December 20, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
After the legalization of hemp-derived CBD products in some states, researchers have furthered their studies towards the health benefits of cannabis. They found the benefits of CBD (cannabidiol) oils in health and development. Moreover, cannabidiol oils can present a chance of managing chronic pain, for which a primary cure is not yet present.
CBD is one of the most commonly derived cannabinoids from the cannabis plant. Various synthetic products can be derived from the cannabis plant, including candies, gummies, balms, lotions, and oils. Nearly all of these products claim to alleviate physical pain and improve mental health. Moreover, most of these oils are now widely used for insomnia and managing anxiety.
A report published in 2019 claimed that nearly 20% of people aged 18-29 consume products made with CBD on a regular basis, and as the age brackets went up, the percentage of use decreased. However, according to a Consumer Reports study in 2019, out of those that regularly use CBD, 22% reported it assisted them with replacing prescription medication. So, as you can see, CBD is growing in popularity and has research-backed benefits that cannot be ignored by the medical community.
However, choosing the best CBD oil from a pool of choices can be tricky. Not only this, but using an unknown CBD product can be alarming if it has not been tested by any third party. Thus, we stepped in and did the work to provide you with the best CBD oils for pain and inflammation. That is why we made this guide with a list of the most potent CBD oils on the market. These CBD oils have undergone an excessive test and trial procedure before claiming to be beneficial. So, without any delay, let us dig in.
Here are the detailed reviews of our top picks:
Exhale Wellness came first on our list due to their company policy of providing natural and organic products. They are based in Los Angeles, California and have decades of experience making organic products from natural raw materials. Moreover, they have a highly qualified team of professionals, researchers, and cannabis experts. They have attained the highest grade in both delta-8 and CBD. Furthermore, they also make various other CBD products in addition to oil.
This company is working to promote balance by providing alternatives to traditional medicines. The extraction method followed by Exhale Wellness is the CO2 method, and they have been doing it with practiced perfection for some time. This experience and excellent performance have made this company a trusted platform for hundreds of people.
Organic Hemp: After realizing that people are growing hemp on unhealthy soil, Exhale Wellness tried to stabilize this imbalance. As a result, they source their hemp in the fields of Colorado, which are tended by knowledgeable farmers. They ensure that hemp's end product is organic, free of pollutants, and top quality.
Transparent Lab Results: The next main thing that made Exhale Wellness number one was the transparent lab results posted on their website. Instead of hiding anything behind closed doors, this company has posted lab testing results for everyone to see. The COAs have declared its products as safe and edible, including their Full-Spectrum CBD Oil. So, you can ingest Exhale Wellness’ CBD oil without any worry.
100% Natural Products: Exhale Wellness claims they use only organic and natural ingredients, resulting in 100% genuine products. The ingredients used are not only of high quality but are also free of dairy and gluten. The full extraction process leaves only pure and essential components from the hemp. Yet, the percentage of THC is below 0.3%, making it legal and safe to use.
Trusted by Many: Exhale Wellness has become a trusted platform thanks to its years of experience providing quality organic CBD oil to its customers. Not only this, but they make sure to provide 100% natural products. To prove the products’ quality, you can find the customer reviews on the website and any other social media platform.
=> Click here to visit the official website of Exhale Wellness
From growing seeds to selling products, BudPop oversees all of it. They have complete control over cannabis production, hemp extraction, CBD manufacture, and shipping.
THC-Free Products: Although less than 0.3% THC is legal in hemp-derived products, some states do not approve of it. However, BudPop becomes the perfect option to utilize for pain in such a situation, as the CBD extract is broad-spectrum. This makes it the perfect choice for beginners who are concerned about the levels of THC in CBD oils.
Organically Grown Hemp: BudPop is famous for sourcing its high-quality hemp from farms in Nevada. All of the cannabis plants are cultivated under industrial farming techniques, making the hemp produced high-quality, safe, and organic.
Pesticide-Free CBD Oil: The farmers put intensive care in growing the hemp, which results in a 100% natural product. In the absence of chemical fertilizers and fungicides, the resulting CBD oil is an effective, pesticide-free, and non-GMO product.
Third-Party Lab Testing: A third-party lab test proves that all of the claims the brand displays are correct. A COA, or Certificate of Analysis, declares the percentage of both CBD and THC levels in a product. Moreover, no traces of any pollutants were found in their oils during these tests.
=> Click here to visit the official website of BudPop
Hollyweed CBD established itself on the six pillars that enhance the wellness of human beings. These pillars are emotional, spiritual, environmental, intellectual, social, and physical. Apart from this marvelous aim, Hollyweed's team consists of highly qualified cannabis professionals, researchers, farmers, and doctors. Moreover, it distinguishes itself from other manufacturers because it controls everything from seed growing to sales by itself.
Company Background: Hollyweed has received a lot of popularity in the past few years due to campaigns and social media influence, along with being featured in famous publications. However, most of this fame is because they have not compromised quality and service. Talking about popularity, Zach Fernandez, one of their advocates, successfully started a debate about banning cannabis. He also turned the famous Hollywood sign into Hollyweed in 2017.
Lab-Tested CBD Oil: Hollyweed has also reported third-party lab testing like any other top-notch CBD oil manufacturing company. This step is crucial, as it helps gain the trust of people. Moreover, if a company is transparent about their ingredients, effects, and source, they generate more sales.
Naturally Grown Cannabis: This company is gaining trust because they grow their cannabis. Instead of buying from other retailers, Hollyweed produces organic CBD from the very first step. Moreover, hemp is farmed without any assistance from chemical fertilizers, making it more efficient.
Wide Variety of Strains: As Hollyweed produces their cannabis, they avoid using pesticides. Not only this, but they also cultivate a wide variety of hemp flowers, which make high-quality strains that are more useful for intake.
=> Click here to visit the official website of Hollyweed CBD
Cheef Botanicals was founded with a mission of profiting the world through the healing abilities of safe, organic, and natural hemp. The pharmaceutical industry has been booming, but it is no secret that many drugs can cause dependence, side effects, and health issues. Cheef Botanicals, on the other hand, aims to solve this issue with the help of nature. They have been working for the past few decades with the belief that natural superfoods can heal people. They also believe that natural cannabis can increase a person’s overall health.
A Hub of Organic Products: Cheef Botanicals claims that all ingredients used to make their CBD oil are organic and natural. Just like Exhale Wellness, they also source their cannabis plants in the fields of Colorado, and the full-spectrum hemp extract oil gives an earthy taste to the end products. The extracted hemp is full-spectrum, meaning that it includes nearly all of the beneficial substances from the hemp seed oil. Moreover, nutrition, flavor, and sustainability are added to this product due to Omega 3, 6, and 9 type fatty acids.
All-Natural Ingredients: The hemp oils from Cheef Botanicals have no GMOs, dairy, gluten, preservatives, or additives. Furthermore, they are within the legal level of THC, which makes it even more beneficial by eliminating the psychotropic effects. As a result, you can utilize it at any time of the day without the fear of being high.
Dosage Guide: One of the main features distinguishing this company from others is the online dosage guides format. It has been established that an overdose does not cause chronic effects on the user. However, it can result in dizziness and stomach problems. So, in an effort to avoid such mishaps, Cheef Botanicals provides an online guide to find the best dosage. Depending on weight, the values vary from person to person. However, they do not exceed a range of 0.25mg (regular) to 0.5mg (high) per 1 lb of the weight. This means that if you have a bodyweight of 140 lbs, you will either multiply it with 0.25 or 0.5 to get your desired dosage. That would be 35mg for a regular dosage and 70mg for a high dosage.
Variable Potency: Cheef Botanicals has various potencies of full-spectrum CBD oil for pain. So, whether you are a beginner or a regular user with a high tolerance, you will find your relevant potency. They mainly come in 300mg, 600mg, 1,200mg, and 3,000mg bottles. Moreover, these are easy to use.
=> Click here to visit the official website of Cheef Botanicals
Being a Tampa-based firm that started in 2017, FAB CBD has gained a solid reputation. Although the Better Business Bureau (BBB) has not recognized their work yet, they have never received a warning from the FDA. This indicates that FAB CBD has successfully maintained the quality of its products so far. Additionally, none of their customers have ever claimed a less pure product than what was promised. One of the main features that makes this brand stand out from the rest is its flavored CBD oils. So, if someone has difficulty taking CBD oil for pain due to the taste, this is the perfect alternative.
Flavored CBD Oils: FAB CBD has gained importance due to the availability of flavored CBD oils. One of the reasons why people do not like taking broad-spectrum CBD oil for pain is its earthy taste. Thus, to overcome such inconvenience, FAB CBD launched some flavors that mask the organic scent and taste of CBD. Vanilla, natural, berry, citrus, and mint flavors are available for now. Moreover, the flavor does not alter the effectiveness of the product.
CO2 Extraction Method: CO2 extraction is the safest method among all of the ones available. FAB CBD uses this method to extract hemp from cannabis. Doing so reduces the possibility of toxic pollutants in the final product, as CO2 extraction does not require the involvement of any solvent. Thus, the fear of poisonous solvents accidentally left behind vanishes.
Lab Testing: Like every other company mentioned in our list, FAB CBD also performs third-party lab testing, which ensures the product is safe to use and does not contain any toxic substances. Also, the lab test results are online for customers to peruse.
=> Click here to visit the official website of FAB CBD
We considered many things before we added a brand to this list, including the following factors.
Before compiling this list, we made sure of the following things:
If you are looking for the best CBD oil for pain, you must know the following buying criteria. For those who do not know what they are looking for, you can trust our suggested brands or look for the following features.
Since hemp can be grown in any environment, some producers violate this beneficial herb by either growing them in futile soils or using pesticides, increasing the chances of the hemp absorbing pollutants. However, the pure form of full-spectrum CBD oil is claimed to be produced in the United States. Unlike other parts of the world, the U.S. makes sure to regulate organic agricultural standards and proper testing. Such procedures make hemp-derived products edible and safe to use.
While searching for the best CBD oils, the source is the first and the most critical point to keep in mind. The hemp plants should be from trusted sources that follow strict guidelines for growing hemp. Hemp plants are bio-accumulators, meaning they absorb everything around them, including toxins, provided they are exposed to it. So, you should choose a brand that gets its hemp from accredited farms that follow safety guidelines and do not use chemicals or pesticides.
Once the hemp is collected, the company must extract CBD from it. The company can follow one of the many methods available. However, the best one among them is the CO2 extraction method. The most significant advantage of using CO2 extraction is it leaves no toxic pollutants behind and results in high purity CBD oil. Other extraction processes may leave behind some traces of harmful solvents. However, if a company has been working with full-extraction for decades and has represented their test results, you can trust them.
By the word potency, it means how effective the product is. Thus, in this case, the higher the potency, the higher the CBD oil's effectiveness for pain. This is yet another essential feature you should not forget when buying CBD oil. Most companies write the potency of the oil in milligrams, so you can get an idea about the product's potency by looking at the label on the bottle. If you have just started using these CBD oils for any kind of chronic pain relief, try to stay at lower potency levels. You should also wait until your body adjusts to the product before increasing the dosage. Additionally, CBD oil with less than 0.3% THC is legal. Thus, it will not make you high or euphoric. Moreover, we suggest you consult your doctor before making a decision.
Taste and scent also contribute to the experience of taking CBD oil for pain. However, remember that these two connect only to enhance the experience. The flavor does not alter the effectiveness or potency of CBD oil. Just make sure the flavors mentioned are derived from organic products and not synthetic ingredients.
Third-party lab testing is a crucial part of determining the effectiveness of CBD oil. All brands must follow one of the most vital industry standards to ensure their products are clean from contaminants. Otherwise, there can be specific issues related to the oil that may concern human health. Always check for test results on the websites or shops of these CBD oils for pain. If a product is subjected to third-party lab testing, it is more likely to be free from toxins.
Last but not least is the positive feedback of customers. It would help if you always looked for the reviews section on the website or store of the CBD oil before adding it to the cart. Moreover, do not rely solely on websites to stay on the safer side. Instead, look for reviews on other social media platforms as well. If you see a one- or three-star rating, then read the reason behind it. If the person who reviewed mentioned health concerns, ask your doctor before taking that CBD oil for pain.
If any of your queries remain unanswered, see the following frequently asked questions.
Q1. Is CBD oil or CBD cream better for pain management?
You can use both options if you are looking for pain relief. However, you can orally take the oil and physically apply the cream for results. If you are looking for instant relief, go with CBD oil because using the cream will require some time to absorb and show effect. Moreover, this also depends on the type and location of the pain. If the chronic pain is on the outer side of the skin, then apply the cream directly to the area. Ensure the site is dry and free from open wounds and sores. However, if there is internal pain, a cream will not be enough, and CBD oil will be the best option.
CBD oils can cause drowsiness or dizziness if the production is not monitored, even with low potencies. But, this is not the case with creams. Unlike CBD oil, a cream usually comes in higher strength but causes fewer adverse effects.
Q2. Is hemp-derived CBD legal?
This is a question that may arise in the mind of many. Yes, it is legal as long as it is within a specific limit. Hemp-derived CBD is legal in most states of the U.S. However, the THC in the CBD oil should be less than 0.3%. If any hemp-derived product, either oil, gummy, or cream, abides by this rule, it is legal.
Q3. What if I take more than the recommended dosage of CBD oil?
Taking more quantities of CBD oil for pain is not recommended, as it can result in increased drowsiness, diarrhea, change in mood, fatigue, upset stomach, and appetite loss. However, these symptoms are not chronic. Cannabinoid receptors are not present in the brainstem areas. Thus, an overdose can not cause lethal effects. That is why no death has been reported due to an overdose of CBD oil. However, avoid taking more than what is needed to be safe.
Q4. How much CBD oil should I take for pain?
The dosage of CBD oil for pain varies from person to person. There is not a definite amount we can suggest. However, there are two common dosages for CBD oils. Accordingly, 0.25mg is the regular dosage, and 0.5mg is the high dose. The basic rule is to take a 1 ml dose for 1 lb of body weight. To simplify this statement, let us say that a man weighs 120 lbs. He will multiply 0.25 with 120 and get his desired one-time dosage. In this case, 30 ml is the average dose of the person, and you can calculate your CBD dosage just like this.
Q5. What does CBD oil taste like?
CBD oil or any other hemp-derived products have an earthy taste to them. The main reason behind this is the succulent nature of the cannabis plant. Hemp plants dissolve the nutrients and substances from the earth, and it is also called a purifier of the ground. Due to this reason, the overall taste of CBD or hemp-based products is earth-like.
Q6. Where can I buy CBD oil for pain?
After the legalization of hemp-based CBD for pain, you can find them nearly anywhere. The primary source of buying CBD oil is a pharmacist. However, you can also look for online companies providing CBD oil for the past few years. Moreover, online companies are a more reliable and authentic source of buying CBD oils, and you can see all of your options from the comfort of your home.
Q7. Can I get addicted to CBD oil?
Despite their claimed effectiveness for pain, dependence on CBD oils has not been reported. Even the World Health Organization released a detailed report and addressed this issue. They declared that no physical dependence on CBD oils had been reported in the case of animals or humans. There is only less than 0.3% THC present in CBD oils. Moreover, CBD oil cannot cause addiction, so if you want to stop using them, you can do so anytime. It can give you the desired chronic pain relief but will not cause psychoactive effects.
As discussed earlier, CBD, or cannabidiol, oil can benefit humans in more than one way. However, all of these benefits come with a warning. These oils directly interact with your endocannabinoid system, so you need to ensure you intake the correct quantity and a quality product. Moreover, there are CBD oils available in flavors as well, which enhances the experience of beginners and picky eaters. You can choose a CBD oil for pain by following our buying guide, or you can select one from our list. Either way, go ahead and get your hands on some CBD oil to increase your chances of getting rid of that nagging pain.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at news@clevescene.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
No recently-read stories.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.