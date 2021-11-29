November 29, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Delta 8 is a hot new craze for a good reason. The cannabinoid offers you something that a lot of others don’t, a mild high. That, combined with the fact that it might be legal in your state, means Delta 8 is a fantastic choice for us cannabis enjoyers.
You’re on the lookout for the best products, who isn’t? You’re in luck, because we have some solid expertise. These are our best 3 Delta 8 flowers.
For people who aren’t well acquainted with Delta 8, now is the time. It’s chemically similar to normal THC, with a single different bond. But that bond makes all the difference, from offering a more mild experience that you can control better and being different than THC, which makes it federally legal.
Yup, that’s right, it’s considered a hemp product but can still get you the high that you need. There’s a ton of good, premium quality ways to consume Delta 8, ranging from tinctures, oils, vapes, and edibles. But there’s nothing quite like the magic of smoking flowers.
Without any further ado, here is our list for the best Delta 8 flowers. Keep on scrolling to know where we put them and why. We’ll go into detail about each company and their practices so you can pick the perfect product for you.
Here are the detailed reviews of our top picks:
Exhale Well has taken the cannabinoid industry by storm, becoming one of the top contenders in the Delta 8 market. All of their Delta 8 products are made with special love and care. You don’t see product quality like this from every business in the cannabis industry.
What Exhale does differently than many other companies is that they honed in fully on Delta 8. Many other companies started with different products and tapped into Delta 8 products when it started to become hot, but Exhale Well only uses great hemp extracted into great Delta 8.
They are customer friendly and offer a ton of different options to slash down the prices so you can get your Delta 8 with less of a hassle than before. They offer free shipping on all of their orders and are constantly offering coupons and discounts for their high quality hemp products.
Exhale Well is fantastic with variety. If you aren’t looking for hemp flowers, they have more options ranging from tinctures to gummies to carts. Anybody who wants a Delta 8 product will be happy shopping with them. For their hemp flowers, they offer ten different strains for their CBD hemp base so there’s a product for every need, sativa to indica.
Transparent testing usually comes with other transparent business practices. We know that there are a ton of scams in this industry, and their glass window style of business makes sure we know they aren’t playing around. They use the indoor method for growing a majority of their strains. This ensures product quality, that you’re getting good hemp for your money.
Then for their flowers, they use rolling and sifting. That’s the process that gets Delta 8 extract onto the flowers themselves so when you smoke them, you get their good effect. Once they have their CBD flowers, they are rolled and sifted through extract. Then they are rolled and sifted again. You get two layers of distillate for a good time.
Exhale’s extract is made with carbon extraction, the safest and most reliable way to get Delta 8 out of the hemp it’s trapped inside. Remember, Delta 8 usually makes up less than 1% of a hemp plant, so it’s expensive and more time consuming to g through. Might as well make sure it’s done correctly too.
Best of all, Exhale Well makes it easy to see their lab testing. If you didn’t know, businesses in the cannabinoid industry send their products to third party labs to test their products to make sure they are federally legal. You want to clock under .3% THC so the product can legally be considered hemp.
All of Exhale Well’s testing can be seen on their site for their different strains. If you click on a few of them, you will notice that they pass everything with flying colors. They’re a solid company with solid practices, making them top of the market.
Delta 8 products can be confusing but Exhale Well makes buying them simple. When you visit the page, you can select from whichever strain you have your eyes on. When you keep scrolling, they actually give you the rundown on their company. They want you to leave the site better educated, and knowing that you’re in good hands.
Not to mention all the price slashing! It’s so simple. Order and you get shipping for free. Some companies might charge close to double digits depending on where you’re from. Also, you can get a 20% off coupon just by entering your email with them. Variety, discounts, and ease. Nothing more we could ask for.
Exhale Customers are offering rave reviews. Click on some of their bigger products and you’ll see that their Delta 8 is offering some fantastic effects. Top quality stuff for top quality highs. Nice and mild so you can take the edge off at work. You can dose higher if you want to get a more typical THC effect.
A lot of reviews stand behind Exhale helping them get to sleep at night. Not for peace of mind for their business practices, but the product itself. Smoking some of the more chill strains has made sleeping easier for a ton of reviews.
When it comes down to it, Exhale Well makes quality products in a ton of different varieties. It doesn’t matter what you look for in a strain, you can find one that matches your needs and get a good set of flowers with free shipping.
BudPop has been taking the cannabinoid industry by storm, rising past their competitors quick and easy, securing our second place spot on this list. BudPop is aimed more towards the health and wellness crowd. They know cannabis is a part of our weekly, and sometimes daily routine and their focus is to make sure that we’re safe doing so.
Maybe the most obvious way of showing this is with their tag line. “Pop plants, not pills.” We’ll get into it later, but CBD flowers, the base for these products, are actually clinically proven to help people battling addiction with nicotine and opioids, easing their journey.
BudPop is slick, chic, and modern. That also reflects in their business practices. They are transparent and only use good hemp. Their product quality and their business is just good. Right now, they offer the indica strain Northern Lights and Cookies. These two flowers are a perfect match with the mild high Delta 8 offers.
What makes BudPop a cut above the rest is that they hold their manufacturing process to a higher standard. It’s clean from the root up. Their hemp is 100% organic. They grow their flowers in Nevada, which has strict and regulated agriculture standards because of their lack of available water. All their hemp is compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill and they have the tests to back it up.
Speaking of tests, BudPop only has two different strains of flowers so that means they could test them rigorously. You can view the results of these tests on their site. For curiosity's sake, we did just that, and we were blown away by some of their results. Their numbers aren’t just compliant. They are good.
Transparency is the basis of a company’s great relationship with their consumer base and BudPop does just that. As we’ve discussed, they are focused on customer wellness. Their Delta 8 products will give you all the effects you’re looking for without the setbacks.
BudPop makes exploring their hoard of products easy. With their clean style and pages on the bottom to give you links to their third party lab testing, BudPop makes it incredibly simple to shop all things Delta 8. How many grams do you want? They make it simple.
Their flowers are relatively new products so they haven’t wracked up a huge amount of reviews. If that worries you, checking out some of their other products will set your mind at ease. This is Delta 8 we’re talking about, and their edibles are out of this world. They offer a good, mild high that lasts a long time and you know with their quality assurance that you’re in good hands.
Hollyweed is the last titan on our list. They’re well known for their chill aesthetic with the pastel green and white alongside being one of the bigger companies that focuses on good manufacturing. A good Delta 8 extract means good Delta 8 everything, so every line of theirs has been favorites for many cannabis heads.
This focus on manufacturing means that they don’t need to cut their products with extra oils or anything that isn’t the good stuff. Seriously, look at their ingredient lists. They don’t need PEG oil to make up for their flaws if there aren’t any to begin with.
Hollyweed’s distillation process makes good extract, guaranteed. They start with naturally grown hemp. Once that strain is ready to be harvested, they do a potent extraction which will give you the best sort of Delta 8 high noticeable.
Most importantly, their process for making the flowers only involves natural ingredients. Their Delta-8 is rolled into the CBD with nothing else. No extra oils needed when your D 8 is already top notch.
Every good cannabis company is transparent and offers their tests available on their website, and Hollyweed is a good company. Not only that, they actually take their honesty to a degree higher than their competition. Where many businesses would be scared of being copied to get their low prices, Hollyweed documents their whole process for you to see. Their third party lab testing is all available. Also, they offer some educational resources to learn more about Delta 8 and really get a hang of what you’re putting in your body. What other company runs a good blog?
Hollyweed makes buying from them easy. Everything is prearranged, all you have to do is click on your product and get it going. The tests are going to be available on that page, and it’s important to note that they are extremely cost effective.
High quality products will always show, and the reviews do just that. Customers have been reporting their chronic pain being eased up on and their joints feeling better than they usually do. That means their Delta 8 is really doing its job. That’s because they have high standards. You could hold yourself to high standards too, when you start shopping with them.
When it comes to the cannabis industry, anybody who has done online shopping knows that there are many scams floating around. It’s important to do your research to make sure you get an actual product that works.
Once you get past that obvious hurdle, you have to consider the quality of your product. When you get it, what do the flowers look like? You’re smoking those. Those fumes are going into your body. If they weren’t grown correctly or extracted wrong, you’re sacrificing quality. When you pay good money, you expect a good product.
That’s why we made this list with the following ideas in mind:
Think about it. A cannabinoid company isn’t going to make it far without a stellar product. Us customers are open minded and understanding, and that’s why we’re looking for experiences like this. Anybody who comes across a bad product will say so. When nobody buys a product, it goes out of sale and the company flops.
By looking out for the big companies like we have, we’re only going to see the people who can truly afford good hemp and to make a good product. When they've been in the business for a few years and have gone up against the giants and lived to tell the tale, you know they’re good.
Top quality can be assured with good manufacturing methods. How they extract their hemp is going to make a difference in the final product. The CBD flowers they use as the base of the product must be quality. How they extract their Delta 8 and how they infuse it too will make a difference.
We enjoy Delta 8 just as much as you do. These very few brands have gone above and beyond our standards so we’ve honed this list down to just three brands with products they are proud of.
Getting flowers from this list means satisfaction. These brands don’t sacrifice their quality for good pricing. They’ve managed to do both thanks to good business practices. That’s how you know these brands are top notch.
Welcome to our buying guide, where we are going to teach you how to help yourself. Looking for flowers on the internet is always a risky business and shopping with the wrong companies can lead to bad trips. Nobody wants a bad trip.
Delta 8 flowers especially are going to be difficult to find good, reputable companies to work with since the market is so new. Everybody is trying to cash in on the Delta 8 craze because it’s legal in some states right now where cannabis isn’t. That isn’t going to last for long, and the Delta 8 market is full of people trying to get their hands on it.
Nobody wants to be a guinea pig. We all want good products that we can use to get high. We understand that. That’s why our writing team gave you this list, so you can do exactly that. But for some people, that’s not enough. They need to do their own research.
We get it. That’s exactly what we did. So let us help you help yourself. This buying guide is going to give you the rundown on how exactly Delta 8 flowers work, why the business is the way it is, and how to shop for yourself and find the best delta 8 Flower (hint: you’re gonna come up with the same results, but sometimes it’s the journey there).
The first thing we need to understand in this industry is what is Delta 8 THC? Delta 8 is essentially a weaker version of Delta 9 THC, which everybody just calls THC because it’s the most farmed product from the cannabis plant.
Here’s the chemistry crash course. The placement of a key chemical bond distinguishes Delta 8 from Delta 9 on the molecular level. THC has double bonds in its molecular chain in both forms.
The difference in the two is where the double bond is located. In Delta 8, the bond is on the 8th carbon and in Delta 9, the bond is on the 9th carbon. If you were wondering where their names stem from, look no further. Although it sounds like the difference would be super small, it has a significant influence on the form of these molecules. The ability of the molecules to attach to the body's endocannabinoid receptors is directly determined by their form.
This difference on the molecular level is what makes the difference on the practical level: the highs. Your body has cannabinoid receptors that Delta 8 and Delta 9 and Delta 10—that’s a talk for another time—all bond to. That bond between chemicals and body makes you high. Of course a different chemical fertilizers means a different high.
Because of these differences, Delta 8 THC gives you a more mild high. Delta 8 reportedly gives users a clearly high with less anxiety than normal THC. There have been a slew of reports over the past few years covering people who use Delta 8 and it seems like Delta 8 THC is just the little brother to Delta 9.
Delta 8 does more than just that. Users will also typically gain the positive effects of cannabis alongside Delta 8’s perks over THC. Using Delta 8 THC is getting the best of both worlds for people who want easier highs, an amazing middle ground between CBD and THC.
Delta 8, like THC, helps to lessen chronic pains. This is perfect for people with joint problems or other issues that are lessened with medical marijuana use. It also gets in the way of anxiety and battles nausea. Delta 8 THC also stimulates the appetite, giving people the munchies.
It might just sound like Delta 8 THC is the same thing as THC. It is very similar, on almost all these accounts. The differences are what really make the difference—in how mild the high is, which is preferable for many people, and the fact that it is a hemp product, not a cannabis product, so Delta 8 THC might be legal in your state.
Obviously, what comes next isn’t going to be very applicable if you aren’t from the states. Make sure to do your research after reading this article. Times change and we aren’t a legal firm. Be astute. Do some searching after this.
Here’s the history lesson. 2018 was a whirlwind of a year and there were a ton of things popping off that year, so if you don’t remember this specific legal bill about farming, nobody will blame you. Unless you’re in the hemp industry, then this is your entire paycheck.
Senator McConnell proposed the 2018 Farm Bill, which made a specific amendment to the list of controlled substances. It would legalize the hemp plant, which is the same exact species as the cannabis plant. A ton of farmers and activists went out shouting ‘It’s rope, not dope,’ so they could make money on the other parts of hemp.
Hemp is a miracle plant that has been used for reasons other than getting high for centuries. Tons of hard hitting money makers that farmers wanted to cash in on. Fashionable hemp bags, CBD creams that don’t get you high, soaps, oils. There are a ton of product options. So Congress passed the 2018 Farm Bill, and any cannabis plant with less than .3% THC was legally hemp. So it was legal.
Smart folks have probably already caught the loophole faster than Congress could. THC is not the only part of cannabis that will get you high. There’s a whole list of cannabinoids that aren’t THC and can be used to reach the same effect. For example, Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 products are both legal under that federal law.
Some states moved quickly after that. They added Delta 8 to their own lists of controlled substances and regulated it themselves after that so it wouldn’t be caught in that legal gray area. But not all of them. As of right now, only 19 states have made a move on Delta 8 THC. That means Delta 8 THC might be legal in your state where marijuana is illegal.
So let’s review the benefits of Delta 8 THC over different cannabinoids:
There are many different cannabinoids to choose from. You might be wondering what that buzz word even means. It’s simple. Cannabinoid is just an umbrella term for all the compounds in cannabis that you would use for a product like this.
Don’t let the fancy jargon get in the way of your high. Some companies might try to make it technical and bring up some different statistics that are hard to understand. When it comes down to it, Delta 8 is a cannabinoid. We’re telling you this because products like hemp flowers are going to have more than just Delta 8 THC. There are going to be many different active ingredients in the hemp flowers you receive, and it’s important to know what’s in your body.
Now that we know what Delta 8 THC is, to be savvy shoppers, we need to know what Delta 8 flowers?
It’s important to know straight from the get go that these are not hemp flowers picked straight off the plant. These are CBD flowers that have been essentially covered in Delta 8 THC. Delta 8 is a cannabinoid found in small amounts in the cannabis plant. It's only present in trace concentrations in hemp plants, generally less than 1%. Delta 9 THC, on the other hand, is the euphoria-inducing molecule present in cannabis. Delta 9 is what makes it federally cannabis rather than hemp.
There is no way to make a hemp flower that’s just straight Delta 8 THC. It’s impossible. You’ve seen the numbers. It makes up less than 1% of the hemp plant, and the rest of it is used to make other ingredients and materials.
So how is this possible at all?
Delta 8 THC is extracted, most commonly with carbon extraction. They take the parts of the hemp plant that contain Delta 8 THC and extract all of it out, turning it into an oil. That extract will be at a different quality depending on the hemp plant and how well they extract it, so you will be getting a different product from every farm.
Simply put, a Delta 8 flower is a CBD flower that has been infused with liquid Delta 8 THC distillate. As a result, Delta 8 flower should provide you with all of the advantages of CBD, as well as some additional effects.
That’s why we talked about cannabinoids so much. Because you aren’t just getting Delta 8, you’re getting the base of CBD flowers too. Delta 8 is the icing on top of the CBD flowers. While it makes an incredible difference, you are still smoking CBD flowers underneath the Delta 8 THC extract, so we think it’s important to talk about.
Scientists and most American drug agencies get up in arms to wage war against all things cannabis. It’s their job, yeah. So when the government comes out with information in favor of CBD flowers, that’s how you know it must be really beneficial.
The scientific trials have essentially come to the conclusion that smoking CBD will give you all the benefits that smoking marijuana will give you without any of the downsides. They do consider getting high a downside, though.
Smoking CBD flowers can:
Smoking CBD is not addictive because there is no psychoactive component. No high, no addiction, just the benefits that smoking cannabis would give you without the downsides.
Don’t let that turn you away from them. Delta 8 flowers are pretty much the only way you can get the proper Delta 8 experience while smoking the buds. Delta 8 is usually used in every other way. You see tinctures, oils, vapes, everything. But these flowers are the only way you can smoke Delta 8 THC .
Smoking and inhalation specifically is an effective delivery method that enables the body to rapidly absorb CBD and Delta 8 THC into your bloodstream. Smoking high-CBD flowers makes contact with your bloodstream pretty much immediately. Tests show that the peak concentration of CBD in your blood plasma will be 3 minutes after inhalation. That’s fast. When CBD is inhaled, the cannabinoids are directed into the lungs and rapidly absorbed into the bloodstream and put into circulation throughout the body.
Now that we know what Delta 8 is and how Delta 8 flowers are made and what they offer over other options, you know your product. Knowing the product is half the battle. When you’re looking through different sites for your next flower, you’ll be a hemp flower expert. But what goes into making a list of the best Delta 8 flower?
You have to consider these important factors:
Safety testing. Third Party Lab testing is the industry standard. Do not buy any Delta 8 product that does not have lab tests available for you to view. These tests ensure we customers receive a product that will not harm them. Only shady businesses and scams are going to try and hide them. If your product passed, wouldn’t you make it easy to find?
Also consider that a business extracts Delta 8 THC before treating their high quality hemp flowers. You are smoking their extract. Laboratories verify that an extract is safe to smoke. Tested items are superior to untested, lower-cost alternatives, if you see any floating around. We didn’t see much. They don’t last long.
Be careful. It's critical to keep in mind that your safety comes first. You want an authentic product that has been well tested and will not bring you any trouble. Spend no time with a company that does not state that their product has been well tested and is safe.
Cost. We all know that people have different priorities. Some of us will emphasize price, while others may consider it but will not be put off by a high price if the product is good. Do you have any idea who will get the safer, higher-intensity product? You definitely do, even the folks that don’t want to admit it.
Even if you appreciate less expensive items more than more expensive ones, engage in some critical thinking. If the price of a D-8 vape pen is in the single digits, you have to wonder how they do it. D-8 is far more difficult to extract than THC, hence it costs more. What farming practices were employed in the production of the product? We can't alter your priorities for you, but please consider your safety.
Credibility. Honestly, the big bulk of our problems can be avoided if you buy from a reliable seller. A scam or a company that doesn’t create premium quality items will not be supported by the market. There are a ton of hemp flowers out there and bad products aren’t gonna cut it.
The most crucial element to consider when obtaining cannabis online is ordering from a reliable vendor. If you locate a reputable seller and don't like the products, you can usually get your money back. At times, your stomach or head may protest against the stress. Many companies will give you a straight refund. Others will at least accept your belongings if they haven't been opened.
This has been our buying guide. We’ve taught you what Delta 8 THC is, what exactly a hemp flower is, how they work, and how to go out into the market yourself and find a good product. When you go combing the market for your next legal high, use this list and you’ll plant yourself on a good product.
And for the more independent customers who are exploring all of their options, you will come back to this list and find that they really are the top of this market. We stand behind these companies, and would love for you to find that too.
Delta 8 THC is a cannabinoid that resembles what we normally think of as THC. It’s a product similar to Delta 10 in that they are both offshoots from THC, but they differ in how they are cultivated and their legality. Under federal law, Delta 8 THC is not considered THC so it is a hemp product. Despite that classification, it will still get you high and deliver on all the benefits cannabis would offer you.
Delta 8 flowers are CBD hemp flowers usually rolled and sifted through Delta 8 extract to give them the cannabinoid’s effect. That’s the only way Delta 8 can be smoked in the typical fashion. There is no such thing as Delta 8 kief in the normal sense because Delta 8 makes up less than 1% of the cannabis plants. Instead, you’re getting both CBD and Delta 8 THC at once. Which is fantastic, the entourage effect will make for a great, mild high.
In many ways, yes. If you are looking for something legal, Delta 8 might be the only option in your state. Some states that have outlawed marijuana have not released guidelines on Delta 8. Because it’s federally considered a hemp product, it could be legal where you live.
It also depends on why you smoke cannabis. If you’re trying to get the health benefits without the psychoactivity, you might want to look for CBD. Delta 8 THC occupies this wonderful middleground of giving you all the benefits of CBD and THC while still offering a good, mild high.
Delta 8 is a part of the infused hemp flower, which is a cannabis plant with under.3% THC. Delta 8 THC makes up a small percentage of the cannabis plants, and through carbon extraction, is removed from the plant and distilled into an extract that can be used for all sorts of products. This is how edibles, vapes, carts, and organic hemp flowers are all made.
Thank you for reading our list and buying guide. We’ve connected you with the industry’s best Delta 8 flower. Now it’s your turn. Go through the products and see which company is the perfect fit for you.
This was our complete guide on buying delta 8 THC Flower Strains & weed flower buds online. The brands we have reviewed here are the most reputable in the cannabis market, and if you are about to choose the most suitable brand for you, take the help of our research.
