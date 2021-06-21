June 21, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
These days, more and more people realize the potential the cannabis industry holds for pain relief, symptom treatment, and more. Sadly, the laws around THC use have not caught up. In many areas, it is illegal to buy or possess THC. Delta-8 THC provides a responsible, legal alternative that offers many of the same benefits.
Delta-8 is a rare cannabinoid that can be derived from hemp or cannabis plants. Delta-8 has many of the same effects as traditional THC (delta-9 THC) but does not cause the anxiety and paranoia that keeps some from enjoying cannabis products. You may still have to detox your system to pass a drug test like you would with traditional THC. Many feel that delta-8 is the happy medium between THC and CBD products. These products are not FDA regulated, but reputable brands make sure their products are lab-tested, so you know it's legit.
Most who enjoy the product do so with delta-8 THC cartridges. They're a compact, easy way to enjoy just enough delta-8 to curate your experience carefully. Generally, the cartridges aren't too harsh on the lungs, provided they are of good quality. You'll also be able to tell which products are best because they will have pure delta-8 THC with no traces of delta-9 THC whatsoever.
There’s no need to weed through the cheap, low-grade products that aren’t safely vetted. If you're looking for a comparison shop, Weed.com. It offers all the best delta-8 THC products, from delta-8 carts to delta-8 THC distillate, gummies, and more. These are just some of the companies that have proved most reliable for providing excellent, customer-approved experiences with Delta-8 THC cartridges.
3Chi's Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridges are packed with 95% delta-8 hemp-derived THC oil. These products promise to deliver less than 0.3% delta-9 THC. Reviewers love that these delta-8 carts are highly concentrated, which means optimal effects. Customers find it brings you to a relaxed and euphoric state without feeling sluggish or sleepy. There are also many fans of the fact that it's a smooth pull, meaning you won't feel any harsh burning sensation in your throat or chest.
This delta-8 THC vape comes in a glass CCELL cartridge with a ceramic core and mouthpiece to keep every pull as fresh as the first. The broad-spectrum formula uses 33 strains to achieve the perfect relaxed state. With a health and wellness focus, these carts aim to heal what ails you both physically and emotionally through the cart’s effects. They offer 25 different strains and flavors, 13 of which contain cannabis-derived terpenes. The remaining 12 contain other plant-derived terpenes.
Not only is the product legit, but 3Chi has received rave reviews for its excellent customer support. They stand by their quality, including third-party lab testing of products, and offer everything they can to optimize the customer experience.
Diamond CBD is a company with a long history and reputation for delivering incredible products. The Chill Plus Delta-8 Vape Cartridge brings all the relaxation of a cannabis-high without any of its complications.
These delta-8 carts are available in many fantastic different flavors, including blue dream, sour diesel, pineapple express, zkittles, skywalker OG, grape ape, green crack, mango kush, strawberry cough, strawberry lemonade, apple fritter, banana kush, tangie OG, lemon squeeze, and more. Pure delta-8 THC delivers the best effects from hemp-derived terpenes. Flavors are derived from pure plant nutrients, so no need to worry about synthetic additives. Independent third-party lab testing ensures you're getting the best of the best.
Customers have enjoyed natural highs that provide a lot of lightness to the body. While there's a definite feeling of joy, it's not so strong that you can't relax and drift off to sleep. Diamond CBD has also been praised for incredible customer service, including a return policy for unused products, all from a team made up of doctors, chemists, and other scientists.
Binoid CBD Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridges use premium 92% Delta-8 and 3-4% cannabis terpenes and 4% plant lipids. They aim to provide a calming feeling that's still noticeably uplifting. As one of the first brands to debut delta-8 products, they're a trusted authority in the space.
Unlike other brands, Binoid CBD offers two kinds of delta-8 vape cartridges. There are the traditional small glass cartridges that are paired with batteries. There are also disposable cartridges. Disposable vapes are all-in-one systems that are discarded when the vape cartridge is completed. Like other reputable brands, all of Binoid's products are ll to ensure the cartridge contains the quality it promises.
Customers love that Binoid CBD Delta-8 THC vape cartridges have a wide variety of flavor options. They offer blue dream, mango kush, granddaddy purp, lemon haze, gelato, strawberry lemonade, green crack, girl scout cookie, guava, wedding cake, strawberry banana, and bubba kush. They also love that these delta-8 carts offer a consistent feeling that allows users to curate their experience. A lot have praised it as an effective pain management tool that's not mentally clouding.
MoonWlkr is another trusted brand when it comes to delta-8 THC products. Each of their delta-8 vape carts includes 800 mg of pure delta-8 THC oil, along with cannabis-derived terpenes and natural flavors. They specialize in delta-8 THC cartridges that are 100% natural and organic with no trace of delta-9. The carts are made of stainless steel, food-grade silicone, and contains a custom ceramic heater that works with the standard 510-thread battery vape pen.
Unlike other delta-8 cart providers, MoonWlkr offers a limited selection of different flavors, such as Grape Runtz (Himalia), Orange Chemdawg (Telesto), Strawberry Gelato (Calypso), and Sour Lemon Haze (Titan). Despite the limited selection, fans enjoy the Strawberry Gelato, so we recommend starting there. These delta-8 carts are also popular for having an aromatic smell that isn't overpowering for those who want to be discreet with their use.
Many have found that MoonWlr delta-8 carts are smooth, allowing users to take long hits that aren't too harsh on the chest or throat. MoonkWlkr also keeps customers happy with incredible deals. For example, if you buy four or more Delta-8 THC carts, you can score a free cart or two.
Delta-8 is a fantastic substitute for delta-9 for those who do not enjoy the effects of traditional cannabis or find them too intense. If you're using delta-8 products, beware that they will show up on a drug test. Delta-8 contains THC molecules, which break down into THC metabolites. Because a drug test cannot discern the source, it will result in testing positive for THC. Delta-8 products can also legally contain up to 0.3% of delta-9 THC, which would show up regardless of how sophisticated the test might be.
Delta-8 THC takes the positives of feeling "stoned" while leaving all the negatives behind. It isn't an overwhelming feeling paired with heavy grogginess. Instead, it's a light and comforting all-over feeling that is relaxing and allows you to move through your day or get a good night of sleep. Different strains will have other effects, but you can ultimately expect to feel a pleasant body high without too much of a heady feeling.
Whether it’s your first or fiftieth time trying delta-8 vapes, you want to make sure you’re in a comfortable and relaxed setting. Start with small puffs and work your way up, giving yourself time to evaluate how you feel before ending up with any overwhelming effects. Delta-8 THC can burn your throat if you take tokes that are too big, so make sure to pace yourself. Since so many carts are flavored, focus on enjoying that taste instead of chasing a feeling. It will come on its own.
To get the most out of your delta-8 vape cartridges, you want to make sure you’re storing them correctly. Most brands recommend the carts are stored in a cool, dry place. They’re best kept at room temperature and away from direct sunlight when possible. Heat and sunlight can degrade the potency of your carts. Store carts upright to avoid leakage.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at news@clevescene.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.