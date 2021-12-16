December 16, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Different CBD companies are emerging due to the high popularity of CBD oils, as the CBD industry keeps growing, because of the interesting health benefits CBD oils offer. There are currently varying CBD products available in the industry including gummies, topicals, vapes, and of course, CBD oils. Indeed, most CBD brands we know offer these varying CBD products, promising that they use pure CBD oil as their main ingredients. If that is always the case, what CBD brand offers the best CBD oil online?
Unfortunately, there is no single answer to such a question since there are a variety of CBD oil options available on the net. For instance, many CBD oil brands are highly capable of providing you with high-quality CBD oil. In this review, we are going to look at the top five CBD brands selling the best CBD oils, which are going to be highly beneficial to your health.
Our topmost choice for this list is Spruce CBD. While many consider the brand as one of the new emerging CBD manufacturers, it is still one of the top-reputable CBD companies in the industry. All their CBD oils are derived from an organic hemp seed oil, as well as from the whole hemp plant. Their hemp sources are hemp plants from farms of Carolina and Kentucky.
Full-spectrum CBD oil from this company uses not CO2 extraction, but the Ethanol Extraction method. This method ensures that less than 0.3% of THC is left, leaving you a high-quality full-spectrum CBD. The CBD tincture is also third-party lab-tested, leaving you with zero traces of harmful chemicals within the CBD product.
As for the carrier oil of their CBD oil tincture, two options are available. Customers are free to choose between the ones using organic hemp seed oil formula, and the others using organic coconut MCT oil. Different strengths or potencies are also available. However, flavor options are quite limited.
The company’s CBD oil tincture does not have the lowest price, but the brand ensures that you get what you can expect from its cost. However, if you cannot tolerate high potency options of Spruce CBD, this may not be the best option for you.
Next in our list of companies selling high-quality CBD oil is Lazarus Naturals. If you want an environmentally-friendly package of CBD oil products, this is the right choice of brand for you. Their hemp oil is sourced from a hemp plant organically grown from Oregon. Furthermore, they have their own in-house extraction and isolation area as well as laboratory facilities. Nevertheless, they still send their product to a third-party lab test, to further ensure the product quality.
Lazarus Naturals offers CBD oil in different formulas. One is full-spectrum CBD oil, available in different concentrations. If you want a pure CBD product, they also offer CBD isolates. CBD isolate is a formula wherein the product contains only CBD and no other than that.
If you like a more traditional CBD oil, the company offers it too. It comes with organic coconut oil and organic hemp seed oil. Indeed, all their full-spectrum hemp oils include fractionated coconut oil.
According to the company, their CBD oils are gluten-free and vegan-friendly. Their CBD oil products do not also come with artificial ingredients like flavors, preservatives, and sweeteners.
If you are more attracted to broad-spectrum CBD oil rather than full-spectrum CBD oils, American Shaman can be one of your greatest choices. Indeed, American Shaman is widely known for their broad-spectrum oil, which also comes with amazing quality. Third-party lab-test to ensure the quality of CBD products is also guaranteed, which results are presented on their website. They also use CO2 extraction methods with proprietary nanotechnology for making their hemp extracts, and they source their hemp from American farms namely from Colorado and Kentucky. Furthermore, the company already got the Authority Hemp certified status, which is an indication that their CBD products meet the industrial standards in the US.
American Shaman CBD oil comes with different strengths and flavors including blueberry moon, grape, and cinnamon. Natural CBD oil is also available for those who can tolerate and prefer the taste of pure CBD. While they are best known for broad-spectrum CBD oil, they also provide full-spectrum CBD products, especially for those who are great fans of it. They also use organic coconut oil or MCT oil for the carrier.
The company is also open for those who want to get a franchise. Obtaining such an opportunity will allow you to avail such big discounts. However, if you just love their CBD oils, you can still sign up as an affiliate. They still offer great rewards, helping you save money. Plus, their CBD oils were also positively reviewed by lots of their customers. Most already became their loyal ones.
Another leading CBD company selling best CBD oils is Royal CBD. Unlike CBD American Shaman, Royal CBD is best known for their full-spectrum oil. As expected to any CBD brand, all CBD tinctures from the company are third-party lab-tested and are proven to contain no harmful substances. The brand is also known for their variety of CBD products. Indeed, they sell not only CBD oils, but also CBD gummies, capsules, topicals, and pet products.
Royal CBD oil is extracted using the CO2 extraction method and is available in different potencies. Several flavored CBD oils are also available such as mint, chocolate, berry, vanilla, and natural. As for the carrier oil, they use coconut MCT oil.
Another great thing about Royal CBD is their product packaging. Not only does it contain pure CBD oils, but each also comes with easy-to-use droppers. However, take note that they do not have broad-spectrum CBD, but full-spectrum formula only. As for the ingredients, the company sources their hemp locally.
The last but not the least in our list is CBDfx. It is one of the pioneering CBD brands in the industry. Indeed, it is the second largest private CBD company worldwide. Of course, their products also come with great quality, as they were already accredited with certification for Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP). They also employ third-party lab tests to ensure the quality of their products, and the COAs are available on their website using the QR code indicated on the product label.
The said company is also known for its highly-focused CBD products. Many CBD oils are formulated for general well-being, while CBDfx can offer more specific CBD oil formulas such as the ones for sleep. Their CBD oil tincture for sleep contains an additional ingredient namely melatonin. It enhances the relaxing effects of hemp CBD.
CBDfx CBD oil is also available in different strengths, starting from the lowest for new users, up to the highest, which is good for those who need higher doses. They have limited products for broad-spectrum formulas, but their full-spectrum ones are powerful in improving your overall health. Moreover, CO2 extraction is also their method in obtaining their hemp extracts.
Do you think you are eager enough to pick the best CBD oil? Before you purchase one, however, it is good to be aware of all the possible health benefits your body will get, as these are the primary reasons people stick to using such a thing. The following are the positive outcomes you will experience with CBD oils.
You may be one of the people looking for CBD oil for pain, hoping for a positive bodily response. Fortunately, several studies already suggested that CBD can be a great help for pain relief. That includes people with arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and chronic pain.
There are two possible reasons why CBD works for pain management. First is its anti-inflammatory property. The anti-inflammatory property of CBD eliminates pain. It is proven for those who are suffering from arthritis, to which inflammation within their joints gets reduced upon taking CBD oil.
Secondly, CBD oils come with an analgesic effect, which can be the main reason how CBD can positively help in treating chronic pain. It means that aside from anti-inflammatory properties, CBD has its own capacity to reduce such a sensation. Such a thing was proven with those who are having multiple sclerosis, and other individuals experiencing mild to moderate bodily pain.
If you feel you cannot sleep as much as you need, CBD oils might help. As long as the CBD is taken from hemp oil or hemp plant, it will promote relaxation effects within the human body. According to the study, those who take enough CBD decreases the likelihood to experience insomnia, resulting in a more stabilized mood. Therefore, looking for the best CBD for sleep is possible.
CBD, in any form, comes with the same effect on your mood and overall mental health. According to research, CBD interacts with some parts of our brain, including receptors responsible for our mood and emotions. Such a thing is not only true for CBD oil. Thus, even the best CBD gummies for anxiety are also available in the industry.
This was already confirmed by several studies. A journal published on NCBI that CBD oil for anxiety is a great potential treatment. Another journal was also published, stating that CBD can be a good antidepressant.
The way you would be taking CBD may depend on the type of CBD you want to consume. If you pick CBD gummies, you can only take it orally. For CBD topicals, you can apply some amount to your skin, on top of the affected area. If you choose vaping CBD products, you shall have a CBD vape pen or CBD cartridges, along with your CBD e-liquids.
Consuming CBD oils will naturally be different, as it gives you more usage flexibility. You can take it sublingually, to which you put the CBD oil under your tongue, and weigh for seconds to minutes before taking it in. Often, the best CBD oil product from trusted CBD brands already comes with a CBD oil dropper. You can also administer the intake orally. Moreover, there are others who mix CBD oil with their favorite foods and/or beverages.
If you have been to CBD for a long time, you may notice that there is no unified CBD dosage among CBD brands. It is because there is no established formula for it. For most people, the best recommendation is to start with the lowest dose as much as possible. Upon usage, you may slowly increase your intake, until you feel that you are getting just enough.
For people having a serious medical condition and are taking medications or undergoing treatment, it is best to consult the doctor first. This is for your safety, as CBD may interact with your current prescriptions. CBD oils are also not recommended for pregnant and young people ages 18 years old and below.
Another alternative is referring to the label included on the CBD product you purchased from your chosen brand. For highly reputable and trusted brands, they usually include instructions regarding CBD oil usage. You may follow such instructions if you are unsure what you should begin. However, always remember that you can always decrease the dose if you feel like you are taking too much. Alternatively, choose a lower potency the next time you buy one.
Most CBD oils do not have any long-term or harmful side effects. What we mean by this is CBD should come from organic hemp plants, and not from marijuana. Both hemp and marijuana belong to the family of cannabis plants, but those CBD oils coming from hemp do not promote any kind of psychoactive effects. However, do not try taking too much of it. It may cause certain unpleasant feelings, similar to those outlined in the Health Canal. Yet, these are minimal, and will just go away as you lower your usage.
While organic hemp CBD oil does not come with any kind of long-term negative effect, an overdose may lead to certain comfortable sensations. For example, taking too much CBD oil may make you feel more thirsty than normal. It can also result in a dry mouth, nausea, drowsiness, and fatigue. If the overdose is too much, you may start vomiting.
It is not bad to take precautions, but there is nothing to be afraid of taking hemp-derived CBD after your research. It is generally safe to consume CBD oil, and you can benefit from it. This is especially true if the brand you choose where you would buy the product is highly-reputable, and is using healthy carrier oils like olive oil and MCT oil.
You may choose only one CBD brand, but it is not necessary. You can try the ones we reviewed, and see what works best for you.
