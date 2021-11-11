November 11, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Fortune telling is a practice of predicting people's future. Fortune readers have always been in demand, as it's in human nature to wonder about fate and ways to influence it.
The poll carried out by YouGov in 2017 states that 22% of US citizens have consulted psychics or mediums at least once.
And if decades ago you wondered where to find a fortune teller near me, now, you can reach a fortune teller online and get answers to crucial questions in the comfort of your home.
This article covers everything you want to know about online fortune telling. Read on!
Keen is a fortune teller website with more than 20 years of experience. There are 1,700+ advisors on the platform who specialize in various fields. Some categories are psychic mediums, tarot readings, astrology, spiritual readings, love spells, financial outlook, dream interpretation, numerology, and more.
There's the Get Matched feature that's extremely helpful for a newbie who hasn't registered yet. It narrows down the circle of potential specialists so that you can find the best fortune teller based on your query. Answer a few questions and get a selection of real fortune tellers online who might give you the most accurate answers.
The price per minute of consultation ranges from $1.99 to $9.99 and higher, depending on the particular fortune teller. First 3 minutes with every specialist you've got for free. To contact a reader, use a direct phone call or online chat.
Besides clairvoyance reading sessions, Keen also lists numerous articles about love, tarot readings, etc. and offers daily, monthly, and annual horoscopes for all Zodiac signs.
Kasamba was founded back in 1999, and since then, it became one of the best fortune telling websites.
Here, readers of many specialties are ready to assist you with guidance in life. Aura readings, rune casting, cartomancy, pet psychics, past life readings, numerology, occult, dream analysis, and many more. No matter what you're looking for, love fortune telling or career outlooks, you'll definitely find an accurate psychic. With this site, you can forget about the find a fortune reading near me problem.
Every specialist has a detailed profile where they mention specifics about their experience and means of fortune predictions they use. Moreover, every reader has reviews from previous clients that will certainly come in handy for you when deciding whether to book a chat with a particular psychic. The price is also stated there.
There are two main ways to get clairvoyant readings: in chat and by email. Online chat is charged per minute, and email readings have a fixed price that differs depending on the particular fortune teller. In case you're not satisfied with your first reading, you can request a refund.
There are also informative blog articles and accurate horoscopes updated regularly on Kasamba.
Oranum platform definitely stands out among other fortune telling websites. Its main focus is placed on video chats and broadcasting.
When looking for insights, people often prefer local fortune tellers because they trust eye-to-eye contact more than simple chatting. And that's exactly what you get at Oranum. There are Private Chat, Video Call, and Voice Call for your disposal. The price for every service is set up by the particular specialist. If you're a newbie on the platform, you get 10,000 coins to test it before investing your own money.
The whole concept of the fortune teller reading on Oranum revolves around psychics' personalities. The website gives you a chance to closely get acquainted with fortune readers: watch their stories or video content they regularly post (free and paid).
There are many categories online fortune tellers at Oranum work under such as love, career, family, numerology, pet psychic, tarot, astrology, and more. To choose the best fortune teller, rely on the Awards section—the most top-rated specialists are gathered here.
AskNow has been operating since 2005 and later became one of the best fortune telling websites that focus on phone readings.
The majority of psychics on the platform offer their services by phone. To get clairvoyant readings, just click the Call button. The price per minute is set by each particular specialist and ranges from $4.99 to $13 and higher. Every newly registered member gets 5 minutes for free and 30 minutes at a price of $1 per minute.
Still, there are some readers who consult their clients in the online chat. The price for chatting is usually the same as stated for phone calls.
Among services offered at AskNow you'll spot love and relationship, tarot readings, spiritual guides, careers and goals, numerology, astrology readings, dream analysis, past life readings, and a few more. You can also choose a language you'd like the psychic to speak—English or Español.
There are also a couple of extra features on AskNow. Check the weekly schedule of every fortune reader to understand what days there are usually off. All the users are also welcomed to read informative blog articles and regular horoscopes, as well as watch videos with tips on fortune telling readings.
The price for every psychic's services is set individually and depends on the particular reader's experience and specialty.
For example, a relationship fortune teller is usually more expensive than a pet medium. And less experienced advisors will naturally ask for less money.
In general, the cost starts from $1-3 and goes up to $30 and more. Clients are charged on a per-minute basis, and, as a rule, the price is the same for online chat and phone calls.
It's only different when it comes to email readings. Then, psychics state the fixed price for this service in their profiles.
Such specialists make fortune predictions with the help of the so-called "third eye." A clairvoyant reader has the ability to see a person's past, present, and future even being on distance. They get all the information and insights about clients' lives from their energy.
Outcome: Are online psychics better than fortune tellers in my area?
Looking for clairvoyant readings online, it's important not to get lost in the variety of platforms. Relying on the fortune telling websites mentioned in this article, your chances to get answers to burning questions and for reasonable money are boosted.
Open your mind to the spiritual dimension, and you'll be surprised how much you can learn from it to improve your life.
Yes, there are many specialists who possess a gift: mediums, psychics, tarot cards readers, etc. Choose reliable fortune telling websites like those mentioned above and rest assured you're in a session with a real online fortune teller.
Online fortune teller really works if your mind is open enough to believe. Without your faith in the process, even the most talented medium won't be able to convince you. Clairvoyant readings do give insights people are looking for. Leaving your mistrust behind, you allow for answers to come to your life.
First, think of questions that worry you the most. Make them concrete and write them down to make sure you'll ask each of them.
Second, remember that a fortune reader might need some time to reach the answers you're looking for, so be patient.Third, even the best fortune teller online might not always give you a concrete answer to your query. Instead, you should wait for the insights that'll lead you to the decision.
