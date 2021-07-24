July 24, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Looking for the best Delta 8 near you is a great option if you want to try new products or need an alternative to cannabis.
Since Delta 8 is naturally present in hemp and cannabis, you can purchase it in states that don’t allow medical or recreational cannabis use!
But don’t forget! It’s still important to choose from a reputable online store when looking for the best delta 8 brands on the market.
Read on to discover our favorite Delta 8 brands!
What we loved...
Exhale Wellness stands out thanks to the quality of the products offered and the variety of its product line.
This brand extracts Delta 8 from hemp plants grown on farms in Colorado. You can safely order and consume these products in any state that allows hemp cultivation.
Exhale Wellness has some great resources to learn more about the different products offered and their therapeutic benefits.
It’s our top pick because you can expect high-quality products. There is a lot of care that goes into growing the best hemp plants possible and you will have access to reliable testing information from a third-party lab.
The selection of products is interesting. Most products include a mix of hemp and other natural ingredients. You can shop for Delta 8 flower, edibles, oil, vape carts, pre-rolls, concentrates, and more.
We like the flower selection, and we think Exhale Wellness is an excellent choice if you want to get high-quality Delta 8 THC products.
If you’re new to cannabis or want to try Delta 8 THC products, we think BudPop could be a good match for you.
This brand has a 30-day money-back guarantee in case you decide Delta 8 products aren’t for you.
Not to mention, the BudPop website has a quiz you can use to get personalized product recommendations. We like this feature because it’s easy to get overwhelmed when shopping for Delta 8 or other cannabis products.
That said, BudPop has a smaller product line compared to other Delta 8 brands. It’s not necessarily a drawback, though, since it makes the product selection easier to navigate.
You will find some hemp flower infused with Delta 8 THC, some gummies, and some cartridges with natural flavors.
Delta Effex offers an excellent mix of value and quality. We deducted a half-point from our star rating because the brand doesn’t tell you a lot about where the ingredients come from.
However, there are plenty of positive reviews from shoppers, so there is no reason to worry about the quality of the products.
This brand is your best bet if you’re looking to save money. The flower section has some great deals, and we also found some Delta 8 bundles that allow you to try different products.
We like Delta Effex because this brand offers products you won’t find anywhere else, like disposables or pods.
What was disappointing...
Extract Labs is primarily a CBD brand!
Because this business does everything in-house, it retains full control over the production process. There is an advanced quality control system, and you can expect consistent results from one product batch to another.
What we like about Extract Labs is that you can find an online database with information about each product batch.
Because Delta 8 and other THC-infused products come from plants, THC levels vary from one batch to another, and the information on the label isn’t always accurate.
But with Extract Labs, you’ll know exactly what you’re getting.
What was disappointing...
What struck us immediately when reviewing CBD Genesis is the huge selection of edibles!
Whether you’re looking for Delta 8-infused edibles or other products, you can shop for gummies, cookies, snacks, and more. You can even find products that mimic popular brands of candy and snacks or shop for some infused ice pops!
The flower selection is much smaller, but you will still find a couple of strains to choose from.
Our main issue with this brand is the lack of transparency. There is an address in Florida listed on the CBD Genesis website, but the information is pretty generic. It’s unclear how the brand tests its products or controls quality.
However, you can see customer reviews on some of the products, and there are external sources with positive reviews for CBD Genesis.
What was disappointing...
This brand is interesting because it runs a research department. We recommend checking the 3Chi website regularly to see new products and test different cannabinoids.
We like this brand because you can find Delta 8 products as well as products infused with CNB or CBC. Few brands offer these cannabinoids.
If you’re unsure of what to try, you can check the product descriptions that will tell you more about the effects of each product.
You won’t find any Delta 8 flower, but 3Chi offers some Delta 8 oil, gummies, and even sauce. The sauce is worth checking out since there is an impressive selection of strains to choose from.
We also highly recommend 3Chi for those who vape. You’ll easily find some of the best Delta 8 THC cartridges here, including some that mix Delta 8 with other cannabinoids.
What was disappointing...
Diamond CBD offers a convenient shopping experience thanks to the different filters you’ll find on this website.
You can refine your search to find products based on their strength or effect. The filters are useful for navigating the large product selection that includes Delta 8 edibles, vape cartridges, pre-rolls, flower, and more.
We recommend Diamond CBD for those who look for deals. There are different ways to save between the discounted products, the subscriptions, and the bundles.
We also like the transparency of the brand since you can find lab reports for the different product batches.
What we loved…
What was disappointing...
ATLRX is a CBD shop with a few brick-and-mortar locations in the Atlanta area. You can also shop for CBD and Delta 8-infused products online.
The most interesting option is the Delta 8-infused flower. It’s a hemp flower infused with a Delta 8 distillate and CBD kief, so you can get the combined effect of these two cannabinoids. ATLRX offers ten different strains, and you can select sizes that range from 1g to 28g.
This CBD shop also offers a Delta 8 tincture that comes in different sizes.
Blue Moon Hemp stands out thanks to its testing process and quality ingredients. The extraction process used by this brand preserves the cannabinoids and doesn’t add any unnecessary chemicals.
We recommend this brand for those looking for potent Delta 8 THC products!
You can find cartridges with a content of 93% Delta 8 THC. This brand also offers infused flower that contains 16% CBD and 20% Delta 8.
All the product pages have detailed information about the products in the form of lab reports.
What was disappointing...
Moonwlkr has an interesting selection of infused products that feature unique blends of cannabinoids. Each blend creates a specific effect.
We recommend this blend if you want to try Delta 8 since you can get some samples. You can also save by shopping for deals or bundles.
The product selection is fairly small since you’ll only find Delta 8 gummies and vapes, but we like the fact that the brand has lab reports and pictures of the labels so you can learn more about each product.
There are a few things you should know about this cannabinoid before you decide to try Delta 8-infused products.
When people talk about THC, they’re actually referring to a compound known as Delta 9 THC.
This cannabinoid is the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana and is the reason why you feel high after consuming it.
Delta 8 is another form of THC. The structure is very similar to Delta 9. However, its effects are a little different.
People who have tried Delta 8 products report that their experience was less intense than with traditional marijuana products. Delta 8 causes a high that is similar to THC, but it feels more relaxing and manageable.
Delta 8 products are an excellent option for those who want to try weed or hemp without getting overwhelmed by the buzz. Those who use these products to manage physical pain and other conditions could also benefit from trying Delta 8 since the effects are a lot more mellow and don’t affect cognitive function as much as THC.
Technically, Delta 8 is a legal substance. Under the 2018 Farm Bill, cultivating hemp is legal at a federal level. Hemp refers to cannabis plants that contain 0.03% of Delta 9 THC. However, these plants contain other cannabinoids, CBD or Delta 8.
Because it’s possible to extract Delta 8 from hemp, it doesn’t fall under the Controlled Substances Act of 1970 that bans cannabis. As a result, you can find the best Delta 8 near me and buy it locally in states that don’t allow medical or recreational cannabis. You can also shop for Delta 8 THC products online safely.
Delta 8 is legal for now, but you should know that there is some talk of passing new legislation that would control this substance due to its recent surge in popularity.
Like with any other cannabinoid, there are some important considerations when consuming Delta 8 THC. There are some benefits like pain relief, improved mood, stress relief, and calming nausea.
However, you might run into some undesirable side effects like anxiety, drowsiness, low blood pressure, or elevated heart rate.
The other main concern about Delta 8 is that you can purchase it in gas stations, convenience stores, and smoke shops all over the country. However, because it’s an unregulated substance, a lot of these products don’t have to go through any kind of testing.
The label might not tell you much about the product or might not be accurate. There might be added ingredients that are unhealthy, and the lack of testing means you might purchase a product that doesn’t contain the amount of Delta 8 indicated on the label.
We highly recommend picking one of the brands we recommend above and doing your own research to find out more about different products.
Because Delta 8 is a less potent form of THC, you can still get all the benefits of this cannabinoid without feeling like you’re losing control.
You can use Delta 8 for relaxation, sleep, pain relief, or as an appetite stimulant without experiencing anxiety. It’s also easier to remain clear-headed when you consume Delta 8.
People who use Delta 8 products often report that this cannabinoid works better for nausea medication and appetite compared to Delta 9 THC.
Delta 8 is quickly becoming a very popular alternative to cannabis in states that don’t legalize it.
It can be difficult to select a product given the huge selection of Delta 8-infused products available. Here are a few things to consider.
Find out more about the brand. Look for things like lab reports and an ‘about us’ section that explains how the brand manufacturers its products and controls for quality.
Decide what type you want. Between flower, edibles, vapes, oil, dabs, and tinctures, it can be difficult to figure out the best way to ingest Delta 8. Gummies, oil, and tinctures are ideal if you want precise control over the doses you ingest. If you want a faster delivery method, consider flower, vapes, or dabs.
Figure out how potent you like your Delta 8. It’s also important to consider the potency of the product you’re purchasing so you can adjust the dosage accordingly. You will either find the Delta 8 content as a percentage of the product or see a dosage in milligrams for edibles.
We think Exhale Wellness Is the best option for Delta 8 near me.
Exhale Wellness also has an interesting product selection with flower, edibles, and many other options to choose from.
But more importantly, this brand stands out thanks to its excellent quality control process!
It’s an important consideration since you can access detailed testing information and ensure that the Delta 8 products you’re getting don’t contain any cannabinoids banned in your state.
Whichever Delta 8 vendor you go with, stay safe, and best of all… have fun!
