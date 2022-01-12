January 12, 2022 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Are you searching for the proper form of THC to relax you? Or maybe, you’re searching for the most effective Delta-9 goods? You don’t have to waste your time anymore because you’ve come to the right place! We tried many brands’ products in order to find the best ones possible. And we succeeded in that!
Besides Delta-8, Delta-9 is the other type of THC, and it’s the active ingredient in the Cannabis plant that offers many advantages. Delta-9 oil is the perfect product that’ll give you a high feeling without any negative side effects.
We’ve selected two powerful, highly potent, and beneficial Delta-9 oils that’ll enhance your experience and make it the best you’ve ever had.
Exhale Wellness are widely-known for their variety of premium hemp products. They use the best Colorado-grown hemp, and that’s why every product they put out on the market has great success. Their products are perfectly disguised alternative medicine which has proven to be highly beneficial. For assured quality, shop online with a trusted brand like Exhale Wellness.
Exhale Wellness has a variety of Delta-9, Delta-8, CBD, and HHC goods, but we’ve decided to try their CBD + THC oil as one of their most popular products. We weren’t surprised by its high quality as it’s not our first time to try Exhale Wellness products, so let's take a closer look at what it’ll bring you.
Exhale Wellness CBD + THC oil has a total of 600mg CBD and 15mg of THC. Every used ingredient in this oil is natural and organic. There's not one ingredient in this oil that’s genetically modified, so by purchasing it, you’ll get the highest purity and quality.
There's nothing harmful or artificial in this tincture, nor is there a presence of additives or preservatives. Exhale Wellness uses a CO2 extraction method that’s safe and natural, hence the potency of this Delta-9 tincture.
Being a transparent and trustworthy company, Exhale Wellness always runs third-party laboratory tests on all of its products, including this CBD + THC oil. In this way, they’re successfully providing the best Delta-9 oil on the market that’s safe to use and highly potent at the same time.
If you’re interested in the results from the laboratory's tests and the purity of this oil, they’re available on the Exhale Wellness website, so you can easily check them out.
You can get this oil very fast. You can choose free shipping, but they also offer Standard and Expedited shipping. Exhale Wellness will send you a tracking number so that you can keep an eye on your oil.
This company has a 100% money-back guarantee, which means that if you're not satisfied with the product (which rarely happens), you'll get a full refund. You can request your money to be returned in a period from 30 to 45 days after the purchase, no matter if you’ve opened or used the oil.
This powerful Delta-9 tincture comes in 600mg and 1200mg glass bottles. It has a dropper with marks for easier use.
If you choose to subscribe, you'll get a 25% discount, and if this is your first purchase from Exhale Wellness, you'll get 20% off.
For any questions regarding the oil, you can reach out to their customer service via phone, email, or through their online contact form, and they’ll be happy to answer you.
Customers are delighted by the potency and the ease of using this oil. Many of them say that they love how this oil relaxes them and that it’s natural and harmless to use. They haven’t felt any side effects, and that’s what makes it even more popular.
CBD.co is one of the best online marketplaces that offer a variety of different brands of CBD products. You can find the most elite products on their website. One of those brands is Medterra, the brand that's famous for its wide range of products and its affordable prices. One of the Medterra bestsellers is the Delta-9 tincture, which we tried in order to be able to ensure its effectiveness, and we’ve really liked it.
This Full-Spectrum Delta-9 tincture is highly potent, and it consists of Organic MCT oil and Full-Spectrum hemp extract. You can use it without feeling guilty because it doesn't contain any artificial sweeteners, just natural Stevia extract, which makes the oil sweet enough. The ratio is 5:1 for CBD and other cannabinoids. The THC that it contains is in very small doses of only 2mg.
This Delta-9 tincture will relax you, but at the same time, the citrusy flavor will awaken all of your senses when you most need it.
This Delta-9 tincture comes packed in different sizes and different strengths, so you can choose between:
Medterra recommends taking a full dropper once a day. Depending on your tolerance, you can even take one full dropper more than once per day. It’s best to start with a lower Delta-9 amount and then gradually increase it in order to find your perfect dosage. Remember to take it regularly so you can get the maximum benefits.
You can get your oil shipped via USPS First Class or USPS Priority Mail. The company ships through all of the U.S.A., but not to Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, and South Dakota. If you’re from the U.S.A. and your order is over $100, you’ll get the product with free shipping. They also ship internationally, so this fantastic oil is available to absolutely everyone.
You can return the oil as long as it's not open or used within 15 days from the purchase.
This Delta-9 tincture is tested by a third-party laboratory for its purity. You can find the lab certificate of analysis on the official website, under the product, and see the test results for yourself.
Their customer service is at your disposal for any question regarding this oil, but also if you need help with finding out which of their products is the best one for you. You can reach them via email or via phone. They're highly educated and ready to help you.
The most praised thing about this Delta-9 tincture is the flavor. The citrus flavor is a great refreshment in the monotony of tasteless products, and the customers are delighted by it. They say that the high potency is something that they haven’t felt in any other product, so they’re regularly returning to buy this oil.
We’ve paid special attention to the quality of the ingredients when we were trying different Delta-9 tinctures. The ingredients are essential because if they’re natural, the Delta-9 tincture will be potent and harmless. We gave preference to the oils that contain all-natural and harmless ingredients, and we successfully avoided genetically modified products, as well as products that contain artificial ingredients. Because it is above the 0.3% threshold, marijuana products and marijuana use are both illegal.
Every used ingredient in these oils comes straight from nature. You won’t find any preservatives or additives in the oils mentioned above, making them the best we’ve seen on the market.
The brands we’ve presented are reputable and have built themselves a highly positive reputation, thanks to their quality and transparency. They’re getting a lot of positive feedback, which is of great importance for the brand's reputation.
The number of satisfied customers is growing day by day, making these two brand reputations even more spotless. Their extensive network of returning buyers shows that they know exactly what they’re doing, and they’re doing that extremely well.
Delta-9 goods, like the oils, should be tested before being put on sale. Usually, the tests are run by third-party laboratories because they provide the most objective and truthful results. Also, a brand's claims that they test their products aren't enough. The results should be transparent, and often the reliable brands put them on their official websites so that everyone can be able to see them.
So, before we’ve chosen these Delta-9 tinctures, we’ve searched and looked for the lab testing results of these two products in order to be sure that we’re bringing you the purest, harmless, and chemicals-free Delta-9 tinctures.
We know that some people want the oil to have some flavor, and some want it to be neutral, with just a hint of that specific hemp flavor. With that in mind, we chose an oil with a clean neutral taste, without any flavor from Exhale Wellness, and a citrus-flavored one from Medterra.
Making our selection, we’ve tried to satisfy every taste so no matter which of these two you prefer and choose, we’re sure that you’ll get the best quality on the market.
Delta-9 products, especially the tinctures, have many medicinal purposes. They're highly beneficial for the physical, but also the mental health. Let’s take a quick look at what benefits you’ll get by its regular use.
The best indicator of the product quality is the feedback from its users. When customers are satisfied with the features and results that the Delta-9 tinctures provide, that means that probably you’ll be too. You can learn a lot from just reading the customers' comments. They aren’t afraid to say what they mean or to state their disappointment with certain products.
Different people have different expectations and opinions, so if the majority says that a product is amazing, it probably is. On the other hand, don’t close your eyes to the negative reviews because they’ll help you learn what to expect.
Always pay attention if there’s a possible refund for the wanted product. Not every company guarantees you that. Sometimes, it can happen that a specific product doesn’t give you the wanted benefits or results. In that case, there’s not much to do. That’s why the perfect option is the possibility to return that product and get a refund or simply exchange it.
Contrary, if there’s no refund guaranteed, you’ll end up with unusable products and money wasted. In order to avoid that kind of situation and protect yourself, always check if the company offers a money-back guarantee.
You can see the transparency of a company by its availability of lab results. Usually, reputable companies are honest and put the results on their websites so that anyone interested can have access to them.
Also, transparent companies are open about the manufacturing processes and the ingredients they use. They don't hide anything, and the brands that we’ve recommended are a great example of such transparency.
There are many ways to use Delta-9 oils and get creative, such as using them in your food, on your skin, or smoking them, but we’ll take a closer look at the most used and simplest way - putting the oil under your tongue.
What you’ll need to do is to start by shaking the bottle before opening it. Fill the dropper paying attention to the marks on it. Drop the drops under your tongue, hold them half a minute, and then swallow them. That’s all. Even though it’s very simple, this is the most effective and direct way of using the Delta-9 tincture.
Well, you can't overdose on Delta-9, but you can get a higher amount of dose than what your body can tolerate. In those cases, you can feel some side effects that aren't so serious as much as they're uncomfortable.
You can feel panic or increased anxiety. You can start feeling paranoid, which isn't a pleasant feeling at all. Your heart might start beating faster, and you can feel nauseous.
And that’s the worst it can get, which rarely happens. You must really take very much of the Delta-9 for this to happen. As long as you follow the instructions on the package, Delta-9 is safe to use, and you'll only enjoy the many benefits it'll bring you.
It's crucial to start this answer by stating that you can't overdose. Anyway, that doesn't mean that you should take more than the recommended dosage because you might feel highly uncomfortable. Delta-9 tinctures are intensely potent, so make sure that you don't take too much.
Even though the recommended dosage is between 5mg to 30mg, it's best to start with the lowest possible amount in order to see how high your tolerance is. Little by little, you can slowly increase the dosage until you find the perfect one for you.
Just like the Delta-8, Delta-9 comes in many different forms. The THC market is constantly growing, and more new ways of getting the Delta-9 arise.
You can choose to try edibles, such as capsules, gummies, chocolate, or brownies. You can find Delta-9 in different lotions and balms. Many various forms are coming out on the market very fast.
Feel free to experiment with the different forms of Delta-9. That's the only way you’ll find out what you like best. Maybe you’d like to have some edibles which are very easily transportable and be a great snack in moments of emergencies? Perhaps some kind of lotion you can use in the comfort of your home to help you relax and wind down? Don’t be afraid to try different forms in order to enhance your experience.
We’ve tried many different Delta-9 oils to get to these two, so we highly recommend them to you in hopes that your search will end up here. If you want a quality yet affordable Delta-9 tincture, the Exhale Wellness is the right choice for you, but if you want to enjoy potent and naturally flavored - the Medterra Delta-9 tincture is the best one you’ll find.
You’ll be amazed by the positive changes that you’ll start noticing very quickly, and also by the way the Delta-9 oil will make you feel. Don’t wait any longer, and start experiencing the wonders of these small yet powerful tinctures.
