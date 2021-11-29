November 29, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Delta 8 THC is the only cannabinoid that delivers all of the benefits of cannabis, without causing any adverse side effects. It's also a good choice for when you want to get a good night's sleep, a buzz to help you get through the day, and for treating several health issues.
To get Delta 8 THC's benefits however, one must go through a complex extraction process in order to remove the compound from hemp. Despite this fact, many brands go into making cannabis products in a bid to increase their sales potential and market share.
There are also some brands that understand the process a little better and strive to produce a higher quality product. The following list is to help you find the right brand to satisfy all your Delta 8 vaping needs. With the above in mind, let's take a closer look at the best brands for Delta 8 THC and the pros and cons of each.
Here are the detailed reviews of our top picks:
In terms of Delta 8 carts, Exhale Wellness is usually at the top of the list. As one of the most reputable and trustworthy brands in the sphere of customer service, the brand is not only well known for its high quality products, but also for the extended benefits it offers, the low prices, and other features that enhance the customer experience.
Exhale Wellness is one of the most well-known names in the Delta 8 industry. Exhale's Delta 8 cartridges were found to be of the highest quality without the addition of additives. In addition to the purity and high quality, the brand's products are also among the most potent and affordable on the market.
You’ll find it no surprise to hear that Exhale is spoken highly of throughout the cannabis industry and that satisfied customers are happy to leave reviews both on the company website as well as all over other relevant online spaces and platforms.
Exhale's Delta 8 cart reviews were overwhelmingly positive, no matter where we’ve read them. Overall, customers reported superior quality, longer-lasting effects and a great overall experience with using this brand.
⇒ Visit the Official Website of Exhale Wellness
BudPop is another premium manufacturer of Delta 8 carts that is closely related to Exhale Wellness. Despite being relatively new compared to most of the other brands on this list, this brand still makes it to the top due to the higher quality of its products and attractive lower prices.
In the short time that it has existed, the brand has become one of the leading Delta 8 cart manufacturers. After independent lab testing its Delta 8 carts, we found them to be of premium quality and they easily equal the highest standards of the market today..
BudPop's Delta 8 carts have been praised by all consumers, even though there are less reviews than other companies on our list - but this could be due to the fact that they are a new seller.. The brand has received rave reviews from users, and our testing revealed similar results, with BudPop scoring higher on average than all the other brands..
⇒ Visit the Official Website of BudPop
Zach Fernandez, the artist and environmentalist who famously changed the Hollywood sign to read 'Hollyweed' to celebrate California's legalization of cannabis, founded Hollyweed. It is therefore one of the few brands that consistently promotes the potential benefits of cannabis.
Keeping its manufacturing practices transparent and environmentally friendly, the brand continues to innovate the industry. Based on a belief in cannabidiol's benefits, this company focuses on health and wellness products.
Hollyweed's Delta 8 cartridges don't appear to have a great deal of reviews. As compared to the other brands on our list, they do fall short in this regard, but they do have a few glowing testimonials (when you can find them).
Delta 8 carts have largely been praised for their balanced highs and additionally, users commented on Hollyweed's Delta 8 cartridges' exceptional healing properties. Consumers generally like and praise the brand on the whole.
⇒ Visit the Official Website of Hollyweed
On our list, Diamond CBD is one of the most popular and well-liked brands. In addition to its CBD products, it is also a leading name in the Delta 8 industry. Several highly experienced professionals run the company, ensuring the quality of the products.
Despite being a leading manufacturer of CBD products, Diamond CBD has been included on our list of Delta 8 THC carts for good reason; it has an amazing variety of products. While this may prove overwhelming for beginners, it’s the very reason why seasoned users keep on coming back.
The brand has a number of other features that make it more customer-focused, besides its sales policies; it also provides exceptional customer service. Diamond CBD's customer service can be reached in many ways, and any complaints you have will be addressed promptly.
A number of users have praised Diamond CBD. As one of the most well-reviewed brands we looked into, the vast majority of testimonials were extremely positive.
The brand's vape cartridges have been praised for their blends of Delta 8 THC and CBD, which deliver smooth, long-lasting effects, according to many customers. A number of customers commended the brand for its customer-friendly practices and after-sales service, too.
⇒ Visit the Official Website of Diamond CBD
The brand 3Chi is by no means a small one when it comes to Delta 8 carts, even though it's the last on our list. Among the first cannabis companies to introduce Delta 8 THC products, it’s also one of the early pioneers in the cannabis industry.
3Chi researchers and developers have been making fresh, innovative moves in Delta 8 cartridge extraction, manufacturing practices and overall quality since the company was founded. Today, their Delta 8 carts are known for being some of the strongest in the industry.
3Chi is one of the leading brands in the cannabis market. It has a much greater number of reviews than most of the other brands we looked at, and many of those reviews are excellent.
Delta 8 THC vape cartridges were praised by customers for their strength and even though the CCELL build cartridges have a taste-enhancing mouthpiece, many preferred the affordable price. Others however, felt that the customer support services could be improved.
⇒ Visit the Official Website of 3Chi
Since Delta 8 THC is a rare compound that only exists in small amounts in hemp, removing it is more difficult than extracting most other cannabinoids. To get pure Delta 8 THC that’s potent, it takes a lot of expertise, world-class equipment and a perfect environment that many manufacturers simply don’t have the time or money to invest in.
Therefore, Delta 8 THC vape carts are hard to find on the market today. The good news is that hemp products are still manufactured by some great brands that go the extra mile, and our goal was to discover them and provide you with all of the information you need to make a worthwhile choice.
In order to begin our research, we first compiled a list of all the brands that offer Delta 8 THC vape carts.
Following this list, we set out to find brands that would be worth considering when it came to Delta 8 THC vape carts. We took the time to consider a range of factors, including the manufacturing process, the quality of extracts used, the sourcing methods of hemp from reliable sources and whether or not fact sheets for each ingredient were provided, as well as third party lab results.
Initially, we filtered out all the brands that didn't meet our criteria and it's not surprising that only a small fraction of the brands from the original list made the shortlist. To assign Delta 8 THC vape carts an overall score, we evaluated the build, duration of effects and the overall costs of a particular brand based on our shortlist. Ultimately, only the top-scoring oness from our final list made it into this guide - and you can check out our findings right now.
Due to the fact that a large number of brands are promoting awareness of Delta 8 THC vape and its potential benefits, purchasing Delta 8 THC carts is no longer difficult. Substandard brands might be the only roadblock.
The reputation of the brand that manufactured the Delta 8 THC cart is the best indicator of its quality. By choosing a brand with a good reputation, you can be assured you will receive a product of high quality and value.
Considering buying Delta 8 THC carts, how can you appraise a brand's reputation? There isn't much to it. The first step is to research the brand online. Learn about the brand's manufacturing processes and vision, and read consumer reviews after learning the basics.
You will be able to determine what kind of manufacturing practices a brand adheres to and how its brand image is perceived. Positive reviews and customer-first policies are the hallmarks of a good brand.
It isn't enough to rely on the reputation of the company when evaluating a brand that doesn't have widespread appeal (or recently joined the cannabis vaping industry). It is at this point that some aspects of evaluating its products can be considered.
Knowing what to look for can help you decide whether a brand's Delta 8 THC carts are good or not. Examine the cartridge's purity profile and determine if any artificial additives have been included. You should also check the source of the hemp plants and the extraction method the brand used to make the Delta 8 THC extract for the THC Vape cartridges. Ideally, the company should provide third party lab test results to confirm the ingredients listed on the label and ensure safe use.
Next, find out how potent and strong the cart is. This can be determined by looking at the Delta 8 THC concentration, as well as the amount of cannabis derived terpenes or CBD (if any) contained in the cart. To get a better idea of how the cart affects the customer, you should read reviews and customer feedback.
Consider the material of the cartridge itself, as well as the colour of the fluid inside. High-quality carts tend to have a clearer fluid inside and to be made from premium materials. As a precaution, avoid THC Vape cartridges that are made from poor-quality materials or are murky in colour.
Ultimately, it comes down to the cost of the cartridge. It doesn't matter how good a brand's reputation is or what the specs of its carts look like, it's of no use to buy from one that charges astronomical prices for its products. In the same way, if the reputation and quality are solid, but the price is too good to be true, it's likely to be a substandard brand that is relying on false advertising to draw in custom.
Establish an average price range for good quality carts by looking carefully at the prices of all the carts you consider. Brands typically offer the best price-quality ratio.
This is a tetrahydrocannabinol that was recently discovered in hemp. The substance became a hit with users as a result of its many amazing properties. Delta 8 THC provides all the good benefits of THC without generating any of the negative effects that the traditional cannabis compound, Delta 9 THC, produces.
In addition, this is why Delta 8 THC is getting a lot of attention from lawmakers. Delta 8 THC products are widely available on the hemp market today. This means that many counterfeit brands are appearing, so be careful to only purchase good brands to ensure your safety.
Depending on where you live, Delta 8 THC products may be regulated differently. According to the Farm Bill of 2018, it is completely legal to buy Delta 8 THC Vape cartridges in the US. For a cannabis product to be federally legal, it must contain less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC, and all the brands on our list meet that standard.
In addition to the federal jurisdiction, the law also varies from state to state. It's important to check what the state laws are about Delta 8 THC where you live before placing an order. Many will insist that buyers/users are above the age of 21, and some disallow the purchase of Delta 8 THC products entirely.
Providing the Delta 8 THC used in the vape cartridges is pure, this can be answered with a yes. It may be unsafe if the hemp source, extraction method, or manufacturing process is not up to par.
If the ingredients used in the Delta 8 THC carts are organic and there are no artificial additives, it's a good idea to consider them to be very safe. If you purchase your carts from a trustworthy brand, you'll be just fine.
If you choose a brand that makes high-quality cannabis products, there are little to no side effects associated with Delta 8 THC vape carts. However, some minor side effects may occur, such as dry mouth or temporary disorientation, depending on your tolerance level. Typically, you get used to the carts fairly quickly, so you don't have to worry about these side effects.
The answer is yes. The compound is still cannabis-derived and contains THC despite its groundbreaking discovery. A drug test looks for it specifically and does not discriminate by isomer (whether it is Delta 8 THC or Delta 9). If you vaped Delta 8 THC before taking your drug test, you will test positive for the drug.
Delta 8 THC is one of the substances with a vast potential to positively impact millions of lives in our ever-evolving world. Many of your daily problems can be solved with this new and exciting cannabinoid.
The best way to benefit from the effects of Delta 8 THC is to take it in Delta 8 THC carts and choosing the correct brand is the first step. We have compiled a list of the top 5 brands of Delta 8 THC carts, but you can also use the buying guide to find something else. Delta 8 THC is easily accessible, and you can get your hands on the amazing highs and health benefits that it offers.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at news@clevescene.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
No recently-read stories.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.