabinoid responsible for getting high is THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), and only full-spectrum CBD oils contain THC. However, the percentage is not significant enough to get you high. While you can get a feeling of deep relaxation, you cannot equate it to the psychoactive reaction that THC gives.
CBD products are legal in the United States. However, they have to contain the federally allowed amount of no more than 0.3% of THC. Some states have also put additional restrictions on buyers.
CBD oils are not addictive due to their lack of or low levels of THC. There have been no reports of physical dependency or withdrawals after using CBD oils. However, research is still underway to discover the potential side effects of the long-term use of CBD oils.
CBD oils are safe to use. However, this safety depends on the company where you buy it. The extraction method is one of the best ways to determine your CBD oil's safety. CO2 extraction is the safest and ensures your CBD oil does not contain any harmful residue. The cultivation process for hemp is also essential when thinking of safety, along with third-party lab tests.
If you take more than the required amount of CBD oil, you may face adverse reactions. Some people have reported stomach upset, low blood pressure, and extreme drowsiness. Stick to the recommended amount to avoid nasty side effects.
Reaction time depends on the potency of your CBD oils. Some CBD oils take 5 minutes, while others take up to 30 minutes. Moreover, how you ingest your CBD oil matters, as taking a few drops under your tongue will yield faster results. Adding the oil to food or drinks may take more time to cause a reaction.
The duration of your CBD oil's effects depends on the amount of dosage administered. Generally, the results can last up to six hours, and low potency CBD oils administered in minimal dosage last between one and three hours.
CBD oils have proven to be a worthy addition to the health and wellness world, and most people are now turning towards them to treat their health conditions. Traditional pharmaceutically produced medicines have a lot of side effects. Moreover, the fact that they are not 100% natural is a disadvantage for many health-conscious individuals.
Choosing the best CBD oil is not an easy affair. However, critical factors guide most buyers as they make their decisions. When selecting your brand, focus on the extraction method, hemp source, and additives, as this will ensure your product is safe and 100% natural. Overall, we recommend Exhale Wellness’ CBD oil for most efficient results.
Also, consider reviewing third-party test results to confirm further that your CBD oil is safe, and stay away from brands that do not indicate if their products are third-party lab tested. Many untrustworthy companies perform their testing with biased results, while others use subpar laboratories that cannot produce valid results.
Other essential factors to note are customer reviews and ratings. If a product has poor ratings, stay away from it, as it may be of bad quality. Moreover, go for products with excellent customer support and preferably a return policy.
Finally, select your CBD oil according to your use. If you have chronic pain, you may want to buy a highly potent or a full-spectrum CBD oil. However, if you are going to use it for leisure or relaxation, buy the best CBD oil that will serve its purpose without you breaking the bank.
