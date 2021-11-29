November 29, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
In a world full of exhaustion and tiresome daily activities, it’s not bad to have something to get you through the day. That’s exactly the kind of product that Delta 8 THC turned out to be when it was first discovered. The cannabinoid has magical abilities when it comes to taking away your anxiety and paranoia, sleeping issues, mental fog, and many other symptoms of fatigue. But even if you’re fortunate enough to not have those issues in your life, the substance comes with lots of additional qualities that makes you relaxed and more focused, giving you the boost of productivity that many crave.
One thing, however, is not so good about the rise in Delta 8 THC products continuously showing up on the market. The quality of Delta 8 gummies, because of many brands vying to get their share of profits, has gone down considerably in recent times. Only a select few brands are still the ones making advances with Delta 8 THC products, and finding these brands is harder than ever.
But rest assured, this list will take care of your Delta 8 gummies needs. We have done our due diligence in finding the best Delta 8 gummies, and all that’s left now is for us to tell you about them and highlight their best aspects, so you can choose the most suitable Delta 8 gummies for yourself.
The brand that came out on top of them all was Exhale Wellness. It’s known for the high-quality Delta 8 gummies that it manufactures, but that’s putting it simply. The brand has one of the strongest fan bases in the cannabis industry because of its user-friendly policies, cutting-edge manufacturer technology, and amazing effects of the products.
Exhale Wellness outshone the other brands in all the aspects we were looking for, and then some. The brand boasts the best tastes, smooth effects, and overall the highest user experience of any Delta 8 manufacturers currently operating in the market.
Best quality of Delta 8 gummies: We tested all the products on our list for their strength, purity, and effects. These factors collectively told us of the overall quality of the Delta 8 gummies that we tried out. It goes without saying, the Delta 8 gummies offered by Exhale Wellness scored the highest in terms of quality.
Smooth effects: Exhale Wellness makes sure of the purity of its Delta 8 gummies ingredients. Since there are no artificial ingredients, preservatives, or GMOs included in the manufacturing process, the effects these gummies produce are one of the very best, and last for longer durations as well.
Amazing taste: Delta 8 gummies can be very delectable if produced with the right ingredients. In the case of Exhale Wellness, the brand has mastered the art of enhancing flavors through hemp-derived terpenes. These gummies are very popular for their extraordinary flavor and aroma.
Carefully-grown hemp plants: Exhale Wellness is one of the brands that takes its hemp sources very seriously. We really admire this quality in a brand, because if the hemp plants are compromised, the Delta 8 extracts from them will be contaminated from the get-go. Exhale’s hemp plants aren’t only US-grown, but also bred to be the best for extracts, and cultivated without the use of any herbicides or pesticides.
Third-party lab tested: The lack of artificial ingredients, and the careful cultivation of hemp plants, mean Exhale’s products are one of the best in quality and purity. But the brand doesn’t just rely on guesswork when it comes to ensuring purity. Both the hemp extracts and final products are tested through independent laboratories to make sure there are no contaminants, harmful chemicals, or metals in them.
45-day satisfaction guarantee: When it comes to likeable customer policies and a whole lot of convenience, Exhale Wellness spares no effort. Apart from the amazing prices, the brand also provides a full satisfaction guarantee valid for up to 45 days. Which means that if you don’t like the gummies for any reason, you can get your money back, no questions asked.
Exhale Wellness isn’t exactly a new brand, but it’s not one of the earliest either. But, regardless of this, the brand has managed to garner a huge number of reviews from customers. The satisfaction ratio for the brand is through the roof, and the majority of reviews admire the top-shelf quality Exhale Wellness provides.
You will also see many people regarding Exhale’s customer-friendly policies, like the free shipping and money-back guarantee, along with its dedicated team of customer support representatives. There are also consumers who like the frequent discount offers available through Exhale’s official website.
⇒ Visit the Official Website of Exhale Wellness
BudPop is a brand founded by hemp enthusiasts with decades of collective experience. The group came together in an effort to provide people a trustworthy and solid-quality brand, with Delta 8 products that really are what they promise to be.
Unlike Exhale, Budpop is a fairly new brand in the cannabis industry. It was founded only recently, but has made a kickstart in the market regardless of the late arrival to the Delta 8 manufacturing scene. The brand now boasts one of the best-received Delta 8 gummies, along with a range of other D8 products.
Ethically-sourced hemp: BudPop is one of the brands equally dedicated to the environment as it is to its consumer base. The brand makes sure of its hemp extracts’ quality by getting it from the best quality plants grown at small farms with great care. While doing so, the brand also protects the environment by minimizing energy usage and waste.
Backed with profound knowledge: To go up in the cannabis market the way BudPop did, a brand needs people with immense knowledge in the field of hemp products. BudPop has no shortage of such people, because the brand was founded by enthusiasts with a collective experience totalling more than three decades.
Premium flavors of Delta 8 gummies: Since developing top-quality products takes longer periods of time, and flavors are harder to achieve without artificial ingredients, BudPop has only produced two flavors for its Delta 8 gummies. However, the limited quantity only highlights the brand’s focus on quality. The flavors of these Delta 8 gummies scored the highest among all the others we tested.
Extraordinary potency: Given the high-quality hemp extracts, the purity of the ingredients, and the premium formula developed by the brand’s founders, it’s no surprise that BudPop’s Delta 8 gummies exhibit an exceedingly potent effect. In fact, the gummies scored parallel with our top brand in terms of efficacy and potency.
Remarkably fast deliveries: One of the aspects we found BudPop highly praised in was the brand’s efficiency in delivering you the product. In almost all the cases, the buyers get their purchase of Delta 8 gummies within a day or two of placing the order.
30-day money back guarantee: In case you purchase Budpop’s gummies but change your mind later, you can return the products within 30 days of your purchase to get a full refund. Do keep in mind that the gummies have to be unused and still in their original packaging, otherwise you won’t get your money back.
BudPop only started operating at the beginning of 2021, and as such, there aren’t as many reviews for its Delta 8 gummies as we would’ve liked to read. The ones that we did read, however, were exceptionally positive. The gummies are liked for their potency and exotic flavors, which is a good indicator of future potential of the brand.
⇒ Visit the Official Website of BudPop
Hollyweed CBD is the third brand on our list for various reasons. The brand maintains a high profile because of its transparent manufacturing policies, gets a lot of praise because of the potency of its gummies, and garners tons of top ratings from experts as well.
The brand is also known for its efforts in spreading awareness regarding the beneficial qualities of hemp, especially the Delta 8 cannabinoid. One of the founders of the brand, Zach Fernandez, is a renowned advocate for the protection of the environment and bringing people education on health through plant-based products.
Manufactured using the purest Delta 8 THC: Hollyweed CBD is one of those brands that are intent on maximizing only the benefits of thc Delta 8 in their products. The brand uses one of the purest extracts in its D8 gummies. What’s more, the extracts first get tested by finest labs to make sure there are no contaminants or metals present in them.
Satisfaction guarantee: Hollyweed CBD is the second company on our list that provides all of its customers with a satisfaction guarantee. That means, if you purchase any of their products but aren’t satisfied with your user experience, you can request a refund within 45 days of your purchase and get your money back.
Exceedingly potent: Since the gummies are made of the purest Delta 8 THC in very high concentrations, it’s no surprise that Hollyweed’s gummies rank the highest for their incredible potency. If you’re looking for potency, you can’t go wrong with this brand.
Tasteful concoction of flavors: The various packs of Hollyweed CBD’s Delta 8 gummies contain a mixture of delicious treats. These flavors include pineapple, orange, apple, grape, and strawberry. Rest assured, there are no artificial sweeteners used in these gummies, so you will get all of the scrumptiousness without any health risks.
Vegan-friendly: The Delta 8 gummies manufactured by Hollyweed CBD are made using an all-natural formula, and since there are no artificial ingredients used, the hemp-derived product is marketed as a vegan-friendly option.
Quality assured: Apart from the third-party lab testing or independent lab testing, the brand has a lot of quality control measures of its own in place as well. The entire manufacturing process is overseen by the hemp experts of Hollyweed CBD. When buying from them, you can be sure that your Delta 8 gummies will come with no compromise on the quality.
The gummies produced by Hollyweed CBD are one of the most highly-rated Delta 8 products we came across. Consumers love the flavors in each pack. The fact that you can choose between various potencies with Hollyweed’s Delta 8 gummies is another aspect of the brand that makes it many people’s favorite.
The reviews had a lot to say about the soothing effects of the Delta 8 gummies. The majority of people found them helpful with issues like restlessness or trouble sleeping. Overall, the effects of Hollyweed’s gummies are well-liked for their health-promoting abilities along with the tasty flavor.
⇒ Visit the Official Website of Hollyweed CBD
When you go browsing for Delta 8 gummies, with most brands you’ll find 10-20 flavors at best. That changes with Diamond CBD. They have more than 100 different types of gummies available differing in flavors, quantity, potency/strength, strains, and more. There’s so much variety that most of you will never run out of new gummies to try.
Another good thing about these gummies is there’s a good balance of THC to CBD. That means you can reap maximum benefits from both without having to choose. You don’t get this advantage with most other companies.
Tons of variety: When it comes to gummies, there are more options with Diamond CBD than with any other brand. There are more than 50 different flavors, then products differ in terms of potency and the number of gummies they have in the pack. Lastly, all gummies are distinctly divided into 3 different types of mood: focus, calm, and buzz.
Balanced THC and CBD: Most other companies, when producing Delta 8 gummies, use extraction methods that filter out most of the CBD while retaining most of the THC. Diamond CBD, on the other hand, uses methods that retain a good amount of CBD. This means that people who are looking for the benefits of both can now get them with these gummies.
Very affordable: Diamond CBD’s gummies are some of the most affordable we’ve seen in the Delta 8 market. The company’s gummies start at around $3 for a pack of 2. There are also larger packs available for discounted prices.
70% off for subscribers: Most companies that are selling Delta 8 gummies offer discounts to their customers if they subscribe to regular shipments; but these discounts typically hover around 20-25%. With Diamond CBD, you get a whopping 70% off when you subscribe. Not only does this bring the price of their already affordable gummies down considerably, if you regularly use gummies these savings can accumulate over time to save you a small fortune.
Sales events throughout the year: You don’t necessarily have to subscribe in order to reap massive discounts with Diamond CBD. The company holds sales events throughout the year during which these gummies can be found with up to 75% off their usual price tag.
Organic ingredients: All of the company’s products are made using completely organic, non-GMO ingredients. There is no synthetic chemicals or flavoring used. In addition, all products have also been tested in a third-party lab to ensure their quality and screen for any harmful compounds.
Customers love Diamond CBD’s gummies for a variety of reasons. People who are always looking for new flavors or concentrations to try love the variety of these products. In addition, Diamond CBD also has very high potency gummies available on sale for people who have built a tolerance to lower strengths.
The affordability is also a huge selling point with the users of these products. Despite their high quality, these gummies are among the most affordable in the market. Throw in the 70% subscriber discount and you’ll have a hard time finding a cheaper alternative that also provides this much quality. Over time, those 70% savings can add up and save you a lot of money.
⇒ Visit the Official Website of Diamond CBD
3Chi delta 8 thc is one of the pioneering brands of Delta 8 products. Back when this cannabinoid was discovered in 2019, this company was one of the first to come up with novel methods to safely extract this compound from the hemp plants and release different Delta 8 products. Being one of the first out the door, they captured a large segment of the market, especially since their gummies (and other products) were, and remain, some of the best in the market in terms of quality.
When reviewing gummies for this article, we went through hundreds of brands. 3Chi had the greatest number of reviews out of all of them. They have millions of people who trust and purchase their products regularly to fulfill a variety of needs. 3Chi is a company that’s highly trusted by millions of users in the US alone.
Trustworthy company: 3Chi’s name is trusted by millions of users. The reason is simple, they have years of history providing excellent products. People know by now that when they choose this company for any Delta 8 product, not just gummies, they’re going to get a quality product.
Innovative brand: The founders of the company have a lot of experience working with hemp and making cannabinoid products. They were at the forefront of Delta 8’s discovery and invented a lot of methods to extract it organically without using any cutting agents.
Organic ingredients: All 3Chi gummies utilize only organic, non-GMO ingredients. The company sources its hemp from farmers in Colorado and Califronia, where it’s grown very carefully without using any harmful pesticides. Before these products are released to the market, they’re tested in a third-party lab to test their quality as well as to make sure that they don’t contain any harmful compounds like heavy metals, synthetic chemicals, pesticides, or others. And lab reports are visible.
Delicious flavors: A lot of user reviews indicated that 3Chi’s gummies taste quite different from most of the option in the market, in a very good way. In addition to the natural flavoring, these gummies also contain the earthy, natural taste of hemp and marijuana that many customers love and keep coming back for.
Carefully cultivated strains: The people operating 3Chi have decades of experience in the medical cannabinoid industry, and they’ve used that experience to carefully cultivate excellent strains that are geared towards a variety of uses. Whether it’s pain management, anxiety, insomnia, recreational use, or something else, you’ll definitely find gummies for your use case.
If we had one thing to pick that most buyers praise 3Chi for, it would be quality. The company has such a great reputation that no matter where you look, it doesn't matter whether it’s expert reviews or user opinions, the company almost always makes the list of highest quality Delta 8 brands in the market. Their brand isn’t just famous for gummies, people love every single product they put out. It’s likely due to the company’s founders’ experience with cannabinoids that they keep making such excellent and enjoyable products.
⇒ Visit the Official Website of 3Chi
When it comes to Delta 8 products, especially edibles, it’s important to never just take anyone’s word for the best brands. Chances are, you might encounter many marketing tactics instead of actually receiving genuine advice regarding top-quality gummies. So, in the spirit of complete transparency to our readers, we will take you through every step we took to make sure the brands on our list were really the best. Let’s get started.
Even though Delta 8 is a very complicated substance to make products out of, it doesn’t prevent a large number of brands from dabbling in the manufacturing of Delta 8 gummies. Now, with such a large industry, it’s tough to find the right brands even for experts.
To make our research more effective, we had to first look up all the brands offering Delta 8 gummies, and then comb out the ones worth consideration. And that’s exactly what we did. Our team looked into every brand and manufacturer online, contributing the names worth consideration to our list of brands.
Once we were sure all the worthy brands were on our research list, we moved on to the next step.
It’s true that the brands we included on our research list were promising at first glance, but not all of them qualified to be on our shortlist because of the rigorous standards we set for our brands. Many things, like the import of the hemp plants, the cultivation process for the plants, the manufacturing process, and quality-assurance measures, add to the overall brand image of a Delta 8 gummies manufacturer.
We looked into all of those things and many others as well before shortlisting the brands. Moreover, we kept an eye out for additional clues on the brand image of these manufacturers. If a brand was previously known for shabby manufacturing, we took it off the list. Similarly, if a brand was praised for compliance with good manufacturer standards, we qualified it for the final list.
Our initial research of the brands gave us plenty of information about the kind of manufacturing practices they use—and therefore the kind of reputation they boast. However, it’s not necessarily the same for every user, and most might not experience similar things while dealing with a certain brand.
But we made sure the brands that we shortlisted were the best bet for all of our readers, not just a specific few. By reading reviews from a large number of buyers, and taking into account opinions of veteran Delta 8 users, we gauged the reputation of these brands and also what their user satisfaction ratio was.
Though it’s mostly very useful in deciding whether a brand is worth buying from, reputation alone doesn’t always guarantee good quality. And since this list aims to get you absolutely the best bang for your buck, we couldn’t simply rely on reputation alone, either.
The brands that made it onto our shortlist were solid in terms of manufacturing practices and brand image, but we also tried out their gummies for an extensive period of time to know exactly the kind of user experience they provide.
The gummies were evaluated based on their quality, potency, purity, and taste. We also looked at the prices of these gummies, how friendly the brand’s customer service policies were, if there were any return guarantees, and whether the majority of buyers of the product were satisfied with the effects.
After we were done with our testing of the Delta 8 gummies, and felt convinced we had found the top 5 entries for our list, we put together this list.
In this list, we review the things we had looked for during our research, and give you a detailed account of our experience using the Delta 8 gummies that we tried out.
Now you’ve got 5 different brands to buy Delta 8 gummies from. They’re all very high quality and the best out there; but how do you choose between them? In this section, we’ll tell you what factors you should base your decision on.1. Strength/concentration: It might be tempting to go for the strongest gummies you can possibly find from the get go, but we recommend against doing that. There’s no reason why you can’t work your way up to using edibles with higher potencies, but starting with those is a bad idea. While thankfully you can’t overdose on Delta 8 THC, the side effects if you go over your tolerance to delta 8 level aren’t very pleasant and they last for up to 8 hours.
Now you might be wondering what’s a good dose to start with. For beginners, experts recommend a dose of 5-10mg; that’s a very safe amount to start with. For example, if a delta 8 thc gummy contains 20mg of THC, consume only a quarter or half of it at most. This limit applies even if you’ve smoked pot before. Edibles take a while to kick in, but the high with them is much stronger than the one you’d normally get from smoking flower or vapes.
Your health should be your first and foremost consideration before using any product. There are a few things to consider here. To begin with, if you have any preexisting medical conditions or you’re regularly using prescription medication, check with your doctor whether you can safely use Delta 8 THC.
Secondly, you should only buy gummies from reputable brands. You don’t necessarily have to buy from the brands we’ve mentioned here, but do plenty of research before you commit to a company and buy their Delta 8 products. There are a lot of companies in the market that use synthetic or dubious ingredients in their products. It’s not always easy to tell which brand is safe and which isn’t. In the presence of completely organic and safe products, there’s no reason to risk your health with shady ones.
Lastly, after you buy gummies, make sure to stick to a safe dosage so you don’t experience side effects. With edibles it’s very easy to go over one’s tolerance level since they don’t take effect for a good 20-30 minutes. People think the gummies aren’t working and they keep consuming more and more, just to experience side effects later.
For beginners, the recommended amount is 5-10mg of THC. If the gummies you purchase aren’t available in that potency, use half/quarter of a gummy at a time. Also be aware that, unlike smoking THC, edibles take a while to take effect but the high is much stronger with edibles. Consume your recommended dosage and wait 20-30 minutes for it to kick in before you decide to use more.
The answer to that question largely depends on whom you ask. Delta 8 advocates say that it’s a completely safe compound that helps with a lot of medical conditions and is great for recreational use; that point does hold merit. A lot of research has proven that THC does help with a lot of medical conditions.
However, since Delta 8 THC is such a new compound, having been discovered in 2019, research is still ongoing to determine its long-term effects. As the answer is not yet certain, we cannot tell you whether the compound itself is safe or not. Please conduct your own research before you use these products.
The side effects of THC include nausea, racing/irregular heartbeat, nervousness, anxiety, dry mouth, increased appetite, and more. It warrants mentioning that these only occur with a very small percentage of users. In almost all of these cases, the person suffers from these because s/he went over his/her tolerance level. That’s why it’s so important to stick to a dosage when using any Delta 8 product, edibles or not.
THC edibles, gummies included, can take a while before you start to feel the effects. But the end test result is much stronger compared to smoking pot. On average, you should expect these gummies to take around 20-30 minutes before they kick in.
While a lot of brands claim that Delta 8 doesn’t really make you high, that’s not exactly true. The high you might experience with Delta 8 THC is weaker compared to Delta 9 thc, for example; but you do still get high. The initial high with these gummies can be compared to a feeling of elation. You can always consume more after your initial dose to make the effect stronger.
Marijuana got federally legalized by the US govt in 2018. However, a lot of states and counties have made their own laws about the substance. You should inquire about your local laws before you purchase and use hemp products.
THC use won’t show up on your regular roadside breathalyzer test. But if you go through a drug test that relies on a sample of your blood, sweat, saliva, or hair follicles, there’s a high chance that your THC use will get detected.
Gummies are a great way to get started with edibles. But with a thousand and one brands available in the Delta 8 THC market, it can be hard to know which one to trust and which one to avoid. We noticed this dilemma and tried to make our readers’ lives easier by researching and selecting 5 of the best Delta 8 brands in the market right now. Now all you need to do is purchase from one of these and have a great time. Have fun.
