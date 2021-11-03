November 03, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Do you want to sit back, relax, and let your mind wander after a long day? Then delta-8 carts might be the hemp products for you. These well-known goods are taking the cannabis industry by storm as hundreds of brands are constantly trying to improve the hemp-derived products that are highly demanded by customers.
However, with so many brands selling delta-8 carts, it can be challenging to select the best ones out there. For that reason, we searched through multiple popular brands and wrote a detailed review about the best delta-8 carts on the market.
Exhale Wellness is a brand that specializes in inhaled forms of delta-8 THC. Their goal is to constantly research, improve, and create high-quality natural products that bring comfort to their users.
Their carts come in several flavors, including Fruity Cereal, Pineapple Express, Mango, Blackberry, etc. With a powerful potency of 900mg, you can get them for a price of $39.95. You can also get 20% off of your first order and 25% off if you get a subscription. Furthermore, their carts use pure delta-8 distillate and do not contain any synthetic additives and preservatives.
When it comes to customer services, Exhale Wellness offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and free economy shipping. Overall, the customers enjoy their vape flavors and how potent their products are.
BudPop has established a reputation as a brand that creates well-made and natural, high-quality product variety. Their carts are available in two exotic flavors — Strawberry Gelato and Grape Runtz — and contain 800mg of delta-8 THC.
What we also liked about their carts is that they are made with natural terpenes and are additive-free. You can get them in different packs for $49.95 and get 25% off if you subscribe. Their cartridges are 510-compatible and high-quality.
Additionally, their customers can benefit from the free and fast shipping and the 30-day money-back guarantee. Their customers especially like the flavors that hit smoothly and the potency of these carts.
This brand is already well established on the market. Because of their experience and knowledge, they are able to create natural products that adhere to safety and quality.
Their disposable vape pens are small, lightweight, and you can find them available in three different flavors — Blue Dream, Razzberry Kush, Banana Candy Kush, Strawberry Cough, and others. They also offer several vape cart range options. In addition, we found that you get approximately 500 puffs per gram, which is ideal for customers who do not want very highly concentrated delta-8 carts.
The price for these products is $39.99. Sadly, Delta Extrax does not offer a refund policy, but the customers like the incredible unique flavors and the cart’s high quality, according to the reviews.
Diamond CBD is also another well-known brand that is well established in the CBD industry, and now they have expanded their product range to include delta-8 products. Their products are made from organic hemp that is grown in the U.S.
Their delta-8 carts are available in several flavors, including Green Crack, Blue Dream, Banana Kush, Mango Kush, and others. Each of their carts contains 900mg of delta-8 THC, making them a potent option. In addition, all of their products are third-party lab tested and free of additives.
When it comes to policies, Diamond CBD offers free two-day shipping for orders above $100. Additionally, they have a 30-day return policy in case you are not satisfied with the product. Overall, the customers are incredibly pleased with the explosion of flavors and the consistency of the products.
This brand is one of the first cannabis brands to produce delta-8 products, so they are relatively well known on the market. Founded by a biochemist with years of experience, they provide some of the best delta-8 carts on the market.
They offer an impressive range of cartridges to sell that offer 900mg of delta-8 THC. The carts are available in two sizes, 0.5ml and 1ml, and they have more than 25 variations of flavors that contain Indica and Sativa extracts.
Based on the positive effects of the customers, they seem to enjoy the variety of flavors and the results they receive. Many buyers expressed that these products have helped them deal with anxiety and stress and made them feel more relaxed.
Furthermore, customers seem very satisfied with the return and shipping policies that 3Chi provides. If there is something wrong with your product, you can contact them within ten days to be eligible for a refund.
The next on our list is the brand known as an innovator in the delta-8 industry. Their products have a signature look, and they are very transparent when it comes to independent lab testing and quality.
MoonWlkr’s carts contain 800mg of delta-8 THC vape oil and are available in several flavors, including Strawberry Gelato, Sour Lemon Haze, Orange Chemdawg, Grape Runtz etc. Each of their cartridges contains plant-derived terpenes and natural flavors. The carts are made of stainless steel and are compatible with 510 vape pens. When it comes to price, you can get these for $39.99.
To be eligible for a return, you have to contact them within 30 days, but the product must be in the same condition as you received it. Regarding shipping, they offer free shipping for orders that cost more than $50. Their customers are very pleased there is no weird aftertaste after using the carts. Also, we found many new buyers that were very happy with their experience.
This brand focuses on the customer’s experience. Their vision is to share the natural extracts with the users and provide them with organic products.
Their cartridges are ideal for managing both emotional and physical stress, and many users expressed they stimulated their appetite. The carts come in three different flavors — Pineapple Express, Strawberry Cough, and Zkittles.
All of their carts contain 1,000mg delta-8 THC and are made from the highest terpene quality. You can get them for a price of $24.99. Like many other brands, Just Delta also offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee in case you are not satisfied with the product. Their buyers are delighted with the calming effects they receive. However, some of the users expressed they did not get the impact on the first try.
Koi is one of the leading brands that produces natural, organic, and broad-spectrum products, which are tested for both quality and purity.
Their carts are available in five different strain flavors that you can get for $35.99 each. What is really convenient is that their carts are compatible with standard batteries that support 510-threaded cartridges. Koi’s vape cartridges contain 100% hemp-derived delta-8 THC, and they do not contain any additives.
If you are not satisfied with the product, you can contact them in a period of 30 days, but the product must be at least 50% full. Similarly, you can contact them if the items are damaged to get a return, which shows they take customer satisfaction very seriously. This company offers free shipping for orders above $35.
Since this brand is very popular, we found a large number of reviews from customers that declared they are very satisfied with the quick effects and how the carts are easy to use and smell and taste good.
Another brand that produces high-quality carts that regularly go through lab tests is Extract Labs. This veteran-owned brand is known for making one of the cleanest delta-8 carts. Their products are made out of natural ingredients and CO2-extracted distillate and terpenes.
Their carts are intended for people who want a smooth but lighter experience. They are available in several flavors that deliver the same quality, effects, and potency. Each of their carts contains 500mg delta-8 THC, and you can get them for $45. We liked this brand because they care about the product’s hardware, and their cartridges are made out of CCELL hardware.
Their main goal is for their products to bring wellness to veterans and other people. Furthermore, they offer free domestic shipping and a return policy. If you contact them within seven days, you also have an option to cancel your order.
However, we believe that will not be necessary, as the reviews for their products are extremely positive. The buyers are delighted with the pleasant effects, the taste, and the build quality.
This brand’s primary goal is to destigmatize hemp and make the benefits of it accessible and affordable for everyone. Their primary focus is to create products that will give the customers the best experience.
Their carts are made from organically grown distillate and contain no traces of delta-9 THC. You can choose from their available flavors called Magic Melon, Blueberry OG, Grape, Strawnana, and Wild Berry. You can get them for a price of $29.90, and each contains 93% hemp-derived oil. The battery is separately sold, but their carts are compatible with 510-threaded batteries.
Blue Moon Hemp offers free shipping for orders above $99, and they have a stress free guarantee as well as 30-day return guarantee. The review on their website is overall positive as their products have four-star ratings and above. The customers enjoy the fruity flavors, calming effects, and the fast shipping process from this company.
This unique brand focuses not only on the benefits that come from hemp extracts but on the experience as well. They are relatively new on the market, but they are already one of the top brands in the industry. Their products are tested and certified, which can be acknowledged on their website.
Their carts are one of their most popular products. They are made from a natural terpene blend with 900mg delta-8, and you can get them for $65. Their line is made of the same premium delta-8 distillate, and as a result, you can choose from three available flavors — Pineapple Express, Grandaddy Purple, and Berry Gelato. Additionally, their carts are made of glass CCELL carts that are designed for every 510 battery.
Area 52 offers free shipping for purchases above $110, and you can get 15% off if you get a monthly subscription. According to the reviews, the customers like that their carts are easy to use and convenient, and they really enjoy the delicious flavors and the immediate effects.
Another brand on our list that produces one of the best delta-8 carts is Everest. This company aims to create products that will help customers be more relaxed and deal easily with everyday stresses.
Their carts are made out of high-grade, naturally grown hemp and natural ingredients. In addition, their cartridge contains 500mg delta-8 THC, making this product one of the most potent ways to consume delta-8. Their cart is unflavored, and you can get it for $75 with 20% off if you get a subscription.
Another fantastic thing about Everest is that they provide free U.S. shipping for all orders. Additionally, to initiate a return, you need to contact their customer support team. Their buyers are satisfied with the quality of the product and the fact that it is made out of natural ingredients, which can be seen by the ratings on their website.
Bearly Legal is a brand that is renowned for creating and mastering delta-8 products, which are made from 90% distillate with no filters and additives.
Their carts are known for their unique design and the large selection of flavors available, including Strawberry Lemonade, Girl Scout Cookies, Purple Haze, Lemon Head, Wedding Cake, and others. Furthermore, their carts are made of the most refined delta-8 distillate with natural terpenes and flavor infusion, which you can buy for $19.99.
When it comes to their policies, Bearly Legal offers a 30-day return option and free shipping if you buy a product that costs more than $50.
This brand is quite popular among customers, and according to their reviews, they enjoy the large selection of flavors that taste as advertised. Many expressed that these products have helped them reduce pain and anxiety, relax, and even concentrate better.
ATLRx is a very transparent brand that creates delta-8 products that are constantly tested for quality and safety. Their products are intended to provide a relaxing and euphoric feeling.
The company has three options when it comes to flavors — Indica OG Kush, Hybrid Gelato, and Sativa Sour Diesel. The carts are sourced by 100% farm-produced hemp, and you can get 1/2g for $34.99 and 1g for $59.99.
Like most brands, ATLRx offers a 30-day return guarantee and free shipping on all orders, which is very convenient. The customers expressed that they liked the flavors and the relaxing feelings they got. They also like that they did not experience any side effects from the products.
Another pick for our list of brands that produce one of the best delta-8 products is Eighty Six. This brand’s mission is to create products that are both effective and delicious, and their products are intended to give you a clear mind and to help you reduce stress and sleep better.
Their rich and potent carts can be found in several flavors such as Blue Dream, Fruity Pebbles, Purple Punch, Strawberry Cough, Do Si Dos and other options that you can get for $24.99. The carts contain 1 gram of delta-8 THC and less than 0.3% delta-9 THC. What we also really liked is their discreet and elegant packaging.
Unfortunately, Eighty Six does not offer any return or exchange policy. However, according to the reviews, you might not even need it, as the customers were extremely satisfied with the quality and potency of the products and the effects they received.
This brand focuses on creating products that will give you an uplifting buzz and clearer effects. All of their products are sourced from legal hemp extracts, and their carts are available in several flavors, including Berry Pie, Bubblegum, Lemon Kush, Pineapple Cake, and others.
Their carts are made from a ceramic coil and contain 95% pure delta-8 THC oil and 5% natural cannabis derived terpenes. When it comes to price, you can get this product for $14.99. Sadly, though, Skyhio does not offer returns, and exchange is only possible if the goods are damaged during delivery.
In addition, their shipping policy provides free shipping for orders above $100. The positive user reviews from customers show Skyhio’s carts are high quality, affordable, and have strong effects.
Treetop Hemp is known for creating potent products made out of pure hemp extract without harmful cutting agents. Their carts are made of 800mg total extract, and you can find them in a couple of flavors, including Watermelon Zkittles, Banana Runtz, Blue Dream, and Cherry Pie.
They come at a price of $39.99 and are packaged using the best quality CCELL cartridges. Their potent products leave the customers calm and energetic without any psychoactive effects.
Their buyers especially like the products’ potency and the variety of delicious flavors they provide.
Mystic Labs is a leading manufacturer in this industry that creates products made out of industrial hemp-derived delta-8. Each cart contains 500mg delta-8 distillate and 150mg premium CBD. They offer three options for flavors — Atomic Apple, Blueberry Bliss, and Wicked Grapefruit. Also, their carts are compatible with the universal 510 connector thread.
Furthermore, you can buy the carts for $19.99, and you have a 30-day money-back guarantee as well. Mystic Labs offers a couple of shipping options and receives orders 24/7, which we found very convenient. Regarding reviews, people especially like this brand because they formulate, make, ship, and produce from their space in the U.S.
Next on our list of brands that produce the best delta-8 carts is Hometown Hero. This brand is fanatic about quality and creating the best products possible for people and veterans.
Their carts are infused with natural terpenes and are available in seven different options — Delta Red, Delta Pink, Delta Purple, Delta Green, Delta White, Delta Mango, and Delta Strawberry. The carts contain approximately 800mg pure extract, and they are packaged using the best CCELL cartridges. Also, the carts are compatible with the standard 510 vape pen.
When it comes to policies, Hometown Hero offers free domestic shipping for orders above $50 and a 30-day return policy for unused products. What we also liked about the brand is that they even have a worry-free guarantee, which means they take their customer satisfaction very seriously. The customers enjoy the product’s potency, and many buyers mentioned this product has helped them relax their muscles and body.
What we liked about this brand is that they have a unique approach for delta-8 products. They are sorted by categories depending on the result they provide, including better days, better defense, better delights, better nights, and wildlife.
Their nano-amplified THC vape cartridges are a perfect blend of flavors like Dark Star, Northern Lights, Sour Diesel, and Maui Wowie. Their carts are carrying 500mg of total CBD, and you can get them for $39.99. Moreover, their carts are compatible with 510 thread batteries, and they contain less than 0.3% THC.
Regarding policies, they offer a 30-day refund and several shipping options. By reading the reviews, we concluded the customers really enjoy the flavors and the experience they had while using these products.
Choosing the most high-quality products that will give you amazing effects from a large variety of brands on the market is an intricate process. As previously mentioned, there are many benefits to using delta-8.
However, many brands sell products that contain harmful substances which might affect your health. For that reason, we considered several factors to find the best ones that are on the market.
The production process is extremely important when it comes to delta-8 products, as it can affect the product’s quality. For that reason, we wanted to include products that are made of natural ingredients and which do not contain any harmful artificial additives.
In the same way, the extraction process and the procedures the product undergoes to become a final product can tell a lot about the product’s quality and whether it is safe to consume.
Another important step we take when searching for the best delta-8 products to consume is looking at the residual solvent testing. If a brand has provided the third-party lab results and certificates about their product’s quality, that means they have nothing to hide. For that reason, we made sure to include brands that have their results on the website so we can look at the ingredients they used and the production processes.
The feedback from the customers can say a lot about the products they sell and the brand’s transparency. Additionally, the buyer’s experience is an excellent indicator of the product’s quality and effectiveness.
Therefore, we make sure to include brands that are well established on the market and that sell products that are positively reviewed by the users. Correspondingly, we even took it a step further and searched for buyers' opinions on forums, social media, websites, and other reliable sources.
Every customer is different, so we made sure to include brands that sell carts that come in different cannabis strains of flavors, sizes, and potencies. If the brand has a lot of variety when it comes to options, then you can select the ones that work the best for you.
When it comes to delta-8 products, we made sure to include products that are potent enough so you can feel the intensity of the effects. The product is good when it fulfills the purpose for buying. So, it is important to be potent enough to give you a desirable buzz.
If you are new to the cannabis market or if you are overwhelmed by the number of brands that sell delta-8 products, then you might need assistance to start searching. In order to make it easier for you, we made a shortlist that will guide you about what to look for when selecting the best delta-8 carts.
When you are looking to buy products to consume, it is of great significance to select products that are made out of herbal and natural ingredients. Always read the third-party lab testing results and be on the lookout for carts that contain any harmful additives and other synthetic substances which might be observed in third-party testing.
Also, it is equally important to look at the terpene profile, as these provide flavors and therapeutic effects. Therefore, it is recommended to look at the cannabis-derived ones that come from the ground rather than terpenes created in the lab.
There are hundreds of brands that produce and sell delta-8 products. Unfortunately, many of them are sketchy regarding their products and their policies. For this reason, it is favorable to buy carts from brands that are well established and popular among users.
Creating delta-8 products is a costly process that takes time, resources, and knowledge. For this reason, if the products are very cheap, it can mean the quality is not the best. However, you also do not want to spend a large amount of money that will hurt your wallet. To avoid this, take a look at the most respectable brands and compare their prices to get a better understanding of the market.
Another important thing to look at is the color. Avoid liquids that have dark red, brown, and purple colors, as it can be a sign that the product is flawed. Also, avoid opaque products, as this might signify the product contains contaminants or is poorly distilled.
What is equally important is not only the quality of the formula but the materials used for the packaging as well. When you use the battery to hit up the oil, the last thing you want is for any harmful substances to reach your oil. For that reason, when you search for a product, do not forget to look at the materials, as you want to avoid any leakage and breakage.
In order to get the carts to function, you need vape pen batteries. The batteries power the cart and make the oil heat, which then activates the substances. When the substances are activated, you can start inhaling the smoke.
Delta-8 products can give you feelings of euphoria and relaxation, release body tension relaxation, and provide other effects. However, you will not get stoned by using these products.
This answer depends on your experience, age, weight, diet, and body tolerance. If you are a beginner, it is recommended to start with one or two puffs and then increase the dosage according to your tolerance level.
Well-made carts are very durable, but to avoid any breaking down and lowered efficiency, it is recommended to avoid exposing the carts to direct sunlight and severe temperatures.
Due to the similar molecule structure with delta-9, the answer is yes. So, if you need to be tested for your job or any other reason, avoid consuming these products beforehand.
There are no indicators that show that delta-8 carts can be dangerous for you. However, you have to be careful about the dosage, otherwise, you might get unwanted side effects such as discomfort and anxiety.
Furthermore, as mentioned, to avoid any health problems, you have to look at the production and extraction processes that were implemented as well as the ingredients used, as any chemical substances and solvents can be dangerous to consume.
That concludes our list of brands that produce the best delta-8 carts on the market.
If you want to dive into the delta-8 world, do not hesitate to look at these brands that produce and sell high-quality carts that are made of natural ingredients. We also made sure to include brands which products are lab tested and positively reviewed by the customers. Our favorite brands for delta-8 carts are Exhale Wellness and BudPop.
Now that you are familiar with delta-8 cartridges, do not be afraid to explore the options and select the ones that will work the best for you. Also, do not forget to share your experience with us.
